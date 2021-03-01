« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67880 on: Today at 12:06:58 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 10:36:38 am
Jake:



"My dear, VAR will remain an atrocity evermore..."
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67881 on: Today at 12:07:38 pm
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 11:52:03 am
Situation:

on 20th I did 2 x different LFTs that came positive
on 21st I did a PCR test to confirm the positive
on 21st I felt really tired, totally knocked out, slight temperature, severe fatigue, no appetite.
on 22nd I received confirmation of positive PCR
on 25th I did a LFT that came positive
on 27th I did a LFT that came negative
on 27th I did a PCR that came positive on 29th
subsequent daily LFTs came negative
but another PCR on on 30th came positive on 31st. LFT on 31st is negative

What's the deal here? false positive PCRs (all done via NHS), do I have COVID but cannot spread the virus? All very frustrating as I have been isolating since 20th December.

Help please!
if your LFTs were negative on day 6 and day 7, I believe that then means you no longer have to isolate. Not sure why you were doing additional PCR tests as that isn't needed
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67882 on: Today at 12:09:22 pm
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 05:10:03 pm
Might as well drop it mate It's what the 'peoples judean front' call Starmer.

This isn't the politics thread though and we don't want it locked even if people are idiots.
oh absolutely, not trying to derail the thread, I just find it incredibly childish and pathetic to be honest
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67883 on: Today at 12:16:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:55:24 am
PCR is much more sensitive than LFT so this isnt surprising. You could test positive on a PCR for some weeks still, so dont worry about it.  Do your 10 days and then go about your life as normal
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Today at 11:57:57 am
Dead virus particles will still result in a positive PCR test because its a very sensitive test. Some people have tested positive weeks after catching and recovering from the virus because of this. Not sure if its changed now but the advice used to be that you shouldnt have another PCR for 90 days after you test positive.
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 12:05:34 pm
Stop doing PCR tests, there's no indication for it once you've tested positive

Follow the isolation guidelines here. Today is day 10 anyway, although with the new rules you can stop isolating after day 7 with negative lateral flow tests

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/self-isolation-and-treatment/how-long-to-self-isolate/


Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:07:38 pm
if your LFTs were negative on day 6 and day 7, I believe that then means you no longer have to isolate. Not sure why you were doing additional PCR tests as that isn't needed

Thanks guys. I have been isolated since 20th and indeed 10 days is the requirement before i can come out. I have been on my own since that day but will make my way home for the new year. Just will be masked up as I have vulnerable people at home.

Have a good one, and try to keep safe over this bloody COVID situation.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67884 on: Today at 12:23:49 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 11:53:54 am
Reminds me of that film Final Destination, covid just was not giving up on getting you.

Hope you aren't feeling too shitty.

Haha, so true.

Ended up having to get my GFs bro, her Dad, and her a second time to get me  ;D

Feel much better this morning. Shite night, still feel a bit feverish but couple of ibuprofen have taken the edge off it massively.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67885 on: Today at 12:26:59 pm
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 12:23:49 pm
Haha, so true.

Ended up having to get my GFs bro, her Dad, and her a second time to get me  ;D

Feel much better this morning. Shite night, still feel a bit feverish but couple of ibuprofen have taken the edge off it massively.
it does make you wonder how you would feel if unjabbbed, so grateful to the scientists who developed the vaccines
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67886 on: Today at 12:33:43 pm
I've done four negative LFTs in five days now. I'm experiencing what seems to be a very mild cold - a slight sore throat that's been kinda sorta bugging me since Monday night but finally seems to be fading, and a bit bunged up which started this morning.

I keep umming and ahhing about getting a PCR test, but given the seeming shortage of tests, and the time of year, I'm not sure it's practical.

I feel fine otherwise. Sleeping okay, energy levels okay. I really think I've probably just picked up a cold somewhere like a pub and the timing with my friend's Covid is purely coincidence. She's having a bit of a rough time right now. Felt like she was getting better, then had a bit of a relapse with a cough and not sleeping well. :(
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67887 on: Today at 12:47:54 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:26:59 pm
it does make you wonder how you would feel if unjabbbed, so grateful to the scientists who developed the vaccines

Yeah massively so. Ive a feeling Id be feeling sooooo much worse now if I was unvaxxed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67888 on: Today at 01:16:30 pm
FFS my eldest granddaughters come home from her dad's with it.

Was negative when she left his at teatime then started with a cough, sore throat and headache last night.

Fingers crossed she's not too poorly as she's not old enough to be vaccinated 😡
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67889 on: Today at 01:17:00 pm
Todays ONS infection survey has some fairly incredible numbers. For week up to 23rd, 1 in 15 in London would test positive.

