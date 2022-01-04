Ugh...saw this on the bbc live news thingy: on a flight from Italy to India, all passengers had negative tests before boarding. After landing, they tested the adults again and 70% tested positive...
Today's update for cases and deaths.We might start to get a clearer idea of trends next week when some of the noise of Christmas and NY starts to drop out of the comparisons, although with all the changes to testing et al, the ONS data may end up being more reliable for that albeit on a bit of a lag.
Seems a bit strange, would suggest you can catch and show a positive test within 8hrs ish.
Maybe? Or all of the passangers faked their pre-departure test? That seems quite unlikely too.
So it appears that with Omicron, people may often be infectious for several days before testing positive with a lateral flow test.https://twitter.com/AlastairGrant4/status/1479045387927408640https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.01.04.22268770v1.full.pdf
One of my friends had quite serious Long Covid early 2020 in the first wave and it hadn't really improved too much for them at all, until they caught Omicron which bizarrely for them seems to have led to a dramatic improvement in symptoms!
a fair amount of people are blagging with fake results or old results, but i doubt the majority faked their test.maybe this is related? although assuming they didn't take LFTs and were taking PCRs?
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
People in hospital in London with Covid has fallen slightly today, nothing huge but a small positive sign at least.
patients on ventilators
. Remains flat
. This is excellent news..
Its all about the kids now I think, how many of them and their parents have already had it over Xmas and how many are still to catch it now they are back at school.
not to try and diagnose your mum, but do you think this might be possibly from depression? people can get memory loss from that. i can imagine being an active 80 year old it was very isolating to do lockdowns etc and be away from friends/family. glad it seems she's getting better anyway.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
This could fit with it being autoimmune. When was this recovery? Hopefully your friend remains well, but I'd be cautious about it returning in a couple of weeks once he has fought of the infection. I had a week of feeling good in November when I was ill with a cold.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]