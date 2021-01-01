« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1670 1671 1672 1673 1674 [1675]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2465705 times)

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66960 on: Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:07:56 pm
Well I never said he shouldn't be allowed to leave the house. I'm just saying if I had such very obvious symptoms I'd keep my public transport use to an absolute bare minimum because I wouldn't want people to be quietly freaking out that I might have Covid. I'm trying to be mindful that this situation still has a lot of people very stressed out.
Oh yeah I wasn't having a go, I think it's natural to react the way you did the way things are now, it's just shitty for the other person if (hopefully) he's tested himself and knows it's just a cold and is trying to just get on with life.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,386
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66961 on: Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm
Oh yeah I wasn't having a go, I think it's natural to react the way you did the way things are now, it's just shitty for the other person if (hopefully) he's tested himself and knows it's just a cold and is trying to just get on with life.

You are essentially relying on people testing regularly when out and about.

It isn't fool proof but helps reduce the speed.

I learnt today that if someone in your house tests positive and you are double vaccinated then you don't have to self isolate if negative. I thought you both would as highly likely you catch it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,098
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66962 on: Yesterday at 10:34:51 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm
Oh yeah I wasn't having a go, I think it's natural to react the way you did the way things are now, it's just shitty for the other person if (hopefully) he's tested himself and knows it's just a cold and is trying to just get on with life.

Absolutely. It's no fun being unwell, so being made to feel like an outcast on top of that is pretty grim.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,982
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66963 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm
You are essentially relying on people testing regularly when out and about.

It isn't fool proof but helps reduce the speed.

I learnt today that if someone in your house tests positive and you are double vaccinated then you don't have to self isolate if negative. I thought you both would as highly likely you catch it.

My wife and daughter have had Covid in the last couple of months at separate times. Both times, me and my son didnt catch it and we had a couple of PCRs both times. Its really weird.
Logged

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,529
  • Militant Fan
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66964 on: Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm
My wife and daughter have had Covid in the last couple of months at separate times. Both times, me and my son didnt catch it and we had a couple of PCRs both times. Its really weird.

this is so odd. my sisters daughter had covid. none of her other kids , her or her husband got covid. kids not vaccinated (but have had covid from nursery in the past). both parents double / triple A bullshit film by a charlatan who unethically exploited his children's friends and lost his medical license for fraud. still a bit odd.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,852
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66965 on: Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm »
CDC now estimating 73% of US cases are Omicron, previous estimate was 3% a week ago (although they now think that was really about 13% or so)
Logged

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66966 on: Yesterday at 11:45:43 pm »
My 4 year old currently has it but is asymptomatic. Both my wife and I tested negative. This highly contagious virus seems to have failed. Luckily we both recently had boosters.
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,974
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66967 on: Yesterday at 11:58:43 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm
CDC now estimating 73% of US cases are Omicron, previous estimate was 3% a week ago (although they now think that was really about 13% or so)

Holy fuck. It doesn't hang about in getting around. I was quite nervous getting my booster today, which was in a local hotel and the ventilation wasn't great at times, and social distancing is largely pointless in an enclosed space with an airborne virus.
I had an FFP2 mask on, but still. Even if it was just a cold, I don't want to be laid up for a week with a shitty cold.
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66968 on: Yesterday at 11:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Zaffarious on Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm
this is so odd. my sisters daughter had covid. none of her other kids , her or her husband got covid. kids not vaccinated (but have had covid from nursery in the past). both parents double / triple A bullshit film by a charlatan who unethically exploited his children's friends and lost his medical license for fraud. still a bit odd.
Been like this since the original strain. Its a hard one to square with what we hear about it being contagious, but the transmission within a household was something like 20% for the original strain - rising each time for alpha, delta and omicron. Most studies suggest that when the index case is a child, onward transmission in the household is lower (where the idea kids dont spread it probably came from). Of course for every couple of outcomes like your family there has to be another where transmission in the household is 100% or approaching it. It does appear to be dependent on viral load of that index case in the family group.

Household transmission is certainly higher with omicron, not sure what the estimated figure is though (still not 100%, probably far lower than that). I think the difficulty in squaring outcomes like your family and the idea that this is very contagious becomes a little easier when you realise that many chains of transmission actually die out and come to an end. We kind of saw it at the beginning of all this - for an epidemic to take hold in a region it required some critical mass of infection chains to become established. Otherwise it just plodded along. When it got to that threshold though, it then took off.
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66969 on: Today at 12:49:49 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 03:33:49 pm
The situation at a population level is complex - there's so many moving parts - to the extent that what you've pointed out isn't quite as illogical as it sounds.

