« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1694 1695 1696 1697 1698 [1699]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2504208 times)

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,951
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67920 on: Today at 04:28:37 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:25:06 pm
Times reckons there's been a 7% drop in hospitalisations of those being treated for Covid, (as opposed to number of those in hospital with Covid but being treated for something else.)

Wonder how many of those 7% are now taking part in the larger "anti-covid pill" trial.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,859
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67921 on: Today at 04:30:36 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:25:06 pm
Times reckons there's been a 7% drop in hospitalisations of those being treated for Covid, (as opposed to number of those in hospital with Covid but being treated for something else.)

It's a bit academic though if you are having treatment in hospital which lowers your immune response and catch a potentially lethal virus in hospital.

Admissions from the community into hospital may not be increasing as rapidly as it appears but those admissions are bringing the virus into a setting where people can be extremely vulnerable.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,673
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67922 on: Today at 04:34:01 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:27:32 pm
Think a lot about that is that treatments have changed - critical cases are identified earlier, and intervention happens earlier. Oxygen can be given in less invasive ways, antiviral drugs might help, etc. We have now ways to help people before they get so sick that it's mechanical ventilation and prayers.
Whatever reason, its really good news. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,951
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67923 on: Today at 04:39:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:34:01 pm
Whatever reason, its really good news. 

It is, of course. But think its important to point out that treatments have improved, and it's not just a case of the disease getting less severe.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67924 on: Today at 04:50:47 pm »
NI reports its highest daily numbers from pandemic inception

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-59835844



Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,673
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67925 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:39:41 pm
It is, of course. But think its important to point out that treatments have improved, and it's not just a case of the disease getting less severe.
Looking at SA and Denmark I reckon its mostly down to prior infection and vaccination, but routines will have improved.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67926 on: Today at 05:33:45 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:17:00 pm
Todays ONS infection survey has some fairly incredible numbers. For week up to 23rd, 1 in 15 in London would test positive.

1 in 25 for England, 1 in 40 for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Pretty mind-boggling. According to the BBC, the latest ONS figures suggest that 1 in 11 in London would test positive over the last few days. Hopefully data from South Africa points to an equally swift downcurve.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,601
  • Justice for the 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67927 on: Today at 05:34:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm
Are you basing that on anything? Ive read a few reports suggesting Londons cases have plateaued if not now in decline, according to one professor from the University of East Anglia R is less then 1 in London.
Is that a more recent figure (and how accurate) ? The gov.uk site puts R for London on 23 Dec at between 1.2 - 1.6.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,445
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67928 on: Today at 06:15:20 pm »
Id strongly recommend anyone who has cold-like symptoms to get a PCR regardless of lateral flow results. LFTs arent being particularly useful at the moment. Theyre good at detecting positive cases from an asymptotic cohort but not great if youre showing symptoms.

Ive had a mild cough and sneezing/congestion for a couple of days and I had a PCR today. Had 3 negative lateral flows but Im pretty confident Ive got it. Been around a fair few who have tested positive today/yesterday and they all had negative LFTs too.

The bottom line is, dont take LFTs as gospel.
Logged

Online debs the hall with boughs of holly

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67929 on: Today at 06:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:55:29 pm
The Welsh will enjoy New Years, theyre all in Bristol.

I'm sure some that are close to the English border will take advantage of the differences in rules but we'll be safely locked away 👍
Logged

Online mattybeard

  • Chicken Fondler. Group hug? Anyone?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67930 on: Today at 07:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:15:20 pm
Id strongly recommend anyone who has cold-like symptoms to get a PCR regardless of lateral flow results. LFTs arent being particularly useful at the moment. Theyre good at detecting positive cases from an asymptotic cohort but not great if youre showing symptoms.

Ive had a mild cough and sneezing/congestion for a couple of days and I had a PCR today. Had 3 negative lateral flows but Im pretty confident Ive got it. Been around a fair few who have tested positive today/yesterday and they all had negative LFTs too.

The bottom line is, dont take LFTs as gospel.

This.

Ive had Covid twice. Ive never ever had a positive LFT though.

If you have a cold, treat it like covid and get a PCR test.
Logged

Online west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,798
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67931 on: Today at 07:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:34:19 pm
Is that a more recent figure (and how accurate) ? The gov.uk site puts R for London on 23 Dec at between 1.2 - 1.6.

I cant vouch for the accuracy, Im assuming the professor knows what hes taking about but he might be a quack for all I know, but the date was laster then the 23rd, the 29th I think was what what he was reporting up to.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 1694 1695 1696 1697 1698 [1699]   Go Up
« previous next »
 