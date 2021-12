Quote

The prime minister is asked about a photo that has emerged of a gathering in Downing Street while the UK was under strict Covid restrictions last year.





That was a picture of "people at work, talking about work," he replies.





"I really think it is vital that we focus on the messages we are trying to get across today," he says.





He says the country faces "a serious spike" in Omicron but praises the public who have come forward to get the vaccine - as well as the vaccinators and volunteers helping with the rollout.





He says Saturday was an "amazing day" for vaccinations with "record numbers" coming forward for their jab.

Liar, they may have been "working" at some point but getting pissed up in the garden when multiple households were banned from mixing and at a time when scientists were still learning about the virus is irresponsible and treats us as mugs.He is a LIAR and it's about time he was called out on this by people asking the questions