Before they charge for LFTs, they'll have to drop requirements to test in schools and other places.
I don't think they'll change the legal requirement to isolate. They'll just weasel out by charging for tests and offering no financial help, and then people will just not test.
Here's what the populist shitheads in Canada's most populous province (Ontario) did:
The federal government gave them millions of rapid tests which they procure and then send to the provinces who are in charge of health administration. Ontario claimed they were a game changer and needed millions. The Ontario government has hardly delivered any to the general public. Most are used by businesses for unvaccinated employees or hospitals. This isn't just an Ontario problem, as British Columbia just admitted they had over a million sitting in a warehouse gathering dust after calling their existence an urban myth days earlier. The largest chemist chain in Ontario is selling boxes of five rapid tests for approx. £23.
Due to the outrage, before Christmas the government announced they were giving each kid a box at school to use over Christmas. The government didn't hand them out to teachers though. They had to send any extras back at the end of the day. The general public started demanding boxes too. The government decided to hand them out via provincially owned liquor stores, but they didn't tell the liquor stores until the day of the announcement and there were so few of them that it becomes quickly abandoned, as was a project to deliver them via pop-up kiosks.
Naturally, since the government and their media cheerleaders have been banging on that Omicron is mild, the case numbers started to skyrocket after Christmas as loads of people gathered. Then around New Year's the government quietly announced that the ability to qualify for free PCR tests (which are already highly restricted) will be made even more restricted to certain high-risk populations. But the bar is incredibly high to get one. A councillor in one of the province's largest cities couldn't get one for a 16 month old child who was sent to the emergency department with COVID-like symptoms because she wasn't deemed eligible. Now as a result of virtually no PCR or LFT tests available, nobody knows the actual case numbers. It's very much the Trump maxim "if we stopped testing, it would all go away." The government are judging numbers on hospitalizations now, which they likely thought was a great idea if Omicron was truly mild; but instead hospitalizations have gone through the roof, the unvaccinated are swamping emergency rooms and ICUs and some hospitals have no available ambulances leaving the system on the brink of collapse.
Schools have been closed in Ontario more than anywhere else in the Western Hemisphere. Little has been done to improve safety at them. People are told if they are sick with COVID-like symptoms to assume it's Omicron, because there are too few tests. Ontario's Chief Medical Officer has now called tests a "luxury." The province also adopted the CDC's stupid five day isolation rule with no requirement to obtain a test result to go back. But many employers and the government agency that determines if someone qualifies for disability are demanding a PCR result to get disability/sick benefits, which means people have to go and pay upwards of £115 for a test from the biggest chemist in the province.