COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68800 on: Today at 01:51:55 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:35:49 pm
You could make the same argument about the treatments and investigations that, eventually, came out of the AIDS epidemic.

Probably, but I think this is bigger. A lot of money has gone into research, money that previously wasn't available. Our understanding of the immune system has made a massive jump.

BioNtech, before developing the Pfizer vaccine, were working on cancer vaccines. Now that the actual mass production of an mRNA vaccine is proven, there is technology available to accelerate the development of these.

I also hope that research into long covid will lead to discoveries about autoimmune diseases, and potential treatment methods.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68801 on: Today at 02:10:35 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:51:55 pm
Probably, but I think this is bigger. A lot of money has gone into research, money that previously wasn't available. Our understanding of the immune system has made a massive jump.

BioNtech, before developing the Pfizer vaccine, were working on cancer vaccines. Now that the actual mass production of an mRNA vaccine is proven, there is technology available to accelerate the development of these.

I also hope that research into long covid will lead to discoveries about autoimmune diseases, and potential treatment methods.


They've been working on mRNA vaccines for the past decade - Covid provided the perfect opportunity to get it to market, it wasn't the driver.  The timing was impeccable, so to speak.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68802 on: Today at 02:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:10:35 pm

They've been working on mRNA vaccines for the past decade - Covid provided the perfect opportunity to get it to market, it wasn't the driver.  The timing was impeccable, so to speak.


Yes, thats what I mean. The mRNA technology was there, but no vaccine using it had passed all trials or been produced in a mass scale. That won't be a problem now, the technology is proven. Obviously, any other new vaccines would still have to go through trials and pass safety checks, but there won't be any issues about producing them as modiefied RNA ones.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68803 on: Today at 02:26:17 pm »
Czech singer dies after deliberately catching Covid.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60050996
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68804 on: Today at 02:36:02 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:16:57 pm
Yes, thats what I mean. The mRNA technology was there, but no vaccine using it had passed all trials or been produced in a mass scale. That won't be a problem now, the technology is proven. Obviously, any other new vaccines would still have to go through trials and pass safety checks, but there won't be any issues about producing them as modiefied RNA ones.

was watching that Eternals film the other day and was reminded of the saying that with wars humanity made significant advancements - Covid has done the same, although I hope we keep up the pace and investment.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68805 on: Today at 03:27:32 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:26:17 pm
Czech singer dies after deliberately catching Covid.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60050996

what an utterly stupid, selfish woman
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68806 on: Today at 03:45:48 pm »
Mother in law got a call today about getting her 2nd booster next week.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68807 on: Today at 03:53:47 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:36:02 pm
was watching that Eternals film the other day and was reminded of the saying that with wars humanity made significant advancements - Covid has done the same, although I hope we keep up the pace and investment.

WWII certainly gave a boost to the scale development of penicillin, as well as the atom bomb.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68808 on: Today at 04:14:17 pm »
108k cases today, up another 14k on yesterday and 33k over the last 3 days but were ending restrictions seems a bit premature to me
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68809 on: Today at 04:17:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:14:17 pm
108k cases today, up another 14k on yesterday and 33k over the last 3 days but were ending restrictions seems a bit premature to me

21k down on last Wednesday.  Agree that its premature though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68810 on: Today at 04:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 03:45:48 pm
Mother in law got a call today about getting her 2nd booster next week.
Interesting - when did she have her booster ? I had mine early October, so just wondering.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68811 on: Today at 04:34:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:14:17 pm
108k cases today, up another 14k on yesterday and 33k over the last 3 days but were ending restrictions seems a bit premature to me
Feels like its going to level out at a higher level than Delta did.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68812 on: Today at 04:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 04:27:37 pm
Interesting - when did she have her booster ? I had mine early October, so just wondering.

She had hers late October so must be three months between boosters.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68813 on: Today at 05:00:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:14:17 pm
108k cases today, up another 14k on yesterday and 33k over the last 3 days but were ending restrictions seems a bit premature to me

Interesting, given the latest ONS figures out today also suggested a fall in infections (always worth keeping an eye out for those stats, especially with issues with testing over the last month or so). My guess, unfortunately, is schools. Positive results filtering through now they've been back a fortnight or just over. Could be wrong.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68814 on: Today at 05:01:56 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 05:00:29 pm
Interesting, given the latest ONS figures out today also suggested a fall in infections (always worth keeping an eye out for those stats, especially with issues with testing over the last month or so). My guess, unfortunately, is schools. Positive results filtering through now they've been back a fortnight or just over. Could be wrong.

Deaths 359 today as well.

All a bit strange.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68815 on: Today at 05:05:59 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 05:00:29 pm
Interesting, given the latest ONS figures out today also suggested a fall in infections (always worth keeping an eye out for those stats, especially with issues with testing over the last month or so). My guess, unfortunately, is schools. Positive results filtering through now they've been back a fortnight or just over. Could be wrong.
The slowdown is driven by kids. Particularly the 0-9 age group who have been increasing pretty quickly. To a higher level now than at any other time.

The ONS results were interesting - confirmed the dramatic decreases seen in the daily figures. Those daily drops werent down to decreased testing or a strain on testing resources.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68816 on: Today at 05:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 04:49:50 pm
She had hers late October so must be three months between boosters.
Ah, right cheers. I've not heard anything - is she a vulnerable person ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68817 on: Today at 05:10:06 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:01:56 pm
Deaths 359 today as well.

