« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1683 1684 1685 1686 1687 [1688]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2487520 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,460
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67480 on: Yesterday at 09:50:33 am »
Hope everyone with it is feeling alright.

We have tested negative everyday despite bad colds but they seem to have cleared up now.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,799
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67481 on: Yesterday at 09:59:40 am »
Antivaxers posting this all over Twitter.

When it comes to science, they question everything.

When it comes to anonymous storytellers on Facebook, they dont even question basic maths.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67482 on: Yesterday at 10:02:35 am »
What's the maths error?
Id be more concerned about the assertion that two jabs no booster is considered unvaccinated. I can see why they might do that given how ineffective two jabs send to be. Surely not hard to release the truthful figures.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67483 on: Yesterday at 10:11:31 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:02:35 am
What's the maths error?
Id be more concerned about the assertion that two jabs no booster is considered unvaccinated. I can see why they might do that given how ineffective two jabs send to be. Surely not hard to release the truthful figures.

22.5 people had their booster?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,799
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67484 on: Yesterday at 10:39:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:02:35 am
What's the maths error?
Id be more concerned about the assertion that two jabs no booster is considered unvaccinated. I can see why they might do that given how ineffective two jabs send to be. Surely not hard to release the truthful figures.

Cant do a 50:50 split of 45. I wouldnt be concerned. Its made up bullshit posted on Facebook by an anonymous troll and has been shown up by the maths error.

The only concern you need have is that crap like this spreads widely, unsourced and unquestioned.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,460
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67485 on: Yesterday at 10:45:21 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:39:58 am
Cant do a 50:50 split of 45. I wouldnt be concerned. Its made up bullshit posted on Facebook by an anonymous troll and has been shown up by the maths error.

The only concern you need have is that crap like this spreads widely, unsourced and unquestioned.

People surely don't believe this?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67486 on: Yesterday at 11:06:51 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 10:11:31 am
22.5 people had their booster?
Ah. That's pedantic even by my standards. One or two either way would be fair . Still utter waffle though.


Has anyone got a code for the app after posting a negative lft. My wife is hoping to get her covid pass back at day 7 she's had a positive PCR five days ago , but never a positive lft ( tests daily) . Bit can't get a code for the covid app. So the app is thinking she has to do the full ten days.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,796
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67487 on: Yesterday at 11:16:57 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:59:40 am
Antivaxers posting this all over Twitter.

When it comes to science, they question everything.

When it comes to anonymous storytellers on Facebook, they dont even question basic maths.

It's always an unnamed source isn't it? I remember back in the a early 1990s unnamed 'senior police officers ' were casting doubt on the innocence of the Birmingham Six and we went through it with all the bullshit leaks about Hillsborough.

And really strange that no one who is unvaccinated is in Maidstone Hospital with Covid.

Never mind mathematical inaccuracies that's the giveaway.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67488 on: Yesterday at 11:21:40 am »
I'm no statistician, but given how many people are vaccinated, it's probably not that unlikely that in one group of 45 people that none are unvaccinated.
I wouldn't make a big fuss of fifty/fifty not being exactly possible. If they were using similar arguments I'd think they were just missing the much bigger more important picture.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,796
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67489 on: Yesterday at 11:24:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:21:40 am
I'm no statistician, but given how many people are vaccinated, it's probably not that unlikely that in one group of 45 people that none are unvaccinated.
I wouldn't make a big fuss of fifty/fifty not being exactly possible. If they were using similar arguments I'd think they were just missing the much bigger more important picture.

I'm no statistician but about 1 in 10 of the population are unvaccinated so you would expect that to be reflected in the inaccurate data mentioned in that bullshit tweet.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67490 on: Yesterday at 11:30:45 am »
It's a fair point so Howard. The maths is beyond me. I guess if we factor in how much more likely you are to catch it when unvaccinated..
The bigger problem is that people who follow this bull can't be swayed by logical argument. I dont know how to alter their view. It's a bit like debating with a toddler or cat.  I'm just not equipped to do it . Maybe appealing to some other emotion.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,796
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67491 on: Yesterday at 11:34:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:30:45 am
It's a fair point so Howard. The maths is beyond me. I guess if we factor in how much more likely you are to catch it when unvaccinated..
The bigger problem is that people who follow this bull can't be swayed by logical argument. I dont know how to alter their view. It's a bit like debating with a toddler or cat.  I'm just not equipped to do it . Maybe appealing to some other emotion.

