Thanks for the response. Why would they include people who died from the first infection? The study is testing natural immunity acquired through infection vs immunity acquired through vaccine. A person who got infected and died wouldn't have acquired natural immunity as their immune system wasn't strong enough to fight off the infection in the first place.



Any thoughts about the other study I posted relating to this?



"Nussenzweigs group has published data showing people who recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection continue to develop increasing numbers and types of coronavirus-targeting antibodies for up to 1 year. By contrast, he says, twice-vaccinated people stop seeing increases in the potency or breadth of the overall memory antibody compartment a few months after their second dose."



https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03696-9









They're not actually testing immunity in that first study though, that's the difference. They are looking back retrospectively and looking at numbers. There's no actual real scientific experiment here. That's not to say these types of study aren't valuable as they certainly are. But they require difficult controlling for bias that may be behind those numbers. In this one there's lots. One of their readouts is mortality upon reinfection or breakthrough infection after vaccination - you have to control here for the fact the most vulnerable to death have already been removed from the first group but not the second, they died. So regardless of whether they had covid or a vaccine, that group is already less susceptible to death. For other readouts such as protection against a subsequent infection there is also bias within the groups - those that had an infection were, by the nature of the time they had it, the most severe infections of the time. Thats due to less widespread testing at the time which would have leaned heavily toward those in hospital. Other data suggests the more severe the infection, the better the subsequent immunity, so we're likely looking at a group here with the absolute best immunity from infection rather than a group that represents the real world population. The study itself is perfectly fine for what it is, the problem is that isn't strong enough by itself to be held up as the definitive answer to the question of strength of immunity after infection or vaccination like it was by many media outlets.The second study you highlight is really on another level to the first. In fact it's one of the most important that came out throughout this. It's strength comes not only from the study itself, but that it was confirmed by other studies subsequently. It's key findings though aren't infection gives immunity, it's actually that protection can wane but can be increased by vaccination and most importantly gives broad protection against other variants. This was really important at the time as there was a worry that infection to one variant wouldn't give broad enough immunity to others.The take home from this study and many that came subsequently was that this pandemic will end. That exposure to the virus (infection or vaccine) can give broad immunity which is boosted by subsequent exposure (infection or vaccine). That's not to say SARS-CoV-2 will disappear, because it wont, but that the population will layer immunity over and over and will cease to become a 'pandemic disease'. There is no doubt now that each of us will layer this immunity over time through multiple exposures. It's not really a question of which one of infection immunity or vaccine immunity is better or anything to do with people claiming I've had Covid therefor I have immunity. Immunity in reality for all of us will come from repeat exposure, adding layers, breadth and strength to that immunity. Personally I'd like my first 3 exposures to be a vaccine. If some would prefer their first 3 exposures to be the virus so be it, but it would be wrong of them to claim after the first exposure something along the lines of the medic in that video - that he doesn't need a vaccine because he has immunity. He has some immunity, but robust immunity will only come from repeat exposure, he's choosing that it will be virus exposure rather than vaccine. His choice, but it wouldn't be mine.