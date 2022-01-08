« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68320
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:05:50 am
Yes it really is that cut and dry, - there's a very clear and obvious scientific consensus to support the WHO's advice there. Based on real world evidence from the millions of people who have received the vaccine (having also previously been infected).

WHO's advice is that there is no evidence for an optimal time and to consider waiting 6 months. I just recovered from COVID 2 weeks ago. So I will personally consider my options in 5 and a half months time.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68321
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 01:08:41 am
WHO's advice is that there is no evidence for an optimal time and to consider waiting 6 months. I just recovered from COVID 2 weeks ago. So I will personally consider my options in 5 and a half months time.

Sorry mate. I don't mean to argue but I'm afraid you've misread their advice.

Their advice is simply:

"Even if you have already had COVID-19, you should be vaccinated. The protection that someone gains from having COVID-19 will vary greatly from person to person. The immunity people get from being vaccinated after having a natural infection is consistently very strong. Getting vaccinated even if you have had COVID-19 means you are more likely to be protected for longer."


The optimal time section is just saying that you should consider waiting a certain amount of time (ideally not longer than six months) after having been infected before getting your vaccine dose. This is open purely for logistical reasons.

Some countries with limited supply at times have asked that people with previous infection wait a little longer to ensure the doses go to those in higher priority groups first (this was happening in Ireland at one point, I believe).

In the UK now, the advice is to wait 28 days from the start of COVID symptoms (or their first positive test). This is for various reasons. Those include ensuring you'd experience a greater benefit from the vaccine dose by spacing the time out, ensuring you are no longer infectious so those working in and attending vaccination sites are not put at a risk of infection and to make it easier to identify if any side effects are covid symptoms or if they are the result of the vaccine dose.

So if your intention is to follow the WHO advice to the letter, you would be wanting to book your booster dose in for the earliest available date (sounds like it's been two weeks, so it'd be in another two weeks or later for you).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68322
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:23:32 am
Sorry mate. I don't mean to argue but I'm afraid you've misread their advice.

Their advice is simply:

"Even if you have already had COVID-19, you should be vaccinated. The protection that someone gains from having COVID-19 will vary greatly from person to person. The immunity people get from being vaccinated after having a natural infection is consistently very strong. Getting vaccinated even if you have had COVID-19 means you are more likely to be protected for longer."

The optimal time section is just saying that you should consider waiting a certain amount of time (ideally not longer than six months) after having been infected before getting your vaccine dose. This is open purely for logistical reasons.

Some countries with limited supply at times have asked that people with previous infection wait a little longer to ensure the doses go to those in higher priority groups first (this was happening in Ireland at one point, I believe).

In the UK now, the advice is to wait 28 days from the start of COVID symptoms (or their first positive test). This is for various reasons. Those include ensuring you'd experience a greater benefit from the vaccine dose by spacing the time out, ensuring you are no longer infectious so those working in and attending vaccination sites are not put at a risk of infection and to make it easier to identify if any side effects are covid symptoms or if they are the result of the vaccine dose.

Thank you for your advice. It's much appreciated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68323
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 01:25:59 am
Thank you for your advice. It's much appreciated.

No worries. I'll stop posting so much now, and leave you be to consider your options. If you ever want to discuss again, drop me a PM anytime.

Hope I haven't been too confrontational, just keen to share evidence and advice with you from sources that you trust (like WHO) to help you have as much accurate and useful information as possible to inform your decisions.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68324
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 01:08:41 am
WHO's advice is that there is no evidence for an optimal time and to consider waiting 6 months. I just recovered from COVID 2 weeks ago. So I will personally consider my options in 5 and a half months time.
You're working off a report that quotes data that is 10 months old. Then above you're equating it to vaccine data that is 2 months old. 'The science' changes, it changes with new data and moves on. Much of the misunderstanding in this pandemic is from people that cling to one piece of data that backs up their own view but they fail to shift with new knowledge. Or where a little piece of data gets contorted into something that it doesn't actually mean.

