They've allowed Boris to purge the party of all decent alternatives.
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.
Six weeks earlier, this bozo was in ICU with Covid-19 complications. Then he's attending parties in one of the most senior government buildings and laughing in our faces.
Nothing will be done. He didn't even apologise.
It will be up to the conservative party to get rid of him, he wont resign he's shameless. He will get off on the enquiry on a technicality, most likely due to his home being his workplace or something like that. Unless the opinion polls show the tories tanking he stays in my opinion. Just waiting on a video being released of him pissed up doing the conga at the party
Did he really have Covid tho?
As many of the things I could criticise him for, I'm actually happy to believe him (and his pregnant wife) in that they had it.
You can tell Laura K is about to leave BBC
Teflon Boris. He's going to get away with it easily.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Sunak is keeping his head down till the time is right probably
Isn't he normally at these?
Who's this fucking Tory woman on Politics live?Totally treading the party line, why bother interviewing them, they have no chance of getting a straight answer
usually next to the PM, Johnson knows it was him that leaked this but he can do fuck all about it
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Even if he did. Would he be the front runner to replace him?
This thread is probably getting a tad off track with political discussions, perhaps we should be wary of going off track as we don't want to risk this useful thread getting locked.That would be something else we could blame Johnson for though...
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]