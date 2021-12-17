My bet is the following:



Next week probably Tuesday or Wednesday Boris has a press conference and advises people either to stay local or only have 2 households during Christmas. This won't be law.



Christmas happens, the majority of the country do whatever they were going to do anyway. Pubs and restaurants stay open as normal. Same with Boxing day.



Not long after Boxing day Boris says we're going into a 3 week lockdown. Restaurants and pubs outdoor eating only. Barbers, gyms, cinemas etc shut. It will be against the law to mix with another household for those weeks.



Schools will go back but the first week back will be testing students for covid and remote learning only.



This will then probably all be extended into February until February half term.



Then reassess.



Football I think will also probably stop for this duration or games will be behind closed doors.



I could be totally wrong but that's the only way I can see the government not completely destroying peoples' jobs and mental health and not letting the NHS be on the brink.