« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1704 1705 1706 1707 1708 [1709]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2531199 times)

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,440
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68320 on: Yesterday at 01:08:41 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:05:50 am
Yes it really is that cut and dry, - there's a very clear and obvious scientific consensus to support the WHO's advice there. Based on real world evidence from the millions of people who have received the vaccine (having also previously been infected).

WHO's advice is that there is no evidence for an optimal time and to consider waiting 6 months. I just recovered from COVID 2 weeks ago. So I will personally consider my options in 5 and a half months time.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,426
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68321 on: Yesterday at 01:23:32 am »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 01:08:41 am
WHO's advice is that there is no evidence for an optimal time and to consider waiting 6 months. I just recovered from COVID 2 weeks ago. So I will personally consider my options in 5 and a half months time.

Sorry mate. I don't mean to argue but I'm afraid you've misread their advice.

Their advice is simply:

"Even if you have already had COVID-19, you should be vaccinated. The protection that someone gains from having COVID-19 will vary greatly from person to person. The immunity people get from being vaccinated after having a natural infection is consistently very strong. Getting vaccinated even if you have had COVID-19 means you are more likely to be protected for longer."


The optimal time section is just saying that you should consider waiting a certain amount of time (ideally not longer than six months) after having been infected before getting your vaccine dose. This is open purely for logistical reasons.

Some countries with limited supply at times have asked that people with previous infection wait a little longer to ensure the doses go to those in higher priority groups first (this was happening in Ireland at one point, I believe).

In the UK now, the advice is to wait 28 days from the start of COVID symptoms (or their first positive test). This is for various reasons. Those include ensuring you'd experience a greater benefit from the vaccine dose by spacing the time out, ensuring you are no longer infectious so those working in and attending vaccination sites are not put at a risk of infection and to make it easier to identify if any side effects are covid symptoms or if they are the result of the vaccine dose.

So if your intention is to follow the WHO advice to the letter, you would be wanting to book your booster dose in for the earliest available date (sounds like it's been two weeks, so it'd be in another two weeks or later for you).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:26:10 am by Classycara »
Logged

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,440
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68322 on: Yesterday at 01:25:59 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:23:32 am
Sorry mate. I don't mean to argue but I'm afraid you've misread their advice.

Their advice is simply:

"Even if you have already had COVID-19, you should be vaccinated. The protection that someone gains from having COVID-19 will vary greatly from person to person. The immunity people get from being vaccinated after having a natural infection is consistently very strong. Getting vaccinated even if you have had COVID-19 means you are more likely to be protected for longer."

The optimal time section is just saying that you should consider waiting a certain amount of time (ideally not longer than six months) after having been infected before getting your vaccine dose. This is open purely for logistical reasons.

Some countries with limited supply at times have asked that people with previous infection wait a little longer to ensure the doses go to those in higher priority groups first (this was happening in Ireland at one point, I believe).

In the UK now, the advice is to wait 28 days from the start of COVID symptoms (or their first positive test). This is for various reasons. Those include ensuring you'd experience a greater benefit from the vaccine dose by spacing the time out, ensuring you are no longer infectious so those working in and attending vaccination sites are not put at a risk of infection and to make it easier to identify if any side effects are covid symptoms or if they are the result of the vaccine dose.

Thank you for your advice. It's much appreciated.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,426
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68323 on: Yesterday at 01:28:22 am »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 01:25:59 am
Thank you for your advice. It's much appreciated.

No worries. I'll stop posting so much now, and leave you be to consider your options. If you ever want to discuss again, drop me a PM anytime.

Hope I haven't been too confrontational, just keen to share evidence and advice with you from sources that you trust (like WHO) to help you have as much accurate and useful information as possible to inform your decisions.
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68324 on: Yesterday at 03:03:33 am »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 01:08:41 am
WHO's advice is that there is no evidence for an optimal time and to consider waiting 6 months. I just recovered from COVID 2 weeks ago. So I will personally consider my options in 5 and a half months time.
You're working off a report that quotes data that is 10 months old. Then above you're equating it to vaccine data that is 2 months old. 'The science' changes, it changes with new data and moves on. Much of the misunderstanding in this pandemic is from people that cling to one piece of data that backs up their own view but they fail to shift with new knowledge. Or where a little piece of data gets contorted into something that it doesn't actually mean.

