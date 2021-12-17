I feel like that sometimes. Totally understandable. Does feel never ending sometimes.
I read posts by the like of DJ on here that gives me hope.
The Spanish Flu had about four waves from February 1918 to April 2020, it never actually went away in the end, it just mutated so that it was indistinguishable from normal flu.
I'm hoping Covid is the same and omicron is a step on the process to it becoming the same as the common cold or flu.
In the end, a virus doesn't "want" to make people very sick, it wants to become more infectious, cause sneezing and coughing, but keep you able to walk around infecting other people,