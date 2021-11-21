« previous next »
Offline Jwils21

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67640 on: Today at 11:37:57 am »
No PCR tests available in England or Northern Ireland. Cant have a rise in positive tests if theres no tests to begin with! Well done the Tories.
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Online filopastry

  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67641 on: Today at 11:42:14 am »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Today at 11:32:14 am
Theres also some pretty positive news from London, hospitalisation is rising a lot slower then cases, and those on ventilation is actually falling.

https://twitter.com/jamesward73/status/1475946939426476049?s=21

I thought this was interesting on that as a complete back of the fag packet calculation, showing the impact of the collapse in Delta infection on hospitalisations

https://twitter.com/BristOliver/status/1475911611038773254
Offline King_doggerel

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67642 on: Today at 11:42:33 am »
is it only me or is it now not possible to book a Pcr test through NHS in England today?
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67643 on: Today at 11:45:23 am »
A bit of a side note at this stage, but I thought this was an interesting read on how resistant the medical establishment was to the idea of aerosol spread for Covid early on, hence the whole focus on measures like hand washing which to be honest should not have been a top priority.

https://www.wired.com/story/the-teeny-tiny-scientific-screwup-that-helped-covid-kill/
Offline thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67644 on: Today at 11:57:08 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 11:37:57 am
No PCR tests available in England or Northern Ireland. Cant have a rise in positive tests if theres no tests to begin with! Well done the Tories.
What about Johnson's 'moonshot'?  The justification for the eye-watering Test & Trace costs was that we would have a gazillion tests available as the Trace part is effectively worthless.  In fairness to this government we have always been one of the highest testing nations in the world but at times it has felt a bit pointless as it's not really achieved much as there's not really any follow through (and our hospital admissions and deaths have consistently been amongst the highest per capita in the world).

Anyway, I look forward to the usual cranks proclaiming that the Omicron wave is over as positive case numbers are dropping...
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67645 on: Today at 11:57:30 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 11:37:57 am
No PCR tests available in England or Northern Ireland. Cant have a rise in positive tests if theres no tests to begin with! Well done the Tories.

My guess is this is prob a worldwide issue and not something any Govt. would likely have been able to have avoided.
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67646 on: Today at 11:57:55 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:45:23 am
A bit of a side note at this stage, but I thought this was an interesting read on how resistant the medical establishment was to the idea of aerosol spread for Covid early on, hence the whole focus on measures like hand washing which to be honest should not have been a top priority.

https://www.wired.com/story/the-teeny-tiny-scientific-screwup-that-helped-covid-kill/
Tempting, but I'm trying to clear my inbox from subscriptions :(

I must say I'm surprised at the current advertising around hand washing. It does seem like breathing it is far far bigger risk than hand to face contact.
(I could be completely wrong on that one)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67647 on: Today at 11:58:13 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:42:14 am
I thought this was interesting on that as a complete back of the fag packet calculation, showing the impact of the collapse in Delta infection on hospitalisations

https://twitter.com/BristOliver/status/1475911611038773254

That poster limts who can see their Tweets

There will be a trade off Id imagine, the higher % of a comparatively small number for Delta vs the lower % of a larger number for Omicron and that can probably be calculated as I am guessing thats what the Tweet says? But boosters should be very effective against Delta, plus reports that an Omicron infection does provide protection against Delta could see it start disappearing soon.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jake

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67648 on: Today at 12:00:12 pm »
So I just looked at the PCR website - there isn't a single PCR site available in England, nor are they sending out home tests
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67649 on: Today at 12:09:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:57:55 am
Tempting, but I'm trying to clear my inbox from subscriptions :(

I must say I'm surprised at the current advertising around hand washing. It does seem like breathing it is far far bigger risk than hand to face contact.
(I could be completely wrong on that one)

I think you can just ignore the subscription request, I could when I clicked through anyway

Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Today at 11:58:13 am
That poster limts who can see their Tweets

There will be a trade off Id imagine, the higher % of a comparatively small number for Delta vs the lower % of a larger number for Omicron and that can probably be calculated as I am guessing thats what the Tweet says? But boosters should be very effective against Delta, plus reports that an Omicron infection does provide protection against Delta could see it start disappearing soon.