In a few posts you've claimed that omicron is closer to a cold than it is to delta (untrue), that immunity from infection lasts 6 months (untrue), that the WHO say you should wait 6 months from infection to get a vaccine (untrue), that people don't get information of the full side effects of vaccination (untrue), that immunity from infection is better than immunity from vaccine (unknown). I'm reluctant to call people out for one of those things, but all together it's just a twisting of the facts. Do you not see that most of the above are at odds with your quotes of "If you have recovered from COVID, you have natural immunity" and  "My first bout of COVID pre vaccination was far Milder"?

There are layers of immunity at play here for both individuals and the general population, don't rely solely on individual pieces of data that are relevant to a time that was pre-delta, never mind pre-omicron.
Logged

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,440
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68325 on: Yesterday at 03:35:12 am »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 03:03:33 am
You're working off a report that quotes data that is 10 months old. Then above you're equating it to vaccine data that is 2 months old. 'The science' changes, it changes with new data and moves on. Much of the misunderstanding in this pandemic is from people that cling to one piece of data that backs up their own view but they fail to shift with new knowledge. Or where a little piece of data gets contorted into something that it doesn't actually mean.

In a few posts you've claimed that omicron is closer to a cold than it is to delta (untrue), that immunity from infection lasts 6 months (untrue), that the WHO say you should wait 6 months from infection to get a vaccine (untrue), that people don't get information of the full side effects of vaccination (untrue), that immunity from infection is better than immunity from vaccine (unknown). I'm reluctant to call people out for one of those things, but all together it's just a twisting of the facts. Do you not see that most of the above are at odds with your quotes of "If you have recovered from COVID, you have natural immunity" and  "My first bout of COVID pre vaccination was far Milder"?

There are layers of immunity at play here for both individuals and the general population, don't rely solely on individual pieces of data that are relevant to a time that was pre-delta, never mind pre-omicron.

I am purposefully trying to not come across as confrontational for fear of being labelled as "anti Vax", but I haven't twisted any facts. I have posted the study from Israel showing that natural immunity is stronger than vaccine immunity in conjunction with WHO stating that natural immunity lasts a decent amount of time. If you want to continue this discussion, then maybe address the science in the Israel study I have posted which shows natural immunity to be stronger than vaccine immunity.

If you can refute that study, I am all ears and happy to be shown that it's wrong.


https://www.science.org/content/article/having-sars-cov-2-once-confers-much-greater-immunity-vaccine-vaccination-remains-vital

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1

Also interesting is that from the article above is this quote.
"Nussenzweigs group has published data showing people who recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection continue to develop increasing numbers and types of coronavirus-targeting antibodies for up to 1 year. By contrast, he says, twice-vaccinated people stop seeing increases in the potency or breadth of the overall memory antibody compartment a few months after their second dose."

You can see that the data for that study here.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03696-9

If you can refute this, I am all ears. Maybe it has already been drectly refuted. Not trying to engage in an argument or anything, but would be interested to see a rebuttal to this.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:15:10 am by LFC when it suits »
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68326 on: Yesterday at 04:12:32 am »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 03:35:12 am
I am purposefully trying to not come across as confrontational for fear of being labelled as "anti Vax", but this has pissed me right off. I haven't twisted any facts. I have posted the study from Israel showing that natural immunity is stronger than vaccine immunity in conjunction with WHO statinf that natural immunity lasts a decent amount of time. If you want to continue this discussion, then maybe address the science in the Israel study I have posted which shows natural immunity to be stronger than vaccine immunity.

If you can refute that study, I am all ears and happy to be shown that it's wrong.


https://www.science.org/content/article/having-sars-cov-2-once-confers-much-greater-immunity-vaccine-vaccination-remains-vital

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1

Im the same, dont want to be confrontational in the slightest.

This study is a preprint, 8 months old and still unpublished and so not passed peer review. Its one of hundreds that outside of a pandemic would have been unknown. It was picked up by certain media, and continues to be circulated widely even though either you or I could upload a study to the same preprint server.

Why its not published? We conducted a retrospective observational study, is the main reason. It skews the statistics of the populations they have divided into their groups in the study. Almost to the point of making it meaningless. They admit one big limit of the study themselves:  as the Delta variant was the dominant strain in Israel during the outcome period, the decreased long-term protection of the vaccine compared to that afforded by previous infection cannot be ascertained against other strains. But besides that the main reason goes back to their dividing of subjects into groups - the conclusion of infection conferring better protection versus vaccine has actually excluded the people who died from the first infection. Pretty much why its not published. Of course infection offers great protection, if you exclude the dead.
Logged

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,440
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68327 on: Yesterday at 04:27:05 am »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 04:12:32 am
Im the same, dont want to be confrontational in the slightest.

