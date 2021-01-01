Well this sucks.



I had one visitor on Christmas Day, who did a negative LFT before coming round, but who now has had two positive LFTs.



She only stayed about an hour, and we were a good six feet apart for most of her visit, other than a quick hug when she left. I've not tested myself yet - I'd expect it to be negative at this point anyway - but it's probably enough to monkey wrench my plans for the rest of the week.



What's the drill on boosters if you get Covid? Doesn't seem to be much point getting the booster right on the heels of an infection. Do I wait a month or two? (Assuming I have it?)