In a few posts you've claimed that omicron is closer to a cold than it is to delta (untrue), that immunity from infection lasts 6 months (untrue), that the WHO say you should wait 6 months from infection to get a vaccine (untrue), that people don't get information of the full side effects of vaccination (untrue), that immunity from infection is better than immunity from vaccine (unknown). I'm reluctant to call people out for one of those things, but all together it's just a twisting of the facts. Do you not see that most of the above are at odds with your quotes of "If you have recovered from COVID, you have natural immunity" and  "My first bout of COVID pre vaccination was far Milder"?

There are layers of immunity at play here for both individuals and the general population, don't rely solely on individual pieces of data that are relevant to a time that was pre-delta, never mind pre-omicron.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68325
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:03:33 am
You're working off a report that quotes data that is 10 months old. Then above you're equating it to vaccine data that is 2 months old. 'The science' changes, it changes with new data and moves on. Much of the misunderstanding in this pandemic is from people that cling to one piece of data that backs up their own view but they fail to shift with new knowledge. Or where a little piece of data gets contorted into something that it doesn't actually mean.

In a few posts you've claimed that omicron is closer to a cold than it is to delta (untrue), that immunity from infection lasts 6 months (untrue), that the WHO say you should wait 6 months from infection to get a vaccine (untrue), that people don't get information of the full side effects of vaccination (untrue), that immunity from infection is better than immunity from vaccine (unknown). I'm reluctant to call people out for one of those things, but all together it's just a twisting of the facts. Do you not see that most of the above are at odds with your quotes of "If you have recovered from COVID, you have natural immunity" and  "My first bout of COVID pre vaccination was far Milder"?

There are layers of immunity at play here for both individuals and the general population, don't rely solely on individual pieces of data that are relevant to a time that was pre-delta, never mind pre-omicron.

I am purposefully trying to not come across as confrontational for fear of being labelled as "anti Vax", but I haven't twisted any facts. I have posted the study from Israel showing that natural immunity is stronger than vaccine immunity in conjunction with WHO stating that natural immunity lasts a decent amount of time. If you want to continue this discussion, then maybe address the science in the Israel study I have posted which shows natural immunity to be stronger than vaccine immunity.

If you can refute that study, I am all ears and happy to be shown that it's wrong.


https://www.science.org/content/article/having-sars-cov-2-once-confers-much-greater-immunity-vaccine-vaccination-remains-vital

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1

Also interesting is that from the article above is this quote.
"Nussenzweigs group has published data showing people who recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection continue to develop increasing numbers and types of coronavirus-targeting antibodies for up to 1 year. By contrast, he says, twice-vaccinated people stop seeing increases in the potency or breadth of the overall memory antibody compartment a few months after their second dose."

You can see that the data for that study here.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03696-9

If you can refute this, I am all ears. Maybe it has already been drectly refuted. Not trying to engage in an argument or anything, but would be interested to see a rebuttal to this.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68326
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 03:35:12 am
I am purposefully trying to not come across as confrontational for fear of being labelled as "anti Vax", but this has pissed me right off. I haven't twisted any facts. I have posted the study from Israel showing that natural immunity is stronger than vaccine immunity in conjunction with WHO statinf that natural immunity lasts a decent amount of time. If you want to continue this discussion, then maybe address the science in the Israel study I have posted which shows natural immunity to be stronger than vaccine immunity.

If you can refute that study, I am all ears and happy to be shown that it's wrong.


https://www.science.org/content/article/having-sars-cov-2-once-confers-much-greater-immunity-vaccine-vaccination-remains-vital

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1

Im the same, dont want to be confrontational in the slightest.

This study is a preprint, 8 months old and still unpublished and so not passed peer review. Its one of hundreds that outside of a pandemic would have been unknown. It was picked up by certain media, and continues to be circulated widely even though either you or I could upload a study to the same preprint server.

Why its not published? We conducted a retrospective observational study, is the main reason. It skews the statistics of the populations they have divided into their groups in the study. Almost to the point of making it meaningless. They admit one big limit of the study themselves:  as the Delta variant was the dominant strain in Israel during the outcome period, the decreased long-term protection of the vaccine compared to that afforded by previous infection cannot be ascertained against other strains. But besides that the main reason goes back to their dividing of subjects into groups - the conclusion of infection conferring better protection versus vaccine has actually excluded the people who died from the first infection. Pretty much why its not published. Of course infection offers great protection, if you exclude the dead.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68327
Quote from: djahern on Today at 04:12:32 am
Im the same, dont want to be confrontational in the slightest.

