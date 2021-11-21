Masks now mandatory in classrooms in England. No brainer, not sure why it wasnt done ages ago.



I dunno, Im not really sure this will have much effect to be honest. It would have had some with previous variants but Im not sure it will with omicron.I guess it depends on what the aim is behind this. It cant be to have a meaningful impact on population-wide spread so as to make a material difference to the countries immediate trajectory of infections/hospitalisations, it just cant do that. Can we spread out the peak of hospitalisations of the older age groups so the peak is less acute by masking secondary school children? Dont think so either, maybe has a very small effect on it but cant move it substantially. Can it keep the schools open, is that the sole aim? Maybe so, and maybe it might have an effect here if thats the aim. It might spread out the infections in school teachers a little bit, less teachers picking it up simultaneously so that maybe theres enough to keep the schools completely open. Spread it out enough and while the first teachers that pick it up have finished isolation, they take over from others who pick it up with a bit of delay.Sadly thats the only real effect I can see of this measure when taken in isolation, though Id love to be wrong about that. If the aim of this is solely to keep schools open, there are other measures that would have a better chance of being successful, though none of them are practical, and most impossible. Shift from cloth face coverings to N95 masks for example - though not something I would suggest kids do for 8 hours a day, I struggle to do it myself. Maybe admit that you are actually just trying to spread infections in teachers over a longer period of time - and bubble the teachers rather than the kids. If they really think schools are very likely to shut due to simultaneous staff absence and the aim of this is just keep them open with a skeleton teacher rota through January, then preempt it and split the staff into two right now - run a week on, week off for a month until it has passed. Not practical and most likely not possible at all (and Im sure youll tell me this!), but essentially the only real outcome of this introduction I can see anyway.If we want to have a real effect on the hospitalisation peak (now that doing something over Christmas is gone), then that measure must focus on the older age groups instead of the kids. Recommending they shield themselves for 10-14 days is what will achieve that - many wont or obviously cant do that of course, but that wouldnt be the ultimate aim. Enough would do it to reduce the sharpness of the peak and spread it out a bit. The same number would eventually pick up the virus, youd not prevent that, but theyd perhaps pick it up over a month instead of all picking it up within a week and have that very small proportion all needing a hospital bed at the same time.If were going for the idea of buckle up and lets get through this January and come out the other side, then the government needs to be open that this is the aim. And really focus a strategy over the next few weeks to best achieve that goal. Im not wholly against the buckle up idea as I do think the moment to deflect the worst has already gone. Id rather we had done some things earlier, but thats irrelevant now. But if we are going for the buckle up approach, do some things that will make it work rather than things that give the impression youre doing something but have little impact. Yes youre going to have annoy your base by making a recommendation or change that is unpopular with them. It doesnt matter that your base wont follow - enough people will so that the recommendation or change makes a material impact.Edited to add: Having read the above it sounds like I dont think masks work which isnt the intention. They do, I just dont think they make the impact that many people think a policy like this will make. I wear them constantly at work and have done for 18 months, I dont currently wear them pubs or restaurants but havent been in the toilets of those places without one in 18 months (a change everyone should make if you frequent pubs). I wear them in every shop and havent been in one without one in 18 months. It makes me less likely each time to pick it up in that individual situation (but not impossible), but Im under no illusion I can walk around with one forever and never pick this up. Omicron is also a different beast entirely, we have to react to it. Masks dont hold the same impact that they did with previous variants. Id recommend ditching the cloth mask for an N95 or higher in response to this new variant, and to wear it in confined spaces whether its mandated or not - go to the pub and restaurant if you want to, but put it on when going to the toilets - absolutely put it on in a lift even if you dont wear one in the rest of the building. Its about the confined space and whos been there before (and how many), not necessarily who might actually be in there when you are.