COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

LFC when it suits

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,439
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68320 on: Today at 01:08:41 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:05:50 am
Yes it really is that cut and dry, - there's a very clear and obvious scientific consensus to support the WHO's advice there. Based on real world evidence from the millions of people who have received the vaccine (having also previously been infected).

WHO's advice is that there is no evidence for an optimal time and to consider waiting 6 months. I just recovered from COVID 2 weeks ago. So I will personally consider my options in 5 and a half months time.
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,414
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68321 on: Today at 01:23:32 am
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 01:08:41 am
WHO's advice is that there is no evidence for an optimal time and to consider waiting 6 months. I just recovered from COVID 2 weeks ago. So I will personally consider my options in 5 and a half months time.

Sorry mate. I don't mean to argue but I'm afraid you've misread their advice.

Their advice is simply:

"Even if you have already had COVID-19, you should be vaccinated. The protection that someone gains from having COVID-19 will vary greatly from person to person. The immunity people get from being vaccinated after having a natural infection is consistently very strong. Getting vaccinated even if you have had COVID-19 means you are more likely to be protected for longer."


The optimal time section is just saying that you should consider waiting a certain amount of time (ideally not longer than six months) after having been infected before getting your vaccine dose. This is open purely for logistical reasons.

Some countries with limited supply at times have asked that people with previous infection wait a little longer to ensure the doses go to those in higher priority groups first (this was happening in Ireland at one point, I believe).

In the UK now, the advice is to wait 28 days from the start of COVID symptoms (or their first positive test). This is for various reasons. Those include ensuring you'd experience a greater benefit from the vaccine dose by spacing the time out, ensuring you are no longer infectious so those working in and attending vaccination sites are not put at a risk of infection and to make it easier to identify if any side effects are covid symptoms or if they are the result of the vaccine dose.

So if your intention is to follow the WHO advice to the letter, you would be wanting to book your booster dose in for the earliest available date (sounds like it's been two weeks, so it'd be in another two weeks or later for you).
LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,439
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68322 on: Today at 01:25:59 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:23:32 am
Sorry mate. I don't mean to argue but I'm afraid you've misread their advice.

Their advice is simply:

"Even if you have already had COVID-19, you should be vaccinated. The protection that someone gains from having COVID-19 will vary greatly from person to person. The immunity people get from being vaccinated after having a natural infection is consistently very strong. Getting vaccinated even if you have had COVID-19 means you are more likely to be protected for longer."

The optimal time section is just saying that you should consider waiting a certain amount of time (ideally not longer than six months) after having been infected before getting your vaccine dose. This is open purely for logistical reasons.

Some countries with limited supply at times have asked that people with previous infection wait a little longer to ensure the doses go to those in higher priority groups first (this was happening in Ireland at one point, I believe).

In the UK now, the advice is to wait 28 days from the start of COVID symptoms (or their first positive test). This is for various reasons. Those include ensuring you'd experience a greater benefit from the vaccine dose by spacing the time out, ensuring you are no longer infectious so those working in and attending vaccination sites are not put at a risk of infection and to make it easier to identify if any side effects are covid symptoms or if they are the result of the vaccine dose.

Thank you for your advice. It's much appreciated.
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,414
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68323 on: Today at 01:28:22 am
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 01:25:59 am
Thank you for your advice. It's much appreciated.

No worries. I'll stop posting so much now, and leave you be to consider your options. If you ever want to discuss again, drop me a PM anytime.

Hope I haven't been too confrontational, just keen to share evidence and advice with you from sources that you trust (like WHO) to help you have as much accurate and useful information as possible to inform your decisions.
djahern

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68324 on: Today at 03:03:33 am
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 01:08:41 am
WHO's advice is that there is no evidence for an optimal time and to consider waiting 6 months. I just recovered from COVID 2 weeks ago. So I will personally consider my options in 5 and a half months time.
You're working off a report that quotes data that is 10 months old. Then above you're equating it to vaccine data that is 2 months old. 'The science' changes, it changes with new data and moves on. Much of the misunderstanding in this pandemic is from people that cling to one piece of data that backs up their own view but they fail to shift with new knowledge. Or where a little piece of data gets contorted into something that it doesn't actually mean.

In a few posts you've claimed that omicron is closer to a cold than it is to delta (untrue), that immunity from infection lasts 6 months (untrue), that the WHO say you should wait 6 months from infection to get a vaccine (untrue), that people don't get information of the full side effects of vaccination (untrue), that immunity from infection is better than immunity from vaccine (unknown). I'm reluctant to call people out for one of those things, but all together it's just a twisting of the facts. Do you not see that most of the above are at odds with your quotes of "If you have recovered from COVID, you have natural immunity" and  "My first bout of COVID pre vaccination was far Milder"?

There are layers of immunity at play here for both individuals and the general population, don't rely solely on individual pieces of data that are relevant to a time that was pre-delta, never mind pre-omicron.
LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,439
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68325 on: Today at 03:35:12 am
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:03:33 am
You're working off a report that quotes data that is 10 months old. Then above you're equating it to vaccine data that is 2 months old. 'The science' changes, it changes with new data and moves on. Much of the misunderstanding in this pandemic is from people that cling to one piece of data that backs up their own view but they fail to shift with new knowledge. Or where a little piece of data gets contorted into something that it doesn't actually mean.

