Offline thejbs

  Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,838
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68200 on: Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm »
Been reading a lot into the brain studies that are emerging in relation to covid, such as those mentioned here: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-covid-might-sow-chaos-in-the-brain/

Last year, my mum got very sick from covid. She now has very little memory of the days when she was at her worst but it was, from my dads accounts, totally hellish. We were grateful that she wasnt hospitalised or worse.

The problem is, she hasnt been right since. Shes noticeably gaunt and withdrawn, and shes really gone downhill cognitively. Our GP doesnt think she has dementia or Alzheimers, but thats what it appears like to us. She forgets things quickly and, of late, has been retelling the same stories over and over. When I was down the other day she asked why I had landed over unannounced when Id literally phoned her that morning. She told me that my mates dad died the other week even though Id driven her to the funeral. My siblings are having similar experiences.  Its utterly heartbreaking.

Now, obviously this might be coincidence, but there was absolutely no sign of this pre-covid. She was a fit, sharp and active 71 year old when covid hit. Absolutely devastated.
Online flemingcool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68201 on: Yesterday at 09:45:42 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 04:53:59 pm
Will the booster be the alternative technology from your first shots? Worked for me, having a Pfizer booster after Janssen shots - only a sore arm third time around.

I had Pfizer for both my first doses, so would be same tech for booster I think?  From what I've seen it's not the tech that causes the issue it's the immune system response to the spike generated. 

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:39:04 pm
Sorry to hear that. Have you seeked medical advice about what you're options are?

I haven't stopped trying. Early on I was being dismissed.  I'm not being dismissed now, but not much UK doctors are doing yet - It's long covid symptoms following the vaccine. Rare but not unheard of.   I know some people have seen improvement after taking the booster, but some have relapsed quite badly, and I don't want to relapse after what I've already been through. 
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,952
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68202 on: Yesterday at 09:47:45 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm
Been reading a lot into the brain studies that are emerging in relation to covid, such as those mentioned here: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-covid-might-sow-chaos-in-the-brain/

Last year, my mum got very sick from covid. She now has very little memory of the days when she was at her worst but it was, from my dads accounts, totally hellish. We were grateful that she wasnt hospitalised or worse.

The problem is, she hasnt been right since. Shes noticeably gaunt and withdrawn, and shes really gone downhill cognitively. Our GP doesnt think she has dementia or Alzheimers, but thats what it appears like to us. She forgets things quickly and, of late, has been retelling the same stories over and over. When I was down the other day she asked why I had landed over unannounced when Id literally phoned her that morning. She told me that my mates dad died the other week even though Id driven her to the funeral. My siblings are having similar experiences.  Its utterly heartbreaking.

Now, obviously this might be coincidence, but there was absolutely no sign of this pre-covid. She was a fit, sharp and active 71 year old when covid hit. Absolutely devastated.

Sorry to hear about your mum and this virus seems to have a number of devastating trips up its sleeve when you look at the damage it can cause to other major organs other than the lungs.

Puts to shame those who say it just like a cold.
Online flemingcool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68203 on: Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm
Been reading a lot into the brain studies that are emerging in relation to covid, such as those mentioned here: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-covid-might-sow-chaos-in-the-brain/

Last year, my mum got very sick from covid. She now has very little memory of the days when she was at her worst but it was, from my dads accounts, totally hellish. We were grateful that she wasnt hospitalised or worse.

The problem is, she hasnt been right since. Shes noticeably gaunt and withdrawn, and shes really gone downhill cognitively. Our GP doesnt think she has dementia or Alzheimers, but thats what it appears like to us. She forgets things quickly and, of late, has been retelling the same stories over and over. When I was down the other day she asked why I had landed over unannounced when Id literally phoned her that morning. She told me that my mates dad died the other week even though Id driven her to the funeral. My siblings are having similar experiences.  Its utterly heartbreaking.

Now, obviously this might be coincidence, but there was absolutely no sign of this pre-covid. She was a fit, sharp and active 71 year old when covid hit. Absolutely devastated.

