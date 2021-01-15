« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2527183 times)

Nearly 40% of Covid hospital cases in England now patients primarily being treated for something else, latest figures show

NHS England has this morning published its latest primary diagnosis supplement. This is a dataset that shows how many of the daily Covid hospital cases are patients being treated in hospital for Covid, and how many are patients with Covid being treated primary for something else.

The hospital figures that are published daily do not make this distinction

The latest figure is for Tuesday 4 January and it shows that in England 13,045 patients were in hospital with Covid on that day, but only 8,200 for Covid. That means only 63% of Covid cases were in hospital primary because of Covid.

This figures has been drifting down. The equivalent figure for the previous Tuesday, when total Covid cases were 8,321, was 67%, and the Tuesday before that, when overall cases were 6,245, 71% of them were people being treated primary for Covid. At the start of December the figure was 74%.

As PA Media reports, the number of patients being treated primarily for Covid rose from 5,578 on 28 December to 8,200 a week later (a jump of 47%), while those with Covid but being treated primarily for something else rose from 2,743 to 4,845 (a jump of 77%).

The figures cover acute hospital admissions only.


Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:13:38 pm
You can do, covid can stay in the body for up to 30 days afterwards, they told me not to test after I tested positive.

As Craig says, you can now take LFT's on day 6 and 7 to get an early release. Because of the way Test and Trace has worked out our dates, we started testing today, both negative :thumbup
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 01:00:56 pm
On the subject of the anti-vaxxers living in their own reality. A friend of a friend is anti-vax, and runs an Instagram/YouTube page dedicated to exercise, diet, pseudo-spirituality etc

Anyway I watched one of his videos out of curiosity, and it shows him going through the possible side effects of the vaccine. The tiny amount of cases where things have gone wrong, as they would with anything on such a gigantic scale. While doing so he says, see this is what the government isnt telling you. The website he was pulling the facts and figures from? GOV.uk

As tiny as it is, the risk is still there. People have and will die from the vaccines. Not as many as will die from COVID, but it has to be for the individual to make the choice from themselves.

Unfortunately, in today's day and age, just like with most things, it's one side or the other. People are either extreme Pro vax, or extreme anti Vax. You will find someone who tells you all the side effects and risks with the vaccine without mentioning the postives, and you will find someone telling you all the positives and how effective the vaccine is without mentioning the risks. What you rarely get is the balanced people who give you both sides of the story.

Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:24:33 pm
Could be that it flared up again, or maybe he actually had a non-covid cold first, and then got covid, which his first PCR picked up. Then his isolation period might not have been long enough, and the LFT now picked up the covid infection with a couple of days delay.

Would be interesting to know if his two PCRs were analysed for variants though, to see if they were different.

They didn't mention anything about which variant when he got the result. It's been a week since his 7 days isolation was over, so your talking about two weeks of negative lateral flow tests with a positive pcr in the middle. The final week of that he's been out at work etc as he did only did the required 7 days due to negative lateral flow tests, then finally a positive one two weeks later.

Cold symptoms came prior to the positive PCR, then went completely and came back a week after isolation was complete.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 02:32:47 pm
Troops deployed to London hospitals and 2 more major incidents declared

https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-major-incident-declared-in-staffordshire-as-troops-deployed-to-london-hospitals-12510601


Also in the North West to help the ambulance service.
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 02:15:20 pm
As tiny as it is, the risk is still there. People have and will die from the vaccines. Not as many as will die from COVID, but it has to be for the individual to make the choice from themselves.

Unfortunately, in today's day and age, just like with most things, it's one side or the other. People are either extreme Pro vax, or extreme anti Vax. You will find someone who tells you all the side effects and risks with the vaccine without mentioning the postives, and you will find someone telling you all the positives and how effective the vaccine is without mentioning the risks. What you rarely get is the balanced people who give you both sides of the story.



