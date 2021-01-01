« previous next »
Ok.  It find it quite gobsmacking that nobody is willing to address the point I've highlighted below.  But fine, we aren't getting anywhere so, I'll leave it at that.

Is it because (1) you don't care about losing 50 k NHS workers and the effects on healthcare, (2) you don't know what will happen if we lose 50k staff and it's impact on healthcare, or (3) you are ignoring it, as it goes against everything you are saying?

Currently, the NHS is chronically underfunded, understaffed (currently 90k vaccancies), lacks capacity, and is still tackling a pandemic (possibly easing now).  Am I the only one in here that thinks it might not be a good idea to risk a mass exodus of 50k in a very short space of time?


Point to Alan, I agree I didn't make it clear that I meant NHs 2022, and not vaccines 2022. 

But the main point here is not really about covid vaccines, it's about the current state of play in the NHS.  Despite the expectation that all NHS staff should be vaccinated, they currently reflect the UK (around 84% double jabbed).  Surely, you can see that potentially losing 50k in a short space of time, is not going to be good for people's healthcare! 

Latest figures I've seen is that 75k are not vaccinated (for various reasons), 20k are medically exempt.  I personally think it'll get cancelled or moved forward.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:11:59 am


Anyone who won't take the is a vaccine vegan is either ill-informed or selfish.

 ;)
How many would actually give up their livelihood over being vaccinated? I'd be amazed if 50,000 upped and left their source of income they've trained many years to do.

If they feel that strongly about the Covid vaccine I'd be incredibly interested to know why.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:35:24 am
How many would actually give up their livelihood over being vaccinated? I'd be amazed if 50,000 upped and left their source of income they've trained many years to do.

If they feel that strongly about the Covid vaccine I'd be incredibly interested to know why.

Anecdotally I've heard of at least two packing it in as a result of it, not doctors or nurses but administration staff. They can pivot a bit easier as they have skills which apply to a bunch of private sector jobs. Whilst not frontline nhs it's still a loss of staff which will have a knock on effect.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:34:41 am
;)

You do make some weird arguments. You compared fining people for not being vaccinated to the holocaust, and now making some weird thing suggesting Alan thinks vegans are as selfish as those potentially putting other's lives at risk by not being vaccinated.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:38:18 am


It's called a joke - hence the wink!  (Alan has a thing about vegans).

If you forget your sense of humour, then you might as well go home, no...
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:29:20 am
Ok. It find it quite gobsmacking that nobody is willing to address the point I've highlighted below.  But fine, we aren't getting anywhere so, I'll leave it at that.

Is it because (1) you don't care about losing 50 k NHS workers and the effects on healthcare, (2) you don't know what will happen if we lose 50k staff and it's impact on healthcare, or (3) you are ignoring it, as it goes against everything you are saying?[

Currently, the NHS is chronically underfunded, understaffed (currently 90k vaccancies), lacks capacity, and is still tackling a pandemic (possibly easing now).  Am I the only one in here that thinks it might not be a good idea to risk a mass exodus of 50k in a very short space of time?


Point to Alan, I agree I didn't make it clear that I meant NHs 2022, and not vaccines 2022. 

But the main point here is not really about covid vaccines, it's about the current state of play in the NHS.  Despite the expectation that all NHS staff should be vaccinated, they currently reflect the UK (around 84% double jabbed).  Surely, you can see that potentially losing 50k in a short space of time, is not going to be good for people's healthcare! 

Latest figures I've seen is that 75k are not vaccinated (for various reasons), 20k are medically exempt.  I personally think it'll get cancelled or moved forward.

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:32:45 am
Are you OK with the general principle of making the vaccines mandatory for NHS staff, and it's just the pragmatic point about suddenly losing a large amount of staff that you have an issue with?
From the latest guidance given the Higher Education providers:



Basically, then: Do a risk assessment, and *this* will be your conclusion.

As a Tweet says:

Quote
Orwellian red-underlined command from the govt's latest HE guidanceDown pointing backhand index. Even if this is assessed as too risky, based on best evidence & analysis, we must pretend that everything is now as it was before the pandemic. Ignorance is strength.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1048605/180122_Higher_education_COVID-19_operational_guidance.pdf

https://twitter.com/MikeOtsuka/status/1484466338034864128

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:29:20 am
Ok.  It find it quite gobsmacking that nobody is willing to address the point I've highlighted below.  But fine, we aren't getting anywhere so, I'll leave it at that.

Is it because (1) you don't care about losing 50 k NHS workers and the effects on healthcare, (2) you don't know what will happen if we lose 50k staff and it's impact on healthcare, or (3) you are ignoring it, as it goes against everything you are saying?

I tend to agree with so much of what you post on here but on this point I am certainly finding myself disagreeing.

The only gobsmacking thing to me is how NHS staff have been able to work unvaccinated throughout the whole pandemic so far. That is mostly on the government though and it can get in line with the other hundreds of fuck ups they have made.

Vaccines are an ethical obligation for health professionals: their professional duty to treat the sick obliges them to avoid transmitting the infection and to operate in safe conditions.

