« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1709 1710 1711 1712 1713 [1714]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2539822 times)

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,080
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68520 on: Today at 09:54:28 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm
of course you can, exemptions for those with genuine proven medical reasons, the rest - fuck em

this is a great way to convince marginalised communities that have a history of medical mistreatment or a lack of trust. just tell them to fuck themselves. good one!
Logged
YNWA.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,404
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68521 on: Today at 09:59:37 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 08:08:51 am
So now you dont need a confirmatory PCR test if you record a positive LFT result, you just have to isolate for at least seven days following the positive.

Employers are going to need to be savvy with checking the images of positive tests on google otherwise this ongoing workforce issue is going to get even worse.


What you can do is you create an account on the Gov website for reporting a test result. You then either upload the QR code via your camera or type the number on the LFT - You can then request to have the result notification emailed to you (it used to be by default that you got it) All employers need to do is insist that the staff register for this and forward the official email to their line manager/HR as applicable.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,985
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68522 on: Today at 10:18:20 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:41:02 am
I, just about, agree with you.

I think what boils people's piss is that those who don't choose to take cancer screening or smoke or are overweight don't aggressively spread bullshit, or vandalise weight loss clinics or harass lung cancer clinicians.

All of the examples of care you give currently ARE being delayed because those who have chosen not to receive the vaccine are placing additional strain in the health service.

Oh yeah, I agree about the anti-vaxxers. I just think charging/changing access to the health service is a slippery slope and I'd rather err on the side of principle and treat everybody the same.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,889
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68523 on: Today at 10:30:47 am »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68524 on: Today at 10:31:10 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:56:23 am
For those who had the Pfizer booster, did you have any side effects compared to the first two?

I had zero side effects for the first two, so just wondering if I should expect the same.

I had no side effects from any of mine.  AZ for the first 2 and Pfizer for the booster.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68525 on: Today at 10:35:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:30:47 am


Even Ireland looks like a caricature of his head.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,213
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68526 on: Today at 10:39:40 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:35:49 am
Even Ireland looks like a caricature of his head.
:lmao
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68527 on: Today at 10:42:04 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:31:10 am
I had no side effects from any of mine.  AZ for the first 2 and Pfizer for the booster.
Same here although I had Pfizer for all three.  A bit of a sore arm and a light headache that soon passed.  I don't think I know anybody that had any nasty side-effects from the Pfizer jabs but I do remember reading a few posts on here of people who'd been laid down for a day or two.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,884
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68528 on: Today at 10:55:54 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:34:18 am
Aren't you supposed to report the positive test online, which will give you a confirmation? Surely if you don't have that confirmation then you have no argument with your employer

Mm. When you go online to register the LFT, as far as I know it'd be easy to say it's positive when it's not. You'd just enter the serial number and select positive instead of negative.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
  • JFT97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68529 on: Today at 11:25:45 am »
Quote
COVID: 'VIP lane' used by government to hand out PPE contracts to two companies during first coronavirus wave was unlawful, High Court rules

https://news.sky.com/story/covid-vip-lane-used-by-government-to-hand-out-ppe-contracts-to-two-companies-during-first-coronavirus-wave-was-unlawful-high-court-rules-12514239
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,901
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68530 on: Today at 11:28:52 am »
In the next life i want to be a civil servant. You get a heightened sense of importance doing such a job i see.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,777
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68531 on: Today at 11:29:24 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1709 1710 1711 1712 1713 [1714]   Go Up
« previous next »
 