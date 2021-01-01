It's not deflection. The COVID vaccine is a vaccine. What is different about this vaccine from all the other vaccines apart from the fact that it's been politicised and subject to ridiculous conspiracy theories?
The NHS in 2022, is very different to the NHS in 2013 (9 years of Tory rule). Vaccines are also different - the Hep B vaccine is a single shot that lasts for years, Covid vaccines last about 6 months max (currently), flu jabs annually etc..
Currently, the NHS is chronically underfunded, understaffed (currently 90k vaccancies), lacks capacity, and is still tackling a pandemic (possibly easing now). Am I the only one in here that thinks it might not be a good idea to risk a mass exodus of 50k in a very short space of time?
I think I have to side with the TUC, RCN and RCM on this one.