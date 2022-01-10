« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2534777 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Ministers considering cutting England Covid isolation to five days, says PM

Government looking at science of reducing period from seven days amid workforce shortages

Quote
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has said the government is looking at the science of moving to an isolation period of five days in England instead of seven for a positive Covid case, after calls to ease staffing shortages across the economy.

The prime minister confirmed the government was examining the proposal, after several cabinet colleagues made clear they would like to see a shift to five-day isolation if possible.

Asked about the issue on a visit to a vaccine clinic at a pharmacy in his Uxbridge constituency, Johnson said: The thing to do is to look at the science. We are looking at that and we will act according to the science.

The debate arose after the US shifted its isolation requirements to five days after a positive test. The situation in the UK is different, as isolation in symptomatic cases begins from the start of symptoms rather than a test, but some senior Tories are pressing for a cut from seven to five days in asymptomatic cases at least, where isolation begins from the point of a positive test.

The government has sounded a cautious note until now, since it only recently cut isolation requirements from 10 days to seven days for asymptomatic cases if a person tests negative by lateral flow on days five and six of isolation.

However, the education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, broke ranks to say on Sunday that a move to five-day isolation would be helpful if it were supported by the evidence. The Telegraph reported that Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, takes a similar position.

Speaking on his visit to the vaccine centre, the prime minister also pledged that free lateral flow tests would be available for as long as it is necessary after reports over the weekend that individuals and businesses would soon have to pay for them.

Johnsons official spokesperson also stressed that free lateral flows would stay for the time being.

Theres absolutely no plans to change that, he said. We will use testing as long as necessary. Its a vital line of defence alongside our vaccine programme. With cases high across the country theres no doubt that the use of lateral flow devices are both disrupting chains of transmission and saving lives. Weve got 425m tests coming in January, as weve set out.

Those of you who read through the autumn and winter plan will know that we set out then that at a later stage, as the governments response to the virus changes, universal free provision of these tests will end. I think thats what the public would expect.

He also said it was too early to say whether the UK was in the process of moving from a pandemic stage of Covid to an endemic stage, after Zahawi suggested the UK should show the rest of the world how to get back to normal.

Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, the levelling up secretary, set out a similar view in his broadcast interviews on Monday morning, as he said the country was moving to a stage where it could live with Covid.

Having previously argued for caution around Omicron, the senior cabinet minister said the easing of restrictions would have to be guided by science, but the sooner the better.

He told Sky News: We are moving to a situation, were not there yet, but we are moving to a situation where it is possible to say that we can live with Covid, and that the pressure on the NHS and on vital public services is abating.

The UK Health Security Agency estimates that 10-30% of people who self-isolate after a positive Covid test are still infectious on day six, dropping to about 5% after day 10. Their modelling suggests a similar risk of being infectious  about 5%  if people end isolation after two negative tests on days six and seven. The work underpins the existing guidance on Covid isolation, but the thinking may change as more data come in on Omicron.

Preliminary findings from Japans National Institute of Infectious Diseases hint that people who have asymptomatic Omicron infections may stop shedding the virus sooner than those who have symptoms. This is not unexpected, but the study includes only 21 cases, so the results are considered tentative.

The researchers took 83 respiratory specimens from 21 people infected with Omicron. Only two of the people were unvaccinated and four had no symptoms. Tests showed that people shed most virus three to six days after either diagnosis or the onset of symptoms, with the amount falling gradually from then on.

While those with Covid symptoms harboured infectious virus until day 10, the researchers did not obtain any infectious virus from the four asymptomatic people beyond day five. The scientists are cautious about the results, concluding only that vaccinated people with Omicron are unlikely to shed infectious virus 10 days after diagnosis or the onset of symptoms.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/10/ministers-considering-cutting-covid-isolation-to-five-days-says-boris-johnson
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:20:05 pm
Ministers considering cutting England Covid isolation to five days, says PM

Government looking at science of reducing period from seven days amid workforce shortages

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/10/ministers-considering-cutting-covid-isolation-to-five-days-says-boris-johnson

lol @ 'looking at science'. No surprise that the US are doing this and the UK probably will too. Fauci openly admitted it was purely to bring staff back.
YNWA.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
This is interesting from IKEA....

Cutting sick pay for those that are unvaccinated and forced to isolate, I can see why they are doing it but might mean that some unvaccinated don't test as they can't afford to be off work

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-59930206
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:28:36 pm
lol @ 'looking at science'. No surprise that the US are doing this and the UK probably will too.
Yes, I highly doubt they are "looking at the science", more like panicking as the country grinds to a standstill again through companies not having enough staff to operate properly!
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:29:13 pm
This is interesting from IKEA....

Cutting sick pay for those that are unvaccinated and forced to isolate, I can see why they are doing it but might mean that some unvaccinated don't test as they can't afford to be off work

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-59930206

this would fly in the US, but I think it'd be a bit of a grey area here if it was brought to court.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:31:35 pm
this would fly in the US, but I think it'd be a bit of a grey area here if it was brought to court.

