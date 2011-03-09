« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2553740 times)

Offline Joff

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68720 on: Yesterday at 05:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Joff on January 16, 2022, 06:39:12 pm
My daughter has caught it now, outbreak in her class.

My wife and son caught it 3 months ago.
I've managed not to catch it, there has been no distancing in the house, and there won't be any.
Hopefully I manage to swerve it again, but this time it's prob omicron. Daily testing ahoy.
24 hrs later, a lot of sleep in the day, not much at night, she seems to be over the symptoms, bar a puke up of water as she necked half a pint of water in the morning as she was hot.

A day sat in front of the tv watching the simpsons has worked wonders
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68721 on: Yesterday at 06:06:44 pm »
Not much Dr nick can't cure.
Offline Joff

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68722 on: Yesterday at 06:28:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:06:44 pm
Not much Dr nick can't cure.
Hi everybody!
Online carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68723 on: Yesterday at 06:54:07 pm »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Yesterday at 04:40:38 am
I'm struggling a bit to understand how we don't end up with wave after wave of Omicron, even without a new variant.  Given that this one clearly evades protection from infection (I know it doesn't evade protection from hospitalization/severe illness), aren't we really just going to keep having these waves as soon as our collective immunity against infection wanes a bit (which seems like it happens in c. 6months)?  So is the enduring state of things that we have these waves, millions of us get infected and miss a few days of work/life, and a small section suffer severe illness/death?  I guess I'm just struggling to understand what results in an enduring level of immunity that results in consistently low case levels, as opposed to the cycle I mentioned above.

It's all conjecture anyway, but I'm struggling a bit with what the enduring model is going to be.

As I understand it each time you get vaccinated (or infected) it's like going to the gym.  Going once is great and everything, but after a few workouts you are much stronger and the benefits are for life!

Chatting to a scientist who I see in my office building who manages to explain things in a way even I understand, and he's quite confident the next vaccines put out around spring will be even more effective and we'll be in a much better place next winter.  Hoping by then it will only be necessary for boosters for the elderly and vulnerable.
Offline John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68724 on: Yesterday at 07:15:45 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 06:54:07 pm
As I understand it each time you get vaccinated (or infected) it's like going to the gym.  Going once is great and everything, but after a few workouts you are much stronger and the benefits are for life!

Chatting to a scientist who I see in my office building who manages to explain things in a way even I understand, and he's quite confident the next vaccines put out around spring will be even more effective and we'll be in a much better place next winter.  Hoping by then it will only be necessary for boosters for the elderly and vulnerable.

It depends on further mutations. An vaccine targeting the spike protein of Omicron will be way more effective at preventing transmission than the current gen 1 vaccines which were designed to repel the spike protein of the wild type virus as well as all the other good stuff they do. I think everyone will be asked to get further boosters at some point.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68725 on: Yesterday at 07:20:04 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 06:54:07 pm
As I understand it each time you get vaccinated (or infected) it's like going to the gym.  Going once is great and everything, but after a few workouts you are much stronger and the benefits are for life!

Chatting to a scientist who I see in my office building who manages to explain things in a way even I understand, and he's quite confident the next vaccines put out around spring will be even more effective and we'll be in a much better place next winter.  Hoping by then it will only be necessary for boosters for the elderly and vulnerable.

Chris Smith, the Naked Scientist and virologist, was saying on BBC that work is under way on the Mark II vaccines. He said that there is evidence that some people have acquired immunity through their white blood cells as a result of prior infection from other Coronaviruses. The theory is that this immunity targets part of the virus that is common to all Coronaviruses so any vaccine based in this should be effective against all Coronaviruses.

If the theory turns into practice could be a game changer.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68726 on: Yesterday at 07:49:30 pm »
What's happened to the vaccination booster campaign ? They've dropped of a cliff lately, from pretty near a million a day before Christmas to barely 100k now.
Online CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68727 on: Yesterday at 07:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:49:30 pm
What's happened to the vaccination booster campaign ? They've dropped of a cliff lately, from pretty near a million a day before Christmas to barely 100k now.