I feel the danger of losing so many staff hanging over the head of the NHS sounds almost like a threat made by some, but it's on nobody else but the staff who for reasons of their own have decided to not listen to scientists, not get on board with society or the rest of the world who have got vaccinated and help to fight the pandemic. 

It is going to be a massive blow to the NHS losing so many staff and I am sure it will cause problems, but that is nothing anyone can do anything about if we want to keep the most vulnerable safe and every single tiny piece of blame, every bit of chaos that it causes falls right onto all of those staff that can do but have refused to be vaccinated.
Long-time critic of Covid risk mitigation measures, Sunetra Gupta*, has stated:

Quote
we will have 'herd immunity through constant reinfection'

 :o

We will be immune from infection by... keep getting infected?




* as reported in the BMJ, Gupta is funded by billionaire Tory donor Georg von Opel
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:04:36 am
Bellends like these:

https://twitter.com/CovidRadicals/status/1484434411982577665?s=20

That is the place where I took my daughter to get her second vaccine a few weeks ago, she said the antivaxxers turned up outside her school handing out leaflets to children to discourage them from getting vaccinated.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:04:36 am
Bellends like these:

https://twitter.com/CovidRadicals/status/1484434411982577665?s=20


I don't understand opposition to vaccines, but can appreciate that some people don't want then (I'd still ban them from certain indoor areas, like)

What I just don't get is them trying to stop other people having vaccines. Why? What is the point of that?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:40:23 pm

I don't understand opposition to vaccines, but can appreciate that some people don't want then (I'd still ban them from certain indoor areas, like)

What I just don't get is them trying to stop other people having vaccines. Why? What is the point of that?

We don't want to be forced to do something, so we'll force others not to do something.

It's definitely a weird mindset.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:25:38 pm
I tend to agree with so much of what you post on here but on this point I am certainly finding myself disagreeing.

The only gobsmacking thing to me is how NHS staff have been able to work unvaccinated throughout the whole pandemic so far. That is mostly on the government though and it can get in line with the other hundreds of fuck ups they have made.

Vaccines are an ethical obligation for health professionals: their professional duty to treat the sick obliges them to avoid transmitting the infection and to operate in safe conditions.

I feel the danger of losing so many staff hanging over the head of the NHS sounds almost like a threat made by some, but it's on nobody else but the staff who for reasons of their own have decided to not listen to scientists, not get on board with society or the rest of the world who have got vaccinated and help to fight the pandemic. 

It is going to be a massive blow to the NHS losing so many staff and I am sure it will cause problems, but that is nothing anyone can do anything about if we want to keep the most vulnerable safe and every single tiny piece of blame, every bit of chaos that it causes falls right onto all of those staff that can do but have refused to be vaccinated.

That's fair enough, and thanks for your measured reply.  You would expect all frontline workers to be vaccinated, but they are not, currently.  I just think it'll be worse for sick people if we lose all those workers at once, rather than have them work unvaccinated (they can be tested for Covid).  Vaccinated numbers aren't static either, I think they are going up.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:35:06 pm
That's fair enough, and thanks for your measured reply.  You would expect all frontline workers to be vaccinated, but they are not, currently.  I just think it'll be worse for sick people if we lose all those workers at once, rather than have them work unvaccinated (they can be tested for Covid).  Vaccinated numbers aren't static either, I think they are going up.

Great, so whats your opinion on the general principle of making the vaccines mandatory for NHS staff (not taking into account any sort of timeline for that happening)?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:09:42 pm


I work with my local university and most of the academics I work with are more worried about mental health impacts (on staff and students), rather than health impacts from Covid.  They want to return to "normality"  ASAP!
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:37:05 pm
Great, so whats your opinion on the general principle of making the vaccines mandatory for NHS staff (not taking into account any sort of timeline for that happening)?

Nah, see.  I asked a question pages back - one that nobody has really addressed, apart from Andy82.  So, it's after you..............
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:41:41 pm
Nah, see.  I asked a question pages back - one that nobody has really addressed, apart from Andy82.  So, it's after you..............

Nah, see quite a few people did address and answer it but you just ignored them so you could carry on deflecting.

I dont really have an opinion on how long it may take. I agree with vaccinations being compulsory for NHS workers as soon as that is sensibly possible. Do you?
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:49:26 pm
Nah, see quite a few people did address and answer it but you just ignored them so you could carry on deflecting.

Must be seeing something I am not, as I cannot see anything, apart from andy.  I kept asking, but nobody was giving straight answers.......Give a straight answer, and get a straight answer is a fair trade in my opinion.......
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:01:47 pm
Must be seeing something I am not, as I cannot see anything, apart from andy.  I kept asking, but nobody was giving straight answers.......Give a straight answer, and get a straight answer is a fair trade in my opinion.......

Andy did, I did, Jake did, others commented. I'm not going to hold your hand through going back two pages and scrolling a little bit on your mouse. Its pretty obvious why you're constantly refusing to answer pretty basic questions, and its not a great look (along with some of the other misguided at best things you've said in this thread).