Aah that pesky EU employment law red tape. ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:54:32 am
Having a cold helps protection against infection against virus?

More like, having had a cold caused by another corona virus might give some protection from the new coronavirus.

Clearly it doesn't give full protection, as most likely everybody had such a cold a some point of their life.
142k cases today so pretty similar to the last two day, but weekend numbers tend to be low so we could be looking at a jump tomorrow as they catch up, also should now be long enough that we start seeing what the beginning of the school term is doing to the numbers.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:22:06 pm
More like, having had a cold caused by another corona virus might give some protection from the new coronavirus.

Clearly it doesn't give full protection, as most likely everybody had such a cold a some point of their life.
I guess it could partialy explain why some people catch CoVid and others don't despite spending a lot of time (Family Members) with someone who tested positive. 

I'm thinking back to the Summer and our cricket tour party, I think the final number was 8/18 came back with a positive case and the other 10 all tested negative.

Might not be the case with Omicron, however


Edit - the sample size appears to be 52, so not sure how much significance can be read into a study with some a low base?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:29:13 pm
This is interesting from IKEA....

Cutting sick pay for those that are unvaccinated and forced to isolate, I can see why they are doing it but might mean that some unvaccinated don't test as they can't afford to be off work

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-59930206

Good work by IKEA and a great idea. Hopefully more employers follow in their footsteps.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:30:13 pm
I guess it could partialy explain why some people catch CoVid and others don't despite spending a lot of time (Family Members) with someone who tested positive. 

I'm thinking back to the Summer and our cricket tour party, I think the final number was 8/18 came back with a positive case and the other 10 all tested negative.

Might not be the case with Omicron, however


Edit - the sample size appears to be 52, so not sure how much significance can be read into a study with some a low base?


I knew of a few were only one member of a household caught Delta, Omicron is a lot different in my experience. One of my nephews got Delta, his Mum, stepdad and sister didn't, my eldest got Delta, me, wife and his brother didn't and we were cuddling him, sitting with him etc. Sister in laws gets Omicron, her husband gets it, me, missus and youngest all got Omicron, friend we met up with got it, loads we know are now getting multiple family members all catching it at the same time.


Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:14:29 pm
What Covid?  It was party time

https://news.sky.com/story/over-100-employees-in-number-10-were-invited-to-garden-drinks-event-during-lockdown-report-12513277


Reports that Bozo and wife attended.

And Tory stooge Laura K has seemingly put her own foot in it by implying she's known about this for some time, yet never broke the story.

This is more appropriate than ever:

#We really need the political thread reopening (and ban all inter-Labour squabbling)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 08:41:23 pm
#We really need the political thread reopening (and ban all inter-Labour squabbling)

All politics leads to intra Labour squabbling. Start a thread slagging the Tories next thing the old cracks appear.
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:14:29 pm
What Covid?  It was party time

https://news.sky.com/story/over-100-employees-in-number-10-were-invited-to-garden-drinks-event-during-lockdown-report-12513277
Johnson literally laughing and giggling about it in an interview on ITV News, what a complete and utter piece of shit that bloke is
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:05:16 pm
Johnson literally laughing and giggling about it in an interview on ITV News, what a complete and utter piece of shit that bloke is

Completely taking the piss out of us. c*nt of a man.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:49:07 pm
All politics leads to intra Labour squabbling. Start a thread slagging the Tories next thing the old cranks appear.

Fixed  ;)

Quote
James Oh Brien
@mrjamesob
From Brexit to these despicable parties, the whole administration is built on bullshit, arrogance & shamelessness. What never ceases to amaze is the way his supporters embrace the absolute contempt in which he must hold them. Especially the client journalists.
9:57 PM · Jan 10, 2022·
So who is leaking the likes of this email? Disgruntled civil servant or someone more significant like a cabinet member?
https://www.itv.com/news/2022-01-10/email-proves-downing-street-staff-held-drinks-party-at-height-of-lockdown

Approximately 1m 30s into the video at the top when you click on the link, you can see Johnson literally pissing himself laughing!

Just when you think they have sunk as low as they can go, you get proven totally wrong!

c*nt, sorry no other word for it
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:22:18 pm
So who is leaking the likes of this email? Disgruntled civil servant or someone more significant like a cabinet member?
my guess has always been Sunak but of course it could be Cummings
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:24:52 pm
https://www.itv.com/news/2022-01-10/email-proves-downing-street-staff-held-drinks-party-at-height-of-lockdown

Approximately 1m 30s into the video at the top when you click on the link, you can see Johnson literally pissing himself laughing!

Just when you think they have sunk as low as they can go, you get proven totally wrong!

c*nt, sorry no other word for it
He displays the arrogance of a man that knows those investigating him will never find him guilty.  Crucial evidence will be lost, the evidence displayed will be misinterpreted, some technicality or loophole will be found just as it always has.
