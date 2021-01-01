« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2539499 times)

RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68520 on: Today at 09:54:28 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm
of course you can, exemptions for those with genuine proven medical reasons, the rest - fuck em

this is a great way to convince marginalised communities that have a history of medical mistreatment or a lack of trust. just tell them to fuck themselves. good one!
rob1966

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68521 on: Today at 09:59:37 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 08:08:51 am
So now you dont need a confirmatory PCR test if you record a positive LFT result, you just have to isolate for at least seven days following the positive.

Employers are going to need to be savvy with checking the images of positive tests on google otherwise this ongoing workforce issue is going to get even worse.


What you can do is you create an account on the Gov website for reporting a test result. You then either upload the QR code via your camera or type the number on the LFT - You can then request to have the result notification emailed to you (it used to be by default that you got it) All employers need to do is insist that the staff register for this and forward the official email to their line manager/HR as applicable.
