Only by her GP. He suspects long covid. But I know that mum is good at putting on a face. Its only when you spend time with her that you notice the changes.



Other main symptom is insomnia. And, if Im playing psychology undergrad again, I suspect shes suffering from anxiety and depression. Ive broached this with sensitivity but shes reluctant to seek help - a symptom of her stoic, Irish-troubles generation.



I've had long covid since march 2020, I don't have it as debilitating as some but it effected my brain, especially early on, at it's worst I had an acute episode early on where I feared early onset dementia, I was finding it really hard to think through complicated things and was walking in rooms not remembering what I was doing, I would also get acute episodes of depression that never lasted more than an hour after exercise. I have never suffered depression and it was like taking the opposite of an ecstasy tablet, my serotonin would just fall through my boots and after an hour or so I would be ecstatic to be back normal. the other symptom I've had and it's only just improving was insomnia, I've been feeling better lately but my sleeping patterns totally changed, I rarely got more than a few hours asleep would have hardly slept for days, would go to sleep and then wake up after two hours, totally fucked mentally but unable to sleep. recently I've been sleeping to about 6 in the morning which is total bliss. reaction to exercise seemed to trigger the worst symptoms for me, the one thing I was certain of was this wasn't all in my head, anything that caused me to produce waste products in my muscles used to trigger symptoms but when you objectively explain your symptoms you could see eyes rolling and if it wasn't happening to me, I'd probably have had the same reaction, you know it sounds mad to people then you see that lots of people are also having the same symptoms. Before this I was massively fit I regularly cycled the week before I did a 100 mile cycle with an average of 16mph in my late fifties and I could do a 22min 5kYour Mum sounds like she's got long covid, but at the same time in older people sometimes medical episodes seem to trigger dementia, I have had brain scans to rule out brain tumours etc but the truth is they know very little at the moment, I've read about the micro clotting etc but research is still in it's infancy, Covid seems to do things to your blood vessels in various organs, I wouldn't wish long covid on anyone, and I've got mild symptoms compared to many