This study is a preprint, 8 months old and still unpublished and so not passed peer review. Its one of hundreds that outside of a pandemic would have been unknown. It was picked up by certain media, and continues to be circulated widely even though either you or I could upload a study to the same preprint server.

Why its not published? We conducted a retrospective observational study, is the main reason. It skews the statistics of the populations they have divided into their groups in the study. Almost to the point of making it meaningless. They admit one big limit of the study themselves:  as the Delta variant was the dominant strain in Israel during the outcome period, the decreased long-term protection of the vaccine compared to that afforded by previous infection cannot be ascertained against other strains. But besides that the main reason goes back to their dividing of subjects into groups - the conclusion of infection conferring better protection versus vaccine has actually excluded the people who died from the first infection. Pretty much why its not published. Of course infection offers great protection, if you exclude the dead.

Thanks for the response. Why would they include people who died from the first infection? The study is testing natural immunity acquired through infection vs immunity acquired through vaccine. A person who got infected and died wouldn't have acquired natural immunity as their immune system wasn't strong enough to fight off the infection in the first place.

Any thoughts about the other study I posted relating to this?

"Nussenzweigs group has published data showing people who recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection continue to develop increasing numbers and types of coronavirus-targeting antibodies for up to 1 year. By contrast, he says, twice-vaccinated people stop seeing increases in the potency or breadth of the overall memory antibody compartment a few months after their second dose."

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03696-9


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68328
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:15:47 pm
Saw that hospital consultant speaking to Javid on Sky saying he doesnt trust the science and isnt vaccinated.

Some mad takes on Twitter

https://twitter.com/skynews/status/1479532922952732672?s=21

When you have some people like him working for the NHS, what chance do you have?

I hope he is eventually dismissed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68329
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:53:32 am
When you have some people like him working for the NHS, what chance do you have?

I hope he is eventually dismissed.

I think its quite irresponsible from Sky to post the clip too.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68330
He's back.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/gFCkaaUs83o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/gFCkaaUs83o</a>
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68331
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:49:50 am
I think its quite irresponsible from Sky to post the clip too.

It is in the way they did it. What that clip needed was context to what the guy in the video has said. It needed explaining that what he says is not actual fact and just his view of things and that that goes against a lot of what has been shown by science so far. That is completely missing, because of course Sky know that this tweet is going to get them attention. It's a "gotcha-moment" for Javid, it will generate interest from anti-vaxxers and it will be circulating in those bubbles. So they threw it out there, probably knowing full well that the clip will just fuel the anti-vaccine sentiment. That's shameful...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68332
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:49:53 am
It is in the way they did it. What that clip needed was context to what the guy in the video has said. It needed explaining that what he says is not actual fact and just his view of things and that that goes against a lot of what has been shown by science so far. That is completely missing, because of course Sky know that this tweet is going to get them attention. It's a "gotcha-moment" for Javid, it will generate interest from anti-vaxxers and it will be circulating in those bubbles. So they threw it out there, probably knowing full well that the clip will just fuel the anti-vaccine sentiment. That's shameful...

Much though anti-vaxxers love to rail against "The MSM!" it is actually quite useful to them on many occasions, a lot of the media is quite happy to run with pieces that they know appeal to anti-vaxxers, good for a bit of much loved "controversy" and great for clicks and engagement.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68333
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 04:27:05 am
Thanks for the response. Why would they include people who died from the first infection? The study is testing natural immunity acquired through infection vs immunity acquired through vaccine. A person who got infected and died wouldn't have acquired natural immunity as their immune system wasn't strong enough to fight off the infection in the first place.

Any thoughts about the other study I posted relating to this?

"Nussenzweigs group has published data showing people who recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection continue to develop increasing numbers and types of coronavirus-targeting antibodies for up to 1 year. By contrast, he says, twice-vaccinated people stop seeing increases in the potency or breadth of the overall memory antibody compartment a few months after their second dose."

