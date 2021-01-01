Do we not have this sort of data from South Africa, where the vaccination rates are still only at 46%?



Not really. Most of what weve heard in the media so far about it being mild in South Africa suffers from the variables Tepid has outlined.Its mostly a direct comparison of hospitalisation rates between delta wave time period to omicron wave time period. The confounding variables are that delta hit within a time period of very little vaccination (different to now) and was so widespread that it gave huge levels of infection immunity. So omicron is hitting at a time of far higher vaccination rates and far higher levels of some previous infection. We would expect a direct comparison of hospitalisation rates between the two waves without correcting for those variables to show us that omicron is milder. In fact if it didnt show that without those corrections and it was the same - we would be really screwed.It may be easier to pick apart those confounding variables in the UK data rather than the South African data. But its important to know too the contribution of those variables - its clear that the omicron wave having less disease burden in UK relies far more on vaccination immunity as opposed to South Africa which relies more of infection immunity.The data is likely to show that for the vast majority of us - infection with omicron will be milder than an infection with delta - because weve had various combinations of vaccination, booster and infections - a lot more exposure. But its also likely to show that its pretty much the same for those who havent had vaccination and havent had a previous infection.The real comparison to make is what are the outcomes of delta infections over the past 3 weeks compared to omicron infections. Theyve been occurring in the same population essentially - though as Tepid points out some correction would still be needed if they are infecting slightly different subsets of the population with regard to age/vaccination status etc. The answer to is omicron inherently milder will come from comparing like for like - what are the outcomes of delta/omicron in recent infections in those unvaccinated, what are the outcomes in recent infections of those vaccinated between the two.