Quote from: Komic on Today at 09:39:51 am
Started to feel like I've got a sore throat this morning. Lat flow was negative, but seen a lot of people are testing negative if they have symptoms so want to get a PCR. The government website now appears to say you should only get a PCR is you have high temp, cough or no taste/smell. Yet the omicron symptoms say about having a sore throat. So confused if I am eligible for a PCR now? Also looks like the PCR will be posted to you, are the walk in centres not active anymore, or can I just turn up without booking for them now?

Absolutely nothing wrong with lying about symptoms to get a pcr if you think it's possible you have covid.
Nah.

With the Omicron, symptoms are different to the delta and also with a lower degree and higher latency.

With delta, it was 3 days, with the omicron its 5 days. Thats when the PCR is at its max efficiency in detecting the virus.

If I were you, I would wait for a couple of days. In the meantime, drink lots of warm-to-hot water. If its a sore throat, it should go away.

If its the damn virus, it wouldnt and other symptoms (headache, body fatigue, sleepiness, running nose and possibly fever) might comp up. Hopefully if doesnt though.
Quote from: Komic on Today at 09:39:51 am
Started to feel like I've got a sore throat this morning. Lat flow was negative, but seen a lot of people are testing negative if they have symptoms so want to get a PCR. The government website now appears to say you should only get a PCR is you have high temp, cough or no taste/smell. Yet the omicron symptoms say about having a sore throat. So confused if I am eligible for a PCR now? Also looks like the PCR will be posted to you, are the walk in centres not active anymore, or can I just turn up without booking for them now?

That's exactly how my wife started out, I just had a cold Just put that you are an essential worker (driver) and you have symptoms and book the PCR. I tested negative on the LFT and positive PCR the next day. Missus and son both positive LFTs and PCRs
Cheers everyone, just managed to get through with 119 and for walk in centres you don't need to book appointments anymore so will go now
Michael Fabricant claiming the people invited to Downing Street party were working incredibly hard on the vaccine program. In May 2020.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:22:18 pm
So who is leaking the likes of this email? Disgruntled civil servant or someone more significant like a cabinet member?

someone who probably thinks BoZo isn't right wing enough, so that's something to look forward to.
