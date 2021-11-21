« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67960 on: Yesterday at 07:07:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:33:58 pm
Looking at the shorter incubation time for omicron, we should have seen Christmas Day cases come through by now.  But weve got new years eve parties and the return of schools to come.
Were likely seeing it in the data already - December 29th is now the highest infection number by date of test at 165k for England. 30th at 125k already for England would also represent infections from Christmas Eve/Day.

Youd imagine most of the direct infections from Christmas Day will fall into the December 29th, 30th, 31st specimen dates I think.
Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67961 on: Yesterday at 07:08:03 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 03:38:10 pm
Ha, yeah - isn't Pigalle also the 'red-light' area of Paris ?!........  :o

It is indeed mate and home to the Moulin Rouge   ;)

Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 03:46:36 pm
Not to mention the Can-can dress.  ;D

Matter of fact sounding pisstake,  excellent technique.


 ;D
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67962 on: Yesterday at 07:10:47 pm
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 06:10:27 pm
163k cases in England only which is similar to yesterday for England. Hopefully thats a sign cases are being to plateau.

Certainly on Zoe in my areas cases are dropping
west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67963 on: Yesterday at 07:20:19 pm
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 07:07:03 pm
Were likely seeing it in the data already - December 29th is now the highest infection number by date of test at 165k for England. 30th at 125k already for England would also represent infections from Christmas Eve/Day.

Youd imagine most of the direct infections from Christmas Day will fall into the December 29th, 30th, 31st specimen dates I think.

Is the shorter incubation period for Omicron definitely happening? I remember people in SA were saying it, but like with the lower hospitalisation with Omicron there was also calls for caution until more studies were done.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67964 on: Yesterday at 07:22:47 pm
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 07:20:19 pm
Is the shorter incubation period for Omicron definitely happening? I remember people in SA were saying it, but like with the lower hospitalisation with Omicron there was also calls for caution until more studies were done.
Seems to be the case
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/omicron-incubation-period-delta-covid-b1985263.html
west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67965 on: Yesterday at 07:26:59 pm
SP

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67966 on: Yesterday at 08:20:53 pm
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 06:38:24 pm
See I have never fully understood that whole thing about Christmas. Yes, people see family, but on the flip side, they dont go to work, shops are shut, pubs open for a few hours at best, restaurants shut, public transport shut etc etc

It cuts across different social groups to the usual mixing. And involves lots of travel.
rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67967 on: Yesterday at 08:52:01 pm
I had two conversations over Christmas that pinpoint the hard to reach individuals where vaccination schemes need to look to target.

Brother in Law was telling me that he got a phone call from a colleague who he supervises who now has COVID. His colleague is in his early thirties and is only vaccinated because it was mandated by his employer. The fella's wife is unvaccinated and a rabid anti-vaxxer who gets all of her info from social media. They have three kids. My brother in law said his colleague sounded fucking terrible, although he admitted his wife was in much worse state and that had work not forced him to be vaccinated, he'd be likely in worse shape as he'd have never got vaccinated. He was now worried for his kids, some of whom were eligible to get vaccinated, but hadn't yet done so because of their mother.

My mother in law revealed her brother who is in his late 60s and in poor physical health won't get vaccinated because her ultra-religious sister-in-law has pretty much encouraged him to do so. On a one-on-one level he all but agrees he should get vaccinated, but doesn't want to upset his wife. He has plenty of family members who work in health care.

I'm not sure what sort of outreach would work to get to people in situations like that, but it's something governments need to think about because without workplace or school mandates these types of people will be the hardest to reach.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67968 on: Yesterday at 09:44:11 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:52:01 pm
I had two conversations over Christmas that pinpoint the hard to reach individuals where vaccination schemes need to look to target.

Brother in Law was telling me that he got a phone call from a colleague who he supervises who now has COVID. His colleague is in his early thirties and is only vaccinated because it was mandated by his employer. The fella's wife is unvaccinated and a rabid anti-vaxxer who gets all of her info from social media. They have three kids. My brother in law said his colleague sounded fucking terrible, although he admitted his wife was in much worse state and that had work not forced him to be vaccinated, he'd be likely in worse shape as he'd have never got vaccinated. He was now worried for his kids, some of whom were eligible to get vaccinated, but hadn't yet done so because of their mother.

