Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68640 on: Yesterday at 01:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 12:27:08 pm
Isolation cut down to five days.

Is that without symptoms?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68641 on: Yesterday at 01:17:24 pm »
When I tested positive last month, it was 10:30pm and the isolation was cut mid way through for negative tests on day 6 & 7. I tested at midday on day 5, which was the first time I felt anywhere near better & it was positive, so held off testing on day 6 until 3:30pm when I tested negative, I did likewise at 3pm on day 7 & came out of isolation the next day.

I had every symptom. A temperature all over my body except my feet which were freezing cold. I barely slept for 3 days, I lost my sense of smell during that period  & anything I ate with sauce tasted like ash throughout. I also had a mild cough throughout although it was continuous.

Whats crucial now the isolation period has been cut again is the availability of free tests. If capacity as Javid says is being trebled to 300 million & demand for tests are up by 60%. Youd expect in the near future that these will freely available, which doesnt appear to be the case at present.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68642 on: Yesterday at 01:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:49:45 pm
I got Covid at the end of August last year. I isolated for ten days but was absolutely wiped out for another week on top of that. I still haven't fully recovered, and it's 2022 now.

My brother's partner recently got the omicron variant and her works wanted her back the day after her isolation ended. There was no way she could do that because she was still feeling horrible and it took her another week before hehe was fit enough to return.



Indeed....ideally, one should just extend ones "sick" period using a doctor's consultation if necessary. A work colleague of mine was absent for a fair few months post covid infection. This is a person with no previous record of throwing sickies or being "fragile" when it comes to illness.

It is what it is, and if your post-covid experience has left you feeling debilitated and under-powered, then you need to make sure you're recovered enough regardless of any employer's pressure to bring you back in prematurely!!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68643 on: Yesterday at 01:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 12:27:08 pm
Isolation cut down to five days.

"Revealing the move in a Commons statement, Sajid Javid said data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that "around two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by the end of day five" and "we want to use the testing capacity that we've built up to help these people leave isolation safely"."

need djahern's opinion on this
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68644 on: Yesterday at 01:58:15 pm »
Says on the BBC after two negative tests you can end isolation after five days. So isolate for five days, two negative tests and you are free to go on the sixth day
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68645 on: Yesterday at 02:17:34 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:44:19 pm
"Revealing the move in a Commons statement, Sajid Javid said data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that "around two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by the end of day five" and "we want to use the testing capacity that we've built up to help these people leave isolation safely"."

need djahern's opinion on this

Hmm I'm on day 6 now and still feel like shite.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68646 on: Yesterday at 02:42:14 pm »
Quote from: RF on Yesterday at 02:17:34 pm
Hmm I'm on day 6 now and still feel like shite.
Maybe you're part of the third that are still infectious by the end of day five.  From yesterday's figures that would be about 43k people that would fall into that category.

Anyway, I hope you're feeling better soon  :thumbup
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68647 on: Yesterday at 02:45:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:05:03 pm
Is that without symptoms?

Doesn't matter about symptoms. 2 negative LFTs in day 4 and 5 lets you out on day 6
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68648 on: Yesterday at 02:48:44 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:45:00 pm
Doesn't matter about symptoms. 2 negative LFTs in day 4 and 5 lets you out on day 6

Negative tests on days 5 and 6 needed and can leave isolation right after the day 6 one if both negative.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68649 on: Yesterday at 02:48:44 pm »
I've still got a cough from covid symptoms (cough and loss of taste and smell) I had since Boxing day (10 LFT's and 2 PCR tests all negative).

I am 99.99% sure I've had it but everything came back negative.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68650 on: Yesterday at 02:51:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:48:44 pm
Negative tests on days 5 and 6 needed and can leave isolation right after the day 6 one if both negative.

Ah ok. Apologies.

Still think anyone who has a pack of 7 LFT's should finish the pack anyway just to be sure
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68651 on: Yesterday at 03:16:37 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:51:08 pm
Ah ok. Apologies.

Still think anyone who has a pack of 7 LFT's should finish the pack anyway just to be sure

I tested positive until day 12 recently, GF who tested positive same day as me was neg on day 7, her brother who was positive the day before us was neg on day 5.