You can distract a cat or toddler with a bit of fish or a toy.

Once down the rabbit hole distraction is near impossible.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,167
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67492 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:45:21 am
People surely don't believe this?

They don't need to believe it. They're simply looking for outside verification to justify their decision.

If you think about it, there's no real way you can argue against an FB post like that without getting bogged down with links, evidence etc. I don't know about you, but I don't have the time or energy to waste doing that.

It's simply a deterrent, a warning not to argue with them, as they will throw a million bits of crap like that at you, and you'd be expected to disprove every single one of them. But do they believe it? Nah.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,873
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67493 on: Yesterday at 11:54:48 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:42:01 am
They don't need to believe it. They're simply looking for outside verification to justify their decision.

If you think about it, there's no real way you can argue against an FB post like that without getting bogged down with links, evidence etc. I don't know about you, but I don't have the time or energy to waste doing that.

It's simply a deterrent, a warning not to argue with them, as they will throw a million bits of crap like that at you, and you'd be expected to disprove every single one of them. But do they believe it? Nah.



Exactly, you can't spend your time disproving every single piece of nonsense they come up with,  it would be a never ending task, some of it is just  obvious bollocks but can't be "proven" to be so either.

If someone claims as I saw recently that they knew 5 people who had died after getting the booster, it is very very clearly made up bullshit, but impossible to prove.

Its kind of sad now, anytime someone young dies, it will always be "vaccine did it"
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67494 on: Yesterday at 11:55:09 am »
Good point red berry. Back to the quote about arguing with idiots.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,194
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67495 on: Yesterday at 11:55:32 am »
Bit nervous this morning.

Bloke who lives directly opposite me in our block of flats has got a positive test off an LFT. Getting too close for comfort for my liking. Have done my own lateral flow test and all negative though.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,873
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67496 on: Yesterday at 03:15:37 pm »
Just to give an example of the sort of endless bullshit that gets posted, here is some more rubbish from a far-right nutjob and not entirely coincidentally GBNews presenter.

https://twitter.com/ThatAlexWoman/status/1474333849085784069

Shit like this doesn't happen by accident, it is all obviously created based on the very rare myocarditis issue, and people's fears around that.

And obviously nobody can "prove" its wrong, but anyone with half a brain should realise that we have monitoring systems in place, they identified a VERY rare issue with clotting for AZ and J&J and they identified the VERY rare issue with myocarditis with mRNA vaccines, does anyone find it plausible that they missed a legion of people having serious heart issues post booster?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:48:09 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,515
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67497 on: Yesterday at 04:20:09 pm »
That's the problem with social media and everyone being able to call themselves a journalist these days. Even if she heard that shite from her hairdresser the proper journalistic procedure would be to use this as a starting point and do some research like asking hospitals, doctors  or whatever whether they've noticed more heart problems lately and then try and find a link to the booster. It's not posting hearsay on Twitter making it actual news and fact for quite a few people. Even if at one point the tweet gets taken down (which in itself is rather unlikely I'd guess), the damage is already done.
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,850
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67498 on: Yesterday at 04:53:24 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:15:37 pm
Just to give an example of the sort of endless bullshit that gets posted, here is some more rubbish from a far-right nutjob and not entirely coincidentally GBNews presenter.

https://twitter.com/ThatAlexWoman/status/1474333849085784069

Shit like this doesn't happen by accident, it is all obviously created based on the very rare myocarditis issue, and people's fears around that.

And obviously nobody can "prove" its wrong, but anyone with half a brain should realise that we have monitoring systems in place, they identified a VERY rare issue with clotting for AZ and J&J and they identified the VERY rare issue with myocarditis with mRNA vaccines, does anyone find it plausible that they missed a legion of people having serious heart issues post booster?

