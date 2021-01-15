« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67200 on: Today at 02:08:04 pm »
Someone I work with who have refused the vaccine since Day 1 as they don't trust what's in it, says it's going to give her heart problems etc. (also is very skeptical of 5G, etc.) announced they have tested positive this morning. Feel awful. Can't work. Going back to bed blah blah.
Find it very hard to have any sympathy at all.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67201 on: Today at 01:13:44 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:13:44 pm
There is no penalty for such time wasting in the UK.

Anyone indulging in such childish behaviour should simply be identified.

Clearly comparing people group booking vaccination slots to ISIS is taking it too far, a better comparison would probably be the waste of oxygen campaigners intentionally blocking ambulances on the roads.

What surprises me is that someone would look at a comment like that and, rather than agree with the sentiment that people who are group booking vaccination slots are c*nts and probably contributing to more people dying (as those most at risk from COVID will on, average, be older and less likely to persist with internet bookings) they instead criticise the, admittedly, OTT analogy.

There is also a world of difference between someone who makes a booking and doesnt cancel it (assuming that they had the option to cancel it) and someone who blocks books vaccination slots to prevent others from accessing potentially life saving treatment (ironically under the guise of being pro-freedom) - one is being a selfish twat, the other is contributing to a higher rate of serious illness and harm, either by being of malicious mind, being a fucking idiot blindly following someone of malicious mind and, probably rarely (and these are the ones I have sympathy for) being picked out to be vulnerable/easily persuaded by those of malicious mind and being essentially groomed as part of the group.

Its absolute shithouse behaviour in its purest form and it needs calling out, rather than criticising the manner of how its being called out.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67202 on: Today at 02:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:08:08 pm
Clearly comparing people group booking vaccination slots to ISIS is taking it too far, a better comparison would probably be the waste of oxygen campaigners intentionally blocking ambulances on the roads.

What surprises me is that someone would look at a comment like that and, rather than agree with the sentiment that people who are group booking vaccination slots are c*nts and probably contributing to more people dying (as those most at risk from COVID will on, average, be older and less likely to persist with internet bookings) they instead criticise the, admittedly, OTT analogy.

There is also a world of difference between someone who makes a booking and doesnt cancel it (assuming that they had the option to cancel it) and someone who blocks books vaccination slots to prevent others from accessing potentially life saving treatment (ironically under the guise of being pro-freedom) - one is being a selfish twat, the other is contributing to a higher rate of serious illness and harm, either by being of malicious mind, being a fucking idiot blindly following someone of malicious mind and, probably rarely (and these are the ones I have sympathy for) being picked out to be vulnerable/easily persuaded by those of malicious mind and being essentially groomed as part of the group.

Its absolute shithouse behaviour in its purest form and it needs calling out, rather than criticising the manner of how its being called out.

If you look at the posters jumping on it, its not that surprising.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67203 on: Today at 02:15:04 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 02:12:15 pm
If you look at the posters jumping on it, its not that surprising.

Yeah, what I've said is shocking but it's how I feel. I won't apologise for it.

At the same time, it's like Mr Blair calling such people idiots. He's someone I despise as many know on here - but he ain't wrong.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67204 on: Today at 02:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:08:08 pm
Clearly comparing people group booking vaccination slots to ISIS is taking it too far, a better comparison would probably be the waste of oxygen campaigners intentionally blocking ambulances on the roads.

What surprises me is that someone would look at a comment like that and, rather than agree with the sentiment that people who are group booking vaccination slots are c*nts and probably contributing to more people dying (as those most at risk from COVID will on, average, be older and less likely to persist with internet bookings) they instead criticise the, admittedly, OTT analogy.

T



Firstly, the comment was directed at people with "anti-vax" thinking. It had nothing to do with block booking vaccine appointments. The analogy is absolutely abhorrent and dangerous. He was demonising and dehumanising a group of people who for whatever reason have made the personal choice not to get a medical treatment, by comparing them to ISIS. You do this by comparing them to cold blooded barbarians who behead people. It's a disgusting comparison and trivialises the actions of ISIS and all their victims.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:18:14 pm by LFC when it suits »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67205 on: Today at 02:18:00 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 02:16:41 pm


The analogy is absolutely abhorrent and dangerous. It had nothing to do with block booking vaccine appointments. it was directed at anyone with "anti-vax" thinking. He was demonising and dehumanising a group of people who for whatever reason have made the personal choice not to get a medical treatment, by comparing them to ISIS. You do this by comparing them to cold blooded barbarians who behead people. It's a disgusting comparison and trivialises the actions of ISIS and all their victims.