This study is a preprint, 8 months old and still unpublished and so not passed peer review. Its one of hundreds that outside of a pandemic would have been unknown. It was picked up by certain media, and continues to be circulated widely even though either you or I could upload a study to the same preprint server.

Why its not published? We conducted a retrospective observational study, is the main reason. It skews the statistics of the populations they have divided into their groups in the study. Almost to the point of making it meaningless. They admit one big limit of the study themselves:  as the Delta variant was the dominant strain in Israel during the outcome period, the decreased long-term protection of the vaccine compared to that afforded by previous infection cannot be ascertained against other strains. But besides that the main reason goes back to their dividing of subjects into groups - the conclusion of infection conferring better protection versus vaccine has actually excluded the people who died from the first infection. Pretty much why its not published. Of course infection offers great protection, if you exclude the dead.

Thanks for the response. Why would they include people who died from the first infection? The study is testing natural immunity acquired through infection vs immunity acquired through vaccine. A person who got infected and died wouldn't have acquired natural immunity as their immune system wasn't strong enough to fight off the infection in the first place.

Any thoughts about the other study I posted relating to this?

"Nussenzweigs group has published data showing people who recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection continue to develop increasing numbers and types of coronavirus-targeting antibodies for up to 1 year. By contrast, he says, twice-vaccinated people stop seeing increases in the potency or breadth of the overall memory antibody compartment a few months after their second dose."

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03696-9


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:33:19 am by LFC when it suits »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,839
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68328 on: Yesterday at 04:53:32 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January  7, 2022, 11:15:47 pm
Saw that hospital consultant speaking to Javid on Sky saying he doesnt trust the science and isnt vaccinated.

Some mad takes on Twitter

https://twitter.com/skynews/status/1479532922952732672?s=21

When you have some people like him working for the NHS, what chance do you have?

I hope he is eventually dismissed.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,773
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68329 on: Yesterday at 08:49:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:53:32 am
When you have some people like him working for the NHS, what chance do you have?

I hope he is eventually dismissed.

I think its quite irresponsible from Sky to post the clip too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,279
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68330 on: Yesterday at 11:23:26 am »
He's back.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/gFCkaaUs83o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/gFCkaaUs83o</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,534
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68331 on: Yesterday at 11:49:53 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:49:50 am
I think its quite irresponsible from Sky to post the clip too.

It is in the way they did it. What that clip needed was context to what the guy in the video has said. It needed explaining that what he says is not actual fact and just his view of things and that that goes against a lot of what has been shown by science so far. That is completely missing, because of course Sky know that this tweet is going to get them attention. It's a "gotcha-moment" for Javid, it will generate interest from anti-vaxxers and it will be circulating in those bubbles. So they threw it out there, probably knowing full well that the clip will just fuel the anti-vaccine sentiment. That's shameful...
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,916
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68332 on: Yesterday at 11:56:18 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:49:53 am
It is in the way they did it. What that clip needed was context to what the guy in the video has said. It needed explaining that what he says is not actual fact and just his view of things and that that goes against a lot of what has been shown by science so far. That is completely missing, because of course Sky know that this tweet is going to get them attention. It's a "gotcha-moment" for Javid, it will generate interest from anti-vaxxers and it will be circulating in those bubbles. So they threw it out there, probably knowing full well that the clip will just fuel the anti-vaccine sentiment. That's shameful...

Much though anti-vaxxers love to rail against "The MSM!" it is actually quite useful to them on many occasions, a lot of the media is quite happy to run with pieces that they know appeal to anti-vaxxers, good for a bit of much loved "controversy" and great for clicks and engagement.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,916
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68333 on: Yesterday at 12:01:06 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 04:27:05 am
Thanks for the response. Why would they include people who died from the first infection? The study is testing natural immunity acquired through infection vs immunity acquired through vaccine. A person who got infected and died wouldn't have acquired natural immunity as their immune system wasn't strong enough to fight off the infection in the first place.

Any thoughts about the other study I posted relating to this?

"Nussenzweigs group has published data showing people who recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection continue to develop increasing numbers and types of coronavirus-targeting antibodies for up to 1 year. By contrast, he says, twice-vaccinated people stop seeing increases in the potency or breadth of the overall memory antibody compartment a few months after their second dose."

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03696-9




I think djahern was making the pretty simple point that vaccination is a lot safer than infection as a way of acquiring some immunity to Covid, not that you would think it when you read the rubbish the anti-vax mob tends to come out with.

