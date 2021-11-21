« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:21:55 pm
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 06:20:01 pm
Yeah genuinely amazed I've avoided it. GF was a teacher the first near year of it, we went out plenty when things opened up, I never got it when my GF caught it in Oct despite us not being overly careful of keeping her totally confined to one room, and now it turns out my GF's bro has tested positive yesterday and we've spent Xmas eve, Boxing day and Mon with him (he's not been anywhere since xmas eve so must have caught it prior).
To be honest, if youve not caught it by the end of January, it will be a minor miracle
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm
If youve been vaccinated theres no way of telling if youve had it or not, right?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:26:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:21:55 pm
To be honest, if youve not caught it by the end of January, it will be a minor miracle

Yeah, prob right to be honest.

I mean I may well have had it during all this time and just been asymptomatic, but I was testing weekly in Liverpool when that was a thing so unsure. I have been triple jabbed since end of Nov.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:27:55 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 05:17:42 pm
I saw earlier Northern Ireland might be running late (this is NI's first day reporting since Xmas) which might delay overall reporting a bit

Yep NI data has 22972 new cases and 14 deaths reported

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-59822375
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:28:25 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 06:17:16 pm
not much better 183,000 according to the BBC News
Plus another 1200+ admitted to hospital.......hospitalisations up 13% in week to 21st, which means we'll still see upward movement on that figure in the next week or two.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm
December 22nd is highest by specimen date so far at 145k (123k for England). Youd imagine that total should be complete now.

Were up to 134k for the the 27th (114k for England), which might have a few more added to it yet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm
December 22nd is highest by specimen date so far at 145k (123k for England). Youd imagine that total should be complete now.

Were up to 134k for the the 27th (114k for England), which might have a few more added to it yet.
Were now certainly in the cross U.K. phase after it being London centred initially worth looking at the London figures over the next week or so to see what they do.
Not entirely looking forwards to schools going back. Seems like a way to infect nearly everyone quickly
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:41:27 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm
If youve been vaccinated theres no way of telling if youve had it or not, right?

Not from any of the off the shelf tests, they look for antibodies and dont seem to differentiate if they came from Covid itself or vaccination.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:42:09 pm
Missus (only had 1 vaccine for medical reasons which I wont disclose - not anti vax) tested positive on 27th after feeling rough 26th. Whilst we dont its Omicron or not, symptoms certainly point to that and its not been too bad.

Considering shes 19 weeks pregnant, shes been achey for 2 days but then been totally fine, except a niggling cough so hopefully thats us through it. The 4yo and I are so far negative even though weve made no efforts to isolate - however this time last year when I had it, the missus never caught it so it seems we cant seem to catch it off one another 😂
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:46:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm
Were now certainly in the cross U.K. phase after it being London centred initially worth looking at the London figures over the next week or so to see what they do.
Not entirely looking forwards to schools going back. Seems like a way to infect nearly everyone quickly
Yea I think its the rest of the country contributing heavily now post Christmas.

The northwest had the highest number within todays total - 24k.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:46:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm
Were now certainly in the cross U.K. phase after it being London centred initially worth looking at the London figures over the next week or so to see what they do.
Not entirely looking forwards to schools going back. Seems like a way to infect nearly everyone quickly
I was thinking the same about the schools....could be grim. So, for London, another 437 admitted to hospital on 27th......past the government benchmark for further measures ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:47:39 pm
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 06:11:55 pm
even so!

It still seems to be the beginning of the beginning of the end. In a 'good' way.

Even with reinfection Omicron will have nowhere to go with those numbers.

I'm astounded I've dodged it so far. It's been in my house for 2 weeks, my job I'm surrounded by people. I must have immunity one way or the other, by having asymtomatic infection? But if that was the case why didn't my family catch it off me?

Yep me too. I fully believe I will get it at some point but I work in a retail store (albeit there is plenty of scope to work from home), the store is very busy and the majority of my team are all pretty young. We also have events on loads of times as well.

I havent socialised anywhere close to before the pandemic and maybe that is why I have avoided it thus far.

