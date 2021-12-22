« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2501937 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67840 on: Today at 12:43:13 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:30:14 am
Keep well mate. But in 10 years time don't try to claim you picked West Ham because you had Covid.

Ive heard its a common (very) early symptom.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67841 on: Today at 01:21:39 am »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 12:25:53 am
My luck ran out!! Got a bit headachy this evening, then a very light fever not too long ago. Done another LFT and this one was positive.

Was inevitable really. Given my missus had it in Oct it was highly likely this time she had Omicron, so living in the same house was prob little chance I didnt get it like last time.
When was your last negative LFT before the positive one out of interest?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67842 on: Today at 02:52:29 am »
With this wave, it's not so much the pressures on the ITU's at the moment, although this can change at any time as they are under enormous pressure anyway at this time of year, without the addition of any further covid patients, and there are a number of younger unvaccinated patients needing ventilation which could increase and tip them over. It's the effects of covid taking out so many of the workforce of an already overstretched NHS


My wife came home from hospital totally physically and mentally exhausted having had a terrible time today, two cardiac arrests another horrendous day, I seem to have been hearing this phrase a lot during past few years. Patient after patient, massively understaffed trying to make it work despite the shortfalls, the lack of resources, despite the ones burnt out, who've given up. Knowing there are patients to be seen, the responsibility you have, trying to be safe to keep it working. She's back in early tomorrow and I won't see her till ten at night tomorrow.


She goes back worried that the pressures they're working under will result in mistakes that could potentially kill a patient, She finds it hard to turn off, that's not unusual where she works, I socialise with a lot of them, the signs are obvious. They went through hell last January,  and they've been really stretched since, it's their day to day reality, they try to look after each others mental health but it's hard. They're making real life and death decisions everyday, all day, under enormous pressure, get them wrong, miss something and it's them at fault. It's no use to her for me to tell her, it's the pressure she's working under, she cares and is doing a great job. Because it's no let off or get out of jail free card to her, because the patients she's seeing are real people, grannies and grandads, mums, dads, daughters, sons. You can't get it nearly right, the decisions you make can result in massive effects on the patients lives, their families lives. It's not like you can console yourself, I got three tumours and only missed one, or I prevented the majority of the potential cardiac arrests but missed a few signs, it's a good average overall, and we were really busy and understaffed, it just doesn't work like that in their game, any mistakes the patient suffers and they take it home with them.


It's not covid directly atm but the winter problems caused by chronic underfunding of the last ten years really coming home to roost. The winter pressures have been extending far more than winter for the last few years to the point it's just accepted that really sick patients wait hours on the corridors unattended, that crisis measures become the normal way of operating, that everyone is permanently on a war footing in the busy areas but the big problem that makes the hospitals in big cities resemble a war zone is that covid is taking out so many staff in already understaffed areas, that have been giving everything for the past few years keeping it together making it work and the staff in busy areas feel at breaking point before these pressures, so take out a percentage of the workforce because of covid and the danger is it falls apart. That is the reality of the pressures on the NHS at the moment due to covid it's going to be another horrible January which will result in an already exhausted workforce having to face unbelievable pressures after having no let up since the last crisis
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67843 on: Today at 03:08:42 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:01:26 pm
Very high numbers across Europe Spain, Ireland, Denmark, France  I could go on.

Case numbers now being limited by testing capacity I would suspect.
Ireland have made some changes today. Anyone under 39 with symptoms is advised to do a LFT at home - a good idea I think and a complete u-turn for the advisors who up until just a couple of weeks ago were adamant that LFT were essentially useless. Should free up some testing capacity. Advice is then that only those under 39s that have a positive LFT should then go and have a PCR - I fail to see the benefits of this part though - just go with the LFT result and dont waste PCR capacity on the few that would be a false positive.

UK may do something along those lines if the squeeze on testing continues, it may be that confirming covid in a symptomatic person whose had contact with a positive case is just a waste of resources at this point. If you are in contact with someone with a positive result and get symptoms a few days later - whats the point in the confirmation? It messes up our ability to accurately assess some statistics on vaccine effectiveness and spread of omicron and stuff but that seems less important at this point. Prioritise testing for front line health care workers, care home staff, older age groups and those who have some underlying health vulnerability. Its probably time to temporarily shift from trying identify all infections (track and trace is useless at this point to even attempt with these numbers) and concentrate on early confirmation for those we need to monitor more closely.

