It was a fucking ridiculous thing to say. Making vaccination a requirement is not a 'slippery slope' towards death camps. It's the sort of thing these right-wing anti-vax c*nts have been doing:







I've worked on exhibitions for the Jewish Museum that included the display of some appalling anti-semitic stuff from the holocaust and it's hard to express how despicable and offensive this is.



It was an extreme example I used, but I used it to make a strong point and hoped to make some reflect on what they had been saying and think.Administering fines and imprisioning a minority group of people (a majority of which aren't hardcore anti-vaxxers) is a slippery slope Alan (I didn't mention death camps - your words, not mine). You may not agree, but that is what myself, and others think.Not sure what that image and your last sentence has to do with my post??? Why are you posting it and trying to link it to what I said?? Are you saying all unvaccinated people are antisemites?My grandfather helped many escape the Nazi invasion of Eastern Europe, so please don't lecture me about death and jews.In regards to vaccines, I believe engagement is the answer, fines and prison just highlight a failure of governance.