That's awful to hear, sorry.  Covid is no joke.  People think it's a respiratory disease, but more and more evidence is coming out that it's vascular in nature, and causes issues all over the body.  Has your mum been evaluated for long covid at all?  Memory issues are very common in that - as well as a host of other issues. 
Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,450
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68204 on: Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm »
Quote from: flemingcool on Yesterday at 09:45:42 pm
I had Pfizer for both my first doses, so would be same tech for booster I think?  From what I've seen it's not the tech that causes the issue it's the immune system response to the spike generated. 

I haven't stopped trying. Early on I was being dismissed.  I'm not being dismissed now, but not much UK doctors are doing yet - It's long covid symptoms following the vaccine. Rare but not unheard of.   I know some people have seen improvement after taking the booster, but some have relapsed quite badly, and I don't want to relapse after what I've already been through. 
Sounds like a nightmare. Think there will be movement soon with really investigating long covid, needs the funding to come into being first though. The assumption of course that the same mechanism is at play for you as for someone after an infection.

Out of curiosity did it appear after the first or second dose? Did second dose make it better or worse or not enough time between the two to tell?
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68205 on: Yesterday at 09:54:13 pm »
In general sports thread but worth a mention here too.  Djokovic deported from Australia.

https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12110/12509653/novak-djokovic-denied-entry-into-australia-after-visa-cancelled
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,838
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68206 on: Yesterday at 09:56:23 pm »
Quote from: flemingcool on Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm
That's awful to hear, sorry.  Covid is no joke.  People think it's a respiratory disease, but more and more evidence is coming out that it's vascular in nature, and causes issues all over the body.  Has your mum been evaluated for long covid at all?  Memory issues are very common in that - as well as a host of other issues.

Only by her GP. He suspects long covid. But I know that mum is good at putting on a face. Its only when you spend time with her that you notice the changes.

Other main symptom is insomnia. And, if Im playing psychology undergrad again, I suspect shes suffering from anxiety and depression. Ive broached this with sensitivity but shes reluctant to seek help - a symptom of her stoic, Irish-troubles generation.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,952
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68207 on: Yesterday at 09:57:10 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:54:13 pm
In general sports thread but worth a mention here too.  Djokovic deported from Australia.

https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12110/12509653/novak-djokovic-denied-entry-into-australia-after-visa-cancelled

I think the Aussies have been really strict with their own population and good on them for not making an exception for a millionaire entertainer.
Online flemingcool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68208 on: Yesterday at 10:13:17 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm
Sounds like a nightmare. Think there will be movement soon with really investigating long covid, needs the funding to come into being first though. The assumption of course that the same mechanism is at play for you as for someone after an infection.

Out of curiosity did it appear after the first or second dose? Did second dose make it better or worse or not enough time between the two to tell?

There is quite a lot of research going on now around microclots and anti-idiotype antibodies, but not much in way of treatments yet. Yes same mechanism.  Spike looks to be culprit. 
I was getting ill about 3 weeks after my first dose, lots of pins and needles, vision issues (inc aura migraine) and low mood, but I didnt even consider the vaccine.  Had second dose 8 weeks after first and it initially stoped the pins and needles which I thought was odd at the time, but then everything got much worse as the weeks progressed.  Months 3&4 were the worst.  6 months now, and some stuff has resolved/reduced significantly.  But fatigue, PEM, cold hands and feet, and elevated heart rate on exertion remain. 
Online flemingcool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68209 on: Yesterday at 10:15:45 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:56:23 pm
Only by her GP. He suspects long covid. But I know that mum is good at putting on a face. Its only when you spend time with her that you notice the changes.

Other main symptom is insomnia. And, if Im playing psychology undergrad again, I suspect shes suffering from anxiety and depression. Ive broached this with sensitivity but shes reluctant to seek help - a symptom of her stoic, Irish-troubles generation.

I had all this post vax.  Very common in long covid.  Its like a brain injury.  Is her vision/hearing ok?  Tinnitus and blurred vision also probably related. 
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,405
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68210 on: Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:56:23 pm
Only by her GP. He suspects long covid. But I know that mum is good at putting on a face. Its only when you spend time with her that you notice the changes.