Their actions could kill people.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67206 on: Today at 02:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:15:04 pm
Yeah, what I've said is shocking but it's how I feel. I won't apologise for it.

To be clear although I dont agree with it I dont think its that shocking considering the blind anger it makes most people feel when they find out its been going on.

My view on it is that (amongst a few other things that have become fair game for whackos during this pandemic) should be made to be their own specific criminal offences with strong punishments.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67207 on: Today at 02:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:18:00 pm
Their actions could and will kill people. End.

Mate, vaccinated people are spreading this all over the place as well. The science proves this. If anything, it was brought to the West by the vaccinated who are able to travel freely. The variant developed in a part of the world where vaccine supplies are low because wealthy countries hoard vaccine supplies and not because of "anti vax thinking" as you put it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67208 on: Today at 02:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:18:39 pm
To be clear although I dont agree with it I dont think its that shocking considering the blind anger it makes most people feel when they find out its been going on.

My view on it is that (amongst a few other things that have become fair game for whackos during this pandemic) should be made to be their own specific criminal offences with strong punishments.

I'm very uncomfortable with some thoughts I've had of late in combating such individuals - I know it's making me out to being an reactionary - but with the power of the Internet, it's inevitable that such poison is getting to vulnerable people.

Does anyone remember that Nurse who compared doctors and nurses to Nazi scientists? Still at liberty. No criticism at all from the Crank Tories dictating government policy right now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67209 on: Today at 02:24:15 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 02:16:41 pm


Firstly, the comment was directed at people with "anti-vax" thinking. It had nothing to do with block booking vaccine appointments. The analogy is absolutely abhorrent and dangerous. He was demonising and dehumanising a group of people who for whatever reason have made the personal choice not to get a medical treatment, by comparing them to ISIS. You do this by comparing them to cold blooded barbarians who behead people. It's a disgusting comparison and trivialises the actions of ISIS and all their victims.

Quote
I think those advocating Anti-vax thinking and especially those who are actively taking direct action to such as filling spaces to get jabbed only to not do are no better than ISIS.

Thats the quote especially those who are actively taking direct action.

You can ignore the second bit of the sentence and focus on the first of you want to but clearly it does have something to do with those people block booking vaccination slots as it directly references it.

I dont think anyone is (intentionally) trivialising the actions of terror factions or their victims, people have just had enough of moronic, factless bullshit under the guise of pro-choice, it reeks of the anti-abortion stuff which weve seen in the past and the reality is those who campaign the most vehemently for pro-choice are the ones who really want the population to have as little choice as possible.


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67210 on: Today at 02:25:00 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 02:21:27 pm
Mate, vaccinated people are spreading this all over the place as well. The science proves this. If anything, it was brought to the West by the vaccinated who are able to travel freely. The variant developed in a part of the world where vaccine supplies are low because wealthy countries hoard vaccine supplies and not because of "anti vax thinking" as you put it.

Sure they are. But that's a bit like having a go at someone for walking human shit through a corridor when some fucking lunatic has purposely shit his pants and then thrown said shit onto the first guy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67211 on: Today at 02:26:55 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 02:25:00 pm
But that's a bit like having a go at someone for walking human shit through a corridor when some fucking lunatic has purposely shit his pants and then thrown said shit onto the first guy.

That sounds like a few of the threads on RAWK.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67212 on: Today at 02:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:24:15 pm
Thats the quote especially those who are actively taking direct action.

You can ignore the second bit of the sentence and focus on the first of you want to but clearly it does have something to do with those people block booking vaccination slots as it directly references it.

I dont think anyone is (intentionally) trivialising the actions of terror factions or their victims, people have just had enough of moronic, factless bullshit under the guise of pro-choice, it reeks of the anti-abortion stuff which weve seen in the past and the reality is those who campaign the most vehemently for pro-choice are the ones who really want the population to have as little choice as possible.



My mistake. I don't know how I missed that second part. That makes it a little less abhorrent.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67213 on: Today at 02:28:36 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 02:21:27 pm
Mate, vaccinated people are spreading this all over the place as well. The science proves this. If anything, it was brought to the West by the vaccinated who are able to travel freely. The variant developed in a part of the world where vaccine supplies are low because wealthy countries hoard vaccine supplies and not because of "anti vax thinking" as you put it.

