I'm struggling a bit to understand how we don't end up with wave after wave of Omicron, even without a new variant. Given that this one clearly evades protection from infection (I know it doesn't evade protection from hospitalization/severe illness), aren't we really just going to keep having these waves as soon as our collective immunity against infection wanes a bit (which seems like it happens in c. 6months)? So is the enduring state of things that we have these waves, millions of us get infected and miss a few days of work/life, and a small section suffer severe illness/death? I guess I'm just struggling to understand what results in an enduring level of immunity that results in consistently low case levels, as opposed to the cycle I mentioned above.



It's all conjecture anyway, but I'm struggling a bit with what the enduring model is going to be.



As I understand it each time you get vaccinated (or infected) it's like going to the gym. Going once is great and everything, but after a few workouts you are much stronger and the benefits are for life!Chatting to a scientist who I see in my office building who manages to explain things in a way even I understand, and he's quite confident the next vaccines put out around spring will be even more effective and we'll be in a much better place next winter. Hoping by then it will only be necessary for boosters for the elderly and vulnerable.