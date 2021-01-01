NHS has been texting me about my friend who tested positive for Covid, asking me to register for a new test and trace function. Tried three times and got knocked back each time because it complained the password I was using to set it up wasn't strong enough.I know government and nhs like their security - when they're not flogging the personal histories of their citizens at least - but come the fuck on. It's test and trace, not a fucking bank account. I was using numbers, symbols, oddly placed capital letters, and it still wasn't having it. Tried several different combinations, but no joy.They're only going to put people off with an annoying system like this.