At an individual level many of us, if not most, have never had greater protection against severe disease/hospitalisation/death as we have now. 49% of the population aged over 12 in England have had a booster dose, plus of course many people have an immune response from previous infection (majority from delta, some of whom from omicron).

However there is still a significant proportion of the adult population that have not received a single dose of the vaccine, and/or had a previous infection. In addition there are many people who are (to use the clunky wording) clinically vulnerable, including those who require social care such as the very elderly, who may not have been able to mount a strong immune response from their vaccinations.

As we all know, those of us who are fortunate to have been vaccinated and have the immune protection from the worst of the disease do not live our lives in parallel to those who haven't. Whether that's friends or family who are immune suppressed, or elderly relatives who require residential social car or any number of other situations. At any time of year, it's difficult to keep those who have COVID (without symptoms) from mingling with people who are more vulnerable to severe outcomes.

In addition to many of us never having been better equipped to fight off infection - or, if infected, avoiding severe disease - we have also never experienced the vast number of infections that are occurring now, and will occur in the coming few weeks. By pure maths, with the level of transmissibility of Omicron (plus its ability to infect those who have previously had covid, and/or who have had two vaccine doses), COVID infections will be reaching those that are more vulnerable to severe outcomes whether there were restrictions like a national lockdown or not.

This wave of omicron infections is not something that any government measures could have avoided happening - it was always a case of when, not if, omicron took off here. I would imagine that - alongside the feasibility (of being adhered to) and the dumb politics considerations - any potential restrictions will occur after Christmas. This will be to try to slow down the speed at which COVID reaches those most vulnerable to it (and, with that, those most likely to require hospital treatment). It can only have a limited effect on the overall wave, but if it delays a large enough proportion of people requiring hospitalisation for some days/weeks then it could be the difference in ensuring quality emergency care can be provided (versus the capacity of the health system falling down).

Make no mistake, lockdown after Christmas won't prevent this wave of infections. If restrictions are implemented, they will have the goal of slowing the spread of omicron infections, so that hospitals can try to provide effective treatment to everyone requiring hospitalisation.

So it's a complex picture because, at a personal level (10 days after my booster) I am fortunate to be relatively well equipped to handle an infection without severe outcomes if that were to occur. But that doesn't mean that I can take myself out of the equation for how this works at a population level. I am keen to avoid infection purely so that I don't unintentionally pass it on to someone else, who may unintentionally pass it on to someone else, who may work at a care home. Even with relative perceived safety at an individual level, with exponential spread of infections it wouldn't take long for infections to reach someone not so safe.

KEY POINT (Whether it's for yourself, or for a loved one/acquaintance/colleague): there's never been a better time to have a first dose of vaccine - you won't be subject to any shame or stigma from people administering doses, they would be delighted to see you and also to discuss any reservations you may have. Or if you know someone hesitant in a similar boat, there's never been a better time to dust yourself off and re-try engaging with them and hearing out their concerns, while politely sharing factual information in response.
Thats a really good post. I think many are still focusing too much on how many people are wearing masks, should we use venue passports etc. As you say, this type of measure isnt going to prevent completely what omicron can potentially throw at us. If its as bad as some data suggests, it will happen anyway. If its not as bad as some data suggests, those measures wont have been the reason it didnt happen. The reason will be solely down to the characteristics of omicron along with the level of population immunity.

So should we all stop wearing masks? Well no, thats something that benefits us an individual - giving us some additional level of protection against picking it up and starting a chain of transmission through our contacts. But it cant prevent it spreading through the population, its just not a measure capable of that.

Anything coming in now to combat the worse scenarios that omicron can potentially bring (those that could have a population level effect) are only those that can either stop chains of transmission in bulk (a March 2020 lockdown) or delay a cliff edge of transmission within the vulnerable groups thats means they dont get the standard of care due to sheer numbers (guidance that prevents enough transmission over the holidays). That transmission you would prevent in the later will most likely happen anyway but just delayed or staggered a bit.