My mother in law revealed her brother who is in his late 60s and in poor physical health won't get vaccinated because her ultra-religious sister-in-law has pretty much encouraged him to do so. On a one-on-one level he all but agrees he should get vaccinated, but doesn't want to upset his wife. He has plenty of family members who work in health care.

I'm not sure what sort of outreach would work to get to people in situations like that, but it's something governments need to think about because without workplace or school mandates these types of people will be the hardest to reach.

If someone is an unreconstructed anti vaxxer there is little the government or NHS (who will no doubt be the dragon in their fairy tale view of life) can do to persuade them to get vaccinated.

Any efforts at persuasion should be focussed at those who have limited physical access and ensure that transport etc are provided.
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67969 on: Yesterday at 09:50:03 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:52:01 pm
I had two conversations over Christmas that pinpoint the hard to reach individuals where vaccination schemes need to look to target.

Brother in Law was telling me that he got a phone call from a colleague who he supervises who now has COVID. His colleague is in his early thirties and is only vaccinated because it was mandated by his employer. The fella's wife is unvaccinated and a rabid anti-vaxxer who gets all of her info from social media. They have three kids. My brother in law said his colleague sounded fucking terrible, although he admitted his wife was in much worse state and that had work not forced him to be vaccinated, he'd be likely in worse shape as he'd have never got vaccinated. He was now worried for his kids, some of whom were eligible to get vaccinated, but hadn't yet done so because of their mother.

My mother in law revealed her brother who is in his late 60s and in poor physical health won't get vaccinated because her ultra-religious sister-in-law has pretty much encouraged him to do so. On a one-on-one level he all but agrees he should get vaccinated, but doesn't want to upset his wife. He has plenty of family members who work in health care.

I'm not sure what sort of outreach would work to get to people in situations like that, but it's something governments need to think about because without workplace or school mandates these types of people will be the hardest to reach.

Those people that won't get vaccinated because it would upset a family member etc could probably be reached when they are away from their family. For example, if a vaccination team vame into their work place and offered vaccination there and then (after consultation etc), they would probably do it. Just when they have to make an appointment first, they'll go home and get talked out of it.
west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67970 on: Yesterday at 09:53:01 pm
Im really not sure what else governments can do to reach these kinds of people, from what I have seen they have actually done a pretty good job in trying to get people vaccinated but some people are just not interested. Most of them that I know are so adamant they are right and their minds so closed to the possibility that they might be wrong, its like trying to argue black is white in their eyes from what I have seen, a lot of them are just too far down the rabbit hole.

With the religious one you have a chance depending on what religion they are, most mainstream religious organisations in this country support vaccinations and many have hosted vaccination centres, so maybe a priest, vicar etc can talk them around?
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67971 on: Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
My Catholic mother in law was dead set against it. I can't remember which particular reasons were the strongest, though I think aborted foetuses were a risk. We tried pointing out all the fallacies to no avail. What did work was telling the local priest about some of the fears. He was shocked and said it was important to get vaccinated. And that worked a treat.  We mock and deride it, but we should never underestimate the influence of religion.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67972 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm
Masks now mandatory in classrooms in England.  No brainer, not sure why it wasnt done ages ago.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67973 on: Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67974 on: Yesterday at 10:25:12 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:02:35 pm
My Catholic mother in law was dead set against it. I can't remember which particular reasons were the strongest, though I think aborted foetuses were a risk. We tried pointing out all the fallacies to no avail. What did work was telling the local priest about some of the fears. He was shocked and said it was important to get vaccinated. And that worked a treat.  We mock and deride it, but we should never underestimate the influence of religion.

Pope Francis has promoted vaccination, despite some traditionalist cardinals being anti, vaccination centres have been based in churches, mosques and Hindu temples.
daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67975 on: Yesterday at 10:43:08 pm
I cant see many of the people that havent been vaccinated getting vaccinated now. To an extent I understand why the under 30s dont want to get vaccinated but for the at risk age groups they 100% need to get vaccinated. In terms of the booster I know so many double vaccinated people that havnt had the booster and are waiting to see the extent of omicron before deciding. I can see the younger generation eventually giving up with vaccinations unless the government make vaccine passports mandatory for life.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67976 on: Yesterday at 11:00:45 pm
Public sector bosses  asked to plan for staff absence of up to 25%

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-59848109

Why didnt we do this weeks ago?  Its new years fucking day.  We knew this was coming.  What did we do? Asked retired teachers to come back (guess what, they didnt).