If I have had it then I must have been asymptomatic because since Jan 2020 I have only had two incidents of being unwell and that was a cold in summer 2020 and a day or two after my second vaccination.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:49:38 pm by a treeless whopper »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:56:43 pm
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 06:46:00 pm
Yea I think its the rest of the country contributing heavily now post Christmas.

The northwest had the highest number within todays total - 24k.
Looks like London is on its way down, but the data is very messy due to Xmas and new year wont help with the data or cases
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:59:31 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:46:22 pm
I was thinking the same about the schools....could be grim. So, for London, another 437 admitted to hospital on 27th......past the government benchmark for further measures ?
Its sending kids back to get it its going to mean large numbers of staff isolating I will be surprised if we keep open for all year groups.  I will be surprised if I dont test positive again too. I cant understand why we arent allowed to do masks in classrooms for a few weeks. Makes no sense not to do it.  I want us back, the kids mental health has suffered so much. But we have to be realistic on the plus side, Im not too worried about getting it again.  On the negative side, my young colleague who came so very close to dying in March is (understandably) fucking petrified
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:07:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:59:31 pm
Its sending kids back to get it its going to mean large numbers of staff isolating I will be surprised if we keep open for all year groups.  I will be surprised if I dont test positive again too. I cant understand why we arent allowed to do masks in classrooms for a few weeks. Makes no sense not to do it.  I want us back, the kids mental health has suffered so much. But we have to be realistic on the plus side, Im not too worried about getting it again.  On the negative side, my young colleague who came so very close to dying in March is (understandably) fucking petrified
Totally understand that - not exactly the same environment, but my niece's son, who attends uni at York, has been emailed by a tutor to expect to be doing online learning next semister.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:41:15 pm
Think one unanswered question so far, but we are soon going to find out is, if prior infection with omicron protects you from further infection with omicron. And for how long.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:42:40 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm
If youve been vaccinated theres no way of telling if youve had it or not, right?
An antibody test can tell you if youve had an infection. Its different to what the PCR and lateral flow tests look for and is usually done from blood from a skin prick sample.

An antibody test can look for antibodies to spike (youve had an infection or vaccine) or antibodies to the nucleocapsid or shell of the virus. Only infection would give antibodies to nucleocapsid so most tests will be for both.

Some select groups can get them free on NHS, lots of other companies do them too think they are about £50. Needs to be taken a few weeks after infection but it may not pick up antibodies in everyone whose had an infection.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:45:12 pm
It worth vaccinating primary school kids now as well?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:46:12 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:47:39 pm
Yep me too. I fully believe I will get it at some point but I work in a retail store (albeit there is plenty of scope to work from home), the store is very busy and the majority of my team are all pretty young. We also have events on loads of times as well.

I havent socialised anywhere close to before the pandemic and maybe that is why I have avoided it thus far.

If I have had it then I must have been asymptomatic because since Jan 2020 I have only had two incidents of being unwell and that was a cold in summer 2020 and a day or two after my second vaccination.
Well my wife caught covid back in early november, who in turn gave it to my son a week later. Because of all this I had to test daily for work (and my daughter daily for school) and I never fell ill. My son and I were slightly unwell back in September after we went to the Chelsea home match, but neither tested positive on pcr.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 07:42:40 pm
An antibody test can tell you if youve had an infection. Its different to what the PCR and lateral flow tests look for and is usually done from blood from a skin prick sample.

An antibody test can look for antibodies to spike (youve had an infection or vaccine) or antibodies to the nucleocapsid or shell of the virus. Only infection would give antibodies to nucleocapsid so most tests will be for both.

Some select groups can get them free on NHS, lots of other companies do them too think they are about £50. Needs to be taken a few weeks after infection but it may not pick up antibodies in everyone whose had an infection.

