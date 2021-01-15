« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68480 on: Today at 07:20:53 pm »
looks like theyre gonna make anti-vaxxers pay for healthcare in quebec now (theres something akin to the NHS)

pretty close to making it mandatory now
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68481 on: Today at 07:26:50 pm »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 07:20:53 pm
looks like theyre gonna make anti-vaxxers pay for healthcare in quebec now (theres something akin to the NHS)

pretty close to making it mandatory now
excellent
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68482 on: Today at 07:38:24 pm »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Today at 07:20:53 pm
looks like theyre gonna make anti-vaxxers pay for healthcare in quebec now (theres something akin to the NHS)

pretty close to making it mandatory now

They're adding a surcharge tax. Not sure how it would be applied, but the anti-vaxxers are gloriously losing their minds, bleating on about how they are being punished, while smokers and drinkers aren't (they're either idiots or conveniently leaving out the fact smokers and drinkers already pay additional taxes rolled into the purchase price towards their health care costs)

Quebec also recently required proof of vaccination to purchase alcohol and cannabis that resulted in a strong uptake in first doses.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68483 on: Today at 07:39:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:26:50 pm
excellent

Is it though?

We're going down a very dangerous road here by creating two tier society.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:38:24 pm
Quebec also recently required proof of vaccination to purchase alcohol and cannabis that resulted in a strong uptake in first doses.

 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68484 on: Today at 07:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:38:53 pm
Think the Dr was pretty reckless and even if he genuinely felt like that, doing on National TV was irresponsible


Covid: Fact-checking the doctor who challenged the health secretary.

A video clip of an unvaccinated doctor challenging the health secretary over the government's plan to make NHS staff have a Covid jab - or risk losing their job - has been viewed more than a million times on social media.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/59929638

Doctors get far too much credit just because they are a doctor. Lets call it what it is, the guy is a utter c*nt and hopefully he fucks off from the NHS. We dont want people like him.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68485 on: Today at 07:46:33 pm »
Interesting figures from the Netherlands, around 13% of infections now are reinfections, that is, of people who had covid before.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68486 on: Today at 07:48:34 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:38:24 pm
They're adding a surcharge tax. Not sure how it would be applied, but the anti-vaxxers are gloriously losing their minds, bleating on about how they are being punished, while smokers and drinkers aren't (they're either idiots or conveniently leaving out the fact smokers and drinkers already pay additional taxes rolled into the purchase price towards their health care costs)

Quebec also recently required proof of vaccination to purchase alcohol and cannabis that resulted in a strong uptake in first doses.

well for the SAQ (harder drinks). you can still get wine and beer in a depanneur or supermarket

but right now we cant do anything. restaurants, etc are all closed and theres a curfew. whilst the ICU are overwhelmingly filling up with unvaccinated
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68487 on: Today at 08:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:39:45 pm
Is it though?

We're going down a very dangerous road here by creating two tier society.

 
if they can't be bothered to have an injection that could not only stop them requiring hospital treatment but also adding to the numbers of people in hospital due to the fact their selfishness may have led to other people getting infected then yes I think it's an excellent idea
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68488 on: Today at 09:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:14:07 pm
if they can't be bothered to have an injection that could not only stop them requiring hospital treatment but also adding to the numbers of people in hospital due to the fact their selfishness may have led to other people getting infected then yes I think it's an excellent idea

you can't just club them all together. it's ultimately a failure of government (and social media companies) that more than a small handful of people seem to either believe in blatant misinformation or due to histories of medical inequity and distrust.

don't give any treatment to anyone who actively shares misinformation though. they can fuck off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68489 on: Today at 09:26:57 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:18:16 pm
you can't just club them all together. it's ultimately a failure of government (and social media companies) that more than a small handful of people seem to either believe in blatant misinformation or due to histories of medical inequity and distrust.

don't give any treatment to anyone who actively shares misinformation though. they can fuck off.

Not sure how you can say its a failure of government that some people still havent got vaccinated. If anything, Id actually call it a success considering initially it was only expected 70% odd would get vaccinated.

What more did you think they could have done? Other then start legislation against social media companies who allow BS to be shared (which is pretty complicated Id imagine as where do you draw the line) im really not sure what else they could have done? At some point the dickheads who dont get vaccinated need to take some responsibility for their actions.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68490 on: Today at 10:21:11 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:13:55 pm
I think less deadly variants also have the advantage of not being fought as much - we actively try to stop things spread, and probably with more effort, the more deadly they are.

I understand the thing you're saying, but I think its more complex. Covid for example is infectious first, and then causes damage. By the time someone dies, the virus has already spread. So just being a less deadly variant isn't an evolutionary advantage in this case.

However, my main point was that the hope the virus will get milder over time is not quite right.
But if the host survives, and the virus can live on , it can infect more people?

Does anyone remember that game of life where you had to design a 'blob' made up of squares and it would replicate\mutate and you'd have to see how long it lasts.
I'd bet good money Andy knows it .
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68491 on: Today at 10:28:37 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:18:16 pm
you can't just club them all together. it's ultimately a failure of government (and social media companies) that more than a small handful of people seem to either believe in blatant misinformation or due to histories of medical inequity and distrust.

don't give any treatment to anyone who actively shares misinformation though. they can fuck off.
of course you can, exemptions for those with genuine proven medical reasons, the rest - fuck em
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68492 on: Today at 11:07:23 pm »
Is a booster the same as a first or second dose?
If so why don't we just call it a third dose?
