COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE (Read 2496947 times)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
«
Reply #67720 on:
Today
at 07:49:04 am »
Had booster on Monday and now just tested positive on an LFT, I assume no correlation and I have deffo got it? Booking in a PCR now!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
«
Reply #67721 on:
Today
at 07:56:08 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on
Today
at 05:39:11 am
Is Jeremy Corbyn an anti vaxxer?
everyone has a Piers Corbyn in their family. Jeremy has been vocally pro-vaccine. not sure why it really matters anyway, he's not Keith Starmer.
