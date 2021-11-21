If youve been vaccinated theres no way of telling if youve had it or not, right?



An antibody test can tell you if youve had an infection. Its different to what the PCR and lateral flow tests look for and is usually done from blood from a skin prick sample.An antibody test can look for antibodies to spike (youve had an infection or vaccine) or antibodies to the nucleocapsid or shell of the virus. Only infection would give antibodies to nucleocapsid so most tests will be for both.Some select groups can get them free on NHS, lots of other companies do them too think they are about £50. Needs to be taken a few weeks after infection but it may not pick up antibodies in everyone whose had an infection.