It's a two-sided argument but the weighting of those two are very far from equal. What if I told you that some people suffer profuse internal bleeding from aspirin? Or had adverse affects from paracetamol. Would you stop taking either?

There is no statistical validity to claims against the major Covid vaccines. In other words the very very small chance of being harmed by the vaccine go out against a very likely probability the vaccines will keep you out of hospital from Covid 19 and therefore will prevent you dying from it. There is also the matter of reducing the chance of your transmitting the virus to others when vaccinated.




Many folk have died alone in hospitals in both the US and UK, pleading with medics for a (too late) vaccine shot even as they lay dying, running out of breath.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 02:32:47 pm
Troops deployed to London hospitals and 2 more major incidents declared

https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-major-incident-declared-in-staffordshire-as-troops-deployed-to-london-hospitals-12510601

Javid with one breath says that there are a rocky few weeks ahead for the NHS and with another says "the Prime Minister is sticking with Plan B"

I think the bolded part is key to what is happening within the Tory Party at the moment.


If it all goes wrong, Johnson will be the scapegoat
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 09:48:31 am

Anyway, in the end I decided to pay to take him to see a private dementia clinic. We had the first appointment earlier this week, where they flagged that his sleeping pattern (awful) and depression are factors. However, they think that this alone doesn't explain the memory loss that we described to the doctor. He's going in for a full dementia assessment in a couple of weeks. I suspect that he has it and I suspect that isolation from the last 2 years has exacerbated it (he lives alone).


I saw a similar thing with my gran about 13 years ago (she passed away 9 years ago). She had very early dementia as a lot of people in their 80s probably do, but you would have struggled to tell 99% of the time, she would occasionally tell you the same story twice or forget something here and there but nothing major. Then she caught TB and spent 3 month in hospital, which probably isnt the end of the world in a lot of peoples cases but she couldnt speak English and couldnt read or write either, so other then a daily visit from my mum (whose an only child), and me or my brother every couple of days (most of which I would spend in tears and probably wasnt doing her much good, god Im welling up now just thinking about it) the lack of company, mental stimulation and isolation rapidly advanced her dementia that by the time she came out of hospital physically she was fine, mentally she was shot, it was like a switch was hit and she wasnt the same person anymore and declined quite rapidly after that. Im no professional, but those 3 month where she was pretty much in isolation have always felt like they robbed her of 5 years. Loneliness and isolation is absolutely brutal.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:38:09 pm
It's a two-sided argument but the weighting of those two are very far from equal. What if I told you that some people suffer profuse internal bleeding from aspirin? Or had adverse affects from paracetamol. Would you stop taking either?

There is no statistical validity to claims against the major Covid vaccines. In other words the very very small chance of being harmed by the vaccine go out against a very likely probability the vaccines will keep you out of hospital from Covid 19 and therefore will prevent you dying from it. There is also the matter of reducing the chance of your transmitting the virus to others when vaccinated.




Many folk have died alone in hospitals in both the US and UK, pleading with medics for a (too late) vaccine shot even as they lay dying, running out of breath.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:38:09 pm
It's a two-sided argument but the weighting of those two are very far from equal. What if I told you that some people suffer profuse internal bleeding from aspirin? Or had adverse affects from paracetamol. Would you stop taking either?

There is no statistical validity to claims against the major Covid vaccines. In other words the very very small chance of being harmed by the vaccine go out against a very likely probability the vaccines will keep you out of hospital from Covid 19 and therefore will prevent you dying from it. There is also the matter of reducing the chance of your transmitting the virus to others when vaccinated.




Many folk have died alone in hospitals in both the US and UK, pleading with medics for a (too late) vaccine shot even as they lay dying, running out of breath.


The point is that it's for the person to make the decision for themselves. You give them the facts from both sides. You can even highlight the fact that that both sides of the argument don't merit equal weight, but you still mention the potential side effects  otherwise you are just being dishonest. Both sides are full of dishonest people pushing agendas.