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03696-9




I think djahern was making the pretty simple point that vaccination is a lot safer than infection as a way of acquiring some immunity to Covid, not that you would think it when you read the rubbish the anti-vax mob tends to come out with.

If I do eventually catch Covid and acquire some "natural" immunity I would rather it was after I had as much protection in my system as I could get from vaccines, to boost my odds of a good outcome.

And yes I do know plenty of people who have caught Covid in spite of being vaccinated, but then again I also know plenty of people who have have caught Covid in spite of prior Covid infection as well.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68334
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:01:06 pm
I think djahern was making the pretty simple point that vaccination is a lot safer than infection as a way of acquiring some immunity to Covid, not that you would think it when you read the rubbish the anti-vax mob tends to come out with.

If I do eventually catch Covid and acquire some "natural" immunity I would rather it was after I had as much protection in my system as I could get from vaccines, to boost my odds of a good outcome.

And I agree with that 100%. Letting the population acquire natural immunity through infection would have had disastrous consequences and caused many deaths. Thankfully, the vaccines have been extremely good at preventing serious illness and death which has helped us get to a high level of immunity without the pain that would have been caused with exposure to the infection.

However, my point was made in the context of that clip in which the doctor says he has natural immunity having recovered from COVID. This is supported by science. This doctor and others like him worked throughout the pandemic to save lives while the majority of us sat home safely isolating collecting furlough. He will have been consistently in contact with virus during a time when we didn't have a vaccine. He and millions like him have acquired natural immunity in the last two years and there has certainly been data and studies to suggest that natural immunity through infection may have some benefits over vaccine immunity.




Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68335
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 01:06:12 pm
However, my point was made in the context of that clip in which the doctor says he has natural immunity having recovered from COVID. This is supported by science. This doctor and others like him worked throughout the pandemic to save lives while the majority of us sat home safely isolating collecting furlough. He will have been consistently in contact with virus during a time when we didn't have a vaccine. He and millions like him have acquired natural immunity in the last two years and there has certainly been data and studies to suggest that natural immunity through infection may have some benefits over vaccine immunity.

Again, science also says that getting vaccinated after an infection gives you even more protection, which is better with new variants being around. And you're again picking and chosing stuff. You say you're talking about this specific person who has had an infection as said by himself, but then you start talking about natural immunity maybe having benefits over vaccine immunity. What does that have to do with this guy saying he doesn't need a vaccine, because he has already had an infection? The science says, that people should get vaccinated even if they have already have been infected once. The science says the vaccines are safe. If you follow the science the guy should get vaccinated, full stop. At the end of the day, it's his decision, but if he decides to not get vaccinated, you can't claim he's following science, because he's not...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68336
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:30:57 pm
Again, science also says that getting vaccinated after an infection gives you even more protection, which is better with new variants being around. And you're again picking and chosing stuff. You say you're talking about this specific person who has had an infection as said by himself, but then you start talking about natural immunity maybe having benefits over vaccine immunity. What does that have to do with this guy saying he doesn't need a vaccine, because he has already had an infection? The science says, that people should get vaccinated even if they have already have been infected once. The science says the vaccines are safe. If you follow the science the guy should get vaccinated, full stop. At the end of the day, it's his decision, but if he decides to not get vaccinated, you can't claim he's following science, because he's not...

As it happens, the latest data from the SIREN cohort study of healthcare workers in England has just been released and the data demonstrates what you are saying very clearly.

It also shows that immune protection from natural infection wanes over time, as we know it does for vaccines too.

It's available on preprint, while it is currently being peer-reviewed, and is led by UKHSA's chief medical advisor. Can read her mini intro thread here https://twitter.com/SMHopkins/status/1479818283117330433

But the key section is the right hand column of the table:

Susan Hopkins
@SMHopkins
In this pre-print, which is under peer review, we demonstrate that 2 doses of vaccination on top of prior of infection, significantly reduces both asymptomatic & symptomatic infection compared to infection alone - Table 3 - the longer since primary infection the more effect 2/6
2:12 PM · Jan 8, 2022·Twitter Web App


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68337
Reported cases down to 146k but dont include Wales.

Deaths at 312 still seem to be stuck high compared to pre Christmas numbers.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68338
Total reported deaths passed 150k

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-59923936