If I do eventually catch Covid and acquire some "natural" immunity I would rather it was after I had as much protection in my system as I could get from vaccines, to boost my odds of a good outcome.

And yes I do know plenty of people who have caught Covid in spite of being vaccinated, but then again I also know plenty of people who have have caught Covid in spite of prior Covid infection as well.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:57:12 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,440
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68334 on: Yesterday at 01:06:12 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 12:01:06 pm
I think djahern was making the pretty simple point that vaccination is a lot safer than infection as a way of acquiring some immunity to Covid, not that you would think it when you read the rubbish the anti-vax mob tends to come out with.

If I do eventually catch Covid and acquire some "natural" immunity I would rather it was after I had as much protection in my system as I could get from vaccines, to boost my odds of a good outcome.

And I agree with that 100%. Letting the population acquire natural immunity through infection would have had disastrous consequences and caused many deaths. Thankfully, the vaccines have been extremely good at preventing serious illness and death which has helped us get to a high level of immunity without the pain that would have been caused with exposure to the infection.

However, my point was made in the context of that clip in which the doctor says he has natural immunity having recovered from COVID. This is supported by science. This doctor and others like him worked throughout the pandemic to save lives while the majority of us sat home safely isolating collecting furlough. He will have been consistently in contact with virus during a time when we didn't have a vaccine. He and millions like him have acquired natural immunity in the last two years and there has certainly been data and studies to suggest that natural immunity through infection may have some benefits over vaccine immunity.




« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:07:49 pm by LFC when it suits »
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,534
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68335 on: Yesterday at 02:30:57 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 01:06:12 pm
However, my point was made in the context of that clip in which the doctor says he has natural immunity having recovered from COVID. This is supported by science. This doctor and others like him worked throughout the pandemic to save lives while the majority of us sat home safely isolating collecting furlough. He will have been consistently in contact with virus during a time when we didn't have a vaccine. He and millions like him have acquired natural immunity in the last two years and there has certainly been data and studies to suggest that natural immunity through infection may have some benefits over vaccine immunity.

Again, science also says that getting vaccinated after an infection gives you even more protection, which is better with new variants being around. And you're again picking and chosing stuff. You say you're talking about this specific person who has had an infection as said by himself, but then you start talking about natural immunity maybe having benefits over vaccine immunity. What does that have to do with this guy saying he doesn't need a vaccine, because he has already had an infection? The science says, that people should get vaccinated even if they have already have been infected once. The science says the vaccines are safe. If you follow the science the guy should get vaccinated, full stop. At the end of the day, it's his decision, but if he decides to not get vaccinated, you can't claim he's following science, because he's not...
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,426
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68336 on: Yesterday at 02:48:11 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 02:30:57 pm
Again, science also says that getting vaccinated after an infection gives you even more protection, which is better with new variants being around. And you're again picking and chosing stuff. You say you're talking about this specific person who has had an infection as said by himself, but then you start talking about natural immunity maybe having benefits over vaccine immunity. What does that have to do with this guy saying he doesn't need a vaccine, because he has already had an infection? The science says, that people should get vaccinated even if they have already have been infected once. The science says the vaccines are safe. If you follow the science the guy should get vaccinated, full stop. At the end of the day, it's his decision, but if he decides to not get vaccinated, you can't claim he's following science, because he's not...

As it happens, the latest data from the SIREN cohort study of healthcare workers in England has just been released and the data demonstrates what you are saying very clearly.

It also shows that immune protection from natural infection wanes over time, as we know it does for vaccines too.

It's available on preprint, while it is currently being peer-reviewed, and is led by UKHSA's chief medical advisor. Can read her mini intro thread here https://twitter.com/SMHopkins/status/1479818283117330433

But the key section is the right hand column of the table:

Susan Hopkins
@SMHopkins
In this pre-print, which is under peer review, we demonstrate that 2 doses of vaccination on top of prior of infection, significantly reduces both asymptomatic & symptomatic infection compared to infection alone - Table 3 - the longer since primary infection the more effect 2/6
2:12 PM · Jan 8, 2022·Twitter Web App


Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,845
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68337 on: Yesterday at 05:18:23 pm »
Reported cases down to 146k but dont include Wales.

Deaths at 312 still seem to be stuck high compared to pre Christmas numbers.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68338 on: Yesterday at 05:21:08 pm »
Total reported deaths passed 150k

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-59923936
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68339 on: Yesterday at 05:27:48 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 04:27:05 am
Thanks for the response. Why would they include people who died from the first infection? The study is testing natural immunity acquired through infection vs immunity acquired through vaccine. A person who got infected and died wouldn't have acquired natural immunity as their immune system wasn't strong enough to fight off the infection in the first place.