I replied to that

Quote
Yet they all recovered rapidly enough for them to have their hair cut despite boosters only being available from December 13th for under 30s.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67499 on: Yesterday at 05:12:09 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:15:37 pm
Just to give an example of the sort of endless bullshit that gets posted, here is some more rubbish from a far-right nutjob and not entirely coincidentally GBNews presenter.

https://twitter.com/ThatAlexWoman/status/1474333849085784069

Shit like this doesn't happen by accident, it is all obviously created based on the very rare myocarditis issue, and people's fears around that.

And obviously nobody can "prove" its wrong, but anyone with half a brain should realise that we have monitoring systems in place, they identified a VERY rare issue with clotting for AZ and J&J and they identified the VERY rare issue with myocarditis with mRNA vaccines, does anyone find it plausible that they missed a legion of people having serious heart issues post booster?

The fact shes a presenter on GB News is an immediate red flag.  If shes aiming nonsense at followers then shes preaching to the anti-vaxx choir. 
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,345
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67500 on: Yesterday at 05:23:16 pm »
still feeling absolutely horrible with these flu like symptoms since having the booster shot. Nose is really bunked up with white thick mucus and a very persistent mucus cough. The good thing is I feel OK otherwise. Have been eating well and been able to get out and about at home watched some on todays football. Just hoping that it will get better soon. 
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,134
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67501 on: Yesterday at 06:54:23 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:12:09 pm
The fact shes a presenter on GB News is an immediate red flag.  If shes aiming nonsense at followers then shes preaching to the anti-vaxx choir.

This is why Andrew Neil walked away. He was happy helping set up a right-wing news channel, but didn't want his name associated with anti-vaxx cranks.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,873
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67502 on: Yesterday at 09:03:30 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 04:53:24 pm
I replied to that

Yet they all recovered rapidly enough for them to have their hair cut despite boosters only being available from December 13th for under 30s.


 ;D ;D
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67503 on: Yesterday at 09:28:15 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 05:23:16 pm
still feeling absolutely horrible with these flu like symptoms since having the booster shot. Nose is really bunked up with white thick mucus and a very persistent mucus cough. The good thing is I feel OK otherwise. Have been eating well and been able to get out and about at home watched some on todays football. Just hoping that it will get better soon. 
Mate. Stay away from the ashes of you want sport to make you feel better.
Sounds like a shitty cold ( no medical background whatever). Fresh air. Vitamin c . Plenty of water i guess.


Always amused me when I was teaching the ladies team at a medical school and someone went down injured. It was always me that was turned to even though it was a team of student physios , nurses and doctors.  Best I could come up with was magic sponge.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,799
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67504 on: Yesterday at 11:58:56 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 04:53:24 pm
I replied to that

Might I also add, the hairdresser is also a common variable. What if her products or blow-drying techniques are causing heart issues?
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,825
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67505 on: Today at 10:16:24 am »
Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 05:23:16 pm
still feeling absolutely horrible with these flu like symptoms since having the booster shot. Nose is really bunked up with white thick mucus and a very persistent mucus cough. The good thing is I feel OK otherwise. Have been eating well and been able to get out and about at home watched some on todays football. Just hoping that it will get better soon.

Ive had a nasty cold for over a week. Tested negative throughout, including PCR. The wife started feeling rough 2 days after her booster, 39 degree temp. She has tested positive but she quickly felt fine again. Feel like Im muddying the waters here somewhat but the point is test test test, its the only way to be confident either way.

I have no idea how Ive not got this damn thing, it is literally all around me.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67506 on: Today at 10:26:18 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:58:56 pm
Might I also add, the hairdresser is also a common variable. What if her products or blow-drying techniques are causing heart issues?
What if having your hair cut exposes to you the virus. Makes you think.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,519
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67507 on: Today at 10:31:38 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:15:37 pm
Just to give an example of the sort of endless bullshit that gets posted, here is some more rubbish from a far-right nutjob and not entirely coincidentally GBNews presenter.

https://twitter.com/ThatAlexWoman/status/1474333849085784069

Shit like this doesn't happen by accident, it is all obviously created based on the very rare myocarditis issue, and people's fears around that.


Absolutely disgraceful that is a supposed journalist. The sort of hearsay you would expect some idiotic knuckle dagger to come out with but presented by a journalist so the dangerous morons can now run off through their streets spouting it as fact.