It's weird how some are and some aren't!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68652 on: Yesterday at 03:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:22:12 am
Not deaths, but I posted this a few days ago:

Nearly 40% of Covid hospital cases in England now patients primarily being treated for something else, latest figures show

NHS England has this morning published its latest primary diagnosis supplement. This is a dataset that shows how many of the daily Covid hospital cases are patients being treated in hospital for Covid, and how many are patients with Covid being treated primary for something else.

The hospital figures that are published daily do not make this distinction

The latest figure is for Tuesday 4 January and it shows that in England 13,045 patients were in hospital with Covid on that day, but only 8,200 for Covid. That means only 63% of Covid cases were in hospital primary because of Covid.

This figures has been drifting down. The equivalent figure for the previous Tuesday, when total Covid cases were 8,321, was 67%, and the Tuesday before that, when overall cases were 6,245, 71% of them were people being treated primary for Covid. At the start of December the figure was 74%.

As PA Media reports, the number of patients being treated primarily for Covid rose from 5,578 on 28 December to 8,200 a week later (a jump of 47%), while those with Covid but being treated primarily for something else rose from 2,743 to 4,845 (a jump of 77%).

The figures cover acute hospital admissions only.



What those figures don't detail is how many of those in hospital for another reason who had a positive Covid test condition's deteriorated due to Covid.

It's never black and white.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68653 on: Yesterday at 04:12:38 pm »
Looks like everything is coming down now expect deaths :/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68654 on: Yesterday at 04:15:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:42:14 pm
Maybe you're part of the third that are still infectious by the end of day five.  From yesterday's figures that would be about 43k people that would fall into that category.

Anyway, I hope you're feeling better soon  :thumbup

Thanks
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68655 on: Yesterday at 04:22:35 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:12:38 pm
Looks like everything is coming down now expect deaths :/
that's always the last figure to go up and the last figure to come down
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68656 on: Yesterday at 04:57:58 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:12:38 pm
Looks like everything is coming down now expect deaths :/

To be fair they didn't really go up in comparison to the other 2
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68657 on: Yesterday at 05:17:46 pm »
Im wondering if people have just given up testing now to be honest, hopefully Im wrong!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68658 on: Yesterday at 05:23:24 pm »
109133 new cases and 335 deaths reported today.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68659 on: Yesterday at 05:35:26 pm »
Big ol' drop over the last few days
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68660 on: Yesterday at 07:05:36 pm »

Lowest numbers on ventilators since October.this is good.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68661 on: Yesterday at 07:32:02 pm »
Any ideas when the next lot of ONS numbers are out?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68662 on: Yesterday at 07:37:32 pm »
This is encouraging. The omicron peak worldwide started just before Christmas and, yet, more than two weeks later there is no detectable rise in death cases:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Worldwide numbers are a decent measure, I think, because health care systems can be much worse than those in the Western world.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68663 on: Yesterday at 07:38:16 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68664 on: Yesterday at 07:46:18 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68665 on: Yesterday at 07:47:08 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:38:16 pm
Anti-vax (wannabe) army

https://metro.co.uk/2022/01/10/anti-vax-group-alpha-male-assemble-threatens-to-wage-war-on-government-15892063/

I always laugh when a group calls itself alpha males or some shit like that, balding fat white guys.

The premier alpha male.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68666 on: Yesterday at 10:30:52 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68667 on: Today at 09:30:26 am »
We had the news on in the background and they did a big piece on "Alpha Male Assemble" - it was as cringeworthy as you'd expect, maybe more so.  At one stage they were doing drills in a field somewhere and they made Dad's Army look like the SAS.  A man then gave a speech about Roman Legions?!

What was evident is that they had drawn together a "broad church" of cranks with a wide-range of conspiracy theories.  Covid denial was the glue that bound them but it was a bit of leap to the next scene where a member was picketing a courthouse and rambling on about communism.

On the other hand the camaraderie was nice to see.  The group was clearly filling a gap for a lot of them and, touch wood, they seemed harmless enough.