What's the rule for time between having recovered from COVID and having the booster? Could be a case of a lot of people catching it before they had a chance to get the booster and now have to wait to receive it.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68728 on: Yesterday at 07:55:02 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:51:28 pm
What's the rule for time between having recovered from COVID and having the booster? Could be a case of a lot of people catching it before they had a chance to get the booster and now have to wait to receive it.
Ah, yes - good point Craig. Let's hope they still go for the booster and don't just forget about it.
Online CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68729 on: Yesterday at 07:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:55:02 pm
Ah, yes - good point Craig.

A lot might decide to hold off having it too, thinking they have added protection from just recovering and then maybe receiving it a few months down the line to boost themselves as that protection drops.
Offline beardsley4ever

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68730 on: Yesterday at 08:15:55 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 06:54:07 pm
As I understand it each time you get vaccinated (or infected) it's like going to the gym.  Going once is great and everything, but after a few workouts you are much stronger and the benefits are for life!

Chatting to a scientist who I see in my office building who manages to explain things in a way even I understand, and he's quite confident the next vaccines put out around spring will be even more effective and we'll be in a much better place next winter.  Hoping by then it will only be necessary for boosters for the elderly and vulnerable.


I hope that's right!  Thanks for the reply.  Much appreciated.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68731 on: Yesterday at 08:44:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:14:49 pm
Yeah, I'd probably move away from the analogy completely, not double down to suggest it's anything like the herding of over 6m Jews into death camps.

The irony is strong in you.

Again, totally missing the point!  But oh well........

I'll let the mods decide thanks, I'm sure they have enough about them to understand what I was getting at.
Offline jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68732 on: Yesterday at 09:50:19 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:20:04 pm
Chris Smith, the Naked Scientist and virologist, was saying on BBC that work is under way on the Mark II vaccines. He said that there is evidence that some people have acquired immunity through their white blood cells as a result of prior infection from other Coronaviruses. The theory is that this immunity targets part of the virus that is common to all Coronaviruses so any vaccine based in this should be effective against all Coronaviruses.

If the theory turns into practice could be a game changer.

That sounds really hopeful.
Online Alan_X

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68733 on: Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:44:04 pm
Again, totally missing the point!  But oh well........

I'll let the mods decide thanks, I'm sure they have enough about them to understand what I was getting at.

It was a fucking ridiculous thing to say. Making vaccination a requirement is not a 'slippery slope' towards death camps. It's the sort of thing these right-wing anti-vax c*nts have been doing:



I've worked on exhibitions for the Jewish Museum that included the display of some appalling anti-semitic stuff from the holocaust and it's hard to express how despicable and offensive this is.
Offline LFC when it suits

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68734 on: Today at 07:03:28 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:42:16 pm
Disgusting



100% have to agree that it's disgusting.

Just make everyone pay for any COVID treatment in hospital. Get the vaccine, or don't get the vaccine, but if you end up in hospital having to be treated for COVID and taking up bedspaces, you pay for your treatment. If you are vaccinated, the risk of that happening is miniscule.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68735 on: Today at 09:31:47 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm
It was a fucking ridiculous thing to say. Making vaccination a requirement is not a 'slippery slope' towards death camps. It's the sort of thing these right-wing anti-vax c*nts have been doing:



I've worked on exhibitions for the Jewish Museum that included the display of some appalling anti-semitic stuff from the holocaust and it's hard to express how despicable and offensive this is.

It was an extreme example I used, but I used it to make a strong point and hoped to make some reflect on what they had been saying and think.

Administering fines and imprisioning a minority group of people (a majority of which aren't hardcore anti-vaxxers) is a slippery slope Alan (I didn't mention death camps - your words, not mine).  You may not agree, but that is what myself, and others think.

Not sure what that image and your last sentence has to do with my post???  Why are you posting it and trying to link it to what I said??  Are you saying all unvaccinated people are antisemites?

My grandfather helped many escape the Nazi invasion of Eastern Europe, so please don't lecture me about death and jews.

In regards to vaccines, I believe engagement is the answer, fines and prison just highlight a failure of governance.
Online El Lobo

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68736 on: Today at 09:33:28 am »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 07:03:28 am
100% have to agree that it's disgusting.

Just make everyone pay for any COVID treatment in hospital. Get the vaccine, or don't get the vaccine, but if you end up in hospital having to be treated for COVID and taking up bedspaces, you pay for your treatment. If you are vaccinated, the risk of that happening is miniscule.