Any thoughts about the other study I posted relating to this?

"Nussenzweigs group has published data showing people who recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection continue to develop increasing numbers and types of coronavirus-targeting antibodies for up to 1 year. By contrast, he says, twice-vaccinated people stop seeing increases in the potency or breadth of the overall memory antibody compartment a few months after their second dose."

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03696-9



They're not actually testing immunity in that first study though, that's the difference. They are looking back retrospectively and looking at numbers. There's no actual real scientific experiment here. That's not to say these types of study aren't valuable as they certainly are. But they require difficult controlling for bias that may be behind those numbers. In this one there's lots. One of their readouts is mortality upon reinfection or breakthrough infection after vaccination - you have to control here for the fact the most vulnerable to death have already been removed from the first group but not the second, they died. So regardless of whether they had covid or a vaccine, that group is already less susceptible to death. For other readouts such as protection against a subsequent infection there is also bias within the groups - those that had an infection were, by the nature of the time they had it, the most severe infections of the time. Thats due to less widespread testing at the time which would have leaned heavily toward those in hospital. Other data suggests the more severe the infection, the better the subsequent immunity, so we're likely looking at a group here with the absolute best immunity from infection rather than a group that represents the real world population. The study itself is perfectly fine for what it is, the problem is that isn't strong enough by itself to be held up as the definitive answer to the question of strength of immunity after infection or vaccination like it was by many media outlets.

The second study you highlight is really on another level to the first. In fact it's one of the most important that came out throughout this. It's strength comes not only from the study itself, but that it was confirmed by other studies subsequently. It's key findings though aren't infection gives immunity, it's actually that protection can wane but can be increased by vaccination and most importantly gives broad protection against other variants. This was really important at the time as there was a worry that infection to one variant wouldn't give broad enough immunity to others.

The take home from this study and many that came subsequently was that this pandemic will end. That exposure to the virus (infection or vaccine) can give broad immunity which is boosted by subsequent exposure (infection or vaccine). That's not to say SARS-CoV-2 will disappear, because it wont, but that the population will layer immunity over and over and will cease to become a 'pandemic disease'. There is no doubt now that each of us will layer this immunity over time through multiple exposures. It's not really a question of which one of infection immunity or vaccine immunity is better or anything to do with people claiming I've had Covid therefor I have immunity. Immunity in reality for all of us will come from repeat exposure, adding layers, breadth and strength to that immunity. Personally I'd like my first 3 exposures to be a vaccine. If some would prefer their first 3 exposures to be the virus so be it, but it would be wrong of them to claim after the first exposure something along the lines of the medic in that video - that he doesn't need a vaccine because he has immunity. He has some immunity, but robust immunity will only come from repeat exposure, he's choosing that it will be virus exposure rather than vaccine. His choice, but it wouldn't be mine. 
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,926
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68340 on: Yesterday at 06:06:58 pm »
Remember this of those150,000 who tragically died ,each ones death may have impacted on 10, 20, 30..50! friends, family and colleagues.. that number of.people who have felt their loss and the pain that comes with it is in the Millions.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68341 on: Yesterday at 07:51:00 pm »
Torygraph saying BoZo plans to announce free LFTs will be abolished in a matter of weeks although this was said a while ago too pre-omicron.

No doubt well end up like America with companies squeezing prices on LFTs especially when/if theres a further period of very high transmission.
Logged
YNWA.

Online idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68342 on: Yesterday at 11:38:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:53:32 am


I hope he is eventually dismissed.
I love a bit of koanicism at the night's end
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68343 on: Yesterday at 11:49:37 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 06:06:58 pm
Remember this of those150,000 who tragically died ,each ones death may have impacted on 10, 20, 30..50! friends, family and colleagues.. that number of.people who have felt their loss and the pain that comes with it is in the Millions.

In the future when we look back on this the focus will (hopefully) be on unnecessary deaths, ie because of the incompetence of this mob that call themselves a government.
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,207
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68344 on: Today at 12:21:01 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 07:51:00 pm
Torygraph saying BoZo plans to announce free LFTs will be abolished in a matter of weeks although this was said a while ago too pre-omicron.

No doubt well end up like America with companies squeezing prices on LFTs especially when/if theres a further period of very high transmission.

Has the vibe of policy via media to gauge reaction.

Talk about massaging the numbers.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Juan Kerr

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68345 on: Today at 01:15:13 am »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 12:21:01 am
Has the vibe of policy via media to gauge reaction.