In a few posts you've claimed that omicron is closer to a cold than it is to delta (untrue), that immunity from infection lasts 6 months (untrue), that the WHO say you should wait 6 months from infection to get a vaccine (untrue), that people don't get information of the full side effects of vaccination (untrue), that immunity from infection is better than immunity from vaccine (unknown). I'm reluctant to call people out for one of those things, but all together it's just a twisting of the facts. Do you not see that most of the above are at odds with your quotes of "If you have recovered from COVID, you have natural immunity" and  "My first bout of COVID pre vaccination was far Milder"?

There are layers of immunity at play here for both individuals and the general population, don't rely solely on individual pieces of data that are relevant to a time that was pre-delta, never mind pre-omicron.

I am purposefully trying to not come across as confrontational for fear of being labelled as "anti Vax", but I haven't twisted any facts. I have posted the study from Israel showing that natural immunity is stronger than vaccine immunity in conjunction with WHO stating that natural immunity lasts a decent amount of time. If you want to continue this discussion, then maybe address the science in the Israel study I have posted which shows natural immunity to be stronger than vaccine immunity.

If you can refute that study, I am all ears and happy to be shown that it's wrong.


https://www.science.org/content/article/having-sars-cov-2-once-confers-much-greater-immunity-vaccine-vaccination-remains-vital

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1

Also interesting is that from the article above is this quote.
"Nussenzweigs group has published data showing people who recover from a SARS-CoV-2 infection continue to develop increasing numbers and types of coronavirus-targeting antibodies for up to 1 year. By contrast, he says, twice-vaccinated people stop seeing increases in the potency or breadth of the overall memory antibody compartment a few months after their second dose."

You can see that the data for that study here.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03696-9

If you can refute this, I am all ears. Maybe it has already been drectly refuted. Not trying to engage in an argument or anything, but would be interested to see a rebuttal to this.
djahern

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68326 on: Today at 04:12:32 am
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 03:35:12 am
I am purposefully trying to not come across as confrontational for fear of being labelled as "anti Vax", but this has pissed me right off. I haven't twisted any facts. I have posted the study from Israel showing that natural immunity is stronger than vaccine immunity in conjunction with WHO statinf that natural immunity lasts a decent amount of time. If you want to continue this discussion, then maybe address the science in the Israel study I have posted which shows natural immunity to be stronger than vaccine immunity.

If you can refute that study, I am all ears and happy to be shown that it's wrong.


https://www.science.org/content/article/having-sars-cov-2-once-confers-much-greater-immunity-vaccine-vaccination-remains-vital

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1

Im the same, dont want to be confrontational in the slightest.

This study is a preprint, 8 months old and still unpublished and so not passed peer review. Its one of hundreds that outside of a pandemic would have been unknown. It was picked up by certain media, and continues to be circulated widely even though either you or I could upload a study to the same preprint server.

Why its not published? We conducted a retrospective observational study, is the main reason. It skews the statistics of the populations they have divided into their groups in the study. Almost to the point of making it meaningless. They admit one big limit of the study themselves:  as the Delta variant was the dominant strain in Israel during the outcome period, the decreased long-term protection of the vaccine compared to that afforded by previous infection cannot be ascertained against other strains. But besides that the main reason goes back to their dividing of subjects into groups - the conclusion of infection conferring better protection versus vaccine has actually excluded the people who died from the first infection. Pretty much why its not published. Of course infection offers great protection, if you exclude the dead.
LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,439
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68327 on: Today at 04:27:05 am
Quote from: djahern on Today at 04:12:32 am
Im the same, dont want to be confrontational in the slightest.

This study is a preprint, 8 months old and still unpublished and so not passed peer review. Its one of hundreds that outside of a pandemic would have been unknown. It was picked up by certain media, and continues to be circulated widely even though either you or I could upload a study to the same preprint server.

Why its not published? We conducted a retrospective observational study, is the main reason. It skews the statistics of the populations they have divided into their groups in the study. Almost to the point of making it meaningless. They admit one big limit of the study themselves:  as the Delta variant was the dominant strain in Israel during the outcome period, the decreased long-term protection of the vaccine compared to that afforded by previous infection cannot be ascertained against other strains. But besides that the main reason goes back to their dividing of subjects into groups - the conclusion of infection conferring better protection versus vaccine has actually excluded the people who died from the first infection. Pretty much why its not published. Of course infection offers great protection, if you exclude the dead.

Thanks for the response.

Any thoughts about the other study I posted?

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,831
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68328 on: Today at 04:53:32 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:15:47 pm
Saw that hospital consultant speaking to Javid on Sky saying he doesnt trust the science and isnt vaccinated.

Some mad takes on Twitter

https://twitter.com/skynews/status/1479532922952732672?s=21

When you have some people like him working for the NHS, what chance do you have?

I hope he is eventually dismissed.
