It's not really a slippery slope at all though is it? It's not even the most extreme methods in place to achieve high vaccine rates - it's still not mandatory. It's essentially just a tax on endagering the public and yourself.
his comparison to yellow stars is a horrible one, but to a degree it is a slippery slope and oddly quite a few people in this thread seem to have this hardline of 'close the borders' and 'force vaccinations'.
there is a subset of anti-vaxxers who grow more sceptical by the day when it's forced on them, whether that is through work, travel or government mandates. i've even heard of vaccinated people becoming increasingly sceptical now as a result of people being pressured into them. it doesn't bode well for the future and just marginalises people further.
educate people. fine people who spread misinformation. going the nuclear Priti Patel option is not the easy 'win' some people seem to think it is.