Like you said she knows exactly what she is doing, wrapped up all innocently. All to gain herself more attention.

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:54:23 pm
This is why Andrew Neil walked away. He was happy helping set up a right-wing news channel, but didn't want his name associated with anti-vaxx cranks.

He made his far right nut job bed, again all for more money and attention and wont ever be able to crawl out of it.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,869
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67508 on: Today at 10:46:31 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:16:57 am
It's always an unnamed source isn't it? I remember back in the a early 1990s unnamed 'senior police officers ' were casting doubt on the innocence of the Birmingham Six and we went through it with all the bullshit leaks about Hillsborough.

And really strange that no one who is unvaccinated is in Maidstone Hospital with Covid.

Never mind mathematical inaccuracies that's the giveaway.
FWIW I know several people who work in Maidstone hospital, and I can confirm this is bollocks.  Combating unnamed sources with more unnamed sources, I know...

I think most of the covid patients get taken to Tunbridge Wells instead of Maidstone anyway.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,460
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67509 on: Today at 11:17:54 am »
Is the decision today on restrictions in England?

Know a few who tested positive Boxing Day morning after spending day with quite a lot.

Imagine thats common throughout country.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67510 on: Today at 11:24:50 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:17:54 am
Is the decision today on restrictions in England?

Know a few who tested positive Boxing Day morning after spending day with quite a lot.

Imagine thats common throughout country.

Johnsons too weak to make a decision beyond retention of current status.  Would be a big surprise if he attempts to go against the far right mob.  If anything hes more likely to relax whatever light touch measures are in place currently.
Logged

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,594
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67511 on: Today at 11:31:03 am »
I see the usual mob are kicking off at receiving a text to tell them to get boosted  ::)
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,485
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67512 on: Today at 11:44:52 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:24:50 am
Johnson’s too weak to make a decision beyond retention of current status.  Would be a big surprise if he attempts to go against the far right mob.  If anything he’s more likely to relax whatever light touch measures are in place currently.

To be fair some of the measures include wanting to ban socialising indoors until the end of March and outdoor only restaurant and pub services until then. That is going to be very difficult to implement especially asking people not to socialise indoor for another full winter and beyond.

Last winter was very difficult for people and asking them to do that again wont be palatable. I am for the restrictions but even i squirm and the thought of asking people to do that.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,460
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67513 on: Today at 12:18:09 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:44:52 am
To be fair some of the measures include wanting to ban socialising indoors until the end of March and outdoor only restaurant and pub services until then. That is going to be very difficult to implement especially asking people not to socialise indoor for another full winter and beyond.

Last winter was very difficult for people and asking them to do that again wont be palatable. I am for the restrictions but even i squirm and the thought of asking people to do that.

But surely thats for the greater good ? Stops the spread and doesnt overwhelm the NHS.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67514 on: Today at 12:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:18:09 pm
But surely thats for the greater good ? Stops the spread and doesnt overwhelm the NHS.

Only if it's not overkill. If we can avoid overwhelming the NHS with lesser  restrictions. Then it's not for the greater good.
That said, I have neither the data, nor the skills to know where the balance lies.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,803
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67515 on: Today at 12:20:37 pm »
Mate of mine - elderly, had TB as a child - has tested positive. Do any of you well-informed people know how he gets access to anti-virals?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,460
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67516 on: Today at 12:26:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:20:14 pm
Only if it's not overkill. If we can avoid overwhelming the NHS with lesser  restrictions. Then it's not for the greater good.
That said, I have neither the data, nor the skills to know where the balance lies.

They need to explain but seems strange that other Governments bringing in restrictions and England arent.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67517 on: Today at 12:35:45 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:44:52 am
To be fair some of the measures include wanting to ban socialising indoors until the end of March and outdoor only restaurant and pub services until then. That is going to be very difficult to implement especially asking people not to socialise indoor for another full winter and beyond.

Last winter was very difficult for people and asking them to do that again wont be palatable. I am for the restrictions but even i squirm and the thought of asking people to do that.

Would that include non essential shops? Because no one even bothers with masks in there.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1683 1684 1685 1686 1687 [1688]   Go Up
« previous next »
 