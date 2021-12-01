Does anyone know why they have dropped the 15 minute waiting time after having the jab? I thought the reason behind it was that if someone had a reaction within that period then there was someone trained on hand to deal with it.



When I had my second in June, a chap there was complaining of chest pains (might not have been jab related though) and a nurse dealt with him straightaway!



I'm hoping that it's to do with feedback from the sites saying it's not needed rather than done on a whim to speed up the process so they can do more vaccinations, but who knows with this government!



I'm sure I heard Johnson use the word jabathon too yesterday! It's just a game to him I think



I got my booster yesterday morning. Frankfurt's Goethe university apparently got hold of a big batch of Moderna and one of their med professors set up a little centre in one of the uni's buildings. They put up notes around uni saying if you have problems getting an appointment with your GP or the big vaccination centre, go to this link and book one with us, and that information somehow landed at my uni and it was basically "just pass it on to anybody who is interested". So I went there and it was all students (they teach medicine at Goethe after all) and they were all super sweet. It was much less 'formal' than how they did it at the big vaccination centre where I got my first two jabs in May/July. It was go in, fill in the paperwork or if you have done so just hand it over, they had a quick look and I was told to go around the corner straight away, to one of several booths like the changing rooms you have in shops. The girl jabbing me was pretty young, so I suppose a student as well. Up until she jabbed me I had been in the building like five minutes tops. Then directly across there was another student sitting at a desk putting the sticker in your vaxx book. He said "you can wait here for five minutes if you want to (waiting room, i.e. two dozen chairs, directly behind him) or you can leave straight away if you want to".I suppose they figure that most people know if they had problems after the first or second one and let you judge for yourself. They were pretty adamant in the spring/summer that you should wait 15 minutes. I took it down to them having more experience by now about the overwhelming majority not having problems and that people can decide for themselves. Even if it is a mix of vaccines; most people in Frankfurt got Pfizer and some AZ first and now they offer a lot of Moderna as boosters.Also no-one looked at my booked time and you did not need to bring a printout and I was half an hour early, so I suppose they simply booster anyone coming in anyway, booked or not. It was super efficient and at the same time very relaxed. It has taken me more time to order food in takeaways.It did knock me out for a bit though: I had no reaction whatsoever after the two Pfizers, but all day yesterday had a splitting headache (a painkiller in the evening did work thankfully) and I was totally knackered, did wfh but did not get much done. This morning it still felt a bit like being roughly on the way to a cold, but by 3 pm I was all fine. So that went better than expected, more like what some on here have mentioned compared to hefty reactions I heard about from some friends and co workers. I figure there could be worse things compared to getting boosters once or twice a year for the next few years in order to vaccinate our way out of this shit.