The obsession with cases needs to stop. Cases don't necessarily mean hospitalisations.



There's always going to be cases, we've seen in this thread people who've had boosters are testing positive, but they're generally not too bad all things considered. I'd imagine it'll be the same for the vast majority out there if they've been jabbed.



We can't lockdown and ruin peoples businesses as a precaution, it has to be because it's the last resort.



Equally, you can't ignore one key piece of information that's contained in the statement "lots of people I know currently have Covid, they all have mild symptoms". There are two pieces of information here. First is 'they are all mild', this reflects the positive news we've been hearing about whereby for an an individual, omicron is probably not bad and better than delta. But the second piece of information is also important to acknowledge - 'lots of people I know currently have Covid'. That reflects the increased transmissibility of omicron.Data points to this being very encouraging on an individual level while also being a bit on the grim side on a population level. They aren't mutually exclusive, we can have both - that's the problem.