Nonsense
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67214 on: Today at 02:30:44 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 02:25:00 pm
Sure they are. But that's a bit like having a go at someone for walking human shit through a corridor when some fucking lunatic has purposely shit his pants and then thrown said shit onto the first guy.


That's a poor analogy though. No unvaccinated person purposely spreads the virus. The thing is that this variant highly transmissible and developed in parts of the world where the people are unvaccinated not by choice, but rather because vaccine supplies are low.

Rich countries need to stop hoarding vaccine supplies.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67215 on: Today at 02:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:24:15 pm
Thats the quote especially those who are actively taking direct action.

You can ignore the second bit of the sentence and focus on the first of you want to but clearly it does have something to do with those people block booking vaccination slots as it directly references it.

I dont think anyone is (intentionally) trivialising the actions of terror factions or their victims, people have just had enough of moronic, factless bullshit under the guise of pro-choice, it reeks of the anti-abortion stuff which weve seen in the past and the reality is those who campaign the most vehemently for pro-choice are the ones who really want the population to have as little choice as possible.




The anti-abortion cranks comparison is admittedly a better comparison - but still the ultimate result is that people will die because of such selfish actions.

Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 02:30:44 pm

Rich countries need to stop hoarding vaccine supplies.

One thing we can agree on. Capitalism eh.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67216 on: Today at 02:33:32 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 02:30:44 pm
That's a poor analogy though. No unvaccinated person purposely spreads the virus. This thing is that this is variant highly transmissible and developed in parts of the world where the people are unvaccinated not by choice, but rather because vaccine supplies are low.

Rich countries need to stop hoarding vaccine supplies.

They dont no. What they do is either completely ignore the experts saying 'you need to be vaccinated to limit the spread and protect people' or they see experts saying 'you need to be vaccinated to limit the spread and protect people' and think they know better. Either way is thick, selfish and particularly dangerous.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67217 on: Today at 02:33:32 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:28:36 pm
Nonsense

Are you saying that the vaccinated can't spread the virus as well?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67218 on: Today at 02:34:31 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 02:16:41 pm


Firstly, the comment was directed at people with "anti-vax" thinking. It had nothing to do with block booking vaccine appointments. The analogy is absolutely abhorrent and dangerous. He was demonising and dehumanising a group of people who for whatever reason have made the personal choice not to get a medical treatment, by comparing them to ISIS. You do this by comparing them to cold blooded barbarians who behead people. It's a disgusting comparison and trivialises the actions of ISIS and all their victims.
So you think there is nothing wrong with Piers Corbyn telling his rabble to go out and burn the offices of MPs to the ground then.

I guess you were also OK with Trump inciting a riot at the Capitol in January. What about the hook handed preacher now in jail in the US, Abul Hamza isn't he.

Both inciting crowds to do their bidding, they are scum each and every one of them and their followers are as bad
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67219 on: Today at 02:35:46 pm »
Swerve it hijacking this thread with these useless discussions that almost always end up with no resolution. Sure theres another thread where having or not having the vaccine can be discussed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67220 on: Today at 02:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 02:34:31 pm
So you think there is nothing wrong with Piers Corbyn telling his rabble to go out and burn the offices of MPs to the ground then.


Where did I say that. Inciting to violence is obviously a crime and unacceptable. Something definitely also needs to be done about the people deliberately block booking to prevent people who want to get vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67221 on: Today at 02:38:40 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 02:28:13 pm
My mistake. I don't know how I missed that second part. That makes it a little less abhorrent.

I dont want to speak on behalf of anyone here but the idea of comparing some of the stuff that weve seen over a this pandemic with the actions of terror groups isnt anything particularly new and isnt as baseless as it might seem.

Off the top of my head:

- People block booking vaccinations
- Piers Corbin arrested for inciting arson
- Kate Shemerani comparing NHS staff to Nazis

Theres tonnes more but Im making my point I think, its not a million miles away is it when youre delivering that message either via Twitter to millions or standing on a stage doing it with a mass of people watching. Of course its nothing like the same as the absolute worst weve seen from terror factions across the world but the ethos is similar (albeit in this case theyre inciting it rather than delivering it).
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67222 on: Today at 02:39:29 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:35:46 pm
Swerve it hijacking this thread with these useless discussions that almost always end up with no resolution. Sure theres another thread where having or not having the vaccine can be discussed.

