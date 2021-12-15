189,213 cases. 332 deaths.
Very high numbers across Europe
Spain, Ireland, Denmark, France
I could go on
.Case numbers now being limited by testing capacity I would suspect.
Other countries remain a worry depending on how the vaccination programme is going.Im optimistic we've seen the worst in England now though. The vaccines are working - just needs more idiots to start taking them.
On the flip side, schools go back next week which will increase R.
I can't help but read this in the way that makes you randomly turn in to a pirate at the end.
Even the case data isnt too bad, there a lot of lag in the Welsh numbers which seems to be skewing the numbers a bit but growth seems to look like its slowing?
They aren't counting reinfections though right? That has to increase it substantially.
27th now stands at 166k which is probably still not complete. Though might contain an extra number of people who delayed a test on 25th/26th Admissions dont look good at all. The headline daily total on the dashboard of 1152 refers to December 24th - a total that includes 1020 admissions in England. But we already know that admissions for England on December 29th had jumped to 2082. The total number in hospital on December 24th was 8495 and jumped to 11898 by the 29th. So clearly admissions increasing rapidly through the week. Encouraging that theres no real signal of this surge in the number of deaths and those who are on mechanical ventilation still remains static. Its down to a numbers game now and what the hospitals can cope with over this surge in admissions.
Agree, it is more and more looking like Hospital general capacity is going to be the constraining factor we might need to be worried about here, we really should be starting to see something coming through in the ICU numbers if that was going to be a major issue.
Even if ICU is not heavily impacted but hospital general capacity is overwhelmed that would be a disaster .
What are the general reasons (if available) for why people are going into hospital with this?
More anti vax type hooliganism;https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-59827961
Fair enough. But you put a question mark in after an ellipsis. Tends to imply a questioning or disbelieving tone to me. Don't think it was that much of a leap to think you were suggesting Jake's point was not the case, before you cleared it up with words.
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.
Piers corbyn et al forcing their way into a test a trace centre and abusing staffhttps://twitter.com/shayan86/status/1476232714328154127?s=21Just an average day for these low life c*nts.
Absolutely agree, that is the number that will need to be watched.That said I think the peak of hospitalisations is likely baked in at this stage, I doubt any restrictions introduced now (not that I am expecting Johnson to introduce any) would significantly impact that number, as we are probably not that far from peak cases.London looks like it has probably flipped over and is declining now, with the usual proviso that Christmas data is not great.
There really is no point trying to take much from the numbers over the last few days. London is not declining. No where is. Until there are some changes nothing will improve. Current situation is reckless and irresponsible
266 on Anglesey today with 3 deaths.
My gf has tested positive (again, she had it in mid-Oct) today, after her Bro tested positive on Tues evening. Her Dad has too. Both were negative yesterday. So far so good for me today with two neg LFTs.
I don't think the new ones come into force until next week. Those they already have in place (nightclubs being closed, for example) don't seem to be making much of a difference.The Netherlands went into pretty much a lockdown the week before Christmas and their case numbers are dropping. Anecodatally it shows lockdowns can slow down Omicron but I'm not sure what the long-term plan is. At some point (currently mid-January) they will need to open up again and Omicron will take hold then instead of now. Maybe they're trying to buy themselves some time to get their booster rates up.Cases are also dropping in Germany though where they don't have many restrictions so it's hard to know what is and isn't working. The contrast between case rates in France and Germany is really stark!
My luck ran out!! Got a bit headachy this evening, then a very light fever not too long ago. Done another LFT and this one was positive. Was inevitable really. Given my missus had it in Oct it was highly likely this time she had Omicron, so living in the same house was prob little chance I didnt get it like last time.
