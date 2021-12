Iíd strongly recommend anyone who has cold-like symptoms to get a PCR regardless of lateral flow results. LFTs arenít being particularly useful at the moment. Theyíre good at detecting positive cases from an asymptotic cohort but not great if youíre showing symptoms.



Iíve had a mild cough and sneezing/congestion for a couple of days and I had a PCR today. Had 3 negative lateral flows but Iím pretty confident Iíve got it. Been around a fair few who have tested positive today/yesterday and they all had negative LFTs too.



The bottom line is, donít take LFTs as gospel.