I hope the 4 million LFT we loaned from Wales dont go into the general population, if were short then send them where theyll have the greatest impact.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67844 on: Today at 04:00:50 am »
Quote from: The 92A Christmas Elf on Today at 02:52:29 am
With this wave, it's not so much the pressures on the ITU's at the moment, although this can change at any time as they are under enormous pressure anyway at this time of year, without the addition of any further covid patients, and there are a number of younger unvaccinated patients needing ventilation which could increase and tip them over. It's the effects of covid taking out so many of the workforce of an already overstretched NHS


My wife came home from hospital totally physically and mentally exhausted having had a terrible time today, another horrendous day, I seem to have been hearing this phrase a lot during past few years. Patient after patient, massively understaffed trying to make it work despite the shortfalls, the lack of resources, despite the ones burnt out, who've given up. Knowing there are patients to be seen, the responsibility you have, trying to be safe to keep it working. She's back in early tomorrow and I won't see her till ten at night tomorrow.


She goes back worried that the pressures they're working under will result in mistakes that could potentially kill a patient, She finds it hard to turn off, that's not unusual where she works, I socialise with a lot of them, the signs are obvious. They went through hell last January,  and they've been really stretched since, it's their day to day reality, they try to look after each others mental health but it's hard. They're making real life and death decisions everyday, all day, under enormous pressure, get them wrong, miss something and it's them at fault. It's no use to her for me to tell her, it's the pressure she's working under, she cares and is doing a great job. Because it's no let off or get out of jail free card to her, because the patients she's seeing are real people, grannies and grandads, mums, dads, daughters, sons. You can't get it nearly right, the decisions you make can result in massive effects on the patients lives, their families lives. It's not like you can console yourself, I got three tumours and only missed one, or I prevented the majority of the potential cardiac arrests but missed a few signs, it's a good average overall, and we were really busy and understaffed, it just doesn't work like that in their game, any mistakes they take home with them and the patient suffers.


It's not covid directly atm but the winter problems caused by chronic underfunding of the last ten years really coming home to roost. The winter pressures have been extending far more than winter for the last few years to the point it's just accepted that really sick patients wait hours on the corridors unattended, that crisis measures become the normal way of operating, that everyone is permanently on a war footing in the busy areas but the big problem that makes the hospitals in big cities resemble a war zone is that covid is taking out so many staff in already understaffed areas, that have been giving everything for the past few years keeping it together making it work and the staff in busy areas feel at breaking point before these pressures, so take out a percentage of the workforce because of covid and the danger is it falls apart. That is the reality of the pressures on the NHS at the moment due to covid it's going to be another horrible January which will result in an already exhausted workforce having to face unbelievable pressures after having no let up since the last crisis
Its sad that the arguments in the media and some of the publics thinking through this crisis have taken people like your wife for granted (and your daughter i think?). That we compare this wave to the last and conclude the NHS wont topple over because it coped with larger numbers last January and didnt topple over - Im guilty of this sometimes myself. Almost like we think the NHS is a building made of foundations and walls and has a certain breakpoint, rather than being made up of individual people going to extraordinary lengths for far too long.

Our answer to get through this particular current crisis seems to be coming around to the idea of removing the need for isolation for those front line health workers that test positive and get them back to work quickly so the NHS continues to function. Were actually asking an exhausted workforce to ignore those mild symptoms of fatigue and if you have a negative LFT after 6 or 7 days then back to work you go. Thats asking a hell of a lot of a workforce who have had the constant build up of fatigue and mental stress for 18 months now before they even got the viral-induced kind, that we are now about to ask (and take as assumed theyll give), to give a bit more to get us out of the shit. Essentially so many of us can continue to head down the pub, have a few drinks and argue about whether omicron is intrinsically mild or not, or whether or not were done with this pandemic now and should just go back to normal.

I hope your wife comes out the other side of this capable of being content and perhaps proud of what shes managed to do, and not dwell on the impossible things and situations weve asked her do for us. I hope the public (and me) remember that when we all celebrate the soon-to-be peak of infections and potential end of this pandemic that we remember the likes of her, wholl continue to deal with the consequences long after that peak. Well declare the current battle over sometime in the next 10 days, while daily admissions are still in the thousands and shes dealing with that while we move on. Then shell deal with the countless missed diagnosis that this has caused long after most of us have moved on well beyond covid-19. Your wife and her colleagues have a fair bit to go yet unfortunately, I wish she didnt.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67845 on: Today at 08:23:05 am »
Is anyone else breathing people say they won't bother with a second booster?
Obviously not anti vax as they've had two plus a booster.
I love free stuff so that taints my personal view. I can see people thinking they've had 2+1 and still had covid so why bother. Which doesn't seem unreasonable.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67846 on: Today at 08:29:27 am »
Quote from: The 92A Christmas Elf on Today at 02:52:29 am
The winter pressures have been extending far more than winter for the last few years to the point it's just accepted that really sick patients wait hours on the corridors unattended, that crisis measures become the normal way of operating, that everyone is permanently on a war footing in the busy areas but the big problem that makes the hospitals in big cities resemble a war zone is that covid is taking out so many staff in already understaffed areas, that have been giving everything for the past few years keeping it together making it work and the staff in busy areas feel at breaking point before these pressures, so take out a percentage of the workforce because of covid and the danger is it falls apart. That is the reality of the pressures on the NHS at the moment due to covid it's going to be another horrible January which will result in an already exhausted workforce having to face unbelievable pressures after having no let up since the last crisis
It's so hard to reply Albie, saying they're doing a great job and everyone understands and appreciates it doesn't give them the resources they need to function and keep themselves safe. I bet you could write an entire page of RAWK rather than just 4 paragraphs of exasperation.

