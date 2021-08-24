WHO's advice is that there is no evidence for an optimal time and to consider waiting 6 months. I just recovered from COVID 2 weeks ago. So I will personally consider my options in 5 and a half months time.



Sorry mate. I don't mean to argue but I'm afraid you've misread their advice.Their advice is simply:"Even if you have already had COVID-19, you should be vaccinated. The protection that someone gains from having COVID-19 will vary greatly from person to person. The immunity people get from being vaccinated after having a natural infection is consistently very strong. Getting vaccinated even if you have had COVID-19 means you are more likely to be protected for longer."The optimal time section is just saying that you should consider waiting a certain amount of time (ideally not longer than six months) after having been infected before getting your vaccine dose. This is open purely for logistical reasons.Some countries with limited supply at times have asked that people with previous infection wait a little longer to ensure the doses go to those in higher priority groups first (this was happening in Ireland at one point, I believe).In the UK now, the advice is to wait 28 days from the start of COVID symptoms (or their first positive test). This is for various reasons. Those include ensuring you'd experience a greater benefit from the vaccine dose by spacing the time out, ensuring you are no longer infectious so those working in and attending vaccination sites are not put at a risk of infection and to make it easier to identify if any side effects are covid symptoms or if they are the result of the vaccine dose.So if your intention is to follow the WHO advice to the letter, you would be wanting to book your booster dose in for the earliest available date (sounds like it's been two weeks, so it'd be in another two weeks or later for you).