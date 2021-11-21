« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67680 on: Today at 06:21:55 pm
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 06:20:01 pm
Yeah genuinely amazed I've avoided it. GF was a teacher the first near year of it, we went out plenty when things opened up, I never got it when my GF caught it in Oct despite us not being overly careful of keeping her totally confined to one room, and now it turns out my GF's bro has tested positive yesterday and we've spent Xmas eve, Boxing day and Mon with him (he's not been anywhere since xmas eve so must have caught it prior).
To be honest, if youve not caught it by the end of January, it will be a minor miracle
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67681 on: Today at 06:25:41 pm
If youve been vaccinated theres no way of telling if youve had it or not, right?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67682 on: Today at 06:26:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:21:55 pm
To be honest, if youve not caught it by the end of January, it will be a minor miracle

Yeah, prob right to be honest.

I mean I may well have had it during all this time and just been asymptomatic, but I was testing weekly in Liverpool when that was a thing so unsure. I have been triple jabbed since end of Nov.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67683 on: Today at 06:27:55 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 05:17:42 pm
I saw earlier Northern Ireland might be running late (this is NI's first day reporting since Xmas) which might delay overall reporting a bit

Yep NI data has 22972 new cases and 14 deaths reported

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-59822375
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67684 on: Today at 06:28:25 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 06:17:16 pm
not much better 183,000 according to the BBC News
Plus another 1200+ admitted to hospital.......hospitalisations up 13% in week to 21st, which means we'll still see upward movement on that figure in the next week or two.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67685 on: Today at 06:36:23 pm
December 22nd is highest by specimen date so far at 145k (123k for England). Youd imagine that total should be complete now.

Were up to 134k for the the 27th (114k for England), which might have a few more added to it yet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67686 on: Today at 06:40:02 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 06:36:23 pm
December 22nd is highest by specimen date so far at 145k (123k for England). Youd imagine that total should be complete now.

Were up to 134k for the the 27th (114k for England), which might have a few more added to it yet.
Were now certainly in the cross U.K. phase after it being London centred initially worth looking at the London figures over the next week or so to see what they do.
Not entirely looking forwards to schools going back. Seems like a way to infect nearly everyone quickly
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67687 on: Today at 06:41:27 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 06:25:41 pm
If youve been vaccinated theres no way of telling if youve had it or not, right?

Not from any of the off the shelf tests, they look for antibodies and dont seem to differentiate if they came from Covid itself or vaccination.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67688 on: Today at 06:42:09 pm
Missus (only had 1 vaccine for medical reasons which I wont disclose - not anti vax) tested positive on 27th after feeling rough 26th. Whilst we dont its Omicron or not, symptoms certainly point to that and its not been too bad.

Considering shes 19 weeks pregnant, shes been achey for 2 days but then been totally fine, except a niggling cough so hopefully thats us through it. The 4yo and I are so far negative even though weve made no efforts to isolate - however this time last year when I had it, the missus never caught it so it seems we cant seem to catch it off one another 😂
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67689 on: Today at 06:46:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:40:02 pm
Were now certainly in the cross U.K. phase after it being London centred initially worth looking at the London figures over the next week or so to see what they do.
Not entirely looking forwards to schools going back. Seems like a way to infect nearly everyone quickly
Yea I think its the rest of the country contributing heavily now post Christmas.

The northwest had the highest number within todays total - 24k.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67690 on: Today at 06:46:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:40:02 pm
Were now certainly in the cross U.K. phase after it being London centred initially worth looking at the London figures over the next week or so to see what they do.
Not entirely looking forwards to schools going back. Seems like a way to infect nearly everyone quickly
I was thinking the same about the schools....could be grim. So, for London, another 437 admitted to hospital on 27th......past the government benchmark for further measures ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67691 on: Today at 06:47:39 pm
Quote from: Joff on Today at 06:11:55 pm
even so!

It still seems to be the beginning of the beginning of the end. In a 'good' way.

