« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1673 1674 1675 1676 1677 [1678]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2469046 times)

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,764
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67080 on: Today at 09:33:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:27:38 pm
Its a much better future than having to stay in all the time?

It looks like they are just targeting the vulnerable and not the whole population.

Ancelotti ( fucking auto correct - I typed And and the ex Everton manager's name popped up) being over 60 I'm used to being needled, prodded and poked very time I go to the doctor's so won't notice another needle. ;D
Logged

Offline ElDuderino

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67081 on: Today at 09:35:11 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Today at 05:16:48 pm
yh, vax'xed without the ' leads to that. was mildly amusing for a while...
Hasnt been funny for a long time and needs to be binned off. A few decent posts/posters with genuine questions look like mentalists because of the mods cracking sense of humour. No ones talking about whatever the fuck that film(?) is, and I only know it exists because of this shite
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67082 on: Today at 09:40:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:27:38 pm
Its a much better future than having to stay in all the time?

Something similar may be imminent anyway.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,793
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67083 on: Today at 09:42:02 pm »
Is a booster every six months a big deal on an individual level? It's an expense the government and the NHS don't need. But it's not that big a deal is it, maybe 2 hours out of your day in a year?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,184
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67084 on: Today at 09:44:00 pm »
So do we think that they're going to go for some form of breaker say the middle of next week, or will they just think - they've got through Christmas, they'll just push through and deal with whatever happens?
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,764
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67085 on: Today at 09:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 09:44:00 pm
So do we think that they're going to go for some form of breaker say the middle of next week, or will they just think - they've got through Christmas, they'll just push through and deal with whatever happens?

It'll depend how the cheese and wine party goes.
Logged

Online Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67086 on: Today at 09:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 09:44:00 pm
So do we think that they're going to go for some form of breaker say the middle of next week, or will they just think - they've got through Christmas, they'll just push through and deal with whatever happens?

I would put money on a 2 week breaker from the 27th because he hasn't got the nads to go any earlier, he's not following the science anymore, he's doing what's best for himself the fat greasy bumbling wankstain.
Logged

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,397
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67087 on: Today at 09:49:36 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:56:50 pm
Israel's committee of experts voted tonight to recommend a FOURTH dose of Pfizer's vaccine to over-60s, immunocompromised people and healthcare workers, from 4 months after the third dose.
Arieh Kolver - Twitter.

Meh. I really hope this isn't the future. (I got my booster on the weekend)
UK already offers a 4th dose (booster) to one of those groups, the clinically extremely vulnerable  - whose primary vaccine course was 3 doses.
Logged

Offline Christmas Snail Mail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,865
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67088 on: Today at 09:50:05 pm »
How long is it taking to get PCR results back these days?
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,984
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67089 on: Today at 09:52:15 pm »
Quote from: ElDuderino on Today at 09:35:11 pm
Hasnt been funny for a long time and needs to be binned off. A few decent posts/posters with genuine questions look like mentalists because of the mods cracking sense of humour. No ones talking about whatever the fuck that film(?) is, and I only know it exists because of this shite

Won't somebody please stop the mods? Their sense of humour is ruining this site.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:58 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,364
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67090 on: Today at 09:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Today at 09:50:05 pm
How long is it taking to get PCR results back these days?

Appears a postcode lottery. Know people waiting three days, know people waiting 20 hours
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,984
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67091 on: Today at 09:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Today at 09:50:05 pm
How long is it taking to get PCR results back these days?

Last one we had was a couple of weeks ago and it was 24 hours, think the aim is still 24-48 though you wouldn't be surprised to see some longer waits this week.
Logged

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,757
  • Fuck VAR
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67092 on: Today at 09:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Today at 09:50:05 pm
How long is it taking to get PCR results back these days?

Had one yesterday morning at about 11am, came in today about midday. This was a drive through rather than a postal
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!
Pages: 1 ... 1673 1674 1675 1676 1677 [1678]   Go Up
« previous next »
 