1 in 25 for England, 1 in 40 for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67890 on: Today at 01:29:32 pm
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Today at 01:16:30 pm
FFS my eldest granddaughters come home from her dad's with it.

Was negative when she left his at teatime then started with a cough, sore throat and headache last night.

Fingers crossed she's not too poorly as she's not old enough to be vaccinated 😡
Watching that RI lecture yesterday, seems as if kids have fewer of the receptors that the virus binds to, which is why they reckon it's milder for that age group. Fingers crossed for you - and her - Debs. (Edit: I may be hazy on the technical terms.)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67891 on: Today at 01:30:31 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:17:00 pm
Todays ONS infection survey has some fairly incredible numbers. For week up to 23rd, 1 in 15 in London would test positive.

1 in 25 for England, 1 in 40 for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

This is something that I dont get so much. Would a common cold or flu ever reach these levels? If not is this mutation like some super contagious one the likes we have never seen before? Or are normal colds and flu actually in around 1 in 25 this time of year too?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67892 on: Today at 01:36:43 pm
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 01:30:31 pm
This is something that I dont get so much. Would a common cold or flu ever reach these levels? If not is this mutation like some super contagious one the likes we have never seen before? Or are normal colds and flu actually in around 1 in 25 this time of year too?
Thinking back to when we used to work in offices all the time (what a crazy idea that was!) I'd say numbers would be higher than 1 in 25 for coughing/sneezing/snotty people at this time of year, but it was never really acknowledged or thought about because it was just the way things had always been.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67893 on: Today at 01:38:39 pm
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 12:25:53 am
My luck ran out!! Got a bit headachy this evening, then a very light fever not too long ago. Done another LFT and this one was positive.

Was inevitable really. Given my missus had it in Oct it was highly likely this time she had Omicron, so living in the same house was prob little chance I didnt get it like last time.

Had fever, aches and a sore throat on and off since the 28th - can't get a decent kip either.

4 negative LFT tests since then, wondering if it's worth it to keep testing or just accept it's a cold. The overlap in symptoms is beyond annoying.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67894 on: Today at 01:46:24 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:29:32 pm
Watching that RI lecture yesterday, seems as if kids have fewer of the receptors that the virus binds to, which is why they reckon it's milder for that age group. Fingers crossed for you - and her - Debs. (Edit: I may be hazy on the technical terms.)

Cheers mate. 

She was with us for a few days before Xmas and was so excited when it was announced the 5-11yr olds could be vaccinated.  She told her mum to make sure she signed the consent form straight away as they'd been vaccinating at her school before they broke up.

She'll miss going back on Tuesday now but fingers crossed she'll be negative to play football next Saturday.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67895 on: Today at 01:52:44 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:38:39 pm
Had fever, aches and a sore throat on and off since the 28th - can't get a decent kip either.

4 negative LFT tests since then, wondering if it's worth it to keep testing or just accept it's a cold. The overlap in symptoms is beyond annoying.

I'd say if you're not experiencing any severe, Covid specific symptoms, like the loss in taste/smell, or shortness of breath, it's probably just a cold. I'm no viral expert though. Only you can decide what level of risk you feel comfortable with.

According to guidelines, I'm exempt from isolation as I'm double jabbed and testing negative; as I said above, I think my mild cold symptoms are just a coincidence. Ultimately, it's about the potential risk we might pose to others, even if we ourselves feel able to function.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67896 on: Today at 01:53:09 pm
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 01:30:31 pm
This is something that I dont get so much. Would a common cold or flu ever reach these levels? If not is this mutation like some super contagious one the likes we have never seen before? Or are normal colds and flu actually in around 1 in 25 this time of year too?
Colds and flu arent contagious enough to reach these numbers. They might do within a household or close group but couldnt in the wider community.

Yes this one is hugely infectious, more so than most people realise. Its at the level that if you are in a pub or similar venue with inadequate ventilation where someone present is in the contagious phase, you are more likely than not to pick it up yourself. That wouldnt have been the case for the original strain.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67897 on: Today at 01:54:24 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:52:44 pm
I'd say if you're not experiencing any severe, Covid specific symptoms, like the loss in taste/smell, or shortness of breath, it's probably just a cold. I'm no viral expert though. Only you can decide what level of risk you feel comfortable with.