And keep doing what you're doing yourself mate, supporting them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67847 on: Today at 08:30:14 am »
Any potential second booster will probably be incorporated into the Vaccine pass, people will do all sorts if they want to go on holiday.  I'll have it because its the right thing to do and takes twenty minutes, it also gives some protection to my parents whenever I see them.  I actually do think it's unreasonable.  The greater good and all that.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67848 on: Today at 08:36:31 am »
What the NHS needs is new staff, but training them takes 3-4 years at least (and a lot longer for doctors), and recruting them from abroad has become more difficult with Brexit. This isn't even a problem you can solve with throwing money at it, at least not in the short term.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67849 on: Today at 08:36:52 am »
@hedley. Poor choice of word on my part. It's certainly selfish not to get the second booster.
I see the first booster as being stupid not to have and would classify anyone choosing not to have it as an idiot. Not sure if be so quick to judge with the second though.

* Usual caveats about those advised not to have it of course. Conditions where it's not clear the side effects don't outweigh the benefits
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67850 on: Today at 09:14:27 am »
Another issue is in recruiting nhs staff as some of the requirements are a disgrace. You can be born in the uk and  can do all your schooling in the uk, go abroad for uni, but if the course fully isnt in English you are treated as a foreign student on your return and such if you English level has dropped since school your screwed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67851 on: Today at 09:30:51 am »
I'm currently courting a respiratory doctor, which means I'm hearing all sorts of horrid tales on the ground.

Yesterday she tells me they are putting 4k hospital beds in the hospital car parks, starting with 100 in Leeds. But there's no more staffing. So they are stretched even further and now delivering care in car parks.

I fucking hate this country.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67852 on: Today at 09:35:47 am »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:08:42 am


I hope the 4 million LFT we loaned from Wales dont go into the general population, if were short then send them where theyll have the greatest impact.

I have a horrible feeling those tests are on their way to pharmacies so the general public can 'celebrate' NYE.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67853 on: Today at 09:39:10 am »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 09:30:51 am
I'm currently courting a respiratory doctor, which means I'm hearing all sorts of horrid tales on the ground.

Yesterday she tells me they are putting 4k hospital beds in the hospital car parks, starting with 100 in Leeds. But there's no more staffing. So they are stretched even further and now delivering care in car parks.

I fucking hate this country.

That's a blast from the past! ;D

Any Nightingale Hubs will be poorly staffed and will be reminiscent of the photos of those large scale temporary hospitals in sports arenas set up during the 1918 'flu. Lots of patients in bed with an occasional nurse scattered about.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67854 on: Today at 09:45:37 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:39:10 am
That's a blast from the past! ;D

Any Nightingale Hubs will be poorly staffed and will be reminiscent of the photos of those large scale temporary hospitals in sports arenas set up during the 1918 'flu. Lots of patients in bed with an occasional nurse scattered about.
If icu demand is low, and most admissions are discharged quite quickly, this might not be the silliest idea ever (if they can be staffed). Lets see.

Its difficult to know where the balance point is right now.. 

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67855 on: Today at 09:48:07 am »
Icu demand isn't low tepid. Last week they had to send Yorkshire patients up to Newcastle as that was the closest spare bed
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67856 on: Today at 09:51:56 am »
So, I have a neighbour with COPD who had a positive test on Xmas Eve, said symptoms were no worse than a heavy cold. Took his cold and flu medicine, has had two negative LFTs and so can come out of self-isolation ahead of New Year.

Triple Boosted and also had the flu jab.

Lessons? Get Fucking Jabbed.

Here's to 2022.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67857 on: Today at 10:00:11 am »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 09:14:27 am
Another issue is in recruiting nhs staff as some of the requirements are a disgrace. You can be born in the uk and  can do all your schooling in the uk, go abroad for uni, but if the course fully isnt in English you are treated as a foreign student on your return and such if you English level has dropped since school your screwed.

I cant see that impacting many people to be fair. And I would imagine the worry would be someone going abroad to study, a module or modules are taught in the local language where their understanding may not be 100% and then they come here to start treating people having not completely understood the content?