The aspirin example proves my point, because I am pretty sure aspirin tells you all the potential side effects on the insert in the package. That what should be done with the COVID vaccine. Thankfully, I didn't suffer any potential side effects when I took my jabs, but a couple family members did. Still, far more people will die from the virus than the vaccine from the data we have, and the vaccine does well in preventing serious illness or death in COVID. Let the individual make the choice, but give the full picture so they can make the best choice and not the choice you think is best.

178k cases today, so similar to yesterday.
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 04:19:50 pm

The point is that it's for the person to make the decision for themselves. You give them the facts from both sides. You can even highlight the fact that that both sides of the argument don't merit equal weight, but you still mention the potential side effects  otherwise you are just being dishonest. Both sides are full of dishonest people pushing agendas.

The aspirin example proves my point, because I am pretty sure aspirin tells you all the potential side effects on the insert in the package. That what should be done with the COVID vaccine. Thankfully, I didn't suffer any potential side effects when I took my jabs, but a couple family members did. Still, far more people will die from the virus than the vaccine from the data we have, and the vaccine does well in preventing serious illness or death in COVID. Let the individual make the choice, but give the full picture so they can make the best choice and not the choice you think is best.


They do.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca/information-for-uk-recipients-on-covid-19-vaccine-astrazeneca
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 03:55:49 pm
Javid with one breath says that there are a rocky few weeks ahead for the NHS and with another says "the Prime Minister is sticking with Plan B"

I think the bolded part is key to what is happening within the Tory Party at the moment.


If it all goes wrong, Johnson will be the scapegoat

And all because hes beholden to his ERG (drop all restrictions) mob.
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 02:15:20 pm
As tiny as it is, the risk is still there. People have and will die from the vaccines. Not as many as will die from COVID, but it has to be for the individual to make the choice from themselves.

Unfortunately, in today's day and age, just like with most things, it's one side or the other. People are either extreme Pro vax, or extreme anti Vax. You will find someone who tells you all the side effects and risks with the vaccine without mentioning the postives, and you will find someone telling you all the positives and how effective the vaccine is without mentioning the risks. What you rarely get is the balanced people who give you both sides of the story.

I'm not aware of any 'extreme pro Vax' vandalising public premises, threatening medical staff or encouraging arson at MPs offices.

Extreme anti Vax however ......
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:21:57 pm
178k cases today, so similar to yesterday.

And 229 deaths
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 03:55:49 pm
Javid with one breath says that there are a rocky few weeks ahead for the NHS and with another says "the Prime Minister is sticking with Plan B"

I think the bolded part is key to what is happening within the Tory Party at the moment.


If it all goes wrong, Johnson will be the scapegoat

Thy are going for herd immunity it seems via a combination of booster and natural immunity.It's going to be a tough few weeks, but if we can get through this, I think we will be in a much better position long term. The vaccine is available to everyone. It works in preventing serious illness or death. That's without factoring that Omicron is a far milder disease closer to the common cold than Delta. Vaccinated are safe and anyone who doesn't want the vaccine at this stage, will either get sick and die from Covid, or survive from COVID and have immunity. For the people who won't get vaccinated, Omicron needs to be their vaccine if we are going to get out of this.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:06:01 pm
And 229 deaths

Yeah, I saw that afterwards, not sure if thats because of the lag over the holidays (which should be over now right?) or the higher cases over the last few weeks filtering into deaths now?
Relatives plead for care home isolation rules in England to be relaxed

Families and care home operators want rules changed to ease residents loneliness and help staff

Families of care home residents isolated in a rising wave of Omicron lockdowns are pleading to be allowed in, saying they can alleviate staff shortages and comfort loved ones facing a winter of loneliness.

Relatives have warned of more deaths triggered by isolation unless ministers ease rules requiring settings with two or more positive cases to close to all but essential caregivers for up to 28 days.