Other main symptom is insomnia. And, if Im playing psychology undergrad again, I suspect shes suffering from anxiety and depression. Ive broached this with sensitivity but shes reluctant to seek help - a symptom of her stoic, Irish-troubles generation.
sorry to hear about your Mum, our Mam has been suffering similar memory issues, forgetting to take her tablets etc, she's 83 so a bit older than your Mum.

She's definitely been finding CoVid restrictions difficult as she lives on her own as Dad passed away in 2014, so we were very limited in how much we could see her during the first lockdown.

The second and third lockdowns, we kept going in though as we were her carer support. She's forgetting to eat too, has lost around 2 stone since all of this started.

We just thought it was an age thing, I don't think she has had CoVid unless it was asymptomatic but she's certainly suffering now and we really don't know what to do for the best.

Everytime we go to see her, she is wearing the same jumper, we can't even be sure she is going to bedas she says she doesn't need us there constantly to help her.

She's gone from being an active young 80 year old with lots of interests to someone who now looks her age, doesn't want to go out and just seems to sit in the house, watching snooker and repeats of the Chase in Challenge TV.

We seem to have made a bit of progress over Christmas and we think the memory issues may have been caused by a water infection as antibiotics seem to have cleared that and her mind is not as confused as it was. 

Fortunately I am WFH still and my bro is self employed so we can share some caring duties now.

I hope your Mum recovers
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,709
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68211 on: Yesterday at 11:47:50 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm
She was a fit, sharp and active 71 year old when covid hit. Absolutely devastated.
I hope she recovers mate, that must be frustrating for you.
Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,268
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68212 on: Today at 12:19:47 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:56:23 pm
Only by her GP. He suspects long covid. But I know that mum is good at putting on a face. Its only when you spend time with her that you notice the changes.

Other main symptom is insomnia. And, if Im playing psychology undergrad again, I suspect shes suffering from anxiety and depression. Ive broached this with sensitivity but shes reluctant to seek help - a symptom of her stoic, Irish-troubles generation.
I've had long covid since march 2020, I don't have it as debilitating as some but it effected my brain, especially early on, at it's worst I had an acute episode early on where I feared early onset dementia, I was finding it really hard to think through complicated things and was walking in rooms not remembering what I was doing, I would also get acute episodes of depression that never lasted more than an hour after exercise. I have never suffered depression and it was like taking the opposite of an ecstasy tablet, my serotonin would just fall through my boots and after an hour or so I would be ecstatic to be back normal. the other symptom I've had and it's only just improving was insomnia, I've been feeling better lately but my sleeping patterns totally changed, I rarely got more than a few hours asleep would have hardly slept for days, would go to sleep and then wake up after two hours, totally fucked mentally but unable to sleep. recently I've been sleeping to about 6 in the morning which is total bliss. reaction to exercise seemed to trigger the worst symptoms for me, the one thing I was certain of was this wasn't all in my head, anything that caused me to produce waste products in my muscles used to trigger symptoms but when you objectively explain your symptoms you could see eyes rolling and if it wasn't happening to me, I'd probably have had the same reaction, you know it sounds mad to people then you see that lots of people are also having the same symptoms. Before this I was massively fit I regularly cycled the week before I did a 100 mile cycle with an average of 16mph in my late fifties and I could do a 22min 5k


Your Mum sounds like she's got long covid, but at the same time in older people sometimes medical episodes seem to trigger dementia, I have had brain scans to rule out brain tumours etc but the truth is they know very little at the moment, I've read about the micro clotting etc but research is still in it's infancy, Covid seems to do things to your blood vessels in various organs, I wouldn't wish long covid on anyone, and I've got mild symptoms compared to many
Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,450
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68213 on: Today at 01:27:58 am »
I guess youve all done lots of research yourselves but just in case - there are a few trials starting that are trying to investigate therapies and mechanisms.

