Mate of mine - elderly, had TB as a child - has tested positive. Do any of you well-informed people know how he gets access to anti-virals?

I think they are prioritising those who are noted as clinically extremely vulnerable. My daughter recently had a transplant has received an email detailing the anti virals available and a PCR test kit.

Maybe you should ring 119?
I think they are prioritising those who are noted as clinically extremely vulnerable. My daughter recently had a transplant has received an email detailing the anti virals available and a PCR test kit.

Maybe you should ring 119?
I suggested that to his husband so hopefully they'll get that moving.
I would be shocked if they implemented any large scale restrictions, hospitalisations are moving up in London but nothing too horrific yet and London has been at very high case levels for a while now.

Not saying it is the right or wrong decision as I have no idea if the NHS is able to cope with those kind of hospitalisation numbers in all areas of the country.

Knowing who is currently PM, I don't think this will be a particularly difficult decision for him, and indeed there is already some briefing coming out that people shouldn't expect any announcements today.

I agree with this. We also don't have a clear picture on what the incidental rate of admissions is though it appears to be much larger than with Delta.
Looks like no restrictions before NYE anyway. Restaurants and pubs will be made up with that. Next few weeks are crucial really after NYE, if there isn't a big jump I'm hospitalisation or death after that then we can assume Omicron isn't as serious as first thought.
Looks like no restrictions before NYE anyway. Restaurants and pubs will be made up with that. Next few weeks are crucial really after NYE, if there isn't a big jump I'm hospitalisation or death after that then we can assume Omicron isn't as serious as first thought.

Not wanting to sound negative, but given the huge numbers that should be self isolating, I'm not sure hospitality will see the numbers it needs.
Not wanting to sound negative, but given the huge numbers that should be self isolating, I'm not sure hospitality will see the numbers it needs.

My son works in a hotel in the Lakes and - guess what- he and three other staff have just come down with Covid so not sure if his employers will cope on NYE
Not wanting to sound negative, but given the huge numbers that should be self isolating, I'm not sure hospitality will see the numbers it needs.

Maybe not but still better than nothing.

To be fair some of the measures include wanting to ban socialising indoors until the end of March and outdoor only restaurant and pub services until then. That is going to be very difficult to implement especially asking people not to socialise indoor for another full winter and beyond.

Last winter was very difficult for people and asking them to do that again wont be palatable. I am for the restrictions but even i squirm and the thought of asking people to do that.

Wait end of March? I thought the suggestion were only for a 2 to 4 week circuit breaker
Boris and his cronies have spent billions on the (very successful) vaccination programme, another lockdown and furlough scheme will be the last thing he'll want to do.
Wait end of March? I thought the suggestion were only for a 2 to 4 week circuit breaker

The modelling laid out different scenarios, one was the closure of indoor hospitality until the end of March.  Other options were a two week circuit breaker and bringing in zero legal restrictions but advice about a loose set of guidelines.
The modelling laid out different scenarios, one was the closure of indoor hospitality until the end of March.  Other options were a two week circuit breaker and bringing in zero legal restrictions but advice about a loose set of guidelines.

I can't imagine any social restrictions will be legal now. There's just no way it can be enforced and the majority won't follow it. It might even be counter productive- people will gather as a fuck you to Boris and his mates.
I can't imagine any social restrictions will be legal now. There's just no way it can be enforced and the majority won't follow it. It might even be counter productive- people will gather as a fuck you to Boris and his mates.

I think the 'majority' is hyperbole to be honest, a lot of people in this country talk a lot of talk but ultimately are subservient. But yeah, enforcement etc would be a problem.

I think as it is (masks/a bit of caution/work from home if you can) is probably the right thing for now.
I can't imagine any social restrictions will be legal now. There's just no way it can be enforced and the majority won't follow it. It might even be counter productive- people will gather as a fuck you to Boris and his mates.

Not sure the majority wouldn't follow them.

Just because Boris is a selfish c*nt doesn't mean you have to act the same way.
Looks like no restrictions before NYE anyway. Restaurants and pubs will be made up with that. Next few weeks are crucial really after NYE, if there isn't a big jump I'm hospitalisation or death after that then we can assume Omicron isn't as serious as first thought.

Johnson wont sober up between  Xmas and New Year.
Scottish cases very very high the last three days brace for some mind blowing U.K. figures.
Not wanting to sound negative, but given the huge numbers that should be self isolating, I'm not sure hospitality will see the numbers it needs.
Yep - not hospitality, but perhaps an indication of how some are worried right now.......the last two Spurs home games only had 40k, so less than two-thirds capacity - maybe some worried about the high Covid incidence in London and some self-isolating.
Today 98,515 tested positive Deaths 143
Today 98,515 tested positive Deaths 143
Yeah, but incomplete data, due to hols.....likely shoot up tomorrow or Wednesday
Well this sucks.

I had one visitor on Christmas Day, who did a negative LFT before coming round, but who now has had two positive LFTs.

She only stayed about an hour, and we were a good six feet apart for most of her visit, other than a quick hug when she left. I've not tested myself yet - I'd expect it to be negative at this point anyway - but it's probably enough to monkey wrench my plans for the rest of the week.

What's the drill on boosters if you get Covid?  Doesn't seem to be much point getting the booster right on the heels of an infection. Do I wait a month or two? (Assuming I have it?)
Yeah, but incomplete data, due to hols.....likely shoot up tomorrow or Wednesday
Exactly. Thank you for the update
What's the drill on boosters if you get Covid?  Doesn't seem to be much point getting the booster right on the heels of an infection. Do I wait a month or two? (Assuming I have it?)

if you're positive you gotta wait 4 weeks IIRC. they'd ask you at the appointment too.
from the BBC Some 103,558 cases were recorded in England on 26 December and 98,515 on 27 December.
if you're positive you gotta wait 4 weeks IIRC. they'd ask you at the appointment too.

Thanks.  I'd probably have to wait that long if I booked a booster now anyway.

I've just done a test, won't know the result for at least another 20 minutes though. I'm expecting a negative, but we shall see.
No new restrictions in England!

Party time for NYE (outdoors if you can).
No new restrictions in England!

Party time for NYE.

Party time for Omicron!
Party time for Omicron!

Remain cautious and stay outside.

Seems logical.