The number of English care homes that recorded at least one positive Covid case in the last week of 2021 rose nearly 40% compared with before Christmas, to 764  more than at the previous peak of the pandemic in January 2021.

Families have also described anguish at not being able to help with chores as care home staff rotas are decimated. With high levels of triple vaccination in care homes and an apparently less dangerous virus in circulation, the health secretary, Sajid Javid, is facing calls to let families reunite.

The impact of loneliness and isolation has far outweighed the impact of Covid on care home residents in the later part of the pandemic, said Jenny Morrison, a co-founder of the Rights for Residents campaign group. We need to ensure that measures put in place to protect residents are proportionate to the current situation.

Sixty-five people died from Covid in Englands care homes in the week to 31 December, compared with about 1,850 in January 2021.


Birgit Clark, whose daughter Franziska, 26, has severe learning difficulties and lives in a care home in Cheshire, said: I want to go in and help her out. Its horrific. I just dont understand why you would not utilise someone who is willing and able and free when you are struggling. We could all be happier.

Clark said her daughter was getting less time walking outside, their visits together to shops and cafes were now prohibited and Franziska was becoming more withdrawn. I have said I will drop everything and will help out, but were not allowed to do that, she said. My daughter is alive and well, but she doesnt have a life.

Joanna Casson, a registered nurse who is no longer able to visit her 81-year-old mother at her Teesside nursing home after an outbreak started after Christmas, said: Everyone needs more than just the medical side of care. They need love and stimulation.

Her mother is confined to her room and cannot have a shower or bath. Casson used to visit most days and would care for her mothers nails, wash her hair and give her massages. She now visits at the window and talks to her by phone.

This week the Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts told Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in the Commons that she feared separation from her mother, who has dementia, when she moves from a hospital into a nursing home.

She said: The human rights of disabled people, sick people and the elderly are not fair weather luxuries, and everyone with dementia, wherever they live, has the right to care from a family member. The MP is set to meet Javid next week to press the case for greater rights of access.

Care home operators have also called for restrictions to be lifted. The chief executive of Four Seasons Health Care, Jeremy Richardson, told the Guardian it was an outrage that people were being deprived of their right to receive visitors. Sam Monaghan, the chief executive of MHA, criticised the huge disparity between the seven days isolation for the general population and 28 days for care home residents.

At Summerfield House care home in Halifax, a substantial outbreak among residents and staff has led local health officials to impose a 28-day lockdown, although no one is seriously ill. Penny Hutchinson is allowed in as an essential caregiver for her mother, Yvonne Williamson, 81. With 10% of staff off with Covid, she wants access for her siblings and for other residents families to help.

When she [her mother] sees carers, she knows, her face lights up. But she wont drink and take food from [staff] she doesnt know, she said. What they do when there is no stimulation is they sleep and then people dont want to disturb them for a drink and it leads to dehydration. Thats not just happening in Mums home but across the country.

When asked for a response, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care cited visiting guidance for homes without outbreaks. We are doing everything we can to support care providers to facilitate safe visits and guidance was changed to allow each resident three listed visitors, as well as an essential caregiver, either a family member or friend, who may visit the home to offer companionship or help with care needs, they said. Essential caregivers should be able to visit inside the care home even during periods of outbreak.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/jan/07/relatives-plead-for-care-home-isolation-rules-in-england-to-be-relaxed
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:12:05 pm
Yeah, I saw that afterwards, not sure if thats because of the lag over the holidays (which should be over now right?) or the higher cases over the last few weeks filtering into deaths now?

Thought that any lag reflected numbers earlier this week when c.340 deaths were reported on one day
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 04:19:50 pm

The point is that it's for the person to make the decision for themselves. You give them the facts from both sides. You can even highlight the fact that that both sides of the argument don't merit equal weight, but you still mention the potential side effects  otherwise you are just being dishonest. Both sides are full of dishonest people pushing agendas.

