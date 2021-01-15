« previous next »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 02:02:56 pm
For Omicron it makes no sense reporting cases,  I'm only looking at the forthcoming info on hospitalisations,  death,  related severity measures. 
Same. The panic in this thread about case numbers is going to be replicated across the country, how many people end up in hospital through sheer panic rather than the actual symptoms of the virus itself?

Clearly we need to massively ramp up numbers in the NHS so this type of scenario can be dealt with instead of punishing the entire country every winter, but that'll take years.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:58:08 pm
Crucially you werent in hospital though which is the point.

If someone can provide me with data to show that even with the entire population having boosters that the number of hospitalisations will overwhelmed the NHS then im all ears but to my knowledge that data does not exist.

That data isn't present though and that's the problem they are working with. You can't just hope for the best, especially with the way this particular variant is spreading it's way around various places. We still only have a limited understanding of the new variant as well, so the idea of us doing nothing and hoping for the best seems an extremely risky way to go. Also, yet again we expect the over-stretched health service workers to cope, never thinking about the emotional stress that so many have to go through with it.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:12:44 am
But surely it would take time to grow and replace Delta, otherwise it'd be like a flash fire and burn out and we'd be left with Delta?
it seems you can catch both Omicron and Delta at the same time too

https://twitter.com/BlindCrowCreate/status/1472205339810480133?t=9il14uQqvqWQLAf4r81bDA&s=19
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Today at 10:37:41 am
Reading between the lines, SAGE want it to happen now, but the Government I suspect as is the norm want to push it back and do it after Christmas. But Sage are arguing it could already be too late if they leave it that long.
they always leave it too late, every decision they have taken has been a reactive decision meaning they then have to go in harder and for longer! What a time to have this shower in government
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:42:53 am
I think the government are just trying to delay because Boris has took the battering from the Christmas parties last year and now the by-election defeat. He'll announce more restrictions when the shit hits the fan and it'll be too late then.
yep
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Today at 02:07:10 pm
That data isn't present though and that's the problem they are working with. You can't just hope for the best, especially with the way this particular variant is spreading it's way around various places. We still only have a limited understanding of the new variant as well, so the idea of us doing nothing and hoping for the best seems an extremely risky way to go. Also, yet again we expect the over-stretched health service workers to cope, never thinking about the emotional stress that so many have to go through with it.

Right so that being the case then bring some restrictions in but dont shut down the whole of hospitality (or basically shut it down by forcing people to eat and drink outdoors in December).

It absolutely stuns me how willingly people will see thousands lose their income and businesses at the time of year when they rely so heavily upon it based on unknown projections.
Finally got my PCR today confirmed what I knew its positive.

Felt pretty bad with it to be honest last 3 days.

Had my booster booked 27th Dec so ive gotta move this now.

Stay safe everyone and ignore the cranks !  ;)
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:14:47 pm
Finally got my PCR today confirmed what I knew its positive.

Felt pretty bad with it to be honest last 3 days.

Had my booster booked 27th Dec so ive gotta move this now.

Stay safe everyone and ignore the cranks !  ;)

Sorry to hear that, look after yourself anyway.
Am I the only one feeling really positive re the covid situation?This just feels like the endgame. I'm really hopeful that come January the expected massive spike in hospitalisation won't be seen. I've been wrong in the past, though.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:04:05 pm
Which is my point.

As Ive said numerous times if we get a presentation explaining the restrictions, why theyre in place and when theyll be lifted then Id view it differently but we wont. It will be a bumbling load of shite leaving you with more questions than answers except the fairly certain knowledge that whatever date they put in place for them to be lifted will end up not happening.
Its a while back that they said they'd be led by data. On my opinion they need to revert to that. Admit they don't have the data and if they sit on their thumbs waiting for it then Rome will have burned . Something like , we are going to impose X restrictions now, for three weeks (and these be quite stringent) In 3 weeks we will have an accurate picture of spread and severity.   Based on those numbers and how much we think hospitals can struggle through then we will take these courses of action depending on the numbers.
We can't expect them to have a crystal ball, we can't expect them to be right. But at least have a plan and share it.  I don't know how much the blatant disregard for the rules by number 10 last year is delaying announcements.
I'm quite a loner and pretty happy to stay in with my family, so I don't personally have a problem with lock downs. I was looking forward to a night out tonight but with a child testing positive feel it's right not to.  I do think after the shitshow in #10, I'd not stay in just because they say to .
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 02:19:28 pm
Am I the only one feeling really positive re the covid situation?This just feels like the endgame. I'm really hopeful that come January the expected massive spike in hospitalisation won't be seen. I've been wrong in the past, though.
Think it could go either way. Even if much milder the massive numbers will still mean a fair few need ICU .
My hope is pinned on this variant essentially filling in the gaps to get us to herd immunity without killing many people and quickly enough not to destroy livelihoods.