So if you're a middle aged anti-vaxxer who gets COVID, doesn't get ill and then passes it onto an older person who has been vaccinated but is still vulnerable and they end up in hospital, the older person should pay for COVID treatment?
Offline LFC when it suits

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68737 on: Today at 10:10:39 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:33:28 am
So if you're a middle aged anti-vaxxer who gets COVID, doesn't get ill and then passes it onto an older person who has been vaccinated but is still vulnerable and they end up in hospital, the older person should pay for COVID treatment?

Exclude the most vulnerable groups such as over 60s.

Aside from that, everybody should pay if they take up a bedspace for COVID and the money put towards improving the NHS. If you are vaccinated, you have nothing to worry about. If you are not, then you should live with the consequences of your decision if you do need to take up a bedspace.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68738 on: Today at 10:12:19 am »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 10:10:39 am
Exclude the most vulnerable groups such as over 60s.

Aside from that, everybody should pay if they take up a bedspace for COVID and the money put towards improving the NHS. If you are vaccinated, you have nothing to worry about. If you are not, then you should live with the consequences of your decision if you do need to take up a bedspace.

This is breathtakingly stupid, I'm sorry. I work with a woman who ended up in hospital on oxygen and she was double vaccinated (this was before the booster was being administered) and she's in her mid 50s. She'd never have been able to afford it.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68739 on: Today at 10:17:04 am »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 10:10:39 am
Exclude the most vulnerable groups such as over 60s.

Aside from that, everybody should pay if they take up a bedspace for COVID and the money put towards improving the NHS. If you are vaccinated, you have nothing to worry about. If you are not, then you should live with the consequences of your decision if you do need to take up a bedspace.

oh cool. a nice little underhanded way for Tories to start forcing people to pay for treatments. it starts with Covid treatment, next thing we'll be paying £400 for three stitches.

some of the suggestions in here are very bizarre.
Online El Lobo

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68740 on: Today at 10:23:02 am »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 10:10:39 am
Exclude the most vulnerable groups such as over 60s.

Aside from that, everybody should pay if they take up a bedspace for COVID and the money put towards improving the NHS. If you are vaccinated, you have nothing to worry about. If you are not, then you should live with the consequences of your decision if you do need to take up a bedspace.

;D

See I'm not a big fan of Linudden, but at least he's openly anti-vax.

If you are vaccinated, you have plenty to worry about. Mainly fucking idiots who choose not to be vaccinated. A vaccination isn't a cure.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68741 on: Today at 10:52:20 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:31:47 am

In regards to vaccines, I believe engagement is the answer, fines and prison just highlight a failure of governance.


Im kind of on the fence with the ideas of fines and paying for treatment as it could well be a slippery slope, but at the same time people need to take some responsibility for their decisions not to get vaccinated. So if your going to say its a failure of governance whats missing? What hasnt been done that should have been done?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68742 on: Today at 10:52:36 am »
An interesting read about the misplaced conspiracy theories believed by some of the anti vaxxers,

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/59870550

It seems to be the same believe system that lead medieval pilgrims to shrines to see Jesus's nappy or Joseph's workbench.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68743 on: Today at 11:20:07 am »
I love the anti-vaxxers claims that the vaccine is actually designed to kill us all off as part of some kind of great reset to reduce global population.

I think Bill Burr of all people had the best response to that, do anti-vaxxers actually think that if evil elites wanted to cull the global population, that they would kill off the sheeple and just leave themselves with the cool kid anti vaxxers to manage after the great reset was over, that doesn't sound like a lot of fun for the elites  ;D ;D
Online CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68744 on: Today at 11:20:38 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:31:47 am
It was an extreme example I used, but I used it to make a strong point and hoped to make some reflect on what they had been saying and think.

I always find using the genocide of 6m people a great "extreme example" to use and not at all highly inappropriate.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68745 on: Today at 11:21:53 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:20:07 am
I love the anti-vaxxers claims that the vaccine is actually designed to kill us all off as part of some kind of great reset to reduce global population.