According to guidelines, I'm exempt from isolation as I'm double jabbed and testing negative; as I said above, I think my mild cold symptoms are just a coincidence. Ultimately, it's about the potential risk we might pose to others, even if we ourselves feel able to function.

to be honest the only symptoms I've experienced (GF too) with omicron is more akin to a cold/flu than what people were previously experience with other covid variants.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67898 on: Today at 01:56:56 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:53:09 pm
Colds and flu arent contagious enough to reach these numbers. They might do within a household or close group but couldnt in the wider community.

Yes this one is hugely infectious, more so than most people realise. Its at the level that if you are in a pub or similar venue with inadequate ventilation where someone present is in the contagious phase, you are more likely than not to pick it up yourself. That wouldnt have been the case for the original strain.

Incredible. So is this something that is expected to decrease over time, the contagiousness of it?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67899 on: Today at 02:04:11 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:53:09 pm
Colds and flu arent contagious enough to reach these numbers. They might do within a household or close group but couldnt in the wider community.

Yes this one is hugely infectious, more so than most people realise. Its at the level that if you are in a pub or similar venue with inadequate ventilation where someone present is in the contagious phase, you are more likely than not to pick it up yourself. That wouldnt have been the case for the original strain.

Does that mean wearing masks, socially distancing and sanitising hands and trolleys in shops is a waste of time with this one then?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67900 on: Today at 02:09:11 pm
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Today at 02:04:11 pm
Does that mean wearing masks, socially distancing and sanitising hands and trolleys in shops is a waste of time with this one then?


Not a waste of time, but some have a larger effect than others. Wearing a mask would be far greater than sanitising a shopping trolley. Virus is airborne, so measures countering that have the most effect. Transmission through contact with surfaces is fairly negligible to be honest.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67901 on: Today at 02:12:17 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:09:11 pm
Not a waste of time, but some have a larger effect than others. Wearing a mask would be far greater than sanitising a shopping trolley. Virus is airborne, so measures countering that have the most effect. Transmission through contact with surfaces is fairly negligible to be honest.

What about if you snake through a supermarket? Any chance we reduce our possible infection to this specific virus?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67902 on: Today at 02:14:40 pm
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 01:54:24 pm
to be honest the only symptoms I've experienced (GF too) with omicron is more akin to a cold/flu than what people were previously experience with other covid variants.

Yeah that seems to be the case with Omicron, especially for those double or triple jabbed. Government guidelines seem out of touch with it.

I'll take one more today, I think 4 days of negatives should be more than conclusive.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67903 on: Today at 02:19:25 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:12:17 pm
What about if you snake through a supermarket? Any chance we reduce our possible infection to this specific virus?

not sure what you mean?
Are you talking about hyperpriming your immune system and going late at night when nobody else is in the supermarket ? ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67904 on: Today at 02:20:00 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:12:17 pm
What about if you snake through a supermarket? Any chance we reduce our possible infection to this specific virus?

No, although you may have to pay for any damage as you cannon into the aisles of products.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67905 on: Today at 02:24:46 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:09:11 pm
Not a waste of time, but some have a larger effect than others. Wearing a mask would be far greater than sanitising a shopping trolley. Virus is airborne, so measures countering that have the most effect. Transmission through contact with surfaces is fairly negligible to be honest.

We've never stopped wearing masks and sanitising hands etc here in Wales.

We only shop for food, don't eat out or socialise nor use public transport so we should, in theory, be able to avoid contact with anyone infected?

I'm determined this bastard thing won't get me so will do whatever it takes to minimise it's chances 😂😂
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67906 on: Today at 02:28:41 pm
Quote from: The 92A Christmas Elf on Today at 02:52:29 am
With this wave, it's not so much the pressures on the ITU's at the moment, although this can change at any time as they are under enormous pressure anyway at this time of year, without the addition of any further covid patients, and there are a number of younger unvaccinated patients needing ventilation which could increase and tip them over. It's the effects of covid taking out so many of the workforce of an already overstretched NHS


My wife came home from hospital totally physically and mentally exhausted having had a terrible time today, two cardiac arrests another horrendous day, I seem to have been hearing this phrase a lot during past few years. Patient after patient, massively understaffed trying to make it work despite the shortfalls, the lack of resources, despite the ones burnt out, who've given up. Knowing there are patients to be seen, the responsibility you have, trying to be safe to keep it working. She's back in early tomorrow and I won't see her till ten at night tomorrow.


