Only by her GP. He suspects long covid. But I know that mum is good at putting on a face. Its only when you spend time with her that you notice the changes.
Other main symptom is insomnia. And, if Im playing psychology undergrad again, I suspect shes suffering from anxiety and depression. Ive broached this with sensitivity but shes reluctant to seek help - a symptom of her stoic, Irish-troubles generation.
sorry to hear about your Mum, our Mam has been suffering similar memory issues, forgetting to take her tablets etc, she's 83 so a bit older than your Mum.
She's definitely been finding CoVid restrictions difficult as she lives on her own as Dad passed away in 2014, so we were very limited in how much we could see her during the first lockdown.
The second and third lockdowns, we kept going in though as we were her carer support. She's forgetting to eat too, has lost around 2 stone since all of this started.
We just thought it was an age thing, I don't think she has had CoVid unless it was asymptomatic but she's certainly suffering now and we really don't know what to do for the best.
Everytime we go to see her, she is wearing the same jumper, we can't even be sure she is going to bedas she says she doesn't need us there constantly to help her.
She's gone from being an active young 80 year old with lots of interests to someone who now looks her age, doesn't want to go out and just seems to sit in the house, watching snooker and repeats of the Chase in Challenge TV.
We seem to have made a bit of progress over Christmas and we think the memory issues may have been caused by a water infection as antibiotics seem to have cleared that and her mind is not as confused as it was.
Fortunately I am WFH still and my bro is self employed so we can share some caring duties now.
I hope your Mum recovers