Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2450569 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66480 on: Today at 04:16:57 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 04:15:51 pm
No, the majority of the daily numbers are omicron now, just unconfirmed by sequencing. They are assumed omicron via the results of PCR and the drop out of S gene amplification - which is accurate probably to within a couple of percent.

The 25k figure are those that have been confirmed by sequencing, which is about a week behind (and they dont sequence all cases anyway).

Thanks - that makes sense.

Do you think a firebreak will happen ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66481 on: Today at 04:27:34 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 04:15:51 pm
No, the majority of the daily numbers are omicron now, just unconfirmed by sequencing. They are assumed omicron via the results of PCR and the drop out of S gene amplification - which is accurate probably to within a couple of percent.

The 25k figure are those that have been confirmed by sequencing, which is about a week behind (and they dont sequence all cases anyway).

It's disappointing that nobody ever really seems to explain this in the media!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66482 on: Today at 04:29:51 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:27:34 pm
It's disappointing that nobody ever really seems to explain this in the media!

Crazy that you have to go to a football forum for proper information :o
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66483 on: Today at 04:34:05 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:27:34 pm
It's disappointing that nobody ever really seems to explain this in the media!

All the media are interested in are headlines and clickbait of the 'we're doomed' or 'Omicron is milder than the mildest cold on a warm summer's day'.

Sticking to the facts is impossible for the majority of the lizards.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66484 on: Today at 04:37:24 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 04:29:51 pm
Crazy that you have to go to a football forum for proper information :o

You often get useful information about diverse subjects in football forums. Such as how it is more convenient to pay your fine at the local Tesco after the police have sent a message to your computer.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66485 on: Today at 04:40:45 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66486 on: Today at 04:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on Today at 03:52:45 pm
1/3 of Wales live within 40 minutes from Bristol so the ties are much stronger. Northeast Wales is dependent on English cities for the commuter market. For Scotland, we're talking triple-digit miles between Edinburgh and Newcastle and nearly 200 miles between Glasgow and the denser part of the Northwest. So it would make sense that an independence movement or an independent covid policy would work better in Scotland. As it's been, any Welsh resident of the Cardiff-Newport area or around Wrexham would just drive over the border and do whatever is allowed in England. In turn that has meant that whatever the Senedd has said has been nullified by cross-border travelling.
is there a country anywhere in the world that you aren't an expert on?

An independence referendum would be defeated by a large margin in Wales at the moment but there is growing support for it to happen and if Scotland go independent, Wales will follow suit
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66487 on: Today at 04:47:43 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66488 on: Today at 04:48:20 pm »
I think we all owe djahern a pint when this is over!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66489 on: Today at 04:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 04:48:20 pm
I think we all owe djahern a pint when this is over!

Too right we do!

djahern death by alcohol poisoning may lie in your future!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66490 on: Today at 04:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 04:48:20 pm
I think we all owe djahern a pint when this is over!

And Classycara as well.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66491 on: Today at 04:58:12 pm »
Case numbers are. Unexpected ..

 Nearly every forecast has us at over 150k cases a day by now and were miles from that.  Especially if you compare our case rates to Denmark which also has plenty my of omicron

Something going on, who knows what?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66492 on: Today at 05:01:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:58:12 pm
Case numbers are. Unexpected ..

 Nearly every forecast has us at over 150k cases a day by now and were miles from that.  Especially if you compare our case rates to Denmark which also has plenty my of omicron

Something going on, who knows what?

Dont the experts saying the rate is done because a lot of unconfirmed cases ?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66493 on: Today at 05:06:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:58:12 pm
Case numbers are. Unexpected ..

 Nearly every forecast has us at over 150k cases a day by now and were miles from that.  Especially if you compare our case rates to Denmark which also has plenty my of omicron

Something going on, who knows what?

I do wonder how many are putting off doing a PCR as it'll knock them out of action for Xmas.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66494 on: Today at 05:11:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:58:12 pm
Case numbers are. Unexpected ..

 Nearly every forecast has us at over 150k cases a day by now and were miles from that.  Especially if you compare our case rates to Denmark which also has plenty my of omicron

Something going on, who knows what?

As far as I'm aware reinfections don't count towards positive case numbers so there's likely a decent proportion missing from the total.


https://twitter.com/Dr_D_Robertson/status/1471156538681315336
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66495 on: Today at 05:14:01 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66496 on: Today at 05:17:12 pm »
Sounds like some on here are disappointed when the cases aren't as high as expected
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66497 on: Today at 05:20:50 pm »
 ::)am swithering wether to go out for a few drinks  with couple mates , for a xmas night out . mmm cant make my mind up
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66498 on: Today at 05:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 05:17:12 pm
Sounds like some on here are disappointed when the cases aren't as high as expected

A really stupid thing to say. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66499 on: Today at 05:22:09 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 05:20:50 pm
::)am swithering wether to go out for a few drinks  with couple mates , for a xmas night out . mmm cant make my mind up

I was in the same situation last night. I decided in the end not to go, as I knew the pubs would be heaving. As always, it's a hard choice to make.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66500 on: Today at 05:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 05:17:12 pm
Sounds like some on here are disappointed when the cases aren't as high as expected

Not seeing this myself to be honest. Maybe shock at them not being as high as expected, but that's a long way from disappointment.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66501 on: Today at 05:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 05:22:52 pm
Not seeing this myself to be honest. Maybe shock at them not being as high as expected, but that's a long way from disappointment.

Exactly.

Everyone on here (bar a few cranks) want to do the right thing and to avoid a lockdown. But if one is needed then we will do our part.

