of course you can, exemptions for those with genuine proven medical reasons, the rest - fuck em
So now you dont need a confirmatory PCR test if you record a positive LFT result, you just have to isolate for at least seven days following the positive.Employers are going to need to be savvy with checking the images of positive tests on google otherwise this ongoing workforce issue is going to get even worse.
I, just about, agree with you.I think what boils people's piss is that those who don't choose to take cancer screening or smoke or are overweight don't aggressively spread bullshit, or vandalise weight loss clinics or harass lung cancer clinicians.All of the examples of care you give currently ARE being delayed because those who have chosen not to receive the vaccine are placing additional strain in the health service.
For those who had the Pfizer booster, did you have any side effects compared to the first two?I had zero side effects for the first two, so just wondering if I should expect the same.
Even Ireland looks like a caricature of his head.
I had no side effects from any of mine. AZ for the first 2 and Pfizer for the booster.
Aren't you supposed to report the positive test online, which will give you a confirmation? Surely if you don't have that confirmation then you have no argument with your employer
COVID: 'VIP lane' used by government to hand out PPE contracts to two companies during first coronavirus wave was unlawful, High Court rules
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-vip-lane-used-by-government-to-hand-out-ppe-contracts-to-two-companies-during-first-coronavirus-wave-was-unlawful-high-court-rules-12514239