She goes back worried that the pressures they're working under will result in mistakes that could potentially kill a patient, She finds it hard to turn off, that's not unusual where she works, I socialise with a lot of them, the signs are obvious. They went through hell last January,  and they've been really stretched since, it's their day to day reality, they try to look after each others mental health but it's hard. They're making real life and death decisions everyday, all day, under enormous pressure, get them wrong, miss something and it's them at fault. It's no use to her for me to tell her, it's the pressure she's working under, she cares and is doing a great job. Because it's no let off or get out of jail free card to her, because the patients she's seeing are real people, grannies and grandads, mums, dads, daughters, sons. You can't get it nearly right, the decisions you make can result in massive effects on the patients lives, their families lives. It's not like you can console yourself, I got three tumours and only missed one, or I prevented the majority of the potential cardiac arrests but missed a few signs, it's a good average overall, and we were really busy and understaffed, it just doesn't work like that in their game, any mistakes the patient suffers and they take it home with them.


It's not covid directly atm but the winter problems caused by chronic underfunding of the last ten years really coming home to roost. The winter pressures have been extending far more than winter for the last few years to the point it's just accepted that really sick patients wait hours on the corridors unattended, that crisis measures become the normal way of operating, that everyone is permanently on a war footing in the busy areas but the big problem that makes the hospitals in big cities resemble a war zone is that covid is taking out so many staff in already understaffed areas, that have been giving everything for the past few years keeping it together making it work and the staff in busy areas feel at breaking point before these pressures, so take out a percentage of the workforce because of covid and the danger is it falls apart. That is the reality of the pressures on the NHS at the moment due to covid it's going to be another horrible January which will result in an already exhausted workforce having to face unbelievable pressures after having no let up since the last crisis
Great post.

It is a reminder, if any were needed, of the pressure and incredible job NHS workers do, day in day out. It is entirely right that we should remind ourselves of this, especially in this pandemic, and not take them for granted......unlike this shower of shit of a government, that have treated them like dogs-bodies for years.

You rightly point to the staff shortages, due to staff absences because of Covid/isolating - in London it's dire, I think Bart's reported staff absences in the week up to 19 December went from 91 to 338 due to Covid infection or isolating! Of course, staff shortages in the NHS is nothing new under this government, with all the cuts as you mention - but, right now the situation is chronic. The thing is, most acute hospitals have policies regarding the safety of patients and safe staffing levels.....I can only assume that these are being quietly put out of mind at the moment. Meanwhile people like your wife are at the sharp end trying as best they can to cope, which often means they can't. But, my heart goes out to your wife - hope she manages to cope, along with every other health-worker.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67907 on: Today at 02:41:28 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:36:43 pm
Thinking back to when we used to work in offices all the time (what a crazy idea that was!) I'd say numbers would be higher than 1 in 25 for coughing/sneezing/snotty people at this time of year, but it was never really acknowledged or thought about because it was just the way things had always been.

The thing is, there are 200 different viruses that cause similar symptoms. So even if there are a lot of people caughing and sneezing in an office, they might not all have the same illness.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67908 on: Today at 02:55:18 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:41:28 pm
The thing is, there are 200 different viruses that cause similar symptoms. So even if there are a lot of people caughing and sneezing in an office, they might not all have the same illness.

and the R rate of those would be significantly less
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67909 on: Today at 03:49:04 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:19:25 pm
not sure what you mean?
Are you talking about hyperpriming your immune system and going late at night when nobody else is in the supermarket ? ;)

Im assuming when she says snake shes not suggesting she shuffle along on her belly as she might find it takes a while to get around the supermarket!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67910 on: Today at 03:55:29 pm
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Today at 02:24:46 pm
We've never stopped wearing masks and sanitising hands etc here in Wales.

We only shop for food, don't eat out or socialise nor use public transport so we should, in theory, be able to avoid contact with anyone infected?

I'm determined this bastard thing won't get me so will do whatever it takes to minimise it's chances 😂😂

The Welsh will enjoy New Years, theyre all in Bristol. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67911 on: Today at 04:04:59 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:55:29 pm
The Welsh will enjoy New Years, theyre all in Bristol. 
Thats the stupid thing about having different rules within the UK, like the local lockdowns we had last year, they don't work as people just travel and carry on regardless
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67912 on: Today at 04:08:29 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 04:04:59 pm
Thats the stupid thing about having different rules within the UK, like the local lockdowns we had last year, they don't work as people just travel and carry on regardless

Its absurd, trying to stop germs and viruses crossing borders.  I hate this government, but the Scottish and Welsh governments arent too smart either.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67913 on: Today at 04:10:31 pm
189,846 cases, 203 deaths, 2,370 admissions
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67914 on: Today at 04:10:40 pm
190,000ish cases today. Big jump in hospitalisations too, but I suspect theres a lot of catch up in numbers after delaying hospitalisation over Xmas.
The number of people on ventilators remains pretty much unchanged though
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67915 on: Today at 04:11:16 pm
Numbers will be chaos for days yet