The aspirin example proves my point, because I am pretty sure aspirin tells you all the potential side effects on the insert in the package. That what should be done with the COVID vaccine. Thankfully, I didn't suffer any potential side effects when I took my jabs, but a couple family members did. Still, far more people will die from the virus than the vaccine from the data we have, and the vaccine does well in preventing serious illness or death in COVID. Let the individual make the choice, but give the full picture so they can make the best choice and not the choice you think is best.
Disagree on the basis that if you give people information to make a decision, most wont read it.

Some people cast their vote based on cheap sloganeering, they dont go into the detail of the manifestos.
Financial regulators insist on certain information being given to clients which very few people understand, let alone read.
Do you know anyone who has decided not to take a prescribed drug based on what the possible side effects n the leaflet are?

Many anti Vaxers base their stance on what social media says rather than on a rational appraisal of the risks. The stance about the vaccine causing deaths could be levelled at huge numbers of commercial drugs that have benefitted huge numbers of people.

This give people choice is bollocks, because most of them would rather just adopt a contrarian stance and listen to scaremongers than do some proper research into both sides of the debate.

Meanwhile the rest of us accepted that there are risks with the vaccine as there are with any drug, but made the decision fairly quickly that taking the vaccine was the best option in the circumstances.


Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:42:10 pm
Thought that any lag reflected numbers earlier this week when c.340 deaths were reported on one day

That was my worry, but if you look at the death numbers based on when they actually died it might not be as bad yet.

The question in my mind is whats the relationship between death and ICU/ventilator numbers? Do significant numbers of people die in hospital but before they go to ICU and ventilation? Because if they dont and people who die follow hospital > ICU/Ventilator > death with ICU and Ventilator numbers looking the way they could we could see deaths come down slightly?
328k cases in France today. Wowzers! Must be excellent testing capacity there to get those numbers
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:59:54 pm
That was my worry, but if you look at the death numbers based on when they actually died it might not be as bad yet.

The question in my mind is whats the relationship between death and ICU/ventilator numbers? Do significant numbers of people die in hospital but before they go to ICU and ventilation? Because if they dont and people who die follow hospital > ICU/Ventilator > death with ICU and Ventilator numbers looking the way they could we could see deaths come down slightly?

In terms of Covid Id envisage (but could be wrong) most deaths follow ICU/Ventilator treatment.
Saw that hospital consultant speaking to Javid on Sky saying he doesnt trust the science and isnt vaccinated.

Some mad takes on Twitter

https://twitter.com/skynews/status/1479532922952732672?s=21
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:43:55 pm
In terms of Covid Id envisage (but could be wrong) most deaths follow ICU/Ventilator treatment.
That seems logical. Though don't know if pcap is better than ventilator. It might be a very effective treatment that prevents the need for ventilator. I just remember reading that it was developed by an f1 team ,( Mercedes?) And the design was given away and saved a lot of lives worldwide. Might still be ICU.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:15:47 pm
Saw that hospital consultant speaking to Javid on Sky saying he doesnt trust the science and isnt vaccinated.

Some mad takes on Twitter

https://twitter.com/skynews/status/1479532922952732672?s=21

Yeah thats really going to encourage those who haven't been vaccinated to come forward
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:15:47 pm
Saw that hospital consultant speaking to Javid on Sky saying he doesnt trust the science and isnt vaccinated.

Some mad takes on Twitter

https://twitter.com/skynews/status/1479532922952732672?s=21

Regardless of the fact that hes not an epidemiologist, he doesnt even make a valid point. No one is claiming that vaccination eliminates the possibility of transmission completely. It does slow it down though. Why did this consultant not put forward his claim as to why he refused to be vaccinated?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:15:47 pm
Saw that hospital consultant speaking to Javid on Sky saying he doesnt trust the science and isnt vaccinated.

Some mad takes on Twitter

https://twitter.com/skynews/status/1479532922952732672?s=21

If you have recovered from COVID, you have natural immunity which means he has protection against COVID.