Sorry I didn't realise that, they basically just did a quick back of the fag packet estimate that 2% of Delta cases ended up hospitalised and 1% of Omicron, and found a reasonably decent fit.




Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67650 on: Today at 12:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 12:00:12 pm
So I just looked at the PCR website - there isn't a single PCR site available in England, nor are they sending out home tests

...........?

Offline Jake

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67651 on: Today at 12:13:50 pm »
Cheers Red, must have been some more released in the last few mins
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67652 on: Today at 12:15:27 pm »
the website has now updated and they available everywhere again

Seems to update a few times a day.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67653 on: Today at 01:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:09:38 pm
...........?



It was a news item on BBC radio this morning, so it wasn't just imagined by Jake or anyone else.
Online RainbowFlick@xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67654 on: Today at 01:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 12:00:12 pm
So I just looked at the PCR website - there isn't a single PCR site available in England, nor are they sending out home tests

walk-ins should accept you btw in case there's anyone worried reading this thread but yeah, seems booking slots are back available now.
YNWA.

Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67655 on: Today at 04:13:11 pm »
Hospitalisations going up as are Covid beds occupied, although probably need a split between hospitalised due to Covid, hospitalised for something else with Covid detected on admission and hospital acquired infection.

Not sure if the Christmas period may be influencing discharge numbers and therefore number of beds occupied as well.

Still not a great trend



Online RainbowFlick@xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67656 on: Today at 04:21:14 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:13:11 pm
Hospitalisations going up as are Covid beds occupied, although probably need a split between hospitalised due to Covid, hospitalised for something else with Covid detected on admission and hospital acquired infection.

Would be interested to see the split. But ultimately needing to maintain separate Covid wards regardless of your illness is just extra strain on the NHS that I think some people don't seem to realise.
YNWA.

Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67657 on: Today at 04:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:09:56 pm
It was a news item on BBC radio this morning, so it wasn't just imagined by Jake or anyone else.

Did I say it was?  Amazing that is your interpretation of my post (considering there were no words in it).

Things change etc. etc..
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67658 on: Today at 04:26:45 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Today at 04:21:14 pm
Would be interested to see the split. But ultimately needing to maintain separate Covid wards regardless of your illness is just extra strain on the NHS that I think some people don't seem to realise.

Agreed, it just may give a better indication of how serious illness is, but you are right still additional burden on the NHS.

ICU beds still not increasing much thankfully
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67659 on: Today at 04:37:49 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Today at 04:21:14 pm
Would be interested to see the split. But ultimately needing to maintain separate Covid wards regardless of your illness is just extra strain on the NHS that I think some people don't seem to realise.
Also there seems to be this idea of incidental infection being OK as they are all just people going into hospital for a broken leg or something and happen to test positive. Well have some of this of course, reflecting community prevalence, but if a large proportion of incidental infections are actually people already in hospital and then subsequently testing positive its a nightmare scenario for the NHS. For most they're not in there for a broken leg, they are the most vulnerable of our society to developing severe covid. Its not like none of the incidental infections wont develop severe disease, in fact its more likely that a higher proportion theses incidental infections become severe than equivalent number of infections in the wider community.
Online west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67660 on: Today at 04:38:35 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:26:45 pm
Agreed, it just may give a better indication of how serious illness is, but you are right still additional burden on the NHS.

ICU beds still not increasing much thankfully

Its also worth remembering that while most cases now seem to be Omicron rather then Delta Id guess that those in ICU still have Delta.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67661 on: Today at 04:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:26:15 pm
Did I say it was?  Amazing that is your interpretation of my post (considering there were no words in it).

Things change etc. etc..
Fair enough.

But you put a question mark in after an ellipsis. Tends to imply a questioning or disbelieving tone to me. Don't think it was that much of a leap to think you were suggesting Jake's point was not the case, before you cleared it up with words.
Online west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67662 on: Today at 04:40:30 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Today at 04:21:14 pm
Would be interested to see the split. But ultimately needing to maintain separate Covid wards regardless of your illness is just extra strain on the NHS that I think some people don't seem to realise.

I dont think its that people dont realise theres still a strain on the NHS, they are just sometimes looking for some good news I suspect.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
