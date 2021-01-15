you can't just club them all together. it's ultimately a failure of government (and social media companies) that more than a small handful of people seem to either believe in blatant misinformation or due to histories of medical inequity and distrust.



don't give any treatment to anyone who actively shares misinformation though. they can fuck off.



Not sure how you can say its a failure of government that some people still havent got vaccinated. If anything, Id actually call it a success considering initially it was only expected 70% odd would get vaccinated.What more did you think they could have done? Other then start legislation against social media companies who allow BS to be shared (which is pretty complicated Id imagine as where do you draw the line) im really not sure what else they could have done? At some point the dickheads who dont get vaccinated need to take some responsibility for their actions.