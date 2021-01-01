« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2552198 times)

Offline afc turkish

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68720 on: Today at 05:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:58:48 pm
Think you're agreeing with El Lobo not me.

Think you're missing the joint mockery...
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68721 on: Today at 05:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:42:16 pm
Disgusting



Yep jail would be a better deterrant for those not getting vaccinated
Offline Joff

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68722 on: Today at 05:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 06:39:12 pm
My daughter has caught it now, outbreak in her class.

My wife and son caught it 3 months ago.
I've managed not to catch it, there has been no distancing in the house, and there won't be any.
Hopefully I manage to swerve it again, but this time it's prob omicron. Daily testing ahoy.
24 hrs later, a lot of sleep in the day, not much at night, she seems to be over the symptoms, bar a puke up of water as she necked half a pint of water in the morning as she was hot.

A day sat in front of the tv watching the simpsons has worked wonders
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68723 on: Today at 06:06:44 pm »
Not much Dr nick can't cure.
Offline Joff

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68724 on: Today at 06:28:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:06:44 pm
Not much Dr nick can't cure.
Hi everybody!
Online carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68725 on: Today at 06:54:07 pm »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Today at 04:40:38 am
I'm struggling a bit to understand how we don't end up with wave after wave of Omicron, even without a new variant.  Given that this one clearly evades protection from infection (I know it doesn't evade protection from hospitalization/severe illness), aren't we really just going to keep having these waves as soon as our collective immunity against infection wanes a bit (which seems like it happens in c. 6months)?  So is the enduring state of things that we have these waves, millions of us get infected and miss a few days of work/life, and a small section suffer severe illness/death?  I guess I'm just struggling to understand what results in an enduring level of immunity that results in consistently low case levels, as opposed to the cycle I mentioned above.

It's all conjecture anyway, but I'm struggling a bit with what the enduring model is going to be.

As I understand it each time you get vaccinated (or infected) it's like going to the gym.  Going once is great and everything, but after a few workouts you are much stronger and the benefits are for life!

Chatting to a scientist who I see in my office building who manages to explain things in a way even I understand, and he's quite confident the next vaccines put out around spring will be even more effective and we'll be in a much better place next winter.  Hoping by then it will only be necessary for boosters for the elderly and vulnerable.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68726 on: Today at 07:11:21 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:43:43 pm
Agreed, fines should be double those.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:36:39 pm
Yep jail would be a better deterrant for those not getting vaccinated

Perhaps they should be issued yellow stars............
« Last Edit: Today at 07:18:11 pm by Red-Soldier »
Offline John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68727 on: Today at 07:15:45 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 06:54:07 pm
As I understand it each time you get vaccinated (or infected) it's like going to the gym.  Going once is great and everything, but after a few workouts you are much stronger and the benefits are for life!

Chatting to a scientist who I see in my office building who manages to explain things in a way even I understand, and he's quite confident the next vaccines put out around spring will be even more effective and we'll be in a much better place next winter.  Hoping by then it will only be necessary for boosters for the elderly and vulnerable.

It depends on further mutations. An vaccine targeting the spike protein of Omicron will be way more effective at preventing transmission than the current gen 1 vaccines which were designed to repel the spike protein of the wild type virus as well as all the other good stuff they do. I think everyone will be asked to get further boosters at some point.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68728 on: Today at 07:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:11:21 pm
Perhaps they should be issued yellow stars............

Well said Red Soldier, was the point I wanted to make
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68729 on: Today at 07:20:04 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 06:54:07 pm
As I understand it each time you get vaccinated (or infected) it's like going to the gym.  Going once is great and everything, but after a few workouts you are much stronger and the benefits are for life!

Chatting to a scientist who I see in my office building who manages to explain things in a way even I understand, and he's quite confident the next vaccines put out around spring will be even more effective and we'll be in a much better place next winter.  Hoping by then it will only be necessary for boosters for the elderly and vulnerable.

Chris Smith, the Naked Scientist and virologist, was saying on BBC that work is under way on the Mark II vaccines. He said that there is evidence that some people have acquired immunity through their white blood cells as a result of prior infection from other Coronaviruses. The theory is that this immunity targets part of the virus that is common to all Coronaviruses so any vaccine based in this should be effective against all Coronaviruses.

If the theory turns into practice could be a game changer.
Online El Lobo

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68730 on: Today at 07:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:11:21 pm
Perhaps they should be issued yellow stars............

Yeah yellow stars and 200 fines like Sudden Death Draft Loser has proposed
Offline TheKid.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68731 on: Today at 07:35:23 pm »
Jesus fucking Christ. Comparing people who wont get a covid jab to Jess during the holocaust?
Online CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68732 on: Today at 07:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:11:21 pm
Perhaps they should be issued yellow stars............

A genuinely fucking ridiculous comparison. You should really be ashamed of yourself for that.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68733 on: Today at 07:49:30 pm »
What's happened to the vaccination booster campaign ? They've dropped of a cliff lately, from pretty near a million a day before Christmas to barely 100k now.
Online CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68734 on: Today at 07:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:49:30 pm
What's happened to the vaccination booster campaign ? They've dropped of a cliff lately, from pretty near a million a day before Christmas to barely 100k now.

What's the rule for time between having recovered from COVID and having the booster? Could be a case of a lot of people catching it before they had a chance to get the booster and now have to wait to receive it.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68735 on: Today at 07:55:02 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:51:28 pm
What's the rule for time between having recovered from COVID and having the booster? Could be a case of a lot of people catching it before they had a chance to get the booster and now have to wait to receive it.
Ah, yes - good point Craig. Let's hope they still go for the booster and don't just forget about it.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:56:42 pm by Thepooloflife »
Online CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68736 on: Today at 07:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:55:02 pm
Ah, yes - good point Craig.

