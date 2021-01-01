« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1689 1690 1691 1692 1693 [1694]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2496947 times)

Online NCrawley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67720 on: Today at 07:49:04 am »
Had booster on Monday and now just tested positive on an LFT, I assume no correlation and I have deffo got it? Booking in a PCR now!
Logged

Online RainbowFlick@xmas

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,023
  • Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67721 on: Today at 07:56:08 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:39:11 am
Is Jeremy Corbyn an anti vaxxer?

everyone has a Piers Corbyn in their family. Jeremy has been vocally pro-vaccine. not sure why it really matters anyway, he's not Keith Starmer.
Logged
YNWA.
Pages: 1 ... 1689 1690 1691 1692 1693 [1694]   Go Up
« previous next »
 