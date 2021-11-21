« previous next »
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67360 on: Today at 06:03:29 pm
ljycb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67361 on: Today at 06:04:52 pm
Had my booster just over 24 hours ago and its just a sore arm at the moment. Hoping thats the worst of it.
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67362 on: Today at 06:05:26 pm
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 04:39:43 pm
Of all the people I know who work in the NHS, I don't know a single one that doesn't want to get out of it. They are absolutely burnt out and feel totally unappreciated.

It's shocking, I've been following some of them on twitter just trying to support them where you can. But it's horrible what they have to go through to be honest.  :(
Studgotelli

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67363 on: Today at 06:06:30 pm
Omicron 50-70% less likely to cause hospitalisation than Delta according to the UK health agency then...

Boris got a get out jail free card with scaring everyone into forgetting about their shenanigans
west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67364 on: Today at 06:19:47 pm
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 05:50:41 pm
My layman understanding of the Valneva vaccine - which is still in trials and the UK government has cancelled it's orders for - is that is based on a decativated version of the whole virus (rather than just the spike protein), which to me would suggest that it might have a similar response?

You would think so, but apparently there was a vaccine (not for Covid) where they did something similar (I forget the disease) and apparently if recipients got infected they actually had worse outcomes then those that didnt have the vaccine in question.
cormorant

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67365 on: Today at 06:26:03 pm
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Today at 05:07:30 pm
So UKHSA saying 50-70% less chance of ending up in hospital with Omicron, but also evidence that boosters start to wane after 10 weeks which is worrying but in line with whats been coming out of Israel Id assume.

Willing to step into the breach here. Also willing to be corrected by better educated folk than me.

I'm well aware of the widely quoted 100 day development time for updated vaccines. Barely seen anything on the news about the major players making a serious push. If put in terms of it being a race against the virus, surely the the time is now, no?
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67366 on: Today at 06:35:01 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Today at 03:50:17 pm
Off for my booster at last. I hope everyone is doing okay.
Great news Jill - hope it goes alright for you. I had Pfizer after having 2 AZ doses, but it was fine....just a little ache in the arm next day.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67367 on: Today at 06:42:46 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 06:26:03 pm
Willing to step into the breach here. Also willing to be corrected by better educated folk than me.

I'm well aware of the widely quoted 100 day development time for updated vaccines. Barely seen anything on the news about the major players making a serious push. If put in terms of it being a race against the virus, surely the the time is now, no?

I think the problem is that they can make an Omicron specific vaccine in 100 days but by then it should have ripped through the population so may not be needed.
cormorant

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67368 on: Today at 06:47:15 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:42:46 pm
I think the problem is that they can make an Omicron specific vaccine in 100 days but by then it should have ripped through the population so may not be needed.

Yeah, I get that. But as the virus evolves, then surely the vaccines have to follow?
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67369 on: Today at 06:52:43 pm
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 05:11:53 pm
So a booster every 3 months at that rate. 3-4x a year sounds more realistic.
Not necessarily. This waning is for infection only, protection against severe disease is still actually increasing at this point for boosters.

Delta and omicron are different beasts when is comes to immune escape - its not a surprise that omicron will get around protection against infection even with a booster, maybe a surprise its noticeable already. But it does have very high immune escape.

The key is protection against severe disease, reduction of this was what drove the push for boosters. This could still remain very high after the booster dose, or drop eventually only in particular older or vulnerable groups. For groups where it remains high, a 4th shot isnt required. Remember the aim is to bring down severe disease, not prevent every infection if those infections dont require treatment or lead to bad outcomes.
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67370 on: Today at 07:00:45 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 06:35:01 pm
Great news Jill - hope it goes alright for you. I had Pfizer after having 2 AZ doses, but it was fine....just a little ache in the arm next day.

Thanks.  :)  That's good to know you are fixed up too, they were doing a roaring trade where I went in and out really quickly. The NHS is doing a fantastic job.
Son of Ebenezer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67371 on: Today at 07:19:23 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Today at 07:00:45 pm
Thanks.  :)  That's good to know you are fixed up too, they were doing a roaring trade where I went in and out really quickly. The NHS is doing a fantastic job.
Glad you're all sorted, Jill.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67372 on: Today at 07:19:36 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:06:30 pm
Omicron 50-70% less likely to cause hospitalisation than Delta according to the UK health agency then...

Boris got a get out jail free card with scaring everyone into forgetting about their shenanigans
The question everyone should ask themselves is do you take this number and ignore reports like Imperials yesterday that said a more modest 10-30% reduction?

Because they are both an analysis of pretty much identical datasets.
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67373 on: Today at 07:22:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 07:19:23 pm
Glad you're all sorted, Jill.

Thanks, hope you are too.
Son of Ebenezer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67374 on: Today at 07:25:28 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Today at 07:22:45 pm
Thanks, hope you are too.
I am.  :)  Thanks.
west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67375 on: Today at 07:26:41 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 06:47:15 pm
Yeah, I get that. But as the virus evolves, then surely the vaccines have to follow?

They are working on updates vaccines I believe, but they will need to be tested too which takes time and effort. Also I think there is a thought that its preferred to try and keep vaccines close to the original virus as thats the parent for want of a better phrase and its child variants will share some properties with it. If they make an updated vaccine too variant specific other variants may evade it, but I would assume if Omicron displaces all other variants any future variants will be closely related to it and susceptible to an omicron specific vaccine.
Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas!

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67376 on: Today at 07:28:34 pm
Mum is out of hospital, which is brilliant.  So relieved she didn't contract covid on top of the pneumonia she already had.  Just so glad she is home for Christmas.
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67377 on: Today at 07:40:04 pm
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Today at 07:28:34 pm
Mum is out of hospital, which is brilliant.  So relieved she didn't contract covid on top of the pneumonia she already had.  Just so glad she is home for Christmas.

