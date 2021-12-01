« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66360 on: Today at 08:18:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:06:03 pm
No chance schools will be teaching online by government decree.

This will only happen due to lack of staff in a school and/or lots of kids isolating.



I totally understand your pov Tepid.

What would you say though if the lack of staff in the next few weeks, etc is an an inevitability?

It's a crying shame that the education of our nation's children has suffered so badly. But by the same token, mixing in schools has also been a driver of infection. Not trying to be contentious or argumentative in any way. Just interested in your viewpoint as a teacher. Guess it is balancing NHS v Economy v Education. What the heck do you do?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66361 on: Today at 08:30:05 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:06:10 pm
I was expecting 150k cases a day today.

But I suspect what we might be seeing is London starting to speak beifre cases have taken off elsewhere in the country
there's also a delay in people getting their test results, mate of mine's missus tested positive today (PCR) but actually had the test on Tuesday, that may be keeping the published positive numbers lower than they actually are due to a limited testing capacity (think John Higgins said something similar)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66362 on: Today at 08:32:41 pm
My PCR finally came through as negative and I've just done another LFT as I'm now feeling much better than I was on Monday , which is also negative so fingers crossed we can enjoy Christmas as planned.

Also had my letter for my booster on 11th Jan and Paul's had a text for his on the 28th Dec.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66363 on: Today at 09:06:13 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 08:18:57 pm
I totally understand your pov Tepid.

What would you say though if the lack of staff in the next few weeks, etc is an an inevitability?

It's a crying shame that the education of our nation's children has suffered so badly. But by the same token, mixing in schools has also been a driver of infection. Not trying to be contentious or argumentative in any way. Just interested in your viewpoint as a teacher. Guess it is balancing NHS v Economy v Education. What the heck do you do?
For what its worth, this isnt my point of view.  This is government policy, and they are adamant it will stick.  On one hand I totally agree, kids mental health is a genuinely worrying thing.  I have kids who I would fear for if we had another lockdown.  For them, we need as much normality as possible, we really do, they have suffered more than anyone in society (bar those who have died or become seriously ill of course).

On staff absence?

I just dont know. Its going to be a huge problem.  But even education isnt the issue, its the well being of a generation of children.  It brings home to me want an important job schools do in helping kids grow up into adults, I hadnt perhaps realised what a refuge we are for some.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66364 on: Today at 09:14:34 pm
Pulled my youngest out of school on Monday as there were 10 kids off in his class. Eldest stayed in, had covid in Sept and first jab in nov, but they got sent home early today as they ran out of kitchen staff due to covid and couldn't provide school dinners.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66365 on: Today at 09:27:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:06:13 pm
For what its worth, this isnt my point of view.  This is government policy, and they are adamant it will stick.  On one hand I totally agree, kids mental health is a genuinely worrying thing.  I have kids who I would fear for if we had another lockdown.  For them, we need as much normality as possible, we really do, they have suffered more than anyone in society (bar those who have died or become seriously ill of course).

On staff absence?

I just dont know. Its going to be a huge problem.  But even education isnt the issue, its the well being of a generation of children.  It brings home to me want an important job schools do in helping kids grow up into adults, I hadnt perhaps realised what a refuge we are for some.


Vital schools stay open.  I cant see them being closed unless everything really goes south.  On a related topic, its a fucking disgrace that there isnt a HEPA air filter in every classroom at this point.  To protect teachers, but more importantly children.  We still dont know the ins and outs of what covid does long term, yet we are exposing our kids to it repeatedly. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66366 on: Today at 09:30:38 pm
Me and 3 of my friends tested positive. Only one was feeling it so took a LFT, then the rest of us and PCR confirmed it.

Minor symptoms, working from my bedroom, exercising and watching football and movies. Fuck its getting boring
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66367 on: Today at 09:50:48 pm
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 08:18:57 pm
I totally understand your pov Tepid.

What would you say though if the lack of staff in the next few weeks, etc is an an inevitability?