Total and deliberate lack of planning once again.
daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67977 on: Yesterday at 11:07:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:00:45 pm
Public sector bosses  asked to plan for staff absence of up to 25%

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-59848109

Why didnt we do this weeks ago?  Its new years fucking day.  We knew this was coming.  What did we do? Asked retired teachers to come back (guess what, they didnt).

Total and deliberate lack of planning once again.

Its like we have come full circle and learnt nothing.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67978 on: Yesterday at 11:09:56 pm
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 11:07:46 pm
Its like we have come full circle and learnt nothing.
Who knew?

And theres not really much point in any mitigations now anyway.  In reality, they would come too late to make a difference with omicron.  I just hope we get lucky.
Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67979 on: Yesterday at 11:24:15 pm
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 10:43:08 pm
I cant see many of the people that havent been vaccinated getting vaccinated now.
 To an extent I understand why the under 30s dont want to get vaccinated but for the at risk age groups they 100% need to get vaccinated. In terms of the booster I know so many double vaccinated people that havnt had the booster and are waiting to see the extent of omicron before deciding. I can see the younger generation eventually giving up with vaccinations unless the government make vaccine passports mandatory for life.

I just dont get this mentality though. It takes about an hour of your day for most people to get vaccinated, even if you have to do that 4 times a year (which you wont), is it that bigger deal?

I understand why people, myself included, didnt get the flu vaccine previously as it was never portrayed in this way, I never fully understood how me getting that vaccine could help others from catching flu who may be vulnerable to it so I just didnt bother, but now I know so Ill be getting one. In this instance its blatantly obvious, so its just being a selfish prick really isnt it? What really fucks me off is that I would bet that huge parts of the same age group have had countless jabs for diseases which theyre unlikely to be at risk of in order to go on holiday to places like south east Asia.
Fazak_Red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67980 on: Yesterday at 11:31:49 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:24:15 pm
I just dont get this mentality though. It takes about an hour of your day for most people to get vaccinated, even if you have to do that 4 times a year (which you wont), is it that bigger deal?

It doesn't seem a big deal, but when you've been working 5 days, many young people simply can't be arsed going to get it done for a virus they'll more than likely see off with mild symptoms.
Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67981 on: Yesterday at 11:42:43 pm
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 11:31:49 pm
It doesn't seem a big deal, but when you've been working 5 days, many young people simply can't be arsed going to get it done for a virus they'll more than likely see off with mild symptoms.
yet they will moan like fuck when their "freedoms" are curtailed because restrictions were brought in as they didn't have time to get vaccinated
Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67982 on: Today at 12:04:34 am
In England, as of 1 December 2021, there were 42,828,996 people who had received their first dose

By 30 December 2021, there were 43,499,518 people. (missing data for the last day December so far, for some reason)

That's 670,522 people who got their first dose almost 2 years into this pandemic, this last month.

The idea that people can't change their mind, or can't be encouraged, is a fallacy. Don't feel so deterred!

[source is the Data tab for First Doses here https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/vaccinations?areaType=nation&areaName=England#card-people_who_have_received_vaccinations_by_report_date ]
rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67983 on: Today at 01:36:15 am
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 11:07:46 pm
Its like we have come full circle and learnt nothing.

Yep. Learnt fuck all and too many countries are banking on Omicron a) being so mild it results in limited hospitalizations and b) being so potent it produces lasting herd immunity. And at the same time, zero regard for people with underlying conditions or the people who could develop long-term conditions as a result of contracting COVID
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67984 on: Today at 03:21:03 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm
Masks now mandatory in classrooms in England.  No brainer, not sure why it wasnt done ages ago.
I dunno, Im not really sure this will have much effect to be honest. It would have had some with previous variants but Im not sure it will with omicron.

I guess it depends on what the aim is behind this. It cant be to have a meaningful impact on population-wide spread so as to make a material difference to the countries immediate trajectory of infections/hospitalisations, it just cant do that. Can we spread out the peak of hospitalisations of the older age groups so the peak is less acute by masking secondary school children? Dont think so either, maybe has a very small effect on it but cant move it substantially. Can it keep the schools open, is that the sole aim? Maybe so, and maybe it might have an effect here if thats the aim. It might spread out the infections in school teachers a little bit, less teachers picking it up simultaneously so that maybe theres enough to keep the schools completely open. Spread it out enough and while the first teachers that pick it up have finished isolation, they take over from others who pick it up with a bit of delay.