Talk about massaging the numbers.

How many people will take them if they have to pay for them?

Take a lft pay for it then if you're positive sure lose some more money by having to isolate on ssp yea like thats gonna happen.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68346 on: Today at 01:22:09 am »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Today at 01:15:13 am
How many people will take them if they have to pay for them?

Take a lft pay for it then if you're positive sure lose some more money by having to isolate on ssp yea like thats gonna happen.
But that's the point, they're saying it's no longer a serious illness so don't bother testing, live your life and if you're sick (covid, flu, a cold, whatever) act appropriately. Time will tell if it's the right move.
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68347 on: Today at 01:32:14 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:22:09 am
But that's the point, they're saying it's no longer a serious illness so don't bother testing, live your life and if you're sick (covid, flu, a cold, whatever) act appropriately. Time will tell if it's the right move.

I wonder when they will abolish the legal requirement to isolate if you test positive for Covid which will truly mean the end of the pandemic in the UK from a policy perspective. Definitely a step towards that if they're getting rid of free LFT's.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,976
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68348 on: Today at 06:15:54 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:32:14 am
I wonder when they will abolish the legal requirement to isolate if you test positive for Covid which will truly mean the end of the pandemic in the UK from a policy perspective. Definitely a step towards that if they're getting rid of free LFT's.
Could that be as soon as spring. If Omicron remains dominant then once the winter pressure is off then NHS then I can't see our government wanting people to isolate.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68349 on: Today at 06:29:57 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:32:14 am
I wonder when they will abolish the legal requirement to isolate if you test positive for Covid which will truly mean the end of the pandemic in the UK from a policy perspective. Definitely a step towards that if they're getting rid of free LFT's.

We're way behind you guys and in the middle of summer.

Quote
NSW and Queensland have changed their close contact rules for food logistics workers in a bid to fight supply chain issues that are leaving some supermarket shelves bare.

Employees in the food logistics, manufacturing, transport, postal and warehousing sectors will be able to leave quarantine to attend work in NSW if they have no symptoms.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,977
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68350 on: Today at 08:48:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:15:54 am
Could that be as soon as spring. If Omicron remains dominant then once the winter pressure is off then NHS then I can't see our government wanting people to isolate.

The "winter pressure" won't be off the NHS for a long time. Not that that will stop the tories.


Before they charge for LFTs, they'll have to drop requirements to test in schools and other places.

I don't think they'll change the legal requirement to isolate. They'll just weasel out by charging for tests and offering no financial help, and then people will just not test.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,773
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68351 on: Today at 08:58:15 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:22:09 am
But that's the point, they're saying it's no longer a serious illness so don't bother testing, live your life and if you're sick (covid, flu, a cold, whatever) act appropriately. Time will tell if it's the right move.

Clearly following the science like they have done throughout this.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,126
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68352 on: Today at 09:42:07 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:15:54 am
Could that be as soon as spring. If Omicron remains dominant then once the winter pressure is off then NHS then I can't see our government wanting people to isolate.

There is no winter pressure anymore, it's year round exacerbated by COVID
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,746
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68353 on: Today at 10:27:11 am »
Slightly morbid but I skimmed through the beginnings of this thread this morning and it was quite an interesting snapshot and sums up people's reactions to this quite well. Well informed posters giving reasoned opinions based on scientific fact, people showing some understandable concern and then a few smart arses accusing them of wetting the bed and it'll all just blow over.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,291
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68354 on: Today at 11:13:04 am »
End mass jabs and live with Covid, says ex-head of vaccine taskforce

Dr Clive Dix says we should treat the virus like flu

Quote
Covid should be treated as an endemic virus similar to flu, and ministers should end mass-vaccination after the booster campaign, the former chairman of the UKs vaccine taskforce has said.

With health chiefs and senior Tories also lobbying for a post-pandemic plan for a straining NHS, Dr Clive Dix called for a major rethink of the UKs Covid strategy, in effect reversing the approach of the past two years and returning to a new normality.

We need to analyse whether we use the current booster campaign to ensure the vulnerable are protected, if this is seen to be necessary, he said. Mass population-based vaccination in the UK should now end.

He said ministers should urgently back research into Covid immunity beyond antibodies to include B-cells and T-cells (white blood cells). This could help create vaccines for vulnerable people specific to Covid variants, he said, adding: We now need to manage disease, not virus spread. So stopping progression to severe disease in vulnerable groups is the future objective.

