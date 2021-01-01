« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68560 on: Today at 12:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:24:57 pm
They've allowed Boris to purge the party of all decent alternatives.

Sunak is keeping his head down till the time is right probably
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68561 on: Today at 12:34:02 pm »
Six weeks earlier, this bozo was in ICU with Covid-19 complications.  Then he's attending parties in one of the most senior government buildings and laughing in our faces.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68562 on: Today at 12:34:53 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 12:34:02 pm
Six weeks earlier, this bozo was in ICU with Covid-19 complications.  Then he's attending parties in one of the most senior government buildings and laughing in our faces.

Did he really have Covid tho?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68563 on: Today at 12:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:31:46 pm
Nothing will be done.

He didn't even apologise.

Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 12:25:35 pm
It will be up to the conservative party to get rid of him, he wont resign he's shameless. He will get off on the enquiry on a technicality, most likely due to his home being his workplace or something like that. Unless the opinion polls show the tories tanking he stays in my opinion. Just waiting on a video being released of him pissed up doing the conga at the party  ;D

Can't help but think that there's a sense that the worst of it is over, with the last half an hour now being in the past. Johnson clearly believes that saying "taking responsibility" equates to actually taking responsibility, and he'll probably get a pass on that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68564 on: Today at 12:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:34:53 pm
Did he really have Covid tho?
As many of the things I could criticise him for, I'm actually happy to believe him (and his pregnant wife) in that they had it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68565 on: Today at 12:43:10 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 12:42:11 pm
As many of the things I could criticise him for, I'm actually happy to believe him (and his pregnant wife) in that they had it.

Not for me.

His contempt for everyone in this pandemic makes me very cynical.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68566 on: Today at 12:43:41 pm »
Alison McGovern's head is about to pop off her shoulders listening to this Tory woman, Rachel someone?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
You can tell Laura K is about to leave BBC
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68568 on: Today at 12:46:58 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:44:57 pm
You can tell Laura K is about to leave BBC

Is she actually doing her job?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Rachel McClean doing a great job digging a deeper hole for her party
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:18:26 pm
Teflon Boris. He's going to get away with it easily.
no chance, he's fucked. He won't be able to ride this out
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Ali McGovern really upset by what she is saying
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 12:33:16 pm
Sunak is keeping his head down till the time is right probably
Isn't he normally at these?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Who's this fucking Tory woman on Politics live?

Totally treading the party line, why bother interviewing them, they have no chance of getting a straight answer
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Oh she's just realised she's fucked up then
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:50:58 pm
Isn't he normally at these?
usually next to the PM, Johnson knows it was him that leaked this but he can do fuck all about it
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:51:56 pm
Who's this fucking Tory woman on Politics live?

Totally treading the party line, why bother interviewing them, they have no chance of getting a straight answer

Pretty much an impossible task that. She's a minister, can't exactly call Johnson out.

Ridiculous that they're making it seem like the inquiry is addressing a really complex and technical matter though. The facts are clear and simple and he's admitted it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:52:48 pm
usually next to the PM, Johnson knows it was him that leaked this but he can do fuck all about it

Not sure Sunak leaked it myself.

Still think Gove or Truss are the preferred options.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:52:48 pm
usually next to the PM, Johnson knows it was him that leaked this but he can do fuck all about it
Even if he did. Would he be the front runner to replace him?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
hopefully the dopey fucker calls a general election instead of resigning. Just hoping he's that much of a dumb c*nt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:54:53 pm
Even if he did. Would he be the front runner to replace him?
I suspect some Tories would be a tad wary of appointing him due to him being a "person of colour"

There is no obvious candidate though, but he won't hang on, he'll either have to resign or he'll be forced out by his backbenchers
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
This thread is probably getting a tad off track with political discussions, perhaps we should be wary of going off track as we don't want to risk this useful thread getting locked.

That would be something else we could blame Johnson for though...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:01:29 pm
This thread is probably getting a tad off track with political discussions, perhaps we should be wary of going off track as we don't want to risk this useful thread getting locked.

That would be something else we could blame Johnson for though...
Yeah I did think that. So will leave talk of resignation or replacements out of this.

How long before announcement of Covid press conference with Whitty now ;D