All a bit strange.

Its OK the health sec is on now spouting the data supports opening up the country.  Oh and were the best in the world at numerous things according to him.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68818 on: Today at 05:14:42 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 05:05:59 pm
The slowdown is driven by kids. Particularly the 0-9 age group who have been increasing pretty quickly. To a higher level now than at any other time.

The ONS results were interesting - confirmed the dramatic decreases seen in the daily figures. Those daily drops werent down to decreased testing or a strain on testing resources.

I know that you are well educated on this and one of this thread's best poster's.

Must admit that I don't understand your reply about kids, especially primary school aged children. Could you explain further? Sorry if I'm missing something really obvious. Thanks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68819 on: Today at 05:16:07 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:10:06 pm
Its OK the health sec is on now spouting the data supports opening up the country.  Oh and were the best in the world at numerous things according to him.
Yeah, one of the highest deaths figures.......oh, and throwing a good party !
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68820 on: Today at 05:31:10 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 05:14:42 pm
I know that you are well educated on this and one of this thread's best poster's.

Must admit that I don't understand your reply about kids, especially primary school aged children. Could you explain further? Sorry if I'm missing something really obvious. Thanks.
We're seeing a slowdown in the decrease in daily positives - they aren't falling as fast as they were (though still falling week on week). The reason for that slowdown is that one age group is going in the other direction and increasing pretty fast - the 0-9 age group.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68821 on: Today at 05:33:20 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 05:31:10 pm
We're seeing a slowdown in the decrease in daily positives - they aren't falling as fast as they were (though still falling week on week). The reason for that slowdown is that one age group is going in the other direction and increasing pretty fast - the 0-9 age group.

Thanks . Appreciate your reply :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68822 on: Today at 05:35:24 pm »
Health sec just rubbished the daily death figures when pressed why he was relaxing measures by saying half of those dying arent dying due to Covid.

Feckin twilight zone with this mob.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68823 on: Today at 05:38:22 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:35:24 pm
Health sec just rubbished the daily death figures when pressed why he was relaxing measures by saying half of those dying arent dying due to Covid.

Feckin twilight zone with this mob.
Ha, so he's saying clinicians or coroners are lying when that's what's on the death certificate ?!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68824 on: Today at 05:40:10 pm »
Hong Kong culling Hamsters with covid. :o.  Unlike our furry friends I'm not seeing the endgame for such policies.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68825 on: Today at 05:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:38:22 pm
Ha, so he's saying clinicians or coroners are lying when that's what's on the death certificate ?!

Its the stupid "dying of covid" vs "dying with covid" debate. Some people would have died anyway, or, alternatively, had they not died of whatever else they had, they might have recovered from covid. Bearing in mind that a lot of people still dying of covid are elderly or otherwise frail, or have other severe diseases like late-stage cancer, or other infections.

The problem is that we have used these death figures, with the same definition, for the last two years or so. But now suddenly he doesn't want to use them anymore.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68826 on: Today at 05:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:08:31 pm
Ah, right cheers. I've not heard anything - is she a vulnerable person ?

Yeah , she is immunocompromised. She had a phone call from local medical center asking if she wanted a second booster.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68827 on: Today at 05:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 05:44:03 pm
Yeah , she is immunocompromised. She had a phone call from local medical center asking if she wanted a second booster.
Yeah, that explains it - hope she's ok to get the further booster.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68828 on: Today at 06:10:42 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:43:50 pm
Its the stupid "dying of covid" vs "dying with covid" debate. Some people would have died anyway, or, alternatively, had they not died of whatever else they had, they might have recovered from covid. Bearing in mind that a lot of people still dying of covid are elderly or otherwise frail, or have other severe diseases like late-stage cancer, or other infections.

The problem is that we have used these death figures, with the same definition, for the last two years or so. But now suddenly he doesn't want to use them anymore.

Whatever the existing co morbidity Covid may have pushed them over the edge.

It's not much consolation to have undergone chemotherapy to reduce a growth, have a compromised immune system and then catch an opportunistic infection like Covid. The straw that broke the camel's back.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68829 on: Today at 06:23:56 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:35:24 pm
Health sec just rubbished the daily death figures when pressed why he was relaxing measures by saying half of those dying arent dying due to Covid.

Feckin twilight zone with this mob.

The obvious comeback then, is why do excess mortality numbers look so bad, and in fact look even worse than you would expect from the announced Covid deaths.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68830 on: Today at 06:35:39 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 06:23:56 pm
The obvious comeback then, is why do excess mortality numbers look so bad, and in fact look even worse than you would expect from the announced Covid deaths.

Quite.  When he was busy saying were the best country for xyz he stopped short of saying deaths.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68831 on: Today at 07:15:45 pm »
Is the lifting of measures just for Johnson to save his job ?

Doesnt really seem the evidence to support lifting it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68832 on: Today at 07:23:34 pm »
Just saw a study that even people who only had asymptomatic xovid and don't show typical long covid symptoms can have an impaired memory for up to 9 months after infection.
https://doi.org/10.1093/braincomms/fcab295

Sounds great...
