I'm the same as you. At least once a year a nurse would appear at school with a great big needle.



My dad lost a brother and sister pre war to a communicable disease so he was keen on vaccination. I took the same measure with my kids and fortunately they have endured their own have had all their jabs including Covid.



Fortunately we all have some Scouse scepticism and none of us have had our brains gotten by social media.



I remember my son had the normal measels vaccine but still had the MMR one when that came out. Cant remember if it was at 12mths old or when my daughter was having hers.She had the cervical cancer one at high school and they've all had the covid ones. In fact my 11yr old granddaughter can't wait to get hers now they've opened up that age group.Mind you we are of the generation that made sure our kids got all the usual childhood illnesses.I remember when I realised my daughter had chicken pox on the day my son was having a birthday party. I contacted everyone to let them know as it was impossible for her not to be there and they all said it's fine, they need to get it anyway.