Sadly thats the only real effect I can see of this measure when taken in isolation, though Id love to be wrong about that. If the aim of this is solely to keep schools open, there are other measures that would have a better chance of being successful, though none of them are practical, and most impossible. Shift from cloth face coverings to N95 masks for example - though not something I would suggest kids do for 8 hours a day, I struggle to do it myself. Maybe admit that you are actually just trying to spread infections in teachers over a longer period of time - and bubble the teachers rather than the kids. If they really think schools are very likely to shut due to simultaneous staff absence and the aim of this is just keep them open with a skeleton teacher rota through January, then preempt it and split the staff into two right now - run a week on, week off for a month until it has passed. Not practical and most likely not possible at all (and Im sure youll tell me this!), but essentially the only real outcome of this introduction I can see anyway.

If we want to have a real effect on the hospitalisation peak (now that doing something over Christmas is gone), then that measure must focus on the older age groups instead of the kids. Recommending they shield themselves for 10-14 days is what will achieve that - many wont or obviously cant do that of course, but that wouldnt be the ultimate aim. Enough would do it to reduce the sharpness of the peak and spread it out a bit. The same number would eventually pick up the virus, youd not prevent that, but theyd perhaps pick it up over a month instead of all picking it up within a week and have that very small proportion all needing a hospital bed at the same time.

If were going for the idea of buckle up and lets get through this January and come out the other side, then the government needs to be open that this is the aim. And really focus a strategy over the next few weeks to best achieve that goal. Im not wholly against the buckle up idea as I do think the moment to deflect the worst has already gone. Id rather we had done some things earlier, but thats irrelevant now. But if we are going for the buckle up approach, do some things that will make it work rather than things that give the impression youre doing something but have little impact. Yes youre going to have annoy your base by making a recommendation or change that is unpopular with them. It doesnt matter that your base wont follow - enough people will so that the recommendation or change makes a material impact.

Edited to add: Having read the above it sounds like I dont think masks work which isnt the intention. They do, I just dont think they make the impact that many people think a policy like this will make. I wear them constantly at work and have done for 18 months, I dont currently wear them pubs or restaurants but havent been in the toilets of those places without one in 18 months (a change everyone should make if you frequent pubs). I wear them in every shop and havent been in one without one in 18 months. It makes me less likely each time to pick it up in that individual situation (but not impossible), but Im under no illusion I can walk around with one forever and never pick this up. Omicron is also a different beast entirely, we have to react to it. Masks dont hold the same impact that they did with previous variants. Id recommend ditching the cloth mask for an N95 or higher in response to this new variant, and to wear it in confined spaces whether its mandated or not - go to the pub and restaurant if you want to, but put it on when going to the toilets - absolutely put it on in a lift even if you dont wear one in the rest of the building. Its about the confined space and whos been there before (and how many), not necessarily who might actually be in there when you are.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67985 on: Today at 07:59:54 am
Nice post as always dj.
Face coverings in schools seems a) a no brainet as so easy to implement yet b) a bit pointless.
Though I'd have thought it more effective until I see your post. I'm guessing you are suggesting that Omicron is so spreadable that a classroom with masks is probably similar to Delta without.
The strategy definitely seems based on keeping the NHS going and flattering the peak. If they can keep hospitals with their nose above water and only have to implement measures for this for a few weeks to hit herd immunity then I think politically those is what they'll do.  And personally that seems a sensible course of action.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67986 on: Today at 08:32:52 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm
Masks now mandatory in classrooms in England.  No brainer, not sure why it wasnt done ages ago.

That brings England in line with the rest of the UK.

How predictable that government shout about no more restrictions and then sneak measures out late on New Years Day.  Then followed up by telling NHS to prepare for staff absences of c25%.

Consistently incompetent.
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67987 on: Today at 09:53:10 am
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:21:03 am
I dunno, Im not really sure this will have much effect to be honest. It would have had some with previous variants but Im not sure it will with omicron.

I guess it depends on what the aim is behind this. It cant be to have a meaningful impact on population-wide spread so as to make a material difference to the countries immediate trajectory of infections/hospitalisations, it just cant do that. Can we spread out the peak of hospitalisations of the older age groups so the peak is less acute by masking secondary school children? Dont think so either, maybe has a very small effect on it but cant move it substantially. Can it keep the schools open, is that the sole aim? Maybe so, and maybe it might have an effect here if thats the aim. It might spread out the infections in school teachers a little bit, less teachers picking it up simultaneously so that maybe theres enough to keep the schools completely open. Spread it out enough and while the first teachers that pick it up have finished isolation, they take over from others who pick it up with a bit of delay.

