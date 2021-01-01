Ok. It find it quite gobsmacking that nobody is willing to address the point I've highlighted below. But fine, we aren't getting anywhere so, I'll leave it at that.



Is it because (1) you don't care about losing 50 k NHS workers and the effects on healthcare, (2) you don't know what will happen if we lose 50k staff and it's impact on healthcare, or (3) you are ignoring it, as it goes against everything you are saying?



I tend to agree with so much of what you post on here but on this point I am certainly finding myself disagreeing.The only gobsmacking thing to me is how NHS staff have been able to work unvaccinated throughout the whole pandemic so far. That is mostly on the government though and it can get in line with the other hundreds of fuck ups they have made.Vaccines are an ethical obligation for health professionals: their professional duty to treat the sick obliges them to avoid transmitting the infection and to operate in safe conditions.I feel the danger of losing so many staff hanging over the head of the NHS sounds almost like a threat made by some, but it's on nobody else but the staff who for reasons of their own have decided to not listen to scientists, not get on board with society or the rest of the world who have got vaccinated and help to fight the pandemic.It is going to be a massive blow to the NHS losing so many staff and I am sure it will cause problems, but that is nothing anyone can do anything about if we want to keep the most vulnerable safe and every single tiny piece of blame, every bit of chaos that it causes falls right onto all of those staff that can do but have refused to be vaccinated.