It's a crying shame that the education of our nation's children has suffered so badly. But by the same token, mixing in schools has also been a driver of infection. Not trying to be contentious or argumentative in any way. Just interested in your viewpoint as a teacher. Guess it is balancing NHS v Economy v Education. What the heck do you do?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:06:13 pm
For what its worth, this isnt my point of view.  This is government policy, and they are adamant it will stick.  On one hand I totally agree, kids mental health is a genuinely worrying thing.  I have kids who I would fear for if we had another lockdown.  For them, we need as much normality as possible, we really do, they have suffered more than anyone in society (bar those who have died or become seriously ill of course).

On staff absence?

I just dont know. Its going to be a huge problem.  But even education isnt the issue, its the well being of a generation of children.  It brings home to me want an important job schools do in helping kids grow up into adults, I hadnt perhaps realised what a refuge we are for some.


Good discussion, with differing points addressed without rancor.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66368 on: Today at 09:54:26 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 05:33:33 pm
Thats a pointless stat. Its like comparing hospitalisation rate in UK of July 2020 to March 2020. Youd get the same result even though youd be comparing an identical virus. Concluding covid got milder between March and July 2020 would be as incorrect as this comparison of delta to omicron using these stats.

Its 19% for delta as only those with the most severe clinical symptoms were getting tested. Its 1.7% because testing is more widespread.

There is some encouraging signs in the South Africa data, but this isnt it.
Here is some good news from Cambridge showing that omicron spike gives reduced cell fusion. They made cells expressing omicron spike protein. Cells also express proteins that become fluorescent when they come into contact - so they can measure cell fusion which is reduced for omicron. Cell fusion and formation of multi-nucleated structures are a hallmark of severe disease in Covid. Maybe suggests that severe lung disease could be reduced with omicron.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66369 on: Today at 10:01:39 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 06:27:22 pm
Shite luck that mate, sorry to hear that. Get well soon.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:22:55 pm
Really sorry to hear that mate.  :(

I was wandering around google this morning and the numbers for London don't look good at all. I had a couple of trips pencilled in for early in the new year, but I fear they won't go ahead. I've pooh-poohed the idea of another lockdown, but I'm starting to suspect there will be some form of selective measures put in place. It won't be called a lockdown, but that's effectively what it will be.
Thanks both  :)

Doesn't make you feel any better when you go on Twitter and see people talking bollocks about it all. I saw the word 'pingdemic' on there earlier for the first time in a while and had to log back off  ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66370 on: Today at 10:05:06 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 09:54:26 pm
Here is some good news from Cambridge showing that omicron spike gives reduced cell fusion. They made cells expressing omicron spike protein. Cells also express proteins that become fluorescent when they come into contact - so they can measure cell fusion which is reduced for omicron. Cell fusion and formation of multi-nucleated structures are a hallmark of severe disease in Covid. Maybe suggests that severe lung disease could be reduced with omicron.

That looks similar to the stuff floating around yesterday about 10X weaker (if that's the right word) in the lungs than Alpha
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66371 on: Today at 10:13:26 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 09:54:26 pm
Here is some good news from Cambridge showing that omicron spike gives reduced cell fusion. They made cells expressing omicron spike protein. Cells also express proteins that become fluorescent when they come into contact - so they can measure cell fusion which is reduced for omicron. Cell fusion and formation of multi-nucleated structures are a hallmark of severe disease in Covid. Maybe suggests that severe lung disease could be reduced with omicron.
Thanks mate. Have you a link to that?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66372 on: Today at 10:27:31 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66373 on: Today at 10:29:32 pm
What fecks me off now is the members of joe public being interviewed on the news and local news moaning that they don't know what to do that the government advice isn't "clear" enough.

Why cant these fecktards think for themselves for once.

"well i didn't know that i could get covid from a 1000 strong maskless nightclub, why would i? im confused at the government advice"

Fuck off and make your own mind up.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66374 on: Today at 10:50:55 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66375 on: Today at 10:51:07 pm
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Today at 08:32:41 pm
My PCR finally came through as negative and I've just done another LFT as I'm now feeling much better than I was on Monday , which is also negative so fingers crossed we can enjoy Christmas as planned.

Also had my letter for my booster on 11th Jan and Paul's had a text for his on the 28th Dec.
give them a ring Deb, see if you can bring it forward to the same date as Paul, mine was supposed to have been Sunday 19th, missus was 9th December, rang to see if it could be the same time as her, they said they couldn't fit me in then but could the day after.