Sadly thats the only real effect I can see of this measure when taken in isolation, though Id love to be wrong about that. If the aim of this is solely to keep schools open, there are other measures that would have a better chance of being successful, though none of them are practical, and most impossible. Shift from cloth face coverings to N95 masks for example - though not something I would suggest kids do for 8 hours a day, I struggle to do it myself. Maybe admit that you are actually just trying to spread infections in teachers over a longer period of time - and bubble the teachers rather than the kids. If they really think schools are very likely to shut due to simultaneous staff absence and the aim of this is just keep them open with a skeleton teacher rota through January, then preempt it and split the staff into two right now - run a week on, week off for a month until it has passed. Not practical and most likely not possible at all (and Im sure youll tell me this!), but essentially the only real outcome of this introduction I can see anyway.

If we want to have a real effect on the hospitalisation peak (now that doing something over Christmas is gone), then that measure must focus on the older age groups instead of the kids. Recommending they shield themselves for 10-14 days is what will achieve that - many wont or obviously cant do that of course, but that wouldnt be the ultimate aim. Enough would do it to reduce the sharpness of the peak and spread it out a bit. The same number would eventually pick up the virus, youd not prevent that, but theyd perhaps pick it up over a month instead of all picking it up within a week and have that very small proportion all needing a hospital bed at the same time.

If were going for the idea of buckle up and lets get through this January and come out the other side, then the government needs to be open that this is the aim. And really focus a strategy over the next few weeks to best achieve that goal. Im not wholly against the buckle up idea as I do think the moment to deflect the worst has already gone. Id rather we had done some things earlier, but thats irrelevant now. But if we are going for the buckle up approach, do some things that will make it work rather than things that give the impression youre doing something but have little impact. Yes youre going to have annoy your base by making a recommendation or change that is unpopular with them. It doesnt matter that your base wont follow - enough people will so that the recommendation or change makes a material impact.

Edited to add: Having read the above it sounds like I dont think masks work which isnt the intention. They do, I just dont think they make the impact that many people think a policy like this will make. I wear them constantly at work and have done for 18 months, I dont currently wear them pubs or restaurants but havent been in the toilets of those places without one in 18 months (a change everyone should make if you frequent pubs). I wear them in every shop and havent been in one without one in 18 months. It makes me less likely each time to pick it up in that individual situation (but not impossible), but Im under no illusion I can walk around with one forever and never pick this up. Omicron is also a different beast entirely, we have to react to it. Masks dont hold the same impact that they did with previous variants. Id recommend ditching the cloth mask for an N95 or higher in response to this new variant, and to wear it in confined spaces whether its mandated or not - go to the pub and restaurant if you want to, but put it on when going to the toilets - absolutely put it on in a lift even if you dont wear one in the rest of the building. Its about the confined space and whos been there before (and how many), not necessarily who might actually be in there when you are.
If the government wants to keep schools open, it makes sense.  As you say, it will spread cases in schools out but not affect the bigger picture.
Joff

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67988 on: Today at 10:40:53 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:53:10 am
If the government wants to keep schools open, it makes sense.  As you say, it will spread cases in schools out but not affect the bigger picture.
I guess the problem lies in grandparents doing some childcare as the parents are back at work, and lft not being accurate enough to catch all the infections
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67989 on: Today at 10:42:33 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:32:52 am
That brings England in line with the rest of the UK.

How predictable that government shout about no more restrictions and then sneak measures out late on New Years Day.  Then followed up by telling NHS to prepare for staff absences of c25%.

Consistently incompetent.
I think they said no restrictions before new year and they've kept to that.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67990 on: Today at 10:46:24 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:42:33 am
I think they said no restrictions before new year and they've kept to that.

Keeping to an incorrect and incompetent decision is why record case numbers are the order of the day because new restrictions are a last resort.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-uk-cases-latest-omicron-today-b1985321.html?page=13
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67991 on: Today at 10:57:07 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:25:12 pm
Pope Francis has promoted vaccination, despite some traditionalist cardinals being anti, vaccination centres have been based in churches, mosques and Hindu temples.

Pope Francis has a chemical technician diploma and worked as such in a food laboratory as a young man. He's no scientist, but he knows enough to have his head screwed on straight.