You are right. Apologies. Not going to engage in it anymore. Will save this energy for recovering from COVID.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67223 on: Today at 02:40:05 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 02:33:32 pm
Are you saying that the vaccinated can't spread the virus as well?

Honestly, what the fuck is the point you think you're making?

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2294250-how-much-less-likely-are-you-to-spread-covid-19-if-youre-vaccinated/

Quote
A recent study found that vaccinated people infected with the delta variant are 63 per cent less likely to infect people who are unvaccinated.

This is only slightly lower than with the alpha variant, says Brechje de Gier at the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment in the Netherlands, who led the study. Her team had previously found that vaccinated people infected with alpha were 73 per cent less likely to infect unvaccinated people.

.....


De Gier says they cannot calculate the full reduction in transmission due to vaccination, because they dont know exactly how much vaccination reduces the risk of infection. But even assuming vaccination only halves the risk of infection, this would still imply that vaccines reduce transmission by more than 80 per cent overall.

Yes. Very good, vaccinated people can spread it too. In far, far lower numbers and at far lower risk to themselves and others who have been vaccinated. Its not rocket science, its not brain surgery. If 100% of the global population were fully vaccinated we'd be nowhere near the numbers we're seeing everywhere at the moment in terms of cases, deaths, hospitalisations, whatever. Trivialising the conversation with such uneducated nonsense is pretty scary.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67224 on: Today at 02:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 10:21:02 am
When do you leave to start the new job?

End of January, I am counting the days.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67225 on: Today at 02:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 01:43:46 pm
So why haven't you had it? Do you wear masks?

If you read Wabaloobah's post you'll get a rundown on why I'm not vaccinated against covid and why I don't wear masks. He summed it up well to be honest although in a hilarious hyperbolic way ;D I take as much steps as possible to not get covid, period, until there's a really harmless variant going around. Hopefully that is just around the corner. Even so, even during peak waves it's unlikely more than 0.3 % of people have it in the country at once so unless you deliberately seek out social gatherings or go on public transport you have a great chance at not catching it.

I support everyone who wants the vaccine to take it though and I definitely disagree with any attempts at stopping the vaccination program. My body and my choice go both ways for me unlike the stereotype that you were talking about.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67226 on: Today at 02:43:21 pm »
I've just had a close contact  notification from last Friday the 17th which is telling me I don't need to isolate but to book a PCR test?

I've got no symptoms, done two LFTs and a PCR since then and all were negative but I've also had both granddaughters and my sister staying since weekend.

Wtf am I meant to do as it'll be Xmas Eve before I can get one as I'm driving back to Yorkshire tomorrow to take one granddaughter home and got a client booked in whilst I'm there 😔🙄
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67227 on: Today at 02:45:09 pm »
I have felt really rough the last few days. Today marks a week since our booster. and the last time I have left the house. Slept like a log all day yesterday, My issue is where the hell is all this green mucus cough/runny mucus from the nose coming from? My sides hurt a bit from all the mucus coughing.  Its like a lake. At least today I have managed to get up and am sitting at the computer. My pharmacist said to take paracetamol and lay low for a few more days. Cannot get though to my GP as he is hiding is his covid bunker. They just refer you to 119 and don't seem willing to help at all my GP I mean. I feel a little btter overall I guess.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67228 on: Today at 02:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Today at 02:41:53 pm
End of January, I am counting the days.
So we can add unrealistic notice period to your employers' sins :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67229 on: Today at 02:51:28 pm »
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Today at 02:43:21 pm
I've just had a close contact  notification from last Friday the 17th which is telling me I don't need to isolate but to book a PCR test?

I've got no symptoms, done two LFTs and a PCR since then and all were negative but I've also had both granddaughters and my sister staying since weekend.

Wtf am I meant to do as it'll be Xmas Eve before I can get one as I'm driving back to Yorkshire tomorrow to take one granddaughter home and got a client booked in whilst I'm there 😔🙄
if you've taken a PCR after the date when you came into contact, I would assume that covers you
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67230 on: Today at 02:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Today at 02:41:53 pm
End of January, I am counting the days.

Congratulations and all that, but damn it - that's going to be a slog!