The sooner you get it the better I reckon
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66376 on: Today at 10:54:18 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:11:48 pm
Just a bit of personal info which may or may not give folks in this thread who are clearly intersted in the Covid situation some insight into the Omicron situation.

I was developing what seemed like a flu like cold on Monday and tested positive with lateral flow on Tuesday and with PCR on Wednesday. I'm pretty certain I must have caught it at the Villa game and I'm guessing it was at half time in the jam packed concourse under the main stand where hardly anyone was wearing a mask other than me and a few others. I had my booster 5 weeks ago so if I caught it having had my booster and was wearing a mask then I'm amazed if loads more in that crowded concourse never got infected as well.

Pretty sure from my symptoms which are flu like aching, headache, coughing and typical heavy cold symptoms that its the Omicron I've got and even if I hadn't tested positive then I deffo wouldn't have felt well enough to go to the Newcastle game last night.

As it is I feel pretty rough but I'm assuming the booster is saving me from it being anything worse than a real bad flu like heavy cold. Hopefully that's how it stays.

Kinell get better soon mate
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66377 on: Today at 10:54:32 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 10:51:07 pm
give them a ring Deb, see if you can bring it forward to the same date as Paul, mine was supposed to have been Sunday 19th, missus was 9th December, rang to see if it could be the same time as her, they said they couldn't fit me in then but could the day after.

The sooner you get it the better I reckon

Will do mate thanks 👍
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66378 on: Today at 11:09:28 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 12:56:00 pm
Does anyone know why they have dropped the 15 minute waiting time after having the jab? I thought the reason behind it was that if someone had a reaction within that period then there was someone trained on hand to deal with it.

When I had my second in June, a chap there was complaining of chest pains (might not have been jab related though) and a nurse dealt with him straightaway!

I'm hoping that it's to do with feedback from the sites saying it's not needed rather than done on a whim to speed up the process so they can do more vaccinations, but who knows with this government!

I'm sure I heard Johnson use the word jabathon too yesterday! It's just a game to him I think
I got my booster yesterday morning. Frankfurt's Goethe university apparently got hold of a big batch of Moderna and one of their med professors set up a little centre in one of the uni's buildings. They put up notes around uni saying if you have problems getting an appointment with your GP or the big vaccination centre, go to this link and book one with us, and that information somehow landed at my uni and it was basically "just pass it on to anybody who is interested". So I went there and it was all students (they teach medicine at Goethe after all) and they were all super sweet. It was much less 'formal' than how they did it at the big vaccination centre where I got my first two jabs in May/July. It was go in, fill in the paperwork or if you have done so just hand it over, they had a quick look and I was told to go around the corner straight away, to one of several booths like the changing rooms you have in shops. The girl jabbing me was pretty young, so I suppose a student as well. Up until she jabbed me I had been in the building like five minutes tops. Then directly across there was another student sitting at a desk putting the sticker in your vaxx book. He said "you can wait here for five minutes if you want to (waiting room, i.e. two dozen chairs, directly behind him) or you can leave straight away if you want to".
I suppose they figure that most people know if they had problems after the first or second one and let you judge for yourself. They were pretty adamant in the spring/summer that you should wait 15 minutes. I took it down to them having more experience by now about the overwhelming majority not having problems and that people can decide for themselves. Even if it is a mix of vaccines; most people in Frankfurt got Pfizer and some AZ first and now they offer a lot of Moderna as boosters.
Also no-one looked at my booked time and you did not need to bring a printout and I was half an hour early, so I suppose they simply booster anyone coming in anyway, booked or not. It was super efficient and at the same time very relaxed. It has taken me more time to order food in takeaways.

It did knock me out for a bit though: I had no reaction whatsoever after the two Pfizers, but all day yesterday had a splitting headache (a painkiller in the evening did work thankfully) and I was totally knackered, did wfh but did not get much done. This morning it still felt a bit like being roughly on the way to a cold, but by 3 pm I was all fine. So that went better than expected, more like what some on here have mentioned compared to hefty reactions I heard about from some friends and co workers. I figure there could be worse things compared to getting boosters once or twice a year for the next few years in order to vaccinate our way out of this shit.
