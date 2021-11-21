Id strongly recommend anyone who has cold-like symptoms to get a PCR regardless of lateral flow results. LFTs arent being particularly useful at the moment. Theyre good at detecting positive cases from an asymptotic cohort but not great if youre showing symptoms.
Ive had a mild cough and sneezing/congestion for a couple of days and I had a PCR today. Had 3 negative lateral flows but Im pretty confident Ive got it. Been around a fair few who have tested positive today/yesterday and they all had negative LFTs too.
The bottom line is, dont take LFTs as gospel.