His intervention comes as it was revealed that more than 150,000 people across the UK have now died from Covid. Official figures published on Saturday recorded a further 313 deaths, the highest daily number since February last year when the last peak was receding. It takes total recorded deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 150,057. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the prime minister, tweeted in response: Coronavirus has taken a terrible toll on our country and today the number of deaths recorded has reached 150,000.

Each and every one of those is a profound loss to the families, friends and communities affected and my thoughts and condolences are with them.

Our way out of this pandemic is for everyone to get their booster or their first or second dose if they havent yet.

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said the death toll was a dark milestone for our country. Daily infections fell to 146,390 on Saturday.

NHS officials are warning that patient safety has been compromised this winter because of a crippling health and social care staff shortage that would require a million additional workers by the next decade. Writing in the Observer, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said that the pandemic had exposed its weakest links.

There is a clear, regrettable, impact on quality of care and, in the most pressured parts of the system, a worrying increase in patient safety risk, he writes. It is now very clear that the NHS and our social care system do not have sufficient capacity. That asking staff to work harder and harder to address that gap is simply not sustainable. That we need a long-term, fully funded, workforce plan to attract and retain the extra one million health and care staff the Health Foundation estimates will be needed by 2031.

Jeremy C*nt, the former health secretary, also called for action, saying: The pandemic has highlighted workforce pressures but they were never new. We cant solve them overnight, but we have a moral duty to NHS and care staff to look them in the eye after the hell of the last two years and say a long-term plan is in place.

Hopson said some NHS trusts outside London would see Covid hospitalisations rise even higher than their previous record peak last year.

There are already a number of trusts whose Covid hospitalisation levels are at 100% of their January 2021 peak, he said. Thats before they are anywhere near their current peaks. These organisations are likely to be 10 days or two weeks away from their peak this time round.

He also said he understood that as many as 40% of care homes had stopped taking new admissions in the past week, making it hard for hospitals to discharge patients. Stephen Chandler, president of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services, said that social care was in a national emergency because so many staff were off sick.

A government spokesperson said historic amounts of funding were being provided for NHS backlogs and social care, adding: Hospital admissions are rising, however this is not yet translating into the same numbers needing intensive care that we saw in previous waves. Were increasing NHS capacity by building onsite Nightingale hubs, as well as creating 2,500 virtual beds where people can be safely treated at home.

Dixs remarks on ending mass-vaccination come as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) ruled that fourth doses were not currently needed because most older people who had received boosters were still well-protected against Omicron, three months after the booster campaign began. The UK Health Security Agency said protection for over-65s was about 90%, three months after a booster jab. The JCVIs deputy chair, Professor Anthony Harnden, said the committee was monitoring the impact of Omicron on older and vulnerable people on a weekly basis.

A debate is unfolding over fourth doses. Last week, Israel became the first country to embark on a fourth round of Covid vaccinations, for over-60s and healthcare workers who had their third jab at least three months ago. Greg Clark, the Tory chair of the Commons science and technology committee, said a fourth dose of vaccine should be considered for healthcare workers, adding: The UK Health Security Agency found that the impact of a third dose against transmission of Covid wanes after 10 weeks. So, given the staff shortages in the NHS from self-isolation and the fact that NHS staff received their booster from mid September, it would be worth the JCVI considering whether a further dose would help reduce absences among frontline staff.

Dix was instrumental in helping pharmaceutical firms create the Covid vaccines that have transformed the risk to most people. He said he supported the current booster campaign, but a new targeted strategy was needed to get the UK to a position of managing Covid. He added: We should consider when we stop testing and let individuals isolate when they are not well and return to work when they feel ready, in the same way we do in a bad influenza season.

Dix said the government should support research and analysis of how effective vaccines had been at producing memory B- and T-cell immunity  parts of the immune system that recognise Covid  and particularly how they worked for over-60s and vulnerable groups with underlying health conditions.

With this data in hand, we should influence manufacturers who have vaccines that have shown the most durable cellular responses to develop an Omicron and a Delta variant vaccine to cover the current mutation lineages, he said, adding that Prof Paul Moss and the Covid Immunology Consortium had provided excellent groundwork for this.

Professor Eleanor Riley, professor of immunology and infectious disease at the University of Edinburgh, said: Everything depends on whether another variant comes up.

A fourth dose or second booster of the existing vaccine probably isnt going to achieve very much. The evidence is that immunity against severe disease is much longer lasting. The only justification for doing a second booster for the majority of the population would be if we saw clear evidence of people, five or six months after their booster, ending up in hospital with severe Covid.

