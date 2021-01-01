Ok. It find it quite gobsmacking that nobody is willing to address the point I've highlighted below. But fine, we aren't getting anywhere so, I'll leave it at that.
Is it because (1) you don't care about losing 50 k NHS workers and the effects on healthcare, (2) you don't know what will happen if we lose 50k staff and it's impact on healthcare, or (3) you are ignoring it, as it goes against everything you are saying?
Currently, the NHS is chronically underfunded, understaffed (currently 90k vaccancies), lacks capacity, and is still tackling a pandemic (possibly easing now). Am I the only one in here that thinks it might not be a good idea to risk a mass exodus of 50k in a very short space of time?
Point to Alan, I agree I didn't make it clear that I meant NHs 2022, and not vaccines 2022.
But the main point here is not really about covid vaccines, it's about the current state of play in the NHS. Despite the expectation that all NHS staff should be vaccinated, they currently reflect the UK (around 84% double jabbed). Surely, you can see that potentially losing 50k in a short space of time, is not going to be good for people's healthcare!
Latest figures I've seen is that 75k are not vaccinated (for various reasons), 20k are medically exempt. I personally think it'll get cancelled or moved forward.