Even with reinfection Omicron will have nowhere to go with those numbers.

I'm astounded I've dodged it so far. It's been in my house for 2 weeks, my job I'm surrounded by people. I must have immunity one way or the other, by having asymtomatic infection? But if that was the case why didn't my family catch it off me?

Yep me too. I fully believe I will get it at some point but I work in a retail store (albeit there is plenty of scope to work from home), the store is very busy and the majority of my team are all pretty young. We also have events on loads of times as well.

I havent socialised anywhere close to before the pandemic and maybe that is why I have avoided it thus far.

If I have had it then I must have been asymptomatic because since Jan 2020 I have only had two incidents of being unwell and that was a cold in summer 2020 and a day or two after my second vaccination.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67692 on: Today at 06:56:43 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 06:46:00 pm
Yea I think its the rest of the country contributing heavily now post Christmas.

The northwest had the highest number within todays total - 24k.
Looks like London is on its way down, but the data is very messy due to Xmas and new year wont help with the data or cases
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67693 on: Today at 06:59:31 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 06:46:22 pm
I was thinking the same about the schools....could be grim. So, for London, another 437 admitted to hospital on 27th......past the government benchmark for further measures ?
Its sending kids back to get it its going to mean large numbers of staff isolating I will be surprised if we keep open for all year groups.  I will be surprised if I dont test positive again too. I cant understand why we arent allowed to do masks in classrooms for a few weeks. Makes no sense not to do it.  I want us back, the kids mental health has suffered so much. But we have to be realistic on the plus side, Im not too worried about getting it again.  On the negative side, my young colleague who came so very close to dying in March is (understandably) fucking petrified
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67694 on: Today at 07:07:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:31 pm
Its sending kids back to get it its going to mean large numbers of staff isolating I will be surprised if we keep open for all year groups.  I will be surprised if I dont test positive again too. I cant understand why we arent allowed to do masks in classrooms for a few weeks. Makes no sense not to do it.  I want us back, the kids mental health has suffered so much. But we have to be realistic on the plus side, Im not too worried about getting it again.  On the negative side, my young colleague who came so very close to dying in March is (understandably) fucking petrified
Totally understand that - not exactly the same environment, but my niece's son, who attends uni at York, has been emailed by a tutor to expect to be doing online learning next semister.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67695 on: Today at 07:41:15 pm
Think one unanswered question so far, but we are soon going to find out is, if prior infection with omicron protects you from further infection with omicron. And for how long.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67696 on: Today at 07:42:40 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 06:25:41 pm
If youve been vaccinated theres no way of telling if youve had it or not, right?
An antibody test can tell you if youve had an infection. Its different to what the PCR and lateral flow tests look for and is usually done from blood from a skin prick sample.

An antibody test can look for antibodies to spike (youve had an infection or vaccine) or antibodies to the nucleocapsid or shell of the virus. Only infection would give antibodies to nucleocapsid so most tests will be for both.

Some select groups can get them free on NHS, lots of other companies do them too think they are about £50. Needs to be taken a few weeks after infection but it may not pick up antibodies in everyone whose had an infection.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67697 on: Today at 07:45:12 pm
It worth vaccinating primary school kids now as well?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67698 on: Today at 07:46:12 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:47:39 pm
Yep me too. I fully believe I will get it at some point but I work in a retail store (albeit there is plenty of scope to work from home), the store is very busy and the majority of my team are all pretty young. We also have events on loads of times as well.

I havent socialised anywhere close to before the pandemic and maybe that is why I have avoided it thus far.

If I have had it then I must have been asymptomatic because since Jan 2020 I have only had two incidents of being unwell and that was a cold in summer 2020 and a day or two after my second vaccination.
Well my wife caught covid back in early november, who in turn gave it to my son a week later. Because of all this I had to test daily for work (and my daughter daily for school) and I never fell ill. My son and I were slightly unwell back in September after we went to the Chelsea home match, but neither tested positive on pcr.