I think Bill Burr of all people had the best response to that, do anti-vaxxers actually think that if evil elites wanted to cull the global population, that they would kill off the sheeple and just leave themselves with the cool kid anti vaxxers to manage after the great reset was over, that doesn't sound like a lot of fun for the elites  ;D ;D

The first rule of a conspiraceh theory is that it doesn't pass it's first test of credibility.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68746 on: Today at 11:49:20 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:52:20 am
Im kind of on the fence with the ideas of fines and paying for treatment as it could well be a slippery slope, but at the same time people need to take some responsibility for their decisions not to get vaccinated. So if your going to say its a failure of governance whats missing? What hasnt been done that should have been done?

It's complicated - like most things.

I agree with your point about taking responsibility, but the reason for people not taking the Covid vaccine vary greatly.  One theme seems to be a deep mistrust of the state/government.  That stems from many years of historical happenings / questionable governance.  It's hard to cut through that issue in a relatively short space of time.

There does seems to be a lack of outreach and engagement though.  Strong-arm tactics can have the opposite effect and increase pushback!  Also, we must not forget that, generally, the majority of people are vaccinated (in developed countries of course).
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68747 on: Today at 12:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:49:20 am
It's complicated - like most things.

I agree with your point about taking responsibility, but the reason for people not taking the Covid vaccine vary greatly.  One theme seems to be a deep mistrust of the state/government.  That stems from many years of historical happenings / questionable governance.  It's hard to cut through that issue in a relatively short space of time.

There does seems to be a lack of outreach and engagement though.  Strong-arm tactics can have the opposite effect and increase pushback!  Also, we must not forget that, generally, the majority of people are vaccinated (in developed countries of course).

Thats kind of what I was getting at to be honest, what in terms of outreach havent they done? I really cant think of tangible examples of whats left to try other then the stick approach.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68748 on: Today at 12:14:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:01:52 pm
Thats kind of what I was getting at to be honest, what in terms of outreach havent they done? I really cant think of tangible examples of whats left to try other then the stick approach.

Using the UK as an example, 83% have been double jabbed - that's good.  Those 17% haven't caused 175k deaths.  It's chronic underfunding and other destructive policies that have caused them to be higher than what they may have been.  There are bigger issues here.

When you look at our current government, or ones previously, you can understand why people don't have much trust in them.
Offline No666

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68749 on: Today at 12:14:06 pm »
One of the villagers where I live is a strident anti-vaxxer. He believes this illness is not caused by a virus but pollution. Because look how the hospitalisations fell when no one was driving their cars in lockdown.  :o
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68750 on: Today at 12:28:15 pm »
Online Elmo!

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68751 on: Today at 12:38:08 pm »
Online El Lobo

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68752 on: Today at 12:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:28:15 pm
:o

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-59915459

I've got to say I'm liking some of your ideas recently. Vaccine passports when you buy booze and fines for anyone over 60 and unvaccinated.
Online CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68753 on: Today at 12:45:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:43:25 pm
I've got to say I'm liking some of your ideas recently. Vaccine passports when you buy booze and fines for anyone over 60 and unvaccinated.

Yeah I'm loving Sudden's progressive ideas, hopefully the UK Govt. are listening and can implement some of these.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68754 on: Today at 01:16:56 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:52:36 am
An interesting read about the misplaced conspiracy theories believed by some of the anti vaxxers,

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/59870550

It seems to be the same believe system that lead medieval pilgrims to shrines to see Jesus's nappy or Joseph's workbench.

That's fantastic. They think they're the fucking Avengers  :lmao
Offline mattybeard

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68755 on: Today at 01:30:19 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:52:36 am
An interesting read about the misplaced conspiracy theories believed by some of the anti vaxxers,

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/59870550

It seems to be the same believe system that lead medieval pilgrims to shrines to see Jesus's nappy or Joseph's workbench.

I'm in a group like this on Facebook. Not because I believe them or follow along in their cult but quite the opposite - some of the things they spout are mind-bending for me and I'm fascinated how anyone can look at the world that way.
Online Alan_X

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68756 on: Today at 02:13:54 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:52:36 am
An interesting read about the misplaced conspiracy theories believed by some of the anti vaxxers,

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/59870550

It seems to be the same believe system that lead medieval pilgrims to shrines to see Jesus's nappy or Joseph's workbench.

Fucking morons. The whole Sovereign Citizen stuff is a special kind of stupidity.

This is one of my favourite Sovereign Citizen moments:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RfVbiefMdNU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RfVbiefMdNU</a>
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68757 on: Today at 02:17:26 pm »
WTF is that sovereign movement?