In contradiction to my previous post and efforts, this looks like what your talking about?

https://monitormyhealth.org.uk/covid19-antibody-test/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:00:14 pm
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm
In contradiction to my previous post and efforts, this looks like what your talking about?

https://monitormyhealth.org.uk/covid19-antibody-test/
Yea thats one. And this.

https://www.bupa.co.uk/health/payg/covid-testing

No idea how good they are though. The Roche one has been tested a lot I think.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:12:17 pm
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 07:55:38 pm
In contradiction to my previous post and efforts, this looks like what your talking about?

https://monitormyhealth.org.uk/covid19-antibody-test/

Superdrug do one too for like £50. Contemplated it but also don't really want to prick myself lol
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:29:37 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 06:25:41 pm
If youve been vaccinated theres no way of telling if youve had it or not, right?

No i think there is. An infection causes you to have some spike proteins or something, and a vax does something else.

Or something like that. I can't quite remember the science
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:01:43 pm
Is it potentially harmful if you get a booster if you've recently been infected but were asymptomatic?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:07:59 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Yesterday at 09:12:17 pm
Superdrug do one too for like £50. Contemplated it but also don't really want to prick myself lol

I got randomly selected for a trial in October 2020 or there about and did a pin prick test then which was negative, but that was before Alpha I think, never mind vaccines, Delta or Omicron. Im pretty tempted to spend the £50 because I cant believe I havent caught it yet. I stick to the rules as they have been at the time but theres still been a lot of time spend on public transport, in pubs, restaurants, plus I have kids in nursery and school bringing back all kinds of sickness, my wife cant work from home so shes always been going to work throughout but I have never tested positive by either LFT or PCR.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:08:25 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:01:43 pm
Is it potentially harmful if you get a booster if you've recently been infected but were asymptomatic?

I had this same question as I recently had some minor symptoms but a negative PCR test, followed by some of my family getting symptoms and receiving positive lateral flow and PCR tests. I cancelled my booster appointment, isolated and just assumed I had it too and had just tested too early and since I never actually received a positive test I was keen to rebook it but not sure if I should wait a month.

A friend sent me the following:

"You can have the vaccine 28 days after you had a positive test for Covid-19 or 28 days after your symptoms started.

This is firstly to ensure you are not still infectious, and to give people time to fully recover before getting the jab"

I'm having my booster tomorrow, which is more like 3 weeks. I've passed a lateral flow test on Xmas day and I feel completely fine. If you're well and not contagious then go for it I reckon.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:14:18 pm
The actual cases are way, way higher than is being reported. A lot of the 20-30yr olds haven't bothered testing recently. They didn't want to spoil their xmas and now don't want to spoil their new year celebrations. They see the news and see that Omicron is less severe and want to crack on with life. If I was their age I would probably do the same.

Btw since posting that I would not be wearing a mask again, I yielded and wear one in shops for now.

It's an age thing. :o
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm
Has anyone been watching  the BBC lectures on BBC4? It's all on covid-19 and the pandemic and the scientific advances which have been achieved so far. It's fascinating stuff especially the mathematics behind the R number and how they calculated early on the numbers affected globally.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm
Has anyone been watching  the BBC lectures on BBC4? It's all on covid-19 and the pandemic and the scientific advances which have been achieved so far. It's fascinating stuff especially the mathematics behind the R number and how they calculated early on the numbers affected globally.

Do you remember the title, Jill? I get some of the BBC channels in the US, so maybe I'll be lucky to come across that program.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:34:18 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm
Do you remember the title, Jill? I get some of the BBC channels in the US, so maybe I'll be lucky to come across that program.

It's called the Royal Institution Christmas Lectures, it's currently on iPlayer if you are able to get that. It's 3 lectures altogether, the last one is tomorrow the first  2 are available now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm
Has anyone been watching  the BBC lectures on BBC4? It's all on covid-19 and the pandemic and the scientific advances which have been achieved so far. It's fascinating stuff especially the mathematics behind the R number and how they calculated early on the numbers affected globally.

