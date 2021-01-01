« previous next »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:50:37 pm
Does anyone know anything regarding COVID and third trimester pregnancy? Also about how the vaccine helps this?

I am 30 weeks pregnant and have now tested positive for COVID. I have had a shit load of miscarriages to say that I could have done without this shit is an understatement.

So sorry to hear about earlier miscarriages , my partner was pregnant with twins & was on blood thinner injections also though was advised because of that to get the vaccination once she had given birth which guidelines we followed . Am sure its all changed since June last year also but I would contact your midwife & Dr & follow their advice as others have previously said . I wish you & your baby health & happiness also & congratulations.
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:40:04 pm
This vaccine hesitancy thing is a strange one for me and presumably my generation.

We grew up being vaccinated against everything.  Any new vaccine that came out, we had.  Every booster we needed we had.  I still ask on the odd occasion I'm at the docs if I'm up to date with my tetanus.

My kids have everything as babies, then their pre school ones and those at high school age.

When I started kayaking in my late 30s there was a serious concern about contracting hepatitis and Weil's disease from dirty rivers. I had my hep vaccine much to the amusement of my GP surgery.

I'm the same as you. At least once a year a nurse would appear at school with a great big needle.

My dad lost a brother and sister pre war to a communicable disease so he was keen on vaccination. I took the same measure with my kids and fortunately they have endured their own have had all their jabs including Covid.

Fortunately we all have some Scouse scepticism and none of us have had our brains gotten by social media.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:43:06 pm
From heroes to unvaccinated scum........... ;)

Patients need to know they are being looked after by people who are not going to pass on the virus and make them even worse.
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:26:04 pm
Patients need to know they are being looked after by people who are not going to pass on the virus and make them even worse.

And who have trust in science and not social media bullshit and gossip.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:27:22 pm
And who have trust in science and not social media bullshit and gossip.

That goes without saying. I can't get my head around people who work in hospitals but have no faith in the science that has been robustly tested by scientists over the past few years.
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:30:37 pm
That goes without saying. I can't get my head around people who work in hospitals but have no faith in the science that has been robustly tested by scientists over the past few 150 years.

Clarified. ;D
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:25:09 pm
I'm the same as you. At least once a year a nurse would appear at school with a great big needle.

My dad lost a brother and sister pre war to a communicable disease so he was keen on vaccination. I took the same measure with my kids and fortunately they have endured their own have had all their jabs including Covid.

Fortunately we all have some Scouse scepticism and none of us have had our brains gotten by social media.

I remember my son had the normal measels vaccine but still had the MMR one when that came out.  Cant remember if it was at 12mths old or when my daughter was having hers.

She had the cervical cancer one at high school and they've all had the covid ones.  In fact my 11yr old granddaughter can't wait to get hers now they've opened up that age group.

Mind you we are of the generation that made sure our kids got all the usual childhood illnesses.

I remember when I realised my daughter had chicken pox on the day my son was having a birthday party.  I contacted everyone to let them know as it was impossible for her not to be there and they all said it's fine, they need to get it anyway.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:40:50 pm
Nope.  In communal areas only. And thats going next week.

Although a kid asked me why classrooms arent communal areas today. I couldnt give him an answer.

Different rules everywhere, my lad has to wear a mask in class at present

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:50:37 pm
Does anyone know anything regarding COVID and third trimester pregnancy? Also about how the vaccine helps this?

I am 30 weeks pregnant and have now tested positive for COVID. I have had a shit load of miscarriages to say that I could have done without this shit is an understatement.

Congratulations.

As others have said, speak to the midwife or doctor, they will be able to put your mind at rest.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:50:37 pm
Does anyone know anything regarding COVID and third trimester pregnancy? Also about how the vaccine helps this?

I am 30 weeks pregnant and have now tested positive for COVID. I have had a shit load of miscarriages to say that I could have done without this shit is an understatement.
Congratulations on the Baby!!!

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:50:37 pm
Does anyone know anything regarding COVID and third trimester pregnancy? Also about how the vaccine helps this?

I am 30 weeks pregnant and have now tested positive for COVID. I have had a shit load of miscarriages to say that I could have done without this shit is an understatement.

Congrats on the baby KH, fingers crossed for everything. Just look after yourself you can always ring that number for any advice if you are worried.
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:11:03 pm
It's not deflection. The COVID vaccine is a vaccine. What is different about this vaccine from all the other vaccines apart from the fact that it's been politicised and subject to ridiculous conspiracy theories?


The NHS in 2022, is very different to the NHS in 2013 (9 years of Tory rule).  Vaccines are also different - the Hep B vaccine is a single shot that lasts for years, Covid vaccines last about 6 months max (currently), flu jabs annually etc..

Currently, the NHS is chronically underfunded, understaffed (currently 90k vaccancies), lacks capacity, and is still tackling a pandemic (possibly easing now).  Am I the only one in here that thinks it might not be a good idea to risk a mass exodus of 50k in a very short space of time?

I think I have to side with the TUC, RCN and RCM on this one.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:02:26 pm

The NHS in 2022, is very different to the NHS in 2013 (9 years of Tory rule).  Vaccines are also different - the Hep B vaccine is a single shot that lasts for years, Covid vaccines last about 6 months max (currently), flu jabs annually etc..

