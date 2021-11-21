Highest number of COVID cases where I work since 25th February. Once the new normal flow of non COVID stuff that has been building over the years resumes, it'll be total chaos. Very worrying



Are you seeing that its not the ICU wards but the level below that are the ones that are feeling the bulk of the pressure this time around? Think thats one good thing that the data seems to be pointing to. But of course theres still a limit to those bed numbers and we run the risk and bumping up to that limit soon.Seems to me that countries are going to face a wide range of scenarios, even though all dealing with the same milder omicron, that are related to two things - their vaccination rates and their usual spare hospital bed capacity. Those with low vaccination rates will see the pressure in ICU beds and those with high vaccination rates will see the pressure in the non-ICU beds. So maybe the US for the former and Western Europe for the later. Then bed capacity comes into play, high spare capacity and you can get through this with good-to-great vaccination rates, low spare capacity and even great vaccination rates wont be enough. So maybe Germany (?) for the former and Ireland for the latter.I think those two things now become the measure of which countries can ride this out, less spare bed capacity is a drag on your better vaccination rates, but more spare capacity might make up for a shortfall in vaccination rate. UK for me falls in the middle a bit - really good vaccination rate but fairly rubbish spare hospital capacity. Just not sure what balance of the two means yes you can ride this thing out, or no this will overwhelm the healthcare system without something to mitigate it. Id think that using that basic test as to how a country might be able to deal with omicron means that the US could be facing a very very rough time.