The one from UCL sounds interesting where they aim to recruit 4500 people. Seems theyll aim to open recruitment this month so might be worth keeping an eye on.

https://www.stimulate-icp.org/about

Another from Leeds university with some details out but yet to start recruitment

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05057260


Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,816
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68214 on: Today at 08:21:14 am »
fleming, I totally understand your fears, having had 'long Covid' style symptoms from the trial.
jbs - so sorry to hear about your mum. Worth considering is whether her B12 levels are low and whether she's hydrating enough - both those can affect elderly people and I have a bit of experience, personal and through volunteering, with dementia, and it's always what the dementia nurses I know say to check first.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,952
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68215 on: Today at 09:16:10 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:21:14 am
fleming, I totally understand your fears, having had 'long Covid' style symptoms from the trial.
jbs - so sorry to hear about your mum. Worth considering is whether her B12 levels are low and whether she's hydrating enough - both those can affect elderly people and I have a bit of experience, personal and through volunteering, with dementia, and it's always what the dementia nurses I know say to check first.

A few years ago my wife, in her late 60s started to have, memory and emotional problems.

To cut a long story short she was diagnosed with thyroid problems and B12 deficiency and the prescribed medication has worked.

May be something for JBS to consider?
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,839
  • The first five yards........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68216 on: Today at 09:30:36 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:54:13 pm
In general sports thread but worth a mention here too.  Djokovic deported from Australia.

https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12110/12509653/novak-djokovic-denied-entry-into-australia-after-visa-cancelled

I seem to be exorbitantly delighted by this news. Even more so having discovered that the Serb government is crying itself to sleep again.
Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,045
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68217 on: Today at 10:26:27 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm
sorry to hear about your Mum, our Mam has been suffering similar memory issues, forgetting to take her tablets etc, she's 83 so a bit older than your Mum.

She's definitely been finding CoVid restrictions difficult as she lives on her own as Dad passed away in 2014, so we were very limited in how much we could see her during the first lockdown.

The second and third lockdowns, we kept going in though as we were her carer support. She's forgetting to eat too, has lost around 2 stone since all of this started.

We just thought it was an age thing, I don't think she has had CoVid unless it was asymptomatic but she's certainly suffering now and we really don't know what to do for the best.

Everytime we go to see her, she is wearing the same jumper, we can't even be sure she is going to bedas she says she doesn't need us there constantly to help her.

She's gone from being an active young 80 year old with lots of interests to someone who now looks her age, doesn't want to go out and just seems to sit in the house, watching snooker and repeats of the Chase in Challenge TV.

We seem to have made a bit of progress over Christmas and we think the memory issues may have been caused by a water infection as antibiotics seem to have cleared that and her mind is not as confused as it was. 

Fortunately I am WFH still and my bro is self employed so we can share some caring duties now.

I hope your Mum recovers

not to try and diagnose your mum, but do you think this might be possibly from depression? people can get memory loss from that. i can imagine being an active 80 year old it was very isolating to do lockdowns etc and be away from friends/family. glad it seems she's getting better anyway.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,832
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68218 on: Today at 10:28:34 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:30:36 am
I seem to be exorbitantly delighted by this news. Even more so having discovered that the Serb government is crying itself to sleep again.

Yup, its been quite enjoyable and entertaining.
Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,954
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68219 on: Today at 10:40:14 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:30:36 am
I seem to be exorbitantly delighted by this news. Even more so having discovered that the Serb government is crying itself to sleep again.

It's the new year good news story the whole world needed. A delightful piece of joy and schadenfreude to take us through the dark days of January.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,479
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68220 on: Today at 10:43:57 am »
Is your mum on a multivitamin + multimineral supplement thejbs?

I third the B12 deficiency for older women issue.  Mum's in her 60s now.  She had issues with memory,  comprehension and even balance (at its worst),  the issue developed over a couple of years once she stopped her supplements. No reason,  just stopped buying, she never needed a multivitamin + multimineral when younger and thought it wasn't essential.  We had it diagnosed, she's made a full recovery now.

