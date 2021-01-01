People surely don't believe this?



They don't need to believe it. They're simply looking for outside verification to justify their decision.If you think about it, there's no real way you can argue against an FB post like that without getting bogged down with links, evidence etc. I don't know about you, but I don't have the time or energy to waste doing that.It's simply a deterrent, a warning not to argue with them, as they will throw a million bits of crap like that at you, and you'd be expected to disprove every single one of them. But do they believe it? Nah.