Health experts are also concerned that the take-up of the booster vaccine last month was driven by the publics wish not disrupt their festive season. Now that fear has gone it has removed some of the drive to take up the vaccine. In addition there is a widespread perception that Omicron is milder and less worrying, added Simon Williams of Swansea University. We call variant fatigue which translates as people saying this is what viruses do; we just need to get on with our lives. Its not great from a public health perspective.

However, child health expert, Professor Helen Bedford of University College London, warned that there was a danger in lumping diehard anti-vaxxers with people who have nagging doubts about getting a vaccine. If you do that you will miss the chance to persuade those who have genuine concerns but who could change their minds and get vaccinated. It does not help to criticise them all as talking mumbo-jumbo.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/08/end-mass-jabs-and-live-with-covid-says-ex-head-of-vaccine-taskforce




The final paragraph is what people in here have been doing.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,786
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68355 on: Today at 12:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:13:04 am
The final paragraph is what people in here have been doing.

Only to those who arent in a position of knowledge and are taking their information from dodgy sources. The bit in the article you bolded is quite clearly on about not linking those who have a knowledge in the subject in with anti-vaxxers.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,377
  • Dutch Class
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68356 on: Today at 01:19:42 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:48:04 am

Before they charge for LFTs, they'll have to drop requirements to test in schools and other places.

I don't think they'll change the legal requirement to isolate. They'll just weasel out by charging for tests and offering no financial help, and then people will just not test.

Here's what the populist shitheads in Canada's most populous province (Ontario) did:

The federal government gave them millions of rapid tests which they procure and then send to the provinces who are in charge of health administration. Ontario claimed they were a game changer and needed millions. The Ontario government has hardly delivered any to the general public. Most are used by businesses for unvaccinated employees or hospitals.  This isn't just an Ontario problem, as British Columbia just admitted they had over a million sitting in a warehouse gathering dust after calling their existence an urban myth days earlier.  The largest chemist chain in Ontario is selling boxes of five rapid tests for approx. £23.

Due to the outrage, before Christmas the government announced they were giving each kid a box at school to use over Christmas. The government didn't hand them out to teachers though. They had to send any extras back at the end of the day. The general public started demanding boxes too. The government decided to hand them out via provincially owned liquor stores, but they didn't tell the liquor stores until the day of the announcement and there were so few of them that it becomes quickly abandoned, as was a project to deliver them via pop-up kiosks.

Naturally, since the government and their media cheerleaders have been banging on that Omicron is mild, the case numbers started to skyrocket after Christmas as loads of people gathered. Then around New Year's the government quietly announced that the ability to qualify for free PCR tests (which are already highly restricted) will be made even more restricted to certain high-risk populations. But the bar is incredibly high to get one. A councillor in one of the province's largest cities couldn't get one for a 16 month old child who was sent to the emergency department with COVID-like symptoms because she wasn't deemed eligible. Now as a result of virtually no PCR or LFT tests available, nobody knows the actual case numbers. It's very much the Trump maxim "if we stopped testing, it would all go away." The government are judging numbers on hospitalizations now, which they likely thought was a great idea if Omicron was truly mild; but instead hospitalizations have gone through the roof, the unvaccinated are swamping emergency rooms and ICUs and some hospitals have no available ambulances leaving the system on the brink of collapse.

Schools have been closed in Ontario more than anywhere else in the Western Hemisphere. Little has been done to improve safety at them. People are told if they are sick with COVID-like symptoms to assume it's Omicron, because there are too few tests. Ontario's Chief Medical Officer has now called tests a "luxury." The province also adopted the CDC's stupid five day isolation rule with no requirement to obtain a test result to go back. But many employers and the government agency that determines if someone qualifies for disability are demanding a PCR result to get disability/sick benefits, which means people have to go and pay upwards of £115 for a test from the biggest chemist in the province.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:16 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,318
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68357 on: Today at 02:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:13:04 am
End mass jabs and live with Covid, says ex-head of vaccine taskforce

Dr Clive Dix says we should treat the virus like flu

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/08/end-mass-jabs-and-live-with-covid-says-ex-head-of-vaccine-taskforce




The final paragraph is what people in here have been doing.


I see them as two separate groups, those who are unsure and those who are evil/absolute c*nts/murdering bastards, who influence those who aren't sure. I spent months trying to convince a mate to get his jabs, he wasn't anti vaxx, he just wasn't sure and was easily swayed by nonsense. It took his 14 yr old daughters best mate ending up with abscesses on her lungs due to covid to convince him to get his first jab.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1704 1705 1706 1707 1708 [1709]   Go Up
« previous next »
 