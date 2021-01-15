Ha, so he's saying clinicians or coroners are lying when that's what's on the death certificate ?!



Its the stupid "dying of covid" vs "dying with covid" debate. Some people would have died anyway, or, alternatively, had they not died of whatever else they had, they might have recovered from covid. Bearing in mind that a lot of people still dying of covid are elderly or otherwise frail, or have other severe diseases like late-stage cancer, or other infections.The problem is that we have used these death figures, with the same definition, for the last two years or so. But now suddenly he doesn't want to use them anymore.