Aww, that's great news hope you both have a lovely Christmas.  :wave
JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67378 on: Today at 07:40:15 pm
Good to hear that Ang, must be a releif.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67379 on: Today at 07:40:26 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 07:19:36 pm
The question everyone should ask themselves is do you take this number and ignore reports like Imperials yesterday that said a more modest 10-30% reduction?

Because they are both an analysis of pretty much identical datasets.
It's still relatively early days but form others looking at the numbers the 50-70% feels like it passes the smell test a bit better than 10-30%, numbers will firm up soon enough hopefully, although maybe some disruption from the reporting black hole we are about to enter
Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas!

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67380 on: Today at 07:41:19 pm
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Today at 07:40:15 pm
Good to hear that Ang, must be a releif.

It is, huge relief.  And thanks Jill.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67381 on: Today at 07:59:11 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 07:40:26 pm
It's still relatively early days but form others looking at the numbers the 50-70% feels like it passes the smell test a bit better than 10-30%, numbers will firm up soon enough hopefully, although maybe some disruption from the reporting black hole we are about to enter
Yea its going to be allover the place for the next week or ten days which isnt ideal. Though good people can take a break from numbers for a few days.

I think Im leaning toward the high end of imperials - around 30% reduction, maybe a little more. Were at around 10% of infections being reinfections at the moment - though those that are reinfections arent included in the daily totals (will be from January). A reinfection though is one that has had a documented positive PCR previously. I guess the difference comes down to what number of todays 120k reported infections for example are actually reinfections even though they arent considered one by the metric of the person having to have a documented positive PCR previously. I still think that number is fairly high. If that 120k today is actually 25% reinfection, then the comparative number to delta for determine risk of hospitalisation is 90k infections rather than 120k for example. When we were at 80k infections the comparative number to delta was 60k.

I think well get a better handle on it pretty soon.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67382 on: Today at 08:07:52 pm
The fear I have now that the message is apparently out there that Omicron is "mild", and also with Christmas out of the way soon, will people start to reverse some of the behavioural changes they have made which have helped to slow the spread of the virus.
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67383 on: Today at 08:59:04 pm
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Today at 07:28:34 pm
Mum is out of hospital, which is brilliant.  So relieved she didn't contract covid on top of the pneumonia she already had.  Just so glad she is home for Christmas.

Thats great. Happy Christmas!
Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67384 on: Today at 09:05:14 pm
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Today at 07:28:34 pm
Mum is out of hospital, which is brilliant.  So relieved she didn't contract covid on top of the pneumonia she already had.  Just so glad she is home for Christmas.

Superb news, Felix Navidad!
rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67385 on: Today at 09:27:54 pm
Does the UK have a policy on incoming travellers who have been vaccinated with three different vaccine types? A friend of mine may need to go back to UK, but 1st dose was AZ, 2nd was Pfizer and booster was Moderna.
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67386 on: Today at 09:56:55 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:17:49 pm
At some point we've got to break the cycle of perpetual vaccinations because it's absolutely draining resources. Maybe the government seperate it and it becomes it's own thing but this is becoming a bit nuts and I am very pro vaccine. I've had all 3, but I wouldn't have another for at least a year I don't think.

I agree.  I don't intend on having another one for at least a year.

I have an annual flu jab, so I may have a Covid one yearly too.
Happy Craig'mas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67387 on: Today at 10:00:15 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:56:55 pm
I agree.  I don't intend on having another one for at least a year.

I have an annual flu jab, so I may have a Covid one yearly too.

I mean surely it would make sense to do, you know, what the Doctors and scientists think is best rather thank weirdly thinking because the flu jab is yearly it some how means the covid one should be from now on?
Jolly Elf?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67388 on: Today at 10:04:06 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:56:55 pm
I agree.  I don't intend on having another one for at least a year.

I have an annual flu jab, so I may have a Covid one yearly too.

I had a measles jab when I was a kid, so I don't see why I should have to take more than one Covid jab.
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67389 on:
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 10:00:15 pm
I mean surely it would make sense to do, you know, what the Doctors and scientists think is best rather thank weirdly thinking because the flu jab is yearly it some how means the covid one should be from now on?

Obviously, things change.  But, the original advice was to wait at least 6 months after your second dose.  Omicron has been shown to be milder, so, unless there's a new, stronger variant, a single jab in the winter months (when you're more likely to catch it, and when there's more strain on the health services) seems logical.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67390 on: Today at 10:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 10:04:06 pm
I had a measles jab when I was a kid, so I don't see why I should have to take more than one Covid jab.

No you're just being a dick...........

Flu jabs are annual, I didn't mention measles, so whyy bring it up???????
Online Jolly Elf?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67391 on: Today at 10:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:08:32 pm
No you're just being a dick...........

Flu jabs are annual, I didn't mention measles, so whyy bring it up???????

I was just making the point that the amount you need to take a jab for one thing isn't related to the amount you need to take a jab for another thing.
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67392 on: Today at 11:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:07:08 pm
Obviously, things change.  But, the original advice was to wait at least 6 months after your second dose.  Omicron has been shown to be milder, so, unless there's a new, stronger variant, a single jab in the winter months (when you're more likely to catch it, and when there's more strain on the health services) seems logical.
Why would you not have one every three months?
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67393 on: Today at 11:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Today at 07:28:34 pm
Mum is out of hospital, which is brilliant.  So relieved she didn't contract covid on top of the pneumonia she already had.  Just so glad she is home for Christmas.
Great news. All the best.  :)
