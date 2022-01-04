« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68240 on: Today at 04:53:32 pm »
Ugh...saw this on the bbc live news thingy: on a flight from Italy to India, all passengers had negative tests before boarding. After landing, they tested the adults again and 70% tested positive...
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online 67CherryRed

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68241 on: Today at 04:59:57 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:53:32 pm
Ugh...saw this on the bbc live news thingy: on a flight from Italy to India, all passengers had negative tests before boarding. After landing, they tested the adults again and 70% tested positive...
Sounds like that plane was the carrier in more ways than one.
Online CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68242 on: Today at 05:00:16 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:53:32 pm
Ugh...saw this on the bbc live news thingy: on a flight from Italy to India, all passengers had negative tests before boarding. After landing, they tested the adults again and 70% tested positive...

Seems a bit strange, would suggest you can catch and show a positive test within 8hrs ish.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68243 on: Today at 05:01:11 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:53:32 pm
Ugh...saw this on the bbc live news thingy: on a flight from Italy to India, all passengers had negative tests before boarding. After landing, they tested the adults again and 70% tested positive...

Just as we are reopening airports to travellers.
Offline SP

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68244 on: Today at 05:02:33 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:13:56 pm
Today's update for cases and deaths.



We might start to get a clearer idea of trends next week when some of the noise of Christmas and NY starts to drop out of the comparisons, although with all the changes to testing et al, the ONS data may end up being more reliable for that albeit on a bit of a lag.

Cases by specimen date is probably the best indication at the moment - it only seriously dips for Xmas Day and NY day.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68245 on: Today at 05:03:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:00:16 pm
Seems a bit strange, would suggest you can catch and show a positive test within 8hrs ish.

Maybe? Or all of the passangers faked their pre-departure test? That seems quite unlikely too.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68246 on: Today at 05:54:10 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:03:13 pm
Maybe? Or all of the passangers faked their pre-departure test? That seems quite unlikely too.

a fair amount of people are blagging with fake results or old results, but i doubt the majority faked their test.

maybe this is related? although assuming they didn't take LFTs and were taking PCRs?

Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:57:29 pm
So it appears that with Omicron, people may often be infectious for several days before testing positive with a lateral flow test.

https://twitter.com/AlastairGrant4/status/1479045387927408640
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.01.04.22268770v1.full.pdf
YNWA.

Online flemingcool

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68247 on: Today at 06:05:24 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:42:33 pm
One of my friends had quite serious Long Covid early 2020 in the first wave and it hadn't really improved too much for them at all, until they caught Omicron which bizarrely for them seems to have led to a dramatic improvement in symptoms!

This could fit with it being autoimmune.  When was this recovery? Hopefully your friend remains well, but I'd be cautious about it returning in a couple of weeks once he has fought of the infection.   I had a week of feeling good in November when I was ill with a cold.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68248 on: Today at 06:10:39 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:54:10 pm
a fair amount of people are blagging with fake results or old results, but i doubt the majority faked their test.

maybe this is related? although assuming they didn't take LFTs and were taking PCRs?


It didn't say what type of tests they were, or at least I don't remember. It could also be LFTs with different sensitivity.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online frag

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68249 on: Today at 06:35:57 pm »
Aren't most pre-departure tests under some sort of observation. We're travelling end of January and have to video call as we take our tests, all barcoded etc. so can't use a blue peter, one we prepared earlier version.
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68250 on: Today at 07:57:20 pm »
People in hospital in London with Covid has fallen slightly today, nothing huge but a small positive sign at least.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68251 on: Today at 07:58:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:57:20 pm
People in hospital in London with Covid has fallen slightly today, nothing huge but a small positive sign at least.
patients on ventilators. Remains flat.  This is excellent news..
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online AlphaDelta

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68252 on: Today at 08:15:37 pm »
I had my booster yesterday morning and other than a sore arm I thought I'd got away with it.

The headache and shivers tonight suggest otherwise. Seems its a common thing though.
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68253 on: Today at 08:19:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:58:58 pm
patients on ventilators. Remains flat.  This is excellent news..

Its all about the kids now I think, how many of them and their parents have already had it over Xmas and how many are still to catch it now they are back at school.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68254 on: Today at 08:25:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:58:58 pm
patients on ventilators. Remains flat.  This is excellent news..

Not only flat but actually fallen somewhat from the start/middle of Nov.

Can we safely say Omicron is definitely much less severe than other variants now? Posing much much less risk to those who are vaccinated.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68255 on: Today at 08:28:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:19:07 pm
Its all about the kids now I think, how many of them and their parents have already had it over Xmas and how many are still to catch it now they are back at school.
Weve got at-least 15% absent today.

Certainly not all confirmed covid cases, but it seems odd that absences are absurdly high after a break.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68256 on: Today at 08:29:09 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:26:27 am
not to try and diagnose your mum, but do you think this might be possibly from depression? people can get memory loss from that. i can imagine being an active 80 year old it was very isolating to do lockdowns etc and be away from friends/family. glad it seems she's getting better anyway.
yes I think that's a fair point and one the doctor raised when he saw her. They have given her some tablets to alleviate the depression and help her sleep but I certainly think it is at least partially down to that.

Cheers mate
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68257 on: Today at 08:43:17 pm »
Quote from: flemingcool on Today at 06:05:24 pm
This could fit with it being autoimmune.  When was this recovery? Hopefully your friend remains well, but I'd be cautious about it returning in a couple of weeks once he has fought of the infection.   I had a week of feeling good in November when I was ill with a cold.

Yes it was genuinely recently only the last couple of weeks, so we will have to say how it plays out when more time passes.
Online Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68258 on: Today at 08:43:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:58:58 pm
patients on ventilators. Remains flat.  This is excellent news..

There is more a hospital than intensive care
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3