 Been double jabbed myself and have caught COVID twice in the last 6 months since being double jabbed. Also caught Covid earlier in the pandemic back in 2020 before the vaccine was available. Funnily enough, I had COVID worse the second time after getting jabbed. My first bout of COVID pre vaccination was far Milder. My recent bout, which presumably was Omicron, was the mildest.

I see absolutely no reason to risk any potential side effects from getting a booster when I have a combination of natural immunity from 3 bouts of COVID, and have been double jabbed.

That's not being anti Vax. That's me following the science. The lack of acknowledgment of natural immunity is not following the science.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:20:29 pm
328k cases in France today. Wowzers! Must be excellent testing capacity there to get those numbers
They also include reinfections in their figures.  Maybe one day we'll know the actual case numbers.  Perhaps one of the reasons the government have held out on restrictions is that they can see the true case numbers and the actual case>>hospitalisation ratios.

It's a bit crazy that in the UK somebody infected in March 2020 doesn't count as an infection if they get infected in January 2022.  With a virus that we know doesn't generate long-term immunity and that has mutated considerably in that period.
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 12:17:14 am
If you have recovered from COVID, you have natural immunity which means he has protection against COVID.

However, noting that you want to follow the science, it is worth expanding on this to make it more accurate.

You should be clear that the consultant - having previously been infected - doesn't have as much protection against covid (protection from infection, but particularly from hospitalisation and death) as if he had also received two or three doses of the vaccine in addition to the previous infection.
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 12:17:14 am
If you have recovered from COVID, you have natural immunity which means he has protection against COVID.

 Been double jabbed myself and have caught COVID twice in the last 6 months since being double jabbed. Also caught Covid earlier in the pandemic back in 2020 before the vaccine was available. Funnily enough, I had COVID worse the second time after getting jabbed. My first bout of COVID pre vaccination was far Milder. My recent bout, which presumably was Omicron, was the mildest.

I see absolutely no reason to risk any potential side effects from getting a booster when I have a combination of natural immunity from 3 bouts of COVID, and have been double jabbed.

That's not being anti Vax. That's me following the science. The lack of acknowledgment of natural immunity is not following the science.

I'm triple jabbed (booster in Nov), never had it. Tested positive end of Dec.

Missus is triple jabbed, had it in mid-Oct (was quite bad, solid in bed for a week), booster a day before catching it again end of Dec.

She had worse symptoms than I had it over the last week and a bit - she's also 8yrs younger than me (28/36) and I have underlying health issues (autoimmune disorder - pernicious anemia).

We can all give singular examples to prove one way or the other.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:19:29 am
They also include reinfections in their figures.  Maybe one day we'll know the actual case numbers.  Perhaps one of the reasons the government have held out on restrictions is that they can see the true case numbers and the actual case>>hospitalisation ratios.

It's a bit crazy that in the UK somebody infected in March 2020 doesn't count as an infection if they get infected in January 2021.  With a virus that we know doesn't generate long-time immunity and that has mutated considerably in that period.

It's true to say reinfections aren't included in the daily figures that are uploaded to the dashboard, but it's not true to say that we don't know true case numbers.

Work is ongoing to add reinfections to the dashboard, coordinated across all four countries of the UK - while still maintaining the daily updating dashboard (providing the public with very detailed data just a few hours after they are available to professionals).

You can find reinfection numbers in weekly surveillance reports in the meantime. They aren't being missed. Good summary of the latest figures (with a link to the latest report) here https://twitter.com/kallmemeg/status/1479133661140340740
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 12:17:14 am
That's not being anti Vax. That's me following the science. The lack of acknowledgment of natural immunity is not following the science.

What if science suggests that while natural immunity is good, it's even better to get vaccinated even if you have been infected? Clearly, if you want to follow the science as you put it, that's the way to go.

For example: https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/covid-natural-immunity-what-you-need-to-know