A lot might decide to hold off having it too, thinking they have added protection from just recovering and then maybe receiving it a few months down the line to boost themselves as that protection drops.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68737 on: Today at 08:08:25 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on Today at 07:35:23 pm
Jesus fucking Christ. Comparing people who wont get a covid jab to Jess during the holocaust?

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:49:11 pm
A genuinely fucking ridiculous comparison. You should really be ashamed of yourself for that.

Obviously, the point I was making is it's a very slippery slope.........

Some people on here have zero self-awareness
« Last Edit: Today at 08:11:02 pm by Red-Soldier »
Online CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68738 on: Today at 08:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:08:25 pm
Obviously, the point I was making is it's a very slippery slope.........

Yeah, I'd probably move away from the analogy completely, not double down to suggest it's anything like the herding of over 6m Jews into death camps.

Quote
Some people on here have zero self-awareness

The irony is strong in you.
Online beardsley4ever

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68739 on: Today at 08:15:55 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 06:54:07 pm
As I understand it each time you get vaccinated (or infected) it's like going to the gym.  Going once is great and everything, but after a few workouts you are much stronger and the benefits are for life!

Chatting to a scientist who I see in my office building who manages to explain things in a way even I understand, and he's quite confident the next vaccines put out around spring will be even more effective and we'll be in a much better place next winter.  Hoping by then it will only be necessary for boosters for the elderly and vulnerable.


I hope that's right!  Thanks for the reply.  Much appreciated.
Online Elmo!

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68740 on: Today at 08:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:08:25 pm
Obviously, the point I was making is it's a very slippery slope.........

Some people on here have zero self-awareness

It's not really a slippery slope at all though is it? It's not even the most extreme methods in place to achieve high vaccine rates - it's still not mandatory. It's essentially just a tax on endagering the public and yourself.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68741 on: Today at 08:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:24:16 pm
It's not really a slippery slope at all though is it? It's not even the most extreme methods in place to achieve high vaccine rates - it's still not mandatory. It's essentially just a tax on endagering the public and yourself.

Perhaps not in your opinion, but calling for large fines and jail time is for me.  I don't believe we should have a two-tier society!  A large majority of people are vaccinated, which is great.  And at the risk of repeating myself for the hundredth time, not all people who haven't been vaccinated are "anti vaxxers."

People on here go on about ignorance etc., but the lack of self-awareness can be staggering!

People should read and learn more.
Online CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68742 on: Today at 08:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:36:28 pm
snip

People should read and learn more.

Fuck me are you a parody account?

The post we both commented on was about in Greece. Where the "large majority of people" are not vaccinated.

People YOU should read and learn more.
Online Elmo!

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68743 on: Today at 08:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:36:28 pm
Perhaps not in your opinion, but calling for large fines and jail time is for me.  I don't believe we should have a two-tier society!  A large majority of people are vaccinated, which is great.  And at the risk of repeating myself for the hundredth time, not all people who haven't been vaccinated are "anti vaxxers."

People on here go on about ignorance etc., but the lack of self-awareness can be staggering!

People should read and learn more.

Yeah a one tiered society where everyone (where medically appropriate) is vaccinated would be great, I agree.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68744 on: Today at 08:44:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:14:49 pm
Yeah, I'd probably move away from the analogy completely, not double down to suggest it's anything like the herding of over 6m Jews into death camps.

The irony is strong in you.

Again, totally missing the point!  But oh well........

I'll let the mods decide thanks, I'm sure they have enough about them to understand what I was getting at.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68745 on: Today at 08:50:06 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:42:08 pm
Fuck me are you a parody account?

The post we both commented on was about in Greece. Where the "large majority of people" are not vaccinated.

People YOU should read and learn more.

Says 66 people per 100 are fully vaccinated here:

https://covid19.who.int/region/euro/country/gr
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68746 on: Today at 09:09:56 pm »
Online RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68747 on: Today at 09:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:24:16 pm
It's not really a slippery slope at all though is it? It's not even the most extreme methods in place to achieve high vaccine rates - it's still not mandatory. It's essentially just a tax on endagering the public and yourself.

his comparison to yellow stars is a horrible one, but to a degree it is a slippery slope and oddly quite a few people in this thread seem to have this hardline of 'close the borders' and 'force vaccinations'.

there is a subset of anti-vaxxers who grow more sceptical by the day when it's forced on them, whether that is through work, travel or government mandates. i've even heard of vaccinated people becoming increasingly sceptical now as a result of people being pressured into them. it doesn't bode well for the future and just marginalises people further.

educate people. fine people who spread misinformation. going the nuclear Priti Patel option is not the easy 'win' some people seem to think it is.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:15:05 pm by RainbowFlick »
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68748 on: Today at 09:17:30 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:13:06 pm
his comparison to yellow stars is a horrible one, but to a degree it is a slippery slope and oddly quite a few people in this thread seem to have this hardline of 'close the borders' and 'force vaccinations'.

there is a subset of anti-vaxxers who grow more sceptical by the day when it's forced on them, whether that is through work, travel or government mandates. i've even heard of vaccinated people becoming increasingly sceptical now as a result of people being pressured into them. it doesn't bode well for the future and just marginalises people further.

educate people. fine people who spread misinformation. going the nuclear Priti Patel option is not the easy 'win' some people seem to think it is.

Great post.

I'm triple vacinated and wear a face covering when it's required, but fall into the category in bold.
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68749 on: Today at 09:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:44:04 pm
Again, totally missing the point!  But oh well........

I'll let the mods decide thanks, I'm sure they have enough about them to understand what I was getting at.
I get your point. But that analogy is always going to raise hackles. It's not just in poor taste its a poor analogy.
