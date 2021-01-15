

Anyway, in the end I decided to pay to take him to see a private dementia clinic. We had the first appointment earlier this week, where they flagged that his sleeping pattern (awful) and depression are factors. However, they think that this alone doesn't explain the memory loss that we described to the doctor. He's going in for a full dementia assessment in a couple of weeks. I suspect that he has it and I suspect that isolation from the last 2 years has exacerbated it (he lives alone).





I saw a similar thing with my gran about 13 years ago (she passed away 9 years ago). She had very early dementia as a lot of people in their 80s probably do, but you would have struggled to tell 99% of the time, she would occasionally tell you the same story twice or forget something here and there but nothing major. Then she caught TB and spent 3 month in hospital, which probably isnt the end of the world in a lot of peoples cases but she couldnt speak English and couldnt read or write either, so other then a daily visit from my mum (whose an only child), and me or my brother every couple of days (most of which I would spend in tears and probably wasnt doing her much good, god Im welling up now just thinking about it) the lack of company, mental stimulation and isolation rapidly advanced her dementia that by the time she came out of hospital physically she was fine, mentally she was shot, it was like a switch was hit and she wasnt the same person anymore and declined quite rapidly after that. Im no professional, but those 3 month where she was pretty much in isolation have always felt like they robbed her of 5 years. Loneliness and isolation is absolutely brutal.