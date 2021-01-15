The point is that it's for the person to make the decision for themselves. You give them the facts from both sides. You can even highlight the fact that that both sides of the argument don't merit equal weight, but you still mention the potential side effects otherwise you are just being dishonest. Both sides are full of dishonest people pushing agendas.
The aspirin example proves my point, because I am pretty sure aspirin tells you all the potential side effects on the insert in the package. That what should be done with the COVID vaccine. Thankfully, I didn't suffer any potential side effects when I took my jabs, but a couple family members did. Still, far more people will die from the virus than the vaccine from the data we have, and the vaccine does well in preventing serious illness or death in COVID. Let the individual make the choice, but give the full picture so they can make the best choice and not the choice you think is best.
Disagree on the basis that if you give people information to make a decision, most wont read it.
Some people cast their vote based on cheap sloganeering, they dont go into the detail of the manifestos.
Financial regulators insist on certain information being given to clients which very few people understand, let alone read.
Do you know anyone who has decided not to take a prescribed drug based on what the possible side effects n the leaflet are?
Many anti Vaxers base their stance on what social media says rather than on a rational appraisal of the risks. The stance about the vaccine causing deaths could be levelled at huge numbers of commercial drugs that have benefitted huge numbers of people.
This give people choice is bollocks, because most of them would rather just adopt a contrarian stance and listen to scaremongers than do some proper research into both sides of the debate.
Meanwhile the rest of us accepted that there are risks with the vaccine as there are with any drug, but made the decision fairly quickly that taking the vaccine was the best option in the circumstances.