Currently, the NHS is chronically underfunded, understaffed (currently 90k vaccancies), lacks capacity, and is still tackling a pandemic (possibly easing now).  Am I the only one in here that thinks it might not be a good idea to risk a mass exodus of 50k in a very short space of time?

I think I have to side with the TUC, RCN and RCM on this one.

What's going to change in the minds of the 50k in 12 months time when the Govt says a yearly COVID vaccine for all NHS staff is required?
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:50:37 pm
Does anyone know anything regarding COVID and third trimester pregnancy? Also about how the vaccine helps this?

I am 30 weeks pregnant and have now tested positive for COVID. I have had a shit load of miscarriages to say that I could have done without this shit is an understatement.

All the best, I am sure you will be ok.
Congrats KH.

I'd agree with the rest, stay away from looking up yourself online as you'll just see a whole load of shite which contradicts itself. Speak to your doc and let them know your concerns, they'll likely know best.
Echo what everyone else has said to Killer. Congrats & fingers crossed everything is ok.
Congratulations KH and best of luck!
About time there was some fabulous news in this thread, and weve got it.

Pretty sure youll be fine KH, congratulations!
Jake said it way better above - I haven't got a problem with mandatory covid vaccination for NHS staff, in fact I think if you refuse (without a good reason), there should be serious questions about your suitability for the job. But I wouldn't force the issue now, where we are still in the middle of a health crisis.

Worth noting that Austria has today made covid vaccines mandatory for everybody over 18.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:45:53 pm
Jake said it way better above - I haven't got a problem with mandatory covid vaccination for NHS staff, in fact I think if you refuse (without a good reason), there should be serious questions about your suitability for the job. But I wouldn't force the issue now, where we are still in the middle of a health crisis.

Worth noting that Austria has today made covid vaccines mandatory for everybody over 18.

It'll be interesting to see how many of those refusing the vaccine are medically exempt and of the others what their reasons are.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:02:26 pm

The NHS in 2022, is very different to the NHS in 2013 (9 years of Tory rule).  Vaccines are also different - the Hep B vaccine is a single shot that lasts for years, Covid vaccines last about 6 months max (currently), flu jabs annually etc..

Currently, the NHS is chronically underfunded, understaffed (currently 90k vaccancies), lacks capacity, and is still tackling a pandemic (possibly easing now).  Am I the only one in here that thinks it might not be a good idea to risk a mass exodus of 50k in a very short space of time?

I think I have to side with the TUC, RCN and RCM on this one.

From the 2013 NHS Guidance.Which part of this do you disagree with?

Quote
You should be immunised against common serious communicable diseases (unless
otherwise contraindicated). 
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:50:37 pm
Does anyone know anything regarding COVID and third trimester pregnancy? Also about how the vaccine helps this?

I am 30 weeks pregnant and have now tested positive for COVID. I have had a shit load of miscarriages to say that I could have done without this shit is an understatement.
Congratulations!

There was a study out this week from Scotland looking at pregnancy and births from December 2020 to October 2021.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35027756/

There was a write up on it from the BMJ too:

https://www.bmj.com/content/376/bmj.o117

Numbers might be scary at first glance while youre reading through it, but the main finding for someone vaccinated would be:

women who received the covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy (both those who did and did not become infected with SARS-CoV-2) had a preterm birth rate of 9% (495 of 5752 live births) and an extended perinatal mortality of 4.3 per 1000 births (25 of 5766 births). The researchers said these were similar levels to the background preterm birth rate (8%) and extended perinatal mortality (5.6 per 1000 births).

And  all perinatal deaths following SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnancy occurred in those who were unvaccinated at the time of infection.

Id still inform your doctor and midwife youve tested positive, theyll know best.

Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:29:02 pm
A lot of people with Omicron in particular are not reliably testing positive on LFTs and PCR is to slow to be used to check people every day.

I'm actually pretty agnostic on this one, I think the case is weaker for mandatory healthcare vax with Omicron, given you get more breakthrough infections and usually less serious illness (on average anyway).

On the other hand we have no idea what the next variant will look like and it will be too late to go to a vaccine mandate by the time we find out, plus we already have other vaccine mandates in place in the NHS I believe, so it doesn't appear a particularly onerous ask.

Plus I just like pissing off anti-vaxxers
I think it comes down to the balance of whats gained by a mandate (more protection for patients) versus lost by mandate (potential loss of frontline staff that impacts patient care). For the mandate to be the correct course, the balance must be tipped in the formers favour.

Its difficult to quantify both exactly - but it certainly seems the balance was in favour of a vaccine mandate during the alpha and delta periods. With omicron I think that balance has shifted, the gains arent what they were with regard to transmission. Im kind of leaning toward them no longer being beneficial or correct course of action (in an omicron dominated situation at least). I would still bring one in for all newly employed health care workers as part of their contract of employment from this point onwards though.

Conversely, the benefits of a mandate would also change with whats going on in wider society. The benefits of mandated vaccination become stronger when society is no longer undertaking mass testing, and isolation when positive isnt part of law. A situation were likely heading to by March.
Congrats KH, hope everything goes well for you  :) Echoing the sentiments that you should speak to a professional or two about the situation. Ultimately they will be able to give you the best advice.
