Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2499245 times)

Online Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67760 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:38:20 pm
Only this Government could tell people to test regularly then run out of tests!

At the same time that they're allowing people to party amidst a virulent new strain.
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67761 on: Today at 03:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:38:20 pm
Only this Government could tell people to test regularly then run out of tests!

I mean literally every government is doing the same, whilst at the same time workforces globally are being decimated by the same thing we need the tests for.

I highly doubt any Govt would have been able to manage a steady supply of tests through this period.
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67762 on: Today at 03:57:05 pm »
My gf has tested positive (again, she had it in mid-Oct) today, after her Bro tested positive on Tues evening. Her Dad has too. Both were negative yesterday.

So far so good for me today with two neg LFTs.
Offline Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67763 on: Today at 04:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 03:54:41 pm
I mean literally every government is doing the same, whilst at the same time workforces globally are being decimated by the same thing we need the tests for.

I highly doubt any Govt would have been able to manage a steady supply of tests through this period.

Is there a lack of testing kits globally ?
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67764 on: Today at 04:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:00:07 pm
Is there a lack of testing kits globally ?

Seems so, I think its the test paper which seems to be constraining supply.
Online smicer07

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67765 on: Today at 04:19:12 pm »
Reckon we're going to smash the 200k barrier this evening ig
Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67766 on: Today at 04:22:55 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:19:12 pm
Reckon we're going to smash the 200k barrier this evening ig

Hard to tell with all these lagged results and holidays. Not sure if yesterday was from after days of bank holidays and today will be down from that. Will see soon enough.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67767 on: Today at 04:29:39 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 01:55:08 pm
Supposedly most of the increase in hospital numbers is due to people not being discharged over Christmas. Always goes up this time of year because discharging people over Christmas is more difficult with less people around to do so
The increase in figures he refers to is just for Covid patients - not for all patients.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67768 on: Today at 04:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 03:57:05 pm
My gf has tested positive (again, she had it in mid-Oct) today, after her Bro tested positive on Tues evening. Her Dad has too. Both were negative yesterday.

So far so good for me today with two neg LFTs.
Sorry to hear that Craig and hope she's ok with it.......as for you, you're like Di Caprio in that film 'Catch me if you can' !
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67769 on: Today at 04:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 03:54:41 pm
I mean literally every government is doing the same, whilst at the same time workforces globally are being decimated by the same thing we need the tests for.

I highly doubt any Govt would have been able to manage a steady supply of tests through this period.

That could be the case (I dont know) but this government made the decision to forgo invoking further control measures this side of 2022, instead advising the country to rely on tests.  Before Johnson made that decision (pandering to his party nutters) it may have helped to check supply availability of test kits.
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67770 on: Today at 04:42:30 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:41:25 pm
That could be the case (I dont know) but this government made the decision to forgo invoking further control measures this side of 2022, instead advising the country to rely on tests.  Before Johnson made that decision (pandering to his party nutters) it may have helped to check supply availability of test kits.

No figures before 7.30pm according to the Guardian.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67771 on: Today at 05:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:24:48 pm
Why Keith?

Might as well drop it mate It's what the 'peoples judean front' call Starmer.

This isn't the politics thread though and we don't want it locked even if people are idiots.
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67772 on: Today at 05:24:01 pm »
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67773 on: Today at 05:30:31 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:24:01 pm
Wales lends England 4m Lateral Flow Tests

https://www.penarthtimes.co.uk/news/19816496.wales-lends-england-four-million-lateral-flow-tests/

Well call it quits for lending you Vinnie Jones.
Online NCrawley

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67774 on: Today at 05:31:14 pm »
Partners now also tested positive on LFT but no PCRs atm, will keep trying. Managed to get mine ordered this morning so hopefully that one comes!
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67775 on: Today at 05:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm
Has anyone been watching  the BBC lectures on BBC4? It's all on covid-19 and the pandemic and the scientific advances which have been achieved so far. It's fascinating stuff especially the mathematics behind the R number and how they calculated early on the numbers affected globally.

Yea theyve been great, well worth a watch for all ages.

Got a couple of friends on tonights lecture so looking forward to it, watch out for some bad dad jokes.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67776 on: Today at 05:45:42 pm »
Over 2000 daily hospital admissions for England which puts us half way to the previous January peak. Numbers for mechanical ventilation, the most serious cases, still fairly static though.
Offline buttersstotch

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67777 on: Today at 05:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 03:57:05 pm
My gf has tested positive (again, she had it in mid-Oct) today, after her Bro tested positive on Tues evening. Her Dad has too. Both were negative yesterday.

So far so good for me today with two neg LFTs.

That's mad if so. 10 weeks between testing positive, gives loads of weight to the "natural immunity crew"..
Offline farawayred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67778 on: Today at 05:52:37 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 05:45:42 pm
Over 2000 daily hospital admissions for England which puts us half way to the previous January peak. Numbers for mechanical ventilation, the most serious cases, still fairly static though.
Are the statistics the same, 4 out of 5 hospitalizations are non-vaccinated people? That would make sense of the numbers - rather high hospitalization rate (complications from a high infection rate) but low ventilator requirements (milder variant).
Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67779 on: Today at 05:54:20 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 05:45:42 pm
Over 2000 daily hospital admissions for England which puts us half way to the previous January peak. Numbers for mechanical ventilation, the most serious cases, still fairly static though.

How far behind is the data of those hospitalised that are unvaccinated etc? Does that come a fair bit later?

EDIT:

Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:52:37 pm
Are the statistics the same, 4 out of 5 hospitalizations are non-vaccinated people? That would make sense of the numbers - rather high hospitalization rate (complications from a high infection rate) but low ventilator requirements (milder variant).

Just beat me to it  :)
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67780 on: Today at 06:11:32 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 05:45:42 pm
Over 2000 daily hospital admissions for England which puts us half way to the previous January peak. Numbers for mechanical ventilation, the most serious cases, still fairly static though.

Lack of tests will impact already stretched NHS resources.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-59826812

Wonder who will staff these Nightingale facilities government is opening again.

https://www.cityam.com/nhs-to-open-eight-nightingale-hospitals-as-omicron-cases-surge/
Online west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67781 on: Today at 06:37:52 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 05:45:42 pm
Over 2000 daily hospital admissions for England which puts us half way to the previous January peak. Numbers for mechanical ventilation, the most serious cases, still fairly static though.

Is that 2000 just in the last 24 hours or include some lag over the last few days? (Yes, Im clutching at straws of optimism)
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67782 on: Today at 06:40:29 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:52:37 pm
Are the statistics the same, 4 out of 5 hospitalizations are non-vaccinated people? That would make sense of the numbers - rather high hospitalization rate (complications from a high infection rate) but low ventilator requirements (milder variant).
Im not actually sure where that 4 out of 5 comes from? Is it from Johnsons comment the other day? If so, it refers to intensive care admissions not all hospitalisations and the data for October and November had about a 60:40% split for unvaccinated/vaccinated. December data not out yet, so maybe the ratio has changed.
