looks like theyre gonna make anti-vaxxers pay for healthcare in quebec now (theres something akin to the NHS)pretty close to making it mandatory now
Quebec also recently required proof of vaccination to purchase alcohol and cannabis that resulted in a strong uptake in first doses.
Think the Dr was pretty reckless and even if he genuinely felt like that, doing on National TV was irresponsible Covid: Fact-checking the doctor who challenged the health secretary. A video clip of an unvaccinated doctor challenging the health secretary over the government's plan to make NHS staff have a Covid jab - or risk losing their job - has been viewed more than a million times on social media. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/59929638
They're adding a surcharge tax. Not sure how it would be applied, but the anti-vaxxers are gloriously losing their minds, bleating on about how they are being punished, while smokers and drinkers aren't (they're either idiots or conveniently leaving out the fact smokers and drinkers already pay additional taxes rolled into the purchase price towards their health care costs)Quebec also recently required proof of vaccination to purchase alcohol and cannabis that resulted in a strong uptake in first doses.
Is it though?We're going down a very dangerous road here by creating two tier society.
if they can't be bothered to have an injection that could not only stop them requiring hospital treatment but also adding to the numbers of people in hospital due to the fact their selfishness may have led to other people getting infected then yes I think it's an excellent idea
you can't just club them all together. it's ultimately a failure of government (and social media companies) that more than a small handful of people seem to either believe in blatant misinformation or due to histories of medical inequity and distrust. don't give any treatment to anyone who actively shares misinformation though. they can fuck off.
I think less deadly variants also have the advantage of not being fought as much - we actively try to stop things spread, and probably with more effort, the more deadly they are.I understand the thing you're saying, but I think its more complex. Covid for example is infectious first, and then causes damage. By the time someone dies, the virus has already spread. So just being a less deadly variant isn't an evolutionary advantage in this case.However, my main point was that the hope the virus will get milder over time is not quite right.