Yeah, great stuff - Prof Van Tam was on
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:53:46 pm
I remember those from when I was a kid!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:55:06 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm
Yeah, great stuff - Prof Van Tam was on

It was brilliant how they simplified everything it's been a while since something  intrigued me as much,  also nice to see people getting recognition for what they've done. All about the vaccines tomorrow.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:05:24 pm
208,000 new cases in France, that's in a country with new restrictions as well. 😮
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:58:46 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:01:43 pm
Is it potentially harmful if you get a booster if you've recently been infected but were asymptomatic?
Not at all. The delay is purely down to timing it to the immune responses going on. The first exposure in this graph is your first vaccine (or infection if you had it first). Then everything subsequent to that, be it a vaccine or infection, you can think of as a secondary response. Each of those secondary exposures strengthening the immune response, but each taking a couple of weeks for antibody levels to rise quickly and then fall. For most benefit of any exposure coming after that second one in the graph, you want it after the antibody levels have fallen and plateaued rather than when they are still high where it would give little additional benefit above the infection itself. So for confirmed infections, the advice is to wait the 28 days for any of the vaccine doses, first, second, or third.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:10:31 am
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 11:58:46 pm
Not at all. The delay is purely down to timing it to the immune responses going on. The first exposure in this graph is your first vaccine (or infection if you had it first). Then everything subsequent to that, be it a vaccine or infection, you can think of as a secondary response. Each of those secondary exposures strengthening the immune response, but each taking a couple of weeks for antibody levels to rise quickly and then fall. For most benefit of any exposure coming after that second one in the graph, you want it after the antibody levels have fallen and plateaued rather than when they are still high where it would give little additional benefit above the infection itself. So for confirmed infections, the advice is to wait the 28 days for any of the vaccine doses, first, second, or third.
Thanks for clarifying it. It was just the 28 day thing if you knew you were infected that was a tad confusing. Itd be a bit of a logistical nightmare if there were any potential hazards in vaccinating if there were increased potential for side effects or compliction due to a fresh infection for the reason that everyone would need confirmation via a PCR beforehand.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:23:08 am
Had the booster and tested positive a few days later. Had a temperature, lost some taste & smell which came back after about 72 hours.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:43:42 am
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Yesterday at 11:05:24 pm
208,000 new cases in France, that's in a country with new restrictions as well. 😮
I don't think the new ones come into force until next week.  Those they already have in place (nightclubs being closed, for example) don't seem to be making much of a difference.

The Netherlands went into pretty much a lockdown the week before Christmas and their case numbers are dropping.  Anecodatally it shows lockdowns can slow down Omicron but I'm not sure what the long-term plan is.  At some point (currently mid-January) they will need to open up again and Omicron will take hold then instead of now.  Maybe they're trying to buy themselves some time to get their booster rates up.

Cases are also dropping in Germany though where they don't have many restrictions so it's hard to know what is and isn't working.  The contrast between case rates in France and Germany is really stark!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:09:48 am
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 09:17:16 am
Highest number of COVID cases where I work since 25th February. Once the new normal flow of non COVID stuff that has been building over the years resumes, it'll be total chaos. Very worrying
Are you seeing that its not the ICU wards but the level below that are the ones that are feeling the bulk of the pressure this time around? Think thats one good thing that the data seems to be pointing to. But of course theres still a limit to those bed numbers and we run the risk and bumping up to that limit soon.

Seems to me that countries are going to face a wide range of scenarios, even though all dealing with the same milder omicron, that are related to two things - their vaccination rates and their usual spare hospital bed capacity. Those with low vaccination rates will see the pressure in ICU beds and those with high vaccination rates will see the pressure in the non-ICU beds. So maybe the US for the former and Western Europe for the later. Then bed capacity comes into play, high spare capacity and you can get through this with good-to-great vaccination rates, low spare capacity and even great vaccination rates wont be enough. So maybe Germany (?) for the former and Ireland for the latter.

I think those two things now become the measure of which countries can ride this out, less spare bed capacity is a drag on your better vaccination rates, but more spare capacity might make up for a shortfall in vaccination rate. UK for me falls in the middle a bit - really good vaccination rate but fairly rubbish spare hospital capacity. Just not sure what balance of the two means yes you can ride this thing out, or no this will overwhelm the healthcare system without something to mitigate it. Id think that using that basic test as to how a country might be able to deal with omicron means that the US could be facing a very very rough time.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:39:11 am
Is Jeremy Corbyn an anti vaxxer?