That all sounds a bit ominous and depressing but isnt meant to be. The things we do to protect us as individuals like mask wearing etc are still as relevant and useful now to ourselves as pre-omicron, but its thrown such a curveball at us that population level measures become key. Once its passed, the individual level measures become dominant again. Can covid throw us another curveball like omicron once its passed? Im not sure it can - on a population level. It might do on an individual level, chipping away at our vaccine or infection immunity, but not causing the kind of rapid increase in severe disease thats the worry with omicron. Thats assuming of course that omicron will do that, were at the precise point where we find out if it will. I guess the debate is what do you do if that outcome is possible, likely, highly likely or inevitable? Were not at inevitable yet, but far beyond possible.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:54:39 am by djahern »
Logged

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,412
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66970 on: Today at 01:27:08 am »
Regardless of what we do, the transmissibility of omicron is so great, everyone is going to catch it. It's a case of not letting the NHS get overwhelmed now by locking things down to slow the spread. Thankfully, the science from South Africa is saying it's mild, so hopefully, we can come out of this with herd immunity from a combination off natural immunity and vaccine immunity.

Also, since we are here to live with covid, scientists need to be working on ways of treating covid as opposed to just relying on vaccination. It's been proven by now that vaccination alone is not the way out of this mess.
Logged

Online Once in Royal David's jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,610
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66971 on: Today at 06:40:15 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm
CDC now estimating 73% of US cases are Omicron, previous estimate was 3% a week ago (although they now think that was really about 13% or so)

The one I saw in the Guardian they reckon is 75%, also it seems to have spread country wide now with the biggest affected areas London and the north west. Please get vaccinated and get your booster, those who haven't already.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,776
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66972 on: Today at 07:10:34 am »
Can't seem to order lft again online .
--edit-- at least for delivery. Not sure about collection at pharmacy.but I suspect they all gone .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66973 on: Today at 07:39:18 am »
Despite Johnsons blather the Queen cancels Xmas plans.  Some of the Tory press must be confused today.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-59735413
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,444
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66974 on: Today at 08:01:33 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm
CDC now estimating 73% of US cases are Omicron, previous estimate was 3% a week ago (although they now think that was really about 13% or so)


The Mo Salah pace goal variant of Covid ;D

Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66975 on: Today at 08:44:08 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:10:34 am
Can't seem to order lft again online .
--edit-- at least for delivery. Not sure about collection at pharmacy.but I suspect they all gone .

I just ordered a pack for delivery without any issues.  Could be worth trying again.
Logged

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,533
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66976 on: Today at 08:45:25 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:44:08 am
I just ordered a pack for delivery without any issues.  Could be worth trying again.

Seems to b really hit and miss, I ordered on Friday and had them delivered on Saturday. My colleague who lives in nearby town has been trying to get hold of some for a couple of weeks now.
Logged

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,589
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66977 on: Today at 08:51:50 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:10:34 am
Can't seem to order lft again online .
--edit-- at least for delivery. Not sure about collection at pharmacy.but I suspect they all gone .

I'm a postie, the amount of test kits we are delivering at the moment is crazy. All made in China too, good to see someone is profiting from all this.
Logged

Online Komic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,109
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66978 on: Today at 08:54:00 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:10:34 am
Can't seem to order lft again online .
--edit-- at least for delivery. Not sure about collection at pharmacy.but I suspect they all gone .

I had this issue last week, I got a code for a pharmacy then started ringing round to check stock at the local pharmacies I could easily drive to. Ended up going Asda where they gave me 2 packs.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,776
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66979 on: Today at 10:15:56 am »
It's weird, we ordered 2 on Saturday for delivery, arrived today.
Sunday , the brother in law couldn't find any locally .
Ordered again online yesterday, but can't today (just tried again).
I wonder if it's postcode related or they are rationing how many you have.
My wife is a carer and my daughter is neraring the end of her ten days , so we've been using three tests a day , and going forward my wife will test almost daily, so it's not like we're unreasonably hoarding them.
Oddly, I predicted this might happen in November and WAS hoarding them to a degree. But stopped when we had about half a dozen boxes.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,205
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66980 on: Today at 11:01:39 am »
Noticed other countries are reducing the wait time for the booster from 6 months.  France, Singapore, Taiwan, Italy and Australia all reduced to 5 months, Belgium to 4.

Booked mine in for next week which will be 5 months later.  Guess I would prefer Pfizer considering the first two were absolutely fine, but suppose there isn't a choice?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1670 1671 1672 1673 1674 [1675]   Go Up
« previous next »
 