Edit: she's a vegetarian and had a hysterectomy years back,  factors that probably played a part as well in bringing about the deficiency.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,838
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68221 on: Today at 11:21:30 am »
Many thanks for the replies and support! Theres defo some suggestions that we havent looked into. I just want her to be back to her old self - or if thats not possible, get her the right care.
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,703
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68222 on: Today at 11:51:50 am »
B12 massively impacts memory, or at least it's perceived that way. I can't absorb B12 through diet (or supplements) and when my levels get low I get what some call "fuzzy brain" - basically I start forgetting words for obvious things, or I'll forget an actors name even though I 100% know them, loads of things like that. It can impact you a hell of a lot more than just memory too as B12 is a major building block in creating your red blood cells.

Being vegan/veggie can impact the amount of B12 you take in via diet, but things like Pernicious Anaemia is something which generally effects older women and orally taken supplements won't necessarily help (because they won't be absorbed in the stomach). It's def something to keep an eye on for sure.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,952
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68223 on: Today at 12:06:48 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:51:50 am
B12 massively impacts memory, or at least it's perceived that way. I can't absorb B12 through diet (or supplements) and when my levels get low I get what some call "fuzzy brain" - basically I start forgetting words for obvious things, or I'll forget an actors name even though I 100% know them, loads of things like that. It can impact you a hell of a lot more than just memory too as B12 is a major building block in creating your red blood cells.

Being vegan/veggie can impact the amount of B12 you take in via diet, but things like Pernicious Anaemia is something which generally effects older women and orally taken supplements won't necessarily help (because they won't be absorbed in the stomach). It's def something to keep an eye on for sure.

As well as thyroid deficiency my wife has pernicious anaemia and quarterly B12 injections, so a full blood work out may be the solution to JBS mum's problem.

H Phillips MD.
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,910
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68224 on: Today at 01:21:14 pm »
I have also had B12 issues historically as well, but at least less severe so that I can manage with supplements, had brain fog and the buzzing/pins and needles feeling in my nerves when it was an issue.

High dose supplementation sorted it out in the end, and apparently can help those even with pernicious anemia.
Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,703
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68225 on: Today at 01:30:24 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:21:14 pm
High dose supplementation sorted it out in the end, and apparently can help those even with pernicious anemia.

They can't, not if you're on about orally taken tablets anyway.

Pernicious anemia is an auto immune disorder where your body attacks the cells in your stomach which produces intrinsic factor, which is what attaches itself to B12 that enters your stomach and enables it to be absorbed and used by your body. So it doesn't matter if you get the B12 from food or tablets, your body simply doesn't have the ability to absorb it.

There is some evidence the mouth spray can help, but otherwise you need B12 injections. Most GPs will insist on these every 3 months even if you complain about having the symptoms of a lack of B12 prior to this (which many who suffer from pernicious anemia do) - hence why I buy my own B12 injections and my GF gives me them monthly.
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,910
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68226 on: Today at 01:43:45 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:30:24 pm
They can't, not if you're on about orally taken tablets anyway.

Pernicious anemia is an auto immune disorder where your body attacks the cells in your stomach which produces intrinsic factor, which is what attaches itself to B12 that enters your stomach and enables it to be absorbed and used by your body. So it doesn't matter if you get the B12 from food or tablets, your body simply doesn't have the ability to absorb it.

There is some evidence the mouth spray can help, but otherwise you need B12 injections. Most GPs will insist on these every 3 months even if you complain about having the symptoms of a lack of B12 prior to this (which many who suffer from pernicious anemia do) - hence why I buy my own B12 injections and my GF gives me them monthly.
When I had my issues (no idea if they were PA related or not, probably not I suspect) I did read a few articles claiming that even with PA you can still have some absorption but it is severely reduced, so only high dosage supplementation is going to make much of a difference, to increase or at least maintain your B12 level.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4993789/#:~:text=For%20patients%20with%20pernicious%20anemia,terminal%20ileum%20and%20is%20internalized.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,703
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68227 on: Today at 01:49:07 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:43:45 pm
When I had my issues (no idea if they were PA related or not, probably not I suspect) I did read a few articles claiming that even with PA you can still have some absorption but it is severely reduced, so only high dosage supplementation is going to make much of a difference, to increase or at least maintain your B12 level.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4993789/#:~:text=For%20patients%20with%20pernicious%20anemia,terminal%20ileum%20and%20is%20internalized.

I guess it would depend on your severity of PA (if that's a thing, not sure). I know in my case, actually diagnosed PA, even high dosage supplements do absolutely fuck all. That goes for many I have seen post online in various PA groups I'm part of.

My GP refused me (and many GPs did to other PA sufferers) injections when Covid hit and prescribed me high dose B12 tablets - I was already at 3 months since my previous injection so was feeling it. I did the tablets for another 3 months and was on my arse by the end - that's why I ended up sourcing the injections myself as was fed up of them refusing me one - I was like a different person with a day or so of that first injection.
Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,450
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68228 on: Today at 01:53:36 pm »
The B12 recommendations are interesting. The symptoms of pernicious anaemia and reported for long covid are almost identical.
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,910
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68229 on: Today at 01:57:29 pm »
So it appears that with Omicron, people may often be infectious for several days before testing positive with a lateral flow test.

https://twitter.com/AlastairGrant4/status/1479045387927408640
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.01.04.22268770v1.full.pdf
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,838
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68230 on: Today at 02:11:38 pm »
Seems B12 isnt an issue for my mam. Shes been taking supplements for a while and the GP said her levels were normal.
Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,572
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68231 on: Today at 02:18:17 pm »
MP Margaret Ferrier to face trial on Covid rule-breach charge
Quote
MP Margaret Ferrier will stand trial in August accused of travelling between Glasgow and London knowing she had Covid symptoms.

The 61-year-old, who represents Rutherglen and Hamilton West, is accused of making the trips despite being told to self-isolate.

Ms Ferrier is also said to have travelled in and around Glasgow over three days in September 2020.

She denies wilfully exposing people to the risk of illness and death.

Ms Ferrier, who was suspended by the SNP in September 2020, appeared in the dock at Glasgow Sheriff Court to plead not guilty and was granted bail.

Paul Kavanagh, defending, said: "Most of the evidence will be capable of agreement."

Prosecutor Mark Allan told the court: "Due to the pandemic, the trial will not be fixed for a number of months.

"A pre-trial hearing will be useful. There are number of civilian witnesses with significant commitments to parliament that will require to be worked around."

Sheriff Johanna Johnston QC fixed a pre-trial hearing in June as well as the trial on 15 August which is expected to last five days.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-59894859
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,806
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68232 on: Today at 02:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 02:18:17 pm
MP Margaret Ferrier to face trial on Covid rule-breach charge
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-59894859

Hope she gets the full whack in terms of consequence. Its one thing (and pretty bad anyway) to avoid quarantine when you have been told to isolate, its another when you have avoided that whilst having symptoms.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,258
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68233 on: Today at 03:41:02 pm »
Its got me !!!

I've had a slight cold for a week, a tiny cough, slight stuffed up nose, other than that feel fine. I put the cold down to spending hours in a hot tub in the lakes in the cold and rain. Honestly, I've had worse colds than this.

Double jabbed and boosted.
Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,910
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68234 on: Today at 03:42:33 pm »
One of my friends had quite serious Long Covid early 2020 in the first wave and it hadn't really improved too much for them at all, until they caught Omicron which bizarrely for them seems to have led to a dramatic improvement in symptoms!
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,390
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68235 on: Today at 03:47:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:41:02 pm
Its got me !!!

I've had a slight cold for a week, a tiny cough, slight stuffed up nose, other than that feel fine. I put the cold down to spending hours in a hot tub in the lakes in the cold and rain. Honestly, I've had worse colds than this.

Double jabbed and boosted.

Not just to you mate, but get well soon everyone

And you as well ;)
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,654
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68236 on: Today at 04:05:28 pm »
Had a classic shout from my triple vaxxed work colleague today, he said hes against mandatory vaccinations as its not very British.

Fuck does that even mean?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,258
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68237 on: Today at 04:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:47:34 pm
Not just to you mate, but get well soon everyone

And you as well ;)

;D

Three of us have it and and none of us are ill, I'm shocked to test positive. Two gave positive LFT's, mine was negative.
