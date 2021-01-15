Is a booster the same as a first or second dose?
If so why don't we just call it a third dose?
Like So Howard Phillips said, the booster dose had to be either the pfizer or moderna dose.
In the case of pfizer, the booster dose was exactly the same as what was given for a first and second dose of pfizer.
For moderna, the booster dose was half the dose as was given for the first and second moderna jabs.
Evidence had found that half doses as a booster induced effective results, so a full dose was not necessary.
This also had the added benefit of spreading supply further (although this did not factor into the decision, which was based on effectiveness evidence only).