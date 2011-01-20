No, the majority of the daily numbers are omicron now, just unconfirmed by sequencing. They are assumed omicron via the results of PCR and the drop out of S gene amplification - which is accurate probably to within a couple of percent. The 25k figure are those that have been confirmed by sequencing, which is about a week behind (and they dont sequence all cases anyway).
It's disappointing that nobody ever really seems to explain this in the media!
Crazy that you have to go to a football forum for proper information
1/3 of Wales live within 40 minutes from Bristol so the ties are much stronger. Northeast Wales is dependent on English cities for the commuter market. For Scotland, we're talking triple-digit miles between Edinburgh and Newcastle and nearly 200 miles between Glasgow and the denser part of the Northwest. So it would make sense that an independence movement or an independent covid policy would work better in Scotland. As it's been, any Welsh resident of the Cardiff-Newport area or around Wrexham would just drive over the border and do whatever is allowed in England. In turn that has meant that whatever the Senedd has said has been nullified by cross-border travelling.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
SAGE minutes have been releasedhttps://www.gov.uk/government/publications/sage-99-minutes-coronavirus-covid-19-response-16-december-2021/sage-99-minutes-coronavirus-covid-19-response-16-december-2021
I think we all owe djahern a pint when this is over!
Case numbers are
. Unexpected
.. Nearly every forecast has us at over 150k cases a day by now
and were miles from that. Especially if you compare our case rates to Denmark which also has plenty my of omicronSomething going on, who knows what?
Sounds like some on here are disappointed when the cases aren't as high as expected
::)am swithering wether to go out for a few drinks with couple mates , for a xmas night out . mmm cant make my mind up
Not seeing this myself to be honest. Maybe shock at them not being as